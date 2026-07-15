July 15, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 16 of 2026 include Garrett Whitlock, Clayton Beeter, Luke Weaver, Tyler Wells, Alex Lange, and more.

During the first half of the season, fantasy managers saw many closers gradually emerge and solidify themselves as must-start players like Jacob Latz and Bryan Baker.

Below, we will look at six relief pitchers whose value as fantasy options has surged over the past week and determine whether managers should pick them up.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock continues to be very effective for the Red Sox, but his future role has been clouded a little bit by his team's recent success. Before the Red Sox won nine straight games heading into the All-Star break, it seemed inevitable that Whitlock or his fellow reliever Aroldis Chapman would be traded at the deadline, with the Red Sox well out of the playoff race.

Now that Boston is back in the battle for a Wild Card spot, there's a greater chance the team holds both relievers through the deadline, which would likely keep Whitlock in a setup role. The 30-year-old has been very effective in his 34 games, posting a 2.18 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in his 33 games with 37 strikeouts and two saves. He has huge potential if he steps in as the closer for the Red Sox or another team, depending on where all the pieces land at the trade deadline.

If you can stash Whitlock in deep leagues, he still has an elite ceiling down the stretch if he becomes a full-time closer. Since it now seems less certain that he gets that chance, though, he can be left on the waiver wire in standard-sized leagues until the situation becomes clearer as we near the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

-Written by Zach Thompson

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Clayton Beeter leads his team with seven saves on the season, and he seems to have the job as primary closer under control going into the All-Star break. He did blow a save and take a loss on Saturday, though, allowing two home runs and three hits without recording an out against the Yankees. He entered the game with a one-run lead with one out in the eighth inning and allowed homers to Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt.

Before that outing, he had not allowed a hit in five straight appearances, earning a win, a save, and two holds over that stretch. Manager Drew Butera has been very unpredictable in his bullpen usage this season, although he doesn't have many great options to choose from. Beeter is probably the best option in the bullpen, but the situation has been very unpredictable all season.

He's one of the best widely available closer options for saves, but he has been a wild ride for fantasy managers all season. Unless the Nats bring in a closer at the Trade Deadline, he'll remain in a high-leverage role with boom-or-bust upside. If you're desperate for saves, he's worth a look, but be ready for some major volatility.

-Written by Zach Thompson

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

New York Mets interim manager Andy Green said that at this point in time, he's not considering replacing right-handed closer Devin Williams with right-hander Luke Weaver in the closer's role, according to Laura Albanese of Newsday Sports. Williams, who has a 4.83 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through the first half of his first season in New York, blew back-to-back save chances going into this week's All-Star break, allowing four earned runs in his last 3 1/3 innings pitched. The 31-year-old veteran also has 44 strikeouts and 19 walks while collecting 13 saves in 31 2/3 innings in the first half.

Weaver, meanwhile, only has one save but has been much more reliable overall, posting a 2-1 record, 1.85 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 43:11 K:BB in 39 innings pitched in his first season with the Mets. Green might not be ready to pull Williams from the closer's role, but his tune could change early in the second half if Williams continues to struggle.

Fantasy managers chasing saves should think about snagging Weaver off the waiver wire. He's currently rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tyler Wells picked up saves on July 3 and 4 after Ryan Helsley (right elbow discomfort) returned to the injured list. He carried a 3.02 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 46:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 44 2/3 innings into the break, giving him the best overall profile in Baltimore's current committee. Andrew Kittredge has complicated things.

He converted back-to-back saves on July 9 and 10, while Wells earned a win on July 9 and finished a 6-1 victory two nights later. There is no clean handcuff here, but Wells still offers strong ratios, strikeouts, and multi-inning flexibility at only 17% rostered on Yahoo. RotoBaller ranks him 41st for Week 16 and recommends him in 12-team leagues, compared with a 15-team recommendation for Kittredge. Wells remains the better speculative add, though managers should expect Baltimore to mix and match.

- Written by Bruno Mule

Alex Lange, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Alex Lange entered the break with eight saves, but the 5.92 ERA and 1.53 WHIP make him a tough reliever to trust. He had converted seven straight save chances before July, then allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Mets on July 8. That outing was not a blown save, though, and Lange remains the leading option for the ninth.

The walks are still a problem. Lange has issued 22 in 38 innings, leaving little room when balls start falling in. Carlos Estevez (right rotator cuff strain) is not expected back until August, while Lucas Erceg and the rest of Kansas City's bullpen remain alternatives if Lange slips again. At 19% rostered on Yahoo, he is a saves gamble rather than a set-and-forget closer.

RotoBaller ranks him 44th for Week 16 and recommends him in 12-team leagues. Managers chasing saves can make the add, but the ratios may hurt.

- Written by Bruno Mule

Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants left-hander Erik Miller worked 1 1/3 innings on Sunday, struck out two, allowed one hit, walked none, and allowed no runs against the Rockies, picking up his second win of the season. Miller also has an impressive 10 holds for the year, along with two saves in three opportunities and a 3.29 ERA, with 38 punchouts in 27 1/3 innings (32 appearances).

His WHIP remains incredibly high for a reliever (1.50), and his control at times falters tremendously (16.5 percent walk rate), but his stuff and velocity are good enough to keep his high WHIP afloat. He generates a ton of strikeouts and whiffs (31.4 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively), and allows a .190 xBA. Caleb Kilian appears to be the preferred choice to close out games for the Giants, as he has eight saves in 11 opportunities; however, he has blown two saves in the past six outings and has a 4.74 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

t's a long shot that Miller becomes the preferred closer, as he is also utilized as a left-handed specialist; however, if Kilian continues to falter, it could keep the door open for Miller. If you are in saves-and-holds leagues, Miller will continue to provide solid value in deeper formats.

- Written by Nicho Roessler

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs right-hander Jacob Webb notched his fifth save of the season on Sunday, working two-thirds of an inning and recording both outs without any traffic. Webb has not allowed a run since June 20, his last blown save, and since then has recorded two wins, three saves, and two holds. On the season as a whole, he now has a solid 3.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and a 48:16 K:BB ratio with five saves (nine opportunities), seven holds, and three wins in 42 appearances.

He has clearly taken over as the preferred option in the Cubs bullpen for saves, and provides tremendous short-term value while Daniel Palencia (elbow) is on the injured list and is expected back in late July. The Cubs are also a top option to shop for a reliever on the market as the trade deadline approaches, so Webb's value may be short-lived; however, based on the 2026 closer market, he has entered must-roster status in deeper formats.

- Written by Nicho Roessler

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Clayton Beeter Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Logan Henderson Kade Anderson vs Troy Melton Christian Scott vs Tyler Tolbert Richie Palacios vs Sean Burke Reynaldo Lopez vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs Troy Melton Merrill Kelly vs Kirby Yates Andrew Kittredge vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tyler Tolbert Richie Palacios vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Brett Baty vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Logan Henderson Kade Anderson vs Troy Melton Christian Scott vs Sean Burke Reynaldo Lopez vs Jake Bennett Joey Cantillo vs Troy Melton Merrill Kelly vs Griffin Jax Cade Cavalli vs Cade Cavalli Zach Thornton vs Kade Anderson Bailey Ober vs Logan Henderson Sean Burke vs Clayton Beeter Hogan Harris vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Kirby Yates Andrew Kittredge vs Yoendrys Gomez Hogan Harris vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Garrett Whitlock, Clayton Beeter, Luke Weaver, Tyler Wells, Alex Lange, Erik Miller, Jacob Webb, Mason Montgomery, Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Garrett Whitlock, Clayton Beeter, Luke Weaver, Tyler Wells, Alex Lange, Erik Miller, Jacob Webb, Mason Montgomery, Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia:

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