July 13, 2026

2026 Open Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Royal Birkdale Golf Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Southport, England, this week for The Open Championship, the fourth and final major championship of the season. A 152-player field will take on Royal Birkdale, one of the most historic and demanding venues in championship golf, with the top 70 players and ties advancing to the weekend.

This marks the 11th Open Championship contested at Royal Birkdale and the first since 2017, when Jordan Spieth captured the Claret Jug. That victory gave Spieth three of golf's four major championships, leaving only the PGA Championship standing between him and the career Grand Slam. Nearly a decade later, he is still searching for that elusive final major title.

The biggest storyline entering the week surrounds World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns as the defending champion after capturing his first Claret Jug last season at Royal Portrush. Scheffler heads to Royal Birkdale looking to bounce back after missing the cut at last week's Genesis Scottish Open, snapping his remarkable streak of made cuts that had stretched back to 2022.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

The Open Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: July 16th – July 20th, 2026

Location: Southport, England

Course: Royal Birkdale Golf Club

Course Type: Coastal Links

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 10x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,223 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: A1/A4 Creeping Bentgrass, Fine Fescue and Poa Annua mix

Fairways: Fescue/ Bent

Rough: Fescue 4-6"

Bunkers: 110

Water Hazard(s): - (In-Play on 1 Holes)

Average Green Size: 5,500 sq. ft.

Stimpmeter: 10.5 ft.

Purse/ Winner: N/A (2025: $17,000,000/$3,100,000)

FedEx Cup Points: 750

Field: 152 Players

Cut: Top 70 and Ties – 36 Holes

Playoff Format: 3-Hole Aggregate

Course Scoring Average: 2017: 71.85 (+1.85), PGA Tour Difficulty Rank 3 of 50

Historic Cut Line: 2017: +5



The Open Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Fred Hawtree/ J.H. Taylor (1935)

Recent Renovations: Tom Mackenzie & Ebert (2025)

Comparable Courses:

Royal St. George's – 2021 Open Championship – RESULTS

Royal Portrush – 2025 Open Championship – RESULTS

Comparable Location ( Southport, England):

Royal Liverpool Golf Club – Hoylake, Wirral, England – 2023 Open Championship

Royal Lytham & St Annes – Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England – 2012 Open Championship

Comparable Yardage (7,223 Yards):

PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium Course) – 7,210 Yards – The American Express

Harbour Town Golf Links – 7,213 Yards – RBC Heritage

Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches – 7,223 Yards – PGA National Resort (The Champion Course)

Comparable Average Green Size (5,550 sq. ft.):

TPC Deere Run – 5,500 sq. ft. – John Deere Classic

PGA West (Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course) – 5,500 sq. ft. – The American Express

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) – 5,500 sq. ft. – THE PLAYERS Championship

The Open Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, June 18th, 2026 USA Network: 6:30 AM – 5:00 PM NBCSN/ Peacock: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, June 19th, 2026 Peacock: 6:30 AM – 7:30 PM NBCSN: 6:30 AM – 1:30 PM NBC: 1:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Round 3: Saturday, June 20th, 2026 USA Network: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM NBC/ Peacock: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, June 21st, 2026 USA Network: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM NBC/ Peacock: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM



The Open Championship - Weather

The Open Championship - Course/Tournament History

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Open Championship, often referred to as The Open or the British Open, is the oldest golf tournament in the world. It was first played in 1860 at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland, with just eight players competing over three rounds in a single day. Willie Park Sr. won that inaugural event, and the early years of The Open were dominated by Scottish golfers, especially Young Tom Morris, who famously won four consecutive titles from 1868 to 1872. Originally hosted exclusively at Prestwick, the tournament began rotating among other prestigious Scottish courses like St Andrews and Musselburgh by the 1870s.

As golf’s popularity grew, The Open expanded its footprint across the United Kingdom. By the early 20th century, the rotation included iconic English courses such as Royal St George’s, Royal Liverpool, and Royal Lytham & St Annes. The tournament began attracting top players from around the world, with American dominance emerging in the interwar years—most notably through legends like Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen. The post-war era further globalized The Open, with champions from South Africa, Australia, and Europe joining the elite list of Claret Jug winners.

The modern Open Championship remains one of golf’s four major championships and is administered by The R&A. Known for its challenging links-style courses and unpredictable weather, The Open tests every aspect of a golfer’s skill. Venues rotate among a select group of historic courses, including St Andrews, Muirfield, Royal Troon, and Royal Portrush—the latter of which marked a triumphant return to Northern Ireland in 2019 after nearly 70 years.

The Open has witnessed some of golf’s most dramatic moments—from Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus’s Duel in the Sun at Turnberry in 1977 to Tiger Woods’s dominance at St Andrews in 2000. As of 2025, the tournament has been held 153 times and continues to be revered as the pinnacle of golf tradition, excellence, and history.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Claret Jug, officially known as the Golf Champion Trophy, is one of the most iconic and coveted trophies in all of sports. It is awarded annually to the winner of The Open Championship, the oldest golf tournament in the world. The original prize for winning The Open, beginning in 1860, was the Challenge Belt—made of red Moroccan leather and awarded to the champion to hold for one year. After Young Tom Morris won the Belt outright by claiming the title three consecutive times from 1868 to 1870, the event was canceled in 1871 due to the lack of a replacement trophy.

In 1872, it was agreed that a new trophy would be created, with Prestwick, St Andrews, and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (Musselburgh) each contributing £10 toward its cost. The new prize, the Claret Jug, was inspired by traditional vessels used for serving wine and spirits. Although the trophy was not ready in time for the 1872 Open, which Young Tom Morris also won, his name was the first engraved on it retroactively. The actual presentation of the Claret Jug began with the 1873 champion, Tom Kidd.

Today, the original Claret Jug is housed permanently in the clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. The winner of each Open Championship receives a replica of the trophy to keep for a year, after which it must be returned ahead of the next tournament. The player is then given a smaller replica to keep permanently. Over the years, the Claret Jug has come to symbolize the highest level of achievement in golf, its legacy shaped by the legends who have hoisted it—from Bobby Jones and Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. It remains a timeless symbol of golf’s deep tradition and international prestige.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Number of Times Hosted Years Hosted Course Location: 10 2024, 2016, 2004, 1997, 1989, 1982, 1973, 1962, 1950, 1923 Royal Troon Golf Club Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland 13 2023, 2014, 2006, 1967, 1956, 1947, 1936, 1930, 1924, 1913, 1907, 1902, 1897 Royal Liverpool Golf Club Hoylake, Wirral, England 30 2022, 2015, 2010, 2005, 2000, 1995, 1990, 1984, 1978, 1970, 1964, 1960, 1957, 1955, 1946, 1939, 1933, 1927, 1921, 1910, 1905, 1900, 1895, 1891, 1888, 1885, 1882, 1879, 1876, 1873 Old Course at St Andrews St Andrews, Fife, Scotland 15 2021, 2011, 2003, 1993, 1985, 1981, 1949, 1938, 1934, 1928, 1922, 1911, 1904, 1899, 1894 Royal St George’s Golf Club Sandwich, Kent, England 2 2025, 2019, 1951 Royal Portrush Golf Club Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland 8 2018, 2007, 1999, 1975, 1968, 1953, 1937, 1931 Carnoustie Golf Links Carnoustie, Scotland 11 2026, 2017, 2008, 1998, 1991, 1983, 1976, 1971, 1965, 1961, 1954 Royal Birkdale Golf Club Southport, England 16 2013, 2002, 1992, 1987, 1980, 1972, 1966, 1959, 1948, 1935, 1929, 1912, 1906, 1901, 1896, 1892 Muirfield Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland 11 2012, 2001, 1996, 1988, 1979, 1974, 1969, 1963, 1958, 1952, 1926 Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England 4 2009, 1994, 1986, 1977 Turnberry Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland 1 1932 Prince’s Golf Club Sandwich, Kent, England 24 1925, 1914, 1908, 1903, 1898, 1893, 1890, 1887, 1884, 1881, 1878, 1875, 1872, 1870, 1869, 1868, 1867, 1866, 1865, 1864, 1863, 1862, 1861, 1860 Prestwick Golf Club Prestwick, South Ayrshire, Scotland 2 1920, 1909 Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club Deal, England 6 1889, 1886, 1883, 1880, 1877, 1874 Musselburgh Links Musselburgh, East Lothian, Scotland

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 1860-1870, 1872-1914, 1920-1939, 1946-2019, 2021-Present U.S. Open

The Open Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

The King of DFS did it again in R3 Showdown. @draftmasterflex pic.twitter.com/NojMJ9uJp8 — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) March 8, 2026

It’s always fun to hit an outright, especially when it’s over 100/1 and with a player that has a story like Gary Woodland! Catch my @Novig picks FREE every week @RotoBaller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWt2asRnA — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) March 29, 2026

The Open Championship - Notable Par 3s

Royal Birkdale Golf Club’s par 3s range from 151 to 241 yards. Despite their beauty, these holes present a significant challenge. In the 2017 Open Championship, every par 3 had a scoring average over par.

Hole 4 | Par 3 | 219 Yards

This may be a straightforward, simple design for a long par-3, but it can play havoc. Front pin positions are obviously very dangerous, especially with three bunkers on the left and the green running away from you. This hole tends to play in a crosswind, into off the left from what I remember, so it’s just a very solid, tough par-3, playing 20 yards longer than 2017 from a new tee. If you make par here, you’re very comfortable and happy. There’s no trickery to this hole at all, it just requires a good, solid shot and move on.

Hole 7 | Par 3 | 151 Yards

After the demanding 6th hole, don’t be fooled into thinking this is an easy, short par-3 and a birdie chance. With four bunkers around the green, pin positions tend to be tricky, while if the hole is playing downwind it can be awkward. The green has been raised over a metre with subtle ridges that will kick the ball over the back if not executed properly. Playing from a new tee into the green means it can be difficult to judge distances, although the hole plays 26 yards shorter than in 2017. Pitch it in one of those bunkers, it can plug, and suddenly a birdie chance can turn into a double bogey. The hole offers respite after what has come before, but it’s a mental test more than anything else so you can’t switch off.

Never underestimate short par-3s.

Hole 12 | Par 3 | 186 Yards

It’s probably the most exposed hole on the course, with cross winds often determining club selection and when they sweep across it can be very awkward

to judge the distance. A large dune has been removed at the rear of the green, revealing a spectacular existing dune previously hidden from view. Pin

positions at the front of the green are difficult, as there is a drop off and two bunkers on the right. You can get very awkward lies in the dunes so it’s

important to hit the green. It can be a very straightforward shot with no wind, but on a typical links day it’s a tough hole

Hole 15 | Par 3 | 241 Yards

After Royal Birkdale engaged with architects Mackenzie & Ebert, this is a new short hole created to diversify the directions and lengths of the course’s par-3s. With the clubhouse in the distance, players will face a different wind direction to the other par-3s, playing to a long, narrow, raised green that runs away from you. I like the course change here, not

only for the challenge to the players but visually the hole will look great on TV. With the green sitting in the dunes – and two well-placed bunkers to avoid on the left – it’s a fantastic-looking hole. It’s not the length here that will worry the players, it’s more making sure they hit the green as it’s not the easiest up-and-down for par. I think it will provide a different

challenge to the other par-3s on the course, toughening up the finishing holes with a tee shot that’s going to ask a lot of the strike and shape of the players’ shots

The Open Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are ten Par 4s at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 450 yards. No. 5 is the shortest, listed at 321 yards, with the longest being 6. 14, playing 514 yards.

Hole 6 | Par 4 | 514 Yards

It’s a big, tough, left-to-right hole, probably the toughest hole on the front nine. A new tee has added 15 yards to the hole from 2017 but the problems from the tee are the two bunkers on the right, as well as the one further down on the left. Much can depend on the wind, as it’s incredibly difficult to hit the fairway with a driver. I remember in the final round in 2008, Greg Norman hit what looked the perfect drive down there, carried the bunkers, but it just ran straight through the fairway into the heavy rough. You could end up hitting a 3 or 5-wood off the tee, drawing off the right-hand bunkers, but it leaves a long way in for the second shot, which provides another problem as it’s such a long hole. Certainly in 2008, there were plenty of players hitting 3-wood into the green. Again, make your par and walk off happy.

Hole 10 | Par 4 | 397 Yards

This is a sharp dogleg right to left. The tee shot can depend on how high the rough is down the left and how much of the corner players look to cut off. There is a bunker at the left corner and three bunkers on the right, so accuracy is key. Depending on the conditions, you will see a lot of players hit driver over the left-hand bunker and not be concerned if they’re in the rough on the left, as they will only be around 100 yards from the green. Of course, if it’s wet the play is likely to be out to the right, short of the bunkers, to leave a longer shot into a green with two bunkers lurking on the right. It’s a really bad miss going too far right off the tee given the trouble over there. This is another hole where the weather will dictate how aggressive players will be.

Hole 11 | Par 4 | 434 Yards

This is another tough hole with a premium on accuracy off the tee. It’s a pretty straight hole but probably the toughest drive on the course. An elevated tee causes the biggest problem – as generally, from memory, it plays straight into the wind. With a narrow landing area due to four bunkers, if you miss the fairway you can be struggling to reach the green

in two. So, it’s one of the more pressure-filled tee shots on the course. Generally, on links courses, you have the option of staying short of bunkers or maybe trying to carry them, but the 11th has two right and two left so you have to take them on. Obviously, like most of the bunkers at Royal Birkdale, if you find one it’s often a chip out. It also has a tricky

green with run-offs around it.

Hole 13 | Par 4 | 502 Yards

In 2008, I made a pivotal birdie here on the way to victory – although the 13th is probably most famous for Jordan Spieth’s bogey in 2017 when he went right off the tee and eventually dropped on the driving range. The hole is like pretty much every other par-4 at Royal Birkdale – it’s difficult. You really need to take on the fairway bunkers and some of the trouble. It’s right there in front of you and you just have to execute the shots. In 2008 during the final round, I hit a 3-iron off the tee and then a 5-iron into the green. I made two beautiful golf swings, holed a 20-footer and just felt, probably at that moment, I had peaked in terms of my swing and ball striking – that was as good as I could do. The 13th is just a solid hole. If you get your drive safely away, the second shot is into a nice, big target where the middle of the green is just fine. It’s a very nice par-4 for good ball strikers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 508 Yards

It’s a classic links hole to finish. I remember growing up watching TV over the years and enjoying the 72nd hole at The Open, especially with the backdrop of the clubhouse at Royal Birkdale. It’s just a really solid finishing hole. With a four-shot lead in 2008, I could relax – but only after I had struck my tee shot. Once I had found the fairway, I could wave at the crowds. It’s a long par-4, extended by 35 yards since 2017. The tee has been moved left and the tee shot tightened considerably with bunkering, four on

the right of the fairway and two on the left. With rough and out of bounds down the right as well, there is a need to be careful. You don’t want to come out of it for the ball to drift right into those bunkers so a lot of players will go for a low tee shot to try and chase the ball down the fairway. It’s then a long iron in, which is the beauty of the hole as you want to test players at the finish. There are two bunkers to the left and one on the right at the green, and it’s often about holding the ball up in the wind to find the middle of the putting surface

The Open Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are only two Par 5s on the course: No. 14 and No. 17. These were the only two of the three holes that had a scoring average under par in 2017.

Hole 14 | Par 5 | 602 Yards

The old 15th hole has been remodelled as the new 14th. It’s a long par-5 now, very straight. I don’t think the players will be scared of the yardage, but it’s those ten fairway bunkers, seven on the left and three on the right, which might scare them. The tee shot should be threaded down the fairway to leave a 3 or 5-wood in for the second shot. They’re suitably placed bunkers to avoid and everything slopes away to the left with the approach. The wind usually comes from right to left so a nice draw for the second shot can chase the ball up there, avoiding the two greenside bunkers. For the shorter hitters or the safety conscious players, it’s a three-shot hole. Either way, it’s a birdie opportunity at a

key point in the round.

Hole 17 | Par 5 | 566 Yards

I remember making eagle here during the final round in 2008, hitting a 5-wood approach from 278 yards with the wind off the left to three feet, which gave me a cushion going to the 72nd hole. It’s a great memory to have. I know it’s a narrow entrance into the green, but you have to be thinking ‘let’s make birdie here’, or an eagle. Off the tee, you need to do everything you can to avoid the left-hand dune or the two bunkers on the right, thread it through the dunes and find the fairway to set up the second shot. If in position to go for it, you can run the ball nicely in there avoiding the bunkers on the left. If laying up, a wedge shot in the wind can be tricky to a tiered green so it’s important to find the right spot. But the 17th is a great opportunity and you’re desperate to make at least a birdie. Somebody could have hung in all day and then, all of a sudden, makes an eagle to shoot up

the leaderboard.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 12, 18

The Open Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Tee to Green

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Fescue)

3-Putt Avoidance

Good Drives Gained

Scrambling %

Greens in Regulation %

Sand Saves Gained

Par 3 Scoring

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards

Par 5 Scoring/ Par 5 Scoring: 551-600 Yards

Bogey Avoidance %

Proximity Gained: 150-200 Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

The Open Championship - The Field

This year’s Open Championship will feature a total of 152 competitors. Remarkably, 78 of the top 80 Official World Golf Ranking players will be contending, with only Aldrich Potgieter and Matti Schmid absent from the list.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 19 July 2026. (for all Champions up to and including 2023). The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 19 July 2026. (for all Champions from 2024). The Open Champions for 2015-2025. First 10 players and anyone tying for 10th place in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in 2025. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2026. First 25 players in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2025. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2023-2025. First 5 DP World Tour members and any DP World Tour members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2026 BMW International Open. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2022-2026. The PGA Champions for 2022-2026. The US Open Champions for 2022-2026. First 30 players from the Final 2025 FedExCup Points List. THE PLAYERS Champions for 2024-2026. First 5 PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Points List for 2026 on completion of the 2026 Travelers Championship. The first player and anyone tying for that place, not otherwise exempt, in the 2026 LIV Golf Individual Season Standings on completion of LIV Golf Andalucia. The first 5 players on the 2026 Federation Ranking List as of OWGR Week 21, 2026. Places 1-4 on this List may be determined before The Open closing date, as each season-ending Included Order of Merit is published. The Senior Open Champion for 2025. The US Amateur Champion for 2025. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®)) winner for 2025. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2025. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2026. The Africa Amateur Champion 2026. The Amateur Champion for 2026. The European Amateur Champion for 2026. The Open Amateur Series winner 2026.

Amateurs at This Year’s Open Championship

Mason Howell – The US Amateur Champion for 2025

Jackson Koivun – The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®)) winner for 2025

Fifa Laopakdee – The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2025

Mateo Pulcini – The Latin America Amateur Champion 2026

Jack Buchanan – The Africa Amateur Champion 2026

Stuart Grehan – The Amateur Champion for 2026

Tim Wiedemeyer – The European Amateur Champion for 2026

Lev Grinberg – The Open Amateur Series winner 2026

Debutants in the Field (Event):

Alejandro de Castro Piera, Alex Smalley, Alistair Docherty, Angel Ayora, Austen Truslow, Baard Skogen, Caleb Surratt, Cameron John, Casey Jarvis, David Howard, Eugenio Chacarra, Fifa Laopakdee, Francesco Laporta, Frederic LaCroix, Hennie du Plessis, Jack Buchanan, Jackson Suber, Jacob Bridgeman, Jake Knapp, James Nicholas, Jayden Trey Schaper, Jeongwoo Ham, Jiho Yang, Joakim Lagergren, Kota Kaneko, Lev Grinberg, Marcus Plunkett, Mason Howell, Mateo Pulcini, Michael Brennan, Michael Hollick, MJ Daffue, Naoyuki Kataoka, Nevill Ruiter, Pierceson Coody, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ren Yonezawa, Ryan Gerard, Samuel Stevens, Stuart Grehan, Tim Wiedemeyer, Tom Sloman

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Scottie Scheffler – 2025

– 2025 Xander Schauffele – 2024

– 2024 Brian Harman – 2023

– 2023 Cameron Smith – 2022

– 2022 Collin Morikawa – 2021

– 2021 Shane Lowry – 2019

– 2019 Francesco Molinari – 2018

– 2018 Jordan Spieth – 2017

– 2017 Henrik Stenson – 2016

– 2016 Zach Johnson – 2015

– 2015 Rory McIlroy – 2014

2014 Ernie Els – 2012, 2002

– 2012, 2002 Darren Clarke – 2011

– 2011 Louis Oosthuizen – 2010

– 2010 Stewart Cink – 2009

– 2009 Padraig Harrington – 2008, 2007

– 2008, 2007 Todd Hamilton – 2004

– 2004 Ben Curtis – 2003

– 2003 David Duval – 2001

– 2001 Paul Lawrie – 1999

– 1999 Justin Leonard – 1997

– 1997 John Daly – 1995

Previous Winners in the Field (Course):

Jordan Spieth – 2017 Open Championship

– 2017 Open Championship Pádraig Harrington – 2008 Open Championship

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

IN: Johnny Keefer

IN: Michael Thorbjornsen

IN: Victor Perez

The Open Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour/ LIV and their last results at the Open Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT/ LIV**

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the Open Championship

(Recent -> Past) Previous Finishes at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club

(Recent -> Past) Scottie Scheffler +590 MC-2-T4-T12-3 WON-T7-T23-T21-T8 - Rory McIlroy +760 T7-T32-T12-T7-T19 T7-MC-T6-3-T46 T4 Jon Rahm +1550 T36-MC-2**-T16**-T2 T34-T7-T2-T34-T3 T44 Matt Fitzpatrick +2150 T3-4-22-2-T36 T4-T50-T41-T21-T26 T44 Tommy Fleetwood +2150 T13-T14-T11-T11-T4 T16-MC-T10-T4-T33 T27

The Open Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Event)

Open Championship Open Championship Open Championship Open Championship Open Championship Royal Portrush Royal Troon Royal Liverpool St. Andrews Royal St. George's Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Scottie Scheffler WON 7 23 21 8 Xander Schauffele 7 WON 17 15 26 Jon Rahm 34 7 2 34 2 Brian Harman 10 60 WON 6 19 Rory McIlroy 7 MC 6 3 46 Cameron Young MC 31 8 2 - Shane Lowry 40 6 MC 21 12 Viktor Hovland 63 MC 13 4 12 Tommy Fleetwood 16 MC 10 4 33

The Open Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Event)

Open Championship Open Championship Open Championship Open Championship Open Championship Royal Portrush Royal Troon Royal Liverpool St. Andrews Royal St. George's Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Marco Penge MC - MC MC - Nick Taylor MC MC MC - - Ben Griffin MC MC MC - - Shaun Norris MC - - MC MC Keita Nakajima - MC MC MC - Dan Bradbury - MC MC - - Kazuki Higa - - MC MC - Elvis Smylie MC MC - - - Michael Kim MC - MC - - Keith Mitchell - - - MC MC Darren Clarke MC 75 MC MC MC Stewart Cink MC MC 23 MC MC Keegan Bradley 30 MC MC MC MC JT Poston MC MC 41 MC - Sahith Theegala MC MC MC 34 - Daniel Hiller MC 19 MC - MC

The Open Championship - Recent Horses for Courses (Course)

The Open Championship The Open Championship Royal Birkdale Golf Club Royal Birkdale Golf Club Golfer 2017 2008 Jordan Spieth WON - Haotong LI 3 - Rory McIlroy T4 - Brooks Koepka T6 - Alex Noren T6 T19 Henrik Stenson T11 T3 Hideki Matsuyama T14 - Xander Schauffele T20 - Rickie Fowler T22 - Adam Scott T22 T16 Daniel Berger T27 - Jason Day T27 - Tommy Fleetwood T27 - Laurie Canter T37 - Russell Henley T37 - Matt Fitzpatrick T44 - Jon Rahm T44 - Gary Woodland T70 - Justin Rose T54 T70 Padraig Harrington MC WON

The Open Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses (Course)

The Open Championship Royal Birkdale Golf Club Golfer 2017 Si Woo Kim MC Francesco Molinari MC Justin Thomas MC Brian Harman MC Patrick Reed MC Cameron Smith MC Shane Lowry MC Tyrrell Hatton MC Billy Horschel MC Maverick McNealy (a) MC Bryson DeChambeau MC

The Open Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Scottie Scheffler (-17) – Royal Portrush Price: 5-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 43rd 8th 1st 59th 1st

2024: Xander Schauffele (-9) – Royal Troon Price: 14-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 10th 1st 1st 11th 15th

2023: Brian Harman (-13) – Royal Liverpool Price: 125-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 34th 17th 24th 22nd 1st

2022: Cameron Smith (-20) – St. Andrews Price: 28-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 15th 17th 30th 27th 1st

2021: Collin Morikawa (-15) – Royal St. George’s Golf Course Price: 40-1



The Open Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Scottie Scheffler T8 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T6 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T7 – U.S. Open (MAJ) WON – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) T4 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA)

2024: Xander Schauffele T15 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T7 – U.S. Open (MAJ) T8 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) WON – PGA Championship (MAJ)

2023: Brian Harman T12 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T9 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T2 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T43 – U.S. Open (MAJ) MC – the Memorial Tournament (PGA)

2022: Cameron Smith T10 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) T48 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA) T13 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) T13 – PGA Championship (MAJ)

2021: Collin Morikawa T71 – abrdn Scottish Open (DPWT) T4 – U.S. Open (MAJ) 2 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) T14 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) T8 – PGA Championship (MAJ)



The Open Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Major Championship Form

2025: Scottie Scheffler

U.S. Open PGA Championship Masters Tournament Oakmont Country Club Quail Hollow Club Augusta National Golf Club 2025 2025 2025 T7 WON 4

2024: Xander Schauffele

U.S. Open PGA Championship Masters Tournament Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) Valhalla Golf Club Augusta National Golf Club 2024 2024 2024 T7 WON 8

2023: Brian Harman

U.S. Open PGA Championship Masters Tournament The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) Oak Hill Country Club Augusta National Golf Club 2023 2023 2023 T43 MC MC

2022: Cameron Smith

U.S. Open PGA Championship Masters Tournament The Country Club Southern Hills Country Club Augusta National Golf Club 2022 2022 2022 MC T13 T3

2021: Collin Morikawa

U.S. Open PGA Championship Masters Tournament Torrey Pines (South) Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Augusta National Golf Club 2021 2021 2021 T4 T8 T18

The Open Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: Scottie Scheffler

The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship Royal Troon Royal Liverpool St Andrews Royal St George’s 2024 2023 2022 2021 T7 T23 T21 T8

2024: Xander Schauffele

The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship Royal Liverpool St Andrews Royal St George’s Royal Portrush Carnoustie Royal Birkdale 2023 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 T17 T15 T26 T41 T2 T20

2023: Brian Harman

The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship St Andrews Royal St George’s Royal Portrush Carnoustie Royal Birkdale St Andrews Royal Liverpool 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2015 2014 T6 T19 MC MC MC MC T26

2022: Cameron Smith

The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship The Open Championship Royal St George’s Royal Portrush Carnoustie Royal Birkdale 2021 2019 2018 2017 T33 T20 78 MC

2021: Collin Morikawa

Tournament Debut

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

More PGA Analysis and Picks





Win More With RotoBaller



Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.



Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:

If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020

Congrats @tenndolly2 ???



Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020