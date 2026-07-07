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Fantasy Football Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings (July 2026): Drake London, Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey, Michael Wilson, more

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Drake London - NFL, Fantasy football rankings, waiver wire, dfs

RotoBaller's updated dynasty fantasy football wide receiver (WR) rankings with tiers and rookies. These 2026 post-NFL Draft offseason dynasty league rankings for the top 100 WRs for dynasty and rookie drafts.

In This Article hide
Updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings
Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're right in the middle of the dynasty fantasy football offseason, and it's time to get your rosters in order ahead of a potential 2026 championship push. We're here to help you sort through the deep yet crowded wide receiver spot with our updated dynasty fantasy football wide receiver rankings. In the rankings below, check out where Drake London, Emeka Egbuka, A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey, Michael Wilson, and more stand among all top 100 dynasty wideouts.

The fantasy football dynasty WR rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

In addition to these dynasty rankings, be sure to check out our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we discuss all things dynasty! Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Updated Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings

Be sure also to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our early 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
2 4 Justin Jefferson WR
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 Malik Nabers WR
2 7 Drake London WR
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 9 George Pickens WR
3 10 Tetairoa McMillan WR
3 11 Emeka Egbuka WR
4 12 Carnell Tate WR
4 13 Nico Collins WR
4 14 Garrett Wilson WR
5 15 Chris Olave WR
5 16 Jordyn Tyson WR
5 17 Luther Burden III WR
5 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
5 19 A.J. Brown WR
6 20 Ladd McConkey WR
6 21 DeVonta Smith WR
7 22 Zay Flowers WR
7 23 Rashee Rice WR
7 24 Rome Odunze WR
8 25 Makai Lemon WR
8 26 Jaylen Waddle WR
8 27 Tee Higgins WR
8 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 29 Jameson Williams WR
9 30 Jordan Addison WR
9 31 DJ Moore WR
9 32 Michael Wilson WR
9 33 KC Concepcion WR
9 34 Christian Watson WR
9 35 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
9 36 DK Metcalf WR
9 37 Alec Pierce WR
9 38 Terry McLaurin WR
9 39 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 40 Parker Washington WR
9 41 Denzel Boston WR
10 42 Mike Evans WR
10 43 Josh Downs WR
10 44 Davante Adams WR
10 45 Jayden Higgins WR
10 46 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 47 Ricky Pearsall WR
10 48 Matthew Golden WR
10 49 Courtland Sutton WR
11 50 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 51 Xavier Worthy WR
11 52 Jayden Reed WR
11 53 Travis Hunter WR
12 54 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
12 55 Antonio Williams WR
12 56 Quentin Johnston WR
12 57 Chris Bell WR
12 58 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 59 Jalen Coker WR
12 60 Germie Bernard WR
13 61 Khalil Shakir WR
13 62 Zachariah Branch WR
13 63 Romeo Doubs WR
13 64 Tre Harris WR
13 65 Jalen McMillan WR
14 66 Tank Dell WR
14 67 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 68 Stefon Diggs WR
14 69 Jauan Jennings WR
14 70 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 71 Malachi Fields WR
14 72 Ted Hurst WR
14 73 Jack Bech WR
15 74 Jaylin Noel WR
15 75 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
15 76 Kayshon Boutte WR
15 77 Chimere Dike WR
15 78 Tory Horton WR
15 79 Rashid Shaheed WR
16 80 Troy Franklin WR
16 81 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
16 82 Jalen Nailor WR
16 83 Skyler Bell WR
16 84 Tyreek Hill WR
16 85 Jerry Jeudy WR
16 86 Brandon Aiyuk WR
16 87 Isaac TeSlaa WR
16 88 Tre Tucker WR
16 89 Pat Bryant WR
17 90 Adonai Mitchell WR
17 91 Kyle Williams WR
17 92 Keon Coleman WR
17 93 Brenen Thompson WR
17 94 Elic Ayomanor WR
17 95 Colbie Young WR
17 96 Bryce Lance WR
17 97 Christian Kirk WR
17 98 Calvin Ridley WR
17 99 Cedric Tillman WR
17 100 Josh Cameron WR

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers broke the team's single-season reception record as a rookie, but in his sophomore campaign, he was on the field for only 31 total snaps with quarterback Jaxson Dart before a complicated knee injury ended his season. As one of the most talented receivers in the game, it's easy to assume that a healthy Nabers will build a natural chemistry with the second-year quarterback and step right back into his role as a target magnet, particularly with the team's leading receiver from a year ago, Wan'Dale Robinson, off to Tennessee.

However, Nabers is still actively rehabbing from the torn ACL, meniscus repair, and subsequent scar tissue cleanup, and it's believed the team will continue to manage his recovery throughout training camp. While there is still some optimism that the 2024 first-round pick could be ready for the start of the season, he'll likely require time to ramp up and acclimate to a brand new offense, and a slow start to his third season is not out of the question.

New head coach John Harbaugh ran one of the league's run-heaviest offenses in his final seasons in Baltimore, and there are indications he intends to do the same in New York, adding further barriers to a potential repeat of Nabers' 165 targets from his rookie season. Still a cornerstone piece in dynasty leagues, enough elements are working against Nabers to push him down to WR17 in RotoBaller's current 2026 rankings.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was arguably the best pass-catcher in football in 2025, recording 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets across 17 games. The 24-year-old was remarkably efficient, averaging 3.61 yards per route run while seeing 35.8% of the Seahawks' total targets. Entering 2026, Smith-Njigba once again profiles as the clear number one option in a Seattle passing game that lacks another obvious high-volume target-earner.

The Seahawks threw the ball at the third-lowest rate in the NFL in 2025 but may be forced to turn to the air more often this season after losing running back Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. With Smith-Njigba entering the prime of his career, he has a legitimate case to be the number one overall pick in redraft leagues ahead of 2026.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

After being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden had a rookie season to forget. Across 14 games (five starts), the 22-year-old recorded 29 catches for 361 yards and zero touchdowns on 44 targets. Golden should have a more prominent role in the Packers' offense in his second season, as the team moved on from wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks over the offseason.

However, Golden may still be behind wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft, on the team's target pecking order. Green Bay has been a difficult place for wide receivers to post high-end fantasy production in recent seasons, as the team has frequently opted for an equal-opportunity passing offense and a run-heavy approach overall under current head coach and play-caller Matt LaFleur. Even with a discount in his value baked in, dynasty managers may want to avoid Golden ahead of 2026.

Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

Before San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall's NFL career even got off the ground, he suffered a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery that caused him to miss the first six weeks of his rookie campaign in 2024. He played in 11 games (four starts), catching 31 of 46 targets for 400 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old former 31st overall pick out of the University of Florida then suffered a hamstring injury and a PCL injury in his knee in 2025 that limited him to just nine starts.

Pearsall finished with 36 receptions on 53 targets for 528 yards and no touchdowns in nine regular-season starts. The Niners let Jauan Jennings walk in free agency in the offseason, but they added future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and slot man Christian Kirk, while taking De'Zhaun Stribling in the second round of the NFL draft.

San Fran's WR room is deeper, which means that opposing defenses shouldn't be able to key in on him in his third season. NFL.com's Nick Shook believes Pearsall could be set up for a breakout season. He's a risk/reward WR4/flex that is certainly worth a late-round selection in fantasy drafts for his upside when healthy.

Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

While he was reportedly the subject of continued trade discussions throughout much of the offseason, fourth-year wide receiver Kayshon Boutte remains a part of the New England Patriots roster with teams currently in the quiet part of the calendar before training camp. While he has yet to reach 45 receptions or 600 yards in a season, Boutte was the most trusted downfield target of budding superstar Drake Maye in 2025, finishing fourth among qualified receivers with 16.7 yards per reception.

With three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown set to inherit that role, Boutte's fantasy prospects look bleak should he stick with the Patriots in 2026. There is still a chance he's traded before the start of the season, but in that scenario, he could still require an acclimation period as he learns a new playbook and may struggle to find fantasy relevance after barely cracking the top 50 at the position in one of the league's most efficient offenses in 2025. Still only 24 years old and once viewed as a first-round talent, Boutte is scheduled to reach free agency after this season.

While next year's free agent class could feature some potential game-changers looking for new contracts, history suggests that very few will actually reach the open market, which could help Boutte find something close to a top-of-market deal with a team of his choosing. So while 2026 could ultimately prove to be a down year, RotoBaller's dynasty WR76 remains a hold with potentially brighter days still ahead.

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