Jackson's top dynasty fantasy football sells, players to trade away for dynasty leagues for 2026. These are overvalued dynasty assets to trade away for keeper formats.
Acquiring exciting players via trade or your rookie draft is one of the most exciting aspects of playing in a dynasty league, but knowing when to sell a player before they fall off and see a significant value decline is arguably more important. In this article, we'll discuss a handful of players you should consider shipping off before the start of the regular season.
Players past the age apex, trending down on the depth chart due to performance or injury, or are fresh off a monster campaign, are usually strong candidates to throw on the trade block. While you should get out of some players by any means necessary (like Aaron Rodgers), that is not the focus of this article. Instead, we're discussing players you can reasonably get a solid return for. We're also not telling you to sell the players listed in this article for nothing. They all have real trade value, and you should get a strong return.
Below are five players to sell in dynasty leagues ahead of the 2026 campaign. Use our dynasty trade calculator to tailor your trade offers!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
KTC Ranking: RB9
Judkins was an electric college football player at Ole Miss and Ohio State, and there is no lack of talent here. However, he's priced as a top-10 dynasty running back, and it's difficult to see him delivering on or exceeding his cost in the immediate future.
Judkins tallied 230 carries for 827 yards and seven touchdowns last season, adding 26 receptions for 171 yards. That's not a bad start to a career, especially in only 14 games.
However, he scored just 11.2 fantasy points per game (23rd among running backs), averaged 3.4 true yards per carry (66th), and created 2.66 yards per touch (52nd). He saw a lot of volume when he was on the field, but he was among the least efficient running backs with a significant role in the NFL.
A lot of his lack of efficiency had to do with his situation, which remains a major concern heading into 2026 -- and even 2027. Outside of the elite fantasy anchors, running backs are largely dependent on their situation, and Judkins is unlikely to play in an average offense over the next few years.
Cleveland will roll out Shedeur Sanders and/or Deshaun Watson this season, who will throw to young, unestablished wideouts behind a rebuilding offensive line. The Browns offense projects to be one of the worst units in the NFL once again, meaning Judkins' touchdown upside will be limited.
Elite pass-catching backs can overcome a poor situation in PPR setups, but Judkins is not that. He has pass-catching chops, but he averaged just 6.6 yards per reception as a rookie, and his longest collegiate reception in 42 career games went for 25 yards.
Judkins' redraft ADP sits around the RB21 spot, which is a fair expectation. But it doesn't add up with his dynasty value, especially considering the Browns will likely have a rookie quarterback under center in 2027. New head coach Todd Monken is a great offensive mind, but personnel matters, and Judkins' offensive environment doesn't justify an RB9 ranking, especially after his inefficient rookie campaign.
It also doesn't help that he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula late in his rookie season, which could limit his early season workload in 2026.
Rebuilding teams could consider targeting him in hopes he's in a better spot two or three years from now, but at this moment, his ceiling is capped.
Comparable Players to Trade For:
- Kenneth Walker III (RB10)
- TreVeyon Henderson (RB11)
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
KTC Ranking: RB16
Yes, Williams has been a popular sell candidate since his breakout season in 2023, but now is actually the time to sell if you can get a worthy return.
Despite having an elite offense led by MVP Matthew Stafford, Williams posted 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game, his fewest since his rookie season when he was a part-time player. He also saw his opportunity share drop to 64.8%, good for 19th among running backs. He ranked No. 4 and No. 2 in the previous two seasons in that metric.
When Blake Corum was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was a popular take to sell Williams. That didn't age well, as Corum barely made an impact. But last year, Corum handled 153 touches and scored six touchdowns.
Among all running backs with at least 50 rushing attempts, he ranked fifth in yards per carry (5.1), trailing only De'Von Achane, James Cook III, Derrick Henry, and Bijan Robinson. He also tallied 5.1 yards per touch (15th) and 10 runs of 15-plus yards (15th) despite being a "backup."
The calls for the Los Angeles backfield to be a committee were premature, but after Corum flashed in Year 2, he could and likely will take on an even bigger role in 2026.
We could be looking at a true 1A-1B backfield this year. The Rams have limited time with Matthew Stafford left, and all that matters is winning in the postseason. With two good backs on the roster, they'll look to keep Williams and Corum for when it matters most.
If you're in a clear "win-now" situation and aren't worrying about selling him before it's too late, that's understandable. He'll still provide strong weeks and will be a must-start option. If you're on the fringe of competing or are in a rebuild, now is the time to let go before the true committee approach begins.
Comparable Players to Trade For:
- Chase Brown (RB13)
- Jadarian Price (RB18)
Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears
KTC Ranking: WR20
Odunze, a former early first-round pick out of Washington, flashed big-time upside through the first four games of his sophomore campaign, catching 20 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns. He was the WR3 in half-PPR leagues for the first month of the season.
It looked like he was ready to deliver on his draft capital and skyrocket the dynasty rankings, but following the Week 5 bye to the last game he played (Week 15), he was the WR40, averaging just 6.8 fantasy points per game. He logged under 7.0 fantasy points in six of those eight contests before missing the final five games of the season due to a stress fracture in his left foot.
To make matters worse, Odunze acknowledged his foot will likely never be the same.
"It’s not from a standpoint that I’m like always in pain, but the way my foot broke, there’s calluses in there that creates a different type of foot structure with those bones," Odunze said this offseason. "Different things that kind of shift things around.”
While he doesn't believe it will limit his ability to make plays, that's not a good thing to hear. Additionally, Odunze will be forced to compete with Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland for targets moving forward. The pair of 2025 rookies flashed last season as Odunze faded and was eventually absent.
Loveland has all the makings of the next young target hog at the position, and Burden saw just over 6.5 targets per game over his last seven contests (including postseason).
COLSTON LOVELAND ARE YOU KIDDING?
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OMOzjsl6vC
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 2, 2025
Odunze carries a WR20 price tag in dynasty and a WR27 price tag in redraft leagues. Again, that doesn't add up, considering Odunze is unlikely to be in a "better" situation in the future. There's a real chance he settles into the No. 3 target in Chicago's offense at his X receiver spot. Get out on Odunze while he still has name value.
Comparable Players to Trade For:
- DeVonta Smith (WR18)
- Makai Lemon (WR21)
- Tee Higgins (WR25)
A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots
KTC Ranking: WR22
After a breakup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown is now back with Mike Vrabel in New England. Brown being traded to the Patriots was the worst-kept secret of all time this offseason, and he's slated to be the No. 1 WR in Drake Maye's offense. Expectations are high, and he very well could deliver another WR1 campaign in 2026, but is his dynasty price too high? Yes.
He's here 🤩@newbalance | @NFL pic.twitter.com/426uFlwiFO
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2026
Brown is the only player in the top 43 of KeepTradeCut's dynasty wide receiver rankings over the age of 27, and he just turned 29. He still has ability, but is by far the most expensive aging wide receiver asset in fantasy football.
Last season, he set career lows in yards per reception (12.9), yards per target (8.3), and receiving yards per game (66.8). According to PlayerProfiler, he ranked 78th among all qualified wideouts in target separation.
And many are quick to blame Jalen Hurts for his decline in production, but Brown's catchable target rate in 2025 was 73.6%. That was nearly identical to the 2024 season and higher than the 2023 season.
Yes, the Eagles' offensive scheme was gross last season, and Brown wasn't put in the best situation to succeed. But many are ignoring the real possibility that Brown is also declining, which wouldn't be a surprise at this stage of his career, especially given the countless lower-body injuries he has dealt with.
Brown has missed 12 career games, mostly due to knee injuries, and he's a regular on the injury report. His injury risk will only increase as he inches toward 30 years old. And New England isn't a pass-happy offense, either. The Patriots ranked eighth in rushing play percentage a year ago (46.89%). Philadelphia ranked sixth (47.50).
There is significant bust and disappointment potential here for the often-disgruntled wideout.
There are clear signs that Brown's value is falling, but his dynasty ranking hasn't reflected that enough. Don't give away Brown for nothing, but if your league mate still believes he's an elite, can't-miss stud, you can likely get a strong package of players and picks in return.
Comparable Players to Trade For:
- Jordyn Tyson (WR19)
- Brian Thomas Jr. (WR26)
- Jameson Williams (WR29)
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
KTC Ranking: QB15
Love boomed in fantasy football in his first season as a starter, throwing for 4,159 yards and scoring 36 total touchdowns. His value spiked, but unfortunately, that may have been his peak.
After a QB7 finish in fantasy points per game (19.4) in 2023, he was QB16 (16.3 FPPG) in 2024 and QB21 (16.1) last season. Love has played well enough to be viewed as the long-term answer in Green Bay, but his fantasy upside is lacking.
Last season, the Packers ranked fifth in rushing play percentage (47.69) and 22nd in offensive plays per game (60.0). HC Matt LaFleur doesn't operate a fast-paced, high-flying offense, and the Packers continue to lack a real alpha wide receiver.
In a run-first offense with a mid-level pass-catching group, Love needs rushing production to make him a weekly fantasy football starter. After rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns in Year 1, he's tallied just 282 yards and one rushing touchdown over his last 30 games.
He is a safe asset in Superflex leagues thanks to his job security, but fantasy managers should shoot for more upside in their QB2 slot, and he doesn't move the needle in single-QB setups.
Comparable Players to Trade For:
- Cam Ward (QB16)
- Dak Prescott (QB17)
- Kyler Murray (QB24)
Lower-Value Dynasty Fantasy Football Players to Sell
- Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins (QB26)
- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings (QB31)
- Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns (QB32)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders (RB38)
- Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings (WR33)
- Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers (WR36)
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills (TE15)
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