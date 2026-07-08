Jackson Sparks identifies trade targets in fantasy football dynasty leagues for 2026. These are potentially undervalued players to target in keeper formats.
If you play in a dynasty fantasy football league, you know there is no offseason, and you can't get complacent. Knowing when to buy and sell players is one of the most important aspects for staying competitive year in and year out. If you haven't made many moves this offseason, it's time to get started, as the 2026 regular season will be here before you know it!
In this article, we'll highlight six players to buy in dynasty leagues, including buy-low candidates and undervalued players on the dynasty market. In this article, we'll focus on players who can be reasonably acquired from your league mates. Although you should absolutely try to "buy high" on players like Drake Maye, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride, and Bijan Robinson, that is easier said than done. Acquiring players from that tier is nearly impossible.
The value and price of these players vary widely from league to league, but you should try your best to at least put out feelers for these dynasty assets below. Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans
KTC Dynasty Ranking: RB28
After three strong seasons in Detroit alongside Jahmyr Gibbs, Montgomery was shipped to Houston to occupy the RB1 role in C.J. Stroud's offense. Montgomery's raw production has tailed off since his debut season with the Lions (2023), but that has a lot to do with the elite play from Gibbs rather than his own shortcomings.
In 2025, Montgomery handled just 182 touches in 17 games but still scored eight touchdowns and ranked 19th among all running backs in yards per touch (5.0).
His reduced workload has hurt his fantasy upside over the last two years, but it should benefit him moving forward. Montgomery has been one of the most durable running backs in the NFL since entering the league seven years ago, and he should enter 2026 as fresh as he's been in some time.
Just two seasons ago, eighth-year NFL veteran Joe Mixon posted over 1,300 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns on 281 touches for Houston, finishing as the overall RB13 in half-PPR setups.
Houston was lacking a consistent threat in the backfield last season with Woody Marks and Nick Chubb atop the depth chart, which is why it made the deal to acquire Montgomery. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has built Houston into a smashmouth, defensive-minded team, which is a perfect pairing with Montgomery's physical running style and workhorse ability.
Texans view David Montgomery as a "three-down back"https://t.co/DpGoojDcGX
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 7, 2026
Montgomery might be the most undervalued potential workhorse back in redraft and dynasty leagues, and an RB1 finish in 2026 is well within his range of outcomes.
Even if he's not the most efficient back on your squad, he should be expected to handle a large workload and dominate Houston's red-zone rushing attack. Last season, Marks handled eight rushing attempts inside the 10-yard line and scored just one touchdown. Montgomery is an instant upgrade in that aspect of the game.
If you're in a clear rebuild, buying the 29-year-old Montgomery shouldn't be on your to-do list. But if you're looking like a potential title contender over the next two seasons and need some running back depth, he could be your guy.
Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders
KTC Dynasty Ranking: RB42
Paying up for running backs in dynasty leagues is expensive and risky, which is why this article doesn't feature young studs. Young running backs with upside are best acquired during rookie drafts, and the trade market is the best way to fill out the rest of your running back room and bench with viable flex plays. That's where Rachaad White comes in.
After a 336-touch season in 2023 that saw White finish as the RB4 in PPR setups, his fantasy value has done nothing but plummet thanks to the emergence of Bucky Irving and White's weakness as a true inside runner. However, he has remained on the fantasy radar thanks to his receiving skill set and ranks seventh among all backs in total receptions over the last three seasons (155).
Although he was signed by Washington on a cheap deal (one-year, $2 million) this offseason, he couldn't have gotten a better landing spot. The Commanders offense should bounce back in a big way with a healthy Jayden Daniels, and Washington has arguably the worst running back room in the NFL.
The players standing in White's way are a 2025 seventh-round pick (Jacory Croskey-Merritt) and a 2026 sixth-round pick (Kaytron Allen).
Croskey-Merritt caught just 40 passes in six collegiate seasons and hauled in just nine receptions in 17 games as an NFL rookie. He's not a threat to White's receiving role, and the odds of Allen being an early contributor are stacked against him.
White is unlikely to ever see a consistent workhorse role in the NFL again, but there's a realistic chance that he is one of Daniels' top targets in the passing game.
The pass-catchers in Washington behind Terry McLaurin include Luke McCaffrey, Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, and Treylon Burks. White is an established target-earner who has ranked inside the top four among all running backs in catch rate during all four seasons of his pro career.
White might simply just be better than JCM and handle the most touches in the Commanders backfield, but even if not, he's a virtual lock to handle pass-catching duties for a team without a ton of talent at wide receiver and tight end. That gives him plenty of flex appeal, especially in deep PPR setups.
It doesn't hurt that Daniels and White played together at Arizona State in 2021, and there is a real friendship between the two.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
KTC Dynasty Ranking: WR26
Needless to say, it wasn't a fun season for dynasty managers holding Brian Thomas Jr. last year. After finishing his rookie campaign as the WR4 in half-PPR behind 87 receptions (133 targets), 1,282 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns, his production regressed mightily in 2025.
BRIAN THOMAS JR.!
📺: #JAXvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Plt8MEmW32
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024
In 14 games last season, he tallied 48 receptions on 91 targets for just 707 yards and three total touchdowns, finishing as the overall WR43. Was his rookie season a dramatic outlier, or can he bounce back and become a true must-start wideout in 2026? To help us answer that question, let's look at history.
Below is a complete list of rookie wide receivers to post at least 1,250 receiving yards.
- Puka Nacua - 1,486 yards (2023)
- Ja'Marr Chase - 1,455 yards (2021)
- Justin Jefferson - 1,400 yards (2020)
- Anquan Boldin - 1,377 yards (2003)
- Randy Moss - 1,313 yards (1997)
- Odell Beckham Jr. - 1,305 yards (2014)
- Brian Thomas Jr. - 1,282 yards (2024)
Except for Thomas, every other player on this list had at least one 1,400-yard season after their rookie campaign, and four of the six posted seasons of at least 1,600 receiving yards. They all went on to produce at All-Pro levels, which doesn't come as a surprise.
No matter the circumstances, you don't accidentally post over 1,200 receiving yards as a rookie. It takes a special player and special talent. Thomas had most of his success with Mac Jones at quarterback in 2024 and struggled with Trevor Lawrence, but are we really going to sit here and pretend he was a "product" of Jones? That just sounds silly.
The third-year LSU product dealt with ankle, wrist, and shoulder injuries throughout his junior campaign and never got going, but to dismiss his historic rookie season would be a mistake, and his value has fallen too far. If his current dynasty manager is looking for a way out, take a gamble on one of the best rookie wideouts of all time.
Thomas still ranked in the top 20 among all NFL wideouts in air yards (1,315), unrealized air yards (767), and yards per reception (14.7) last year. If he cleans up his league-leading 10 drops and finds himself on the same page as Lawrence this year, he could skyrocket up the dynasty wide receiver rankings in a hurry.
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
KTC Dynasty Ranking: WR29
Jameson Williams has been an unreliable fantasy starter for much of his career, but is that still the case, and should he really be ranked outside the top-25 dynasty wideouts? Let's examine his case.
After sitting out most of his rookie season, Williams saw limited usage as an NFL sophomore in 2023, posting just a 53.6% snap share and 9.8% target share. The slow start to his career and lack of target-earning were frustrating for his fantasy managers and gave him a bad reputation among fantasy managers.
However, he has posted 18.9% and 18.4% target shares over the last two seasons. Those are still not impressive numbers, but when you're as explosive as Williams, they're more than enough to yield high-end fantasy output.
And as a matter of fact, Williams closed out his 2025 campaign averaging 8.1 targets per game over his final six contests. Sure, Sam LaPorta was out, but he proved he could step up when he needed to, which is a good sign for the team's trust level in him moving forward.
Last season, among all qualified wideouts, Williams ranked third in deep target share (53.8%), fifth in yards per target (11.1) and receptions (17.2), eighth in receiving yards (1,117), 10th in yards after catch (433), and 11th in total touchdowns (seven). He finished as the overall WR10 in half-PPR leagues, just a year after finishing as the WR19.
CAN'T STOP JAMO
GBvsDET on FOX/FOX One/Tubi
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0c0MDLf3uR
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2025
We have two seasons of WR2 production and week-winning spike performances, so why is he valued as a mid-level WR3 in dynasty as he enters his superprime? The Lions have stability at quarterback in Jared Goff, and we've already seen Williams produce while sharing a field with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Could you imagine his upside if St. Brown had to miss extended time?
Williams is one of the fastest players on the field, but he can't outrun his reputation as a mediocre target-earner with bust potential, despite evidence that he can help you win a championship. Take advantage and add him to your roster.
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
KTC Dynasty Ranking: QB7
Herbert has been firmly on the fantasy football radar in all formats since entering the league in 2020, and fresh off a QB10 performance in 2025, he could be in for a big-time, high-end QB1 finish.
A season ago, the Oregon product finished among the top-10 quarterbacks in passing attempts (512), deep ball attempts (64), red-zone attempts (82), passing yards (3,727), air yards (4,011), and passing touchdowns despite franchise tackle Joe Alt playing in just six games and Rashawn Slater playing in none.
Entering 2026, he could have the best tackle tandem in the NFL and a top-3 offensive play-caller and mind in Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had his flaws as a head coach, but he drastically improved the output of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, helping him lead the NFL in passing yards (4,624) in 2023.
Herbert is already one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, and McDaniel was brought in to take him to the next level.
The Chargers beefed up their offensive line with the additions of free agent Tyler Biadasz and stud rookie interior offensive lineman Jake Slaughter. After working with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, there's a real chance he'll be behind one of the best in 2026, in one of the best offensive schemes.
The Chargers also have plenty of weapons and depth, with their pass-catching room consisting of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris, Brenen Thompson, Oronde Gadsden II, and David Njoku. And it would come as a surprise to no one if second-year running back Omarion Hampton is viewed as one of the best in the league at this time next year.
To strengthen Herbert's fantasy prospects, he just set career highs in rushing attempts (83), rushing yards (498), and yards per carry (6.0).
To summarize, we have a former top-10 overall draft pick with a rocket arm and rushing upside in his prime entering next year's campaign with two elite tackles, an elite play-caller, an upgraded offensive line, and a cast of talented and explosive pass-catchers to work with. Oh, and we've already seen him finish as the QB2 in fantasy points per game as a sophomore.
justin herbert, man pic.twitter.com/wYYS3VvS1A
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 7, 2026
If you're in a Superflex league, Herbert isn't going to be easy to acquire, but you should reach out to his fantasy manager and see if you can get it done. He's undervalued in all formats and could be a legitimate contender to be the overall QB1 in 2026. At this time next year, he could be a clear Tier 1 dynasty quarterback.
Kyler Murray, QB, Minnesota Vikings
KTC Dynasty Ranking: QB21
The Kyler Murray experiment in Arizona has come to an end after seven seasons. The former No. 1 overall pick wasn't able to lead the franchise to consistent playoff trips, and it's fair to question his ceiling as a "real life" NFL quarterback.
However, all he has to do to be worth his QB21 price tag is win the starting gig in Minnesota or take over the QB1 role early in the 2026 campaign. With J.J. McCarthy being the only thing between him and seeing the field, we like that gamble.
McCarthy is off to a historically rough start to his career despite being in one of the most QB-friendly offenses in the NFL, and Murray has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback. Can Kevin O'Connell afford to wait on McCarthy to improve with no guarantee it will happen? Probably not.
Enter Murray, who has all the arm talent and rushing upside you need to be a fantasy QB1. Throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and T.J. Hockenson in an O'Connell-run offense will be like playing football on "easy mode" compared to what he dealt with for most of his tenure in Arizona.
As a Cardinal, Murray finished as no worse than the overall QB10 in the four seasons in which he played in at least 14 games. Some of his best days are way in the rearview mirror, but he was the QB10 just two seasons ago and posted 572 rushing yards. The 28-year-old has a lot more in the tank than some may realize, and he's likely to be in the most favorable situation of his career.
In recent history, we've seen career-reviving turnarounds from Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and Jared Goff years into their careers. Why can't Murray be next? He can, and a QB1 fantasy season isn't far-fetched. Buy while you can!
Cheap Dynasty Fantasy Football "Throw-Ins" to Acquire
The players listed below are not necessarily going to be the centerpiece of your trades, but your league mates might be willing to part with them cheaply, which makes them fun dart throws and assets to add to your trade offers. You can also consider offering a later-round rookie draft pick, as each of these players has contingent upside and can be viewed as "risk-free" additions to your dynasty squad.
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons (QB30)
- Mac Jones, QB, San Francisco 49ers (QB34)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants (RB46)
- Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (RB53)
- Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers (RB76)
- Jalen Nailor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (WR86)
- Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys (WR106)
- Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams (TE21)
- Michael Mayer, TE, Las Vegas Raiders (TE33)
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