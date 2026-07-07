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8 Closer Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates: Relief Pitcher Targets For Saves (Week 15)

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Mason Montgomery - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Breakout Closers, Bullpens and Saves

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 15 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

July is a tough time of year for both real and fantasy baseball teams. We know what our teams need, but where can we get it? If you need saves, ratio help, or strikeouts, these pitchers listed here could help you in those crucial categories.

We try to dig a little deeper for you here with this piece, so these guys may be unknowns to many fantasy players. But value can skyrocket in a few days. With stats gathered through July 6th, let's talk about some pitchers to add to the roster or watch list.

The hope is that the pitchers listed here are available to you on the waiver wire or via trade in your league. Many fantasy players do not trade closers. But there is help to be had if we look in the right spots. Let's break down some bullpen situations going into Week 15 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season.

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Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

In a recent story in The Athletic, it was mentioned that the Pirates' management team feels that Montgomery has the pure stuff to become one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the major leagues.

Roster Montgomery for the strikeouts while hoping the closer situation allows him a meaningful opportunity. He has 51 strikeouts in 35 innings and a robust 34% K%. With the possibility of Pittsburgh trading assets like Dennis Santana and Gregory Soto, Montgomery could be their closer soon.

He pairs that high strikeout percentage with a whopping 53% groundball percentage. A 98.2-mile-per-hour velocity also makes him an enticing closer candidate. The cost is low now; if you can stomach a little bit of possible ratio damage, Montgomery can help you with punchouts.

 

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

We talked about Wells last week here, and lo and behold, he earned the next two saves for Baltimore. With the news that closer Ryan Helsley will be on the IL for the foreseeable future, Wells has a chance to keep the closer job during that time.

Overall, this year, Wells has been impressive. He has a win, the aforementioned two saves, 1o holds, a 3.02 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, and a career-best 25.9% K%.  Wells had a 0.87 ERA in June and has continued to pitch well into July, where he has not surrendered a run in three games.

And why not? With the results he has been getting, Wells looks like the best option, with Yennier Cano being the top setup guy. You can see that Wells has increased his strikeout percentage this year while focusing less on his fastball and more on his cutter, slider, and changeup.

 

Luis Medina, Athletics

Medina is another in a long line of relievers for the Athletics, with an uncertain, undefined role. Given the current struggles of would-be closer Elvis Alvarado and the team's preference to use lefty Hogan Harris in a set-up role, the closer job appears wide open here.

Medina has appeared in 29 games and has a 3.86 ERA, a 27.1% K%, and five holds, allowing him to move into the leverage situation for the Athletics. The 1.54 WHIP leaves much to be desired, but if he can corral that, he is in the closer conversation.

 

Sean Newcomb, Chicago White Sox

With the current tumult in the White Sox bullpen, Newcomb could find himself getting more save chances. The veteran lefty has served a variety of roles in Chicago, from starting a game to earning three saves, including one on Sunday afternoon, and six holds.

Given the struggles of Seranthony Dominguez in the closer role and the team's seeming desire to use Grant Taylor in a multiple-inning stopper role, Newcomb could see opportunities in a bullpen that sorely needs someone to emerge as their closer to stay in the playoff hunt.

 

Andrew Morris, Minnesota Twins

I wrote about Morris here last month, and while Yoendrys Gomez has the job now, he could be moved before the trade deadline as the Twins retool on the fly. Morris could be in line for saves if that scenario plays out.

Check out his Statcast data below; this is a burgeoning bullpen arm who is pitching well for Minnesota in a setup role, especially over the last few weeks. Guys who limit hard contact with an average strikeout rate find homes in bullpens; Morris is a step away from the closer job.

 

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Yes, I know how you are feeling to see the name "Jordan Romano" in an article about relief help. But listen to my testimony and see if you can find a space to hold Romano close in your mind again. Last time we saw Romano, he was getting blasted in Los Angeles for the Angels.

Romano has an 8.10 ERA, but also boasts a 32% K% and five saves. Why not Romano? This looks like a full-blown committee, but Romano has the most experience in the job, and the Rockies are not playing for much right now.  Romano could get the chances, especially if he is decent again.

 

Michael Petersen, Miami Marlins

Petersen has quietly put together a nice season, and in the process, has elevated himself into the leverage conversation. And given the current struggles of closer Pete Fairbanks and his enormous 7.27 ERA, Petersen could soon find himself in the saves mix.

Petersen is focusing on three pitches right now, as seen below. All three of his pitches have gained momentum for him as strikeout pitches; overall, he has a 30.3% K% in 2026. Petersen is in the end-of-game mix and could be on the radar for saves soon.

 

Luke Weaver, New York Mets

Weaver is back for anyone who may have questioned him. He is the top setup man for the New York Mets and could easily step in for closer Devin Williams should he struggle again or need a night off. After his struggles last year, it is great to see him back.

Weaver sports a 1.95 ERA, a sparkling 0.78 WHIP, two wins, 11 holds, and a 29.1% K%. In leagues where you count saves + holds, he has a high value on many teams. He could also find himself on a playoff team in a different role soon.

 

Quick Hits

Detroit Tigers

Things are messy in Detroit with the three-headed monster of Kenley Jansen, Will Vest, and Kyle Finnegan, who have all struggled over the last week.  Could Keider Montero find himself in this mix should Jansen struggle?

The veteran Jansen did close out the game on Sunday for his 10th save despite a bloated 4.98 ERA. Look for Jansen to continue to get the chances, but Montero has been excellent and could get into the picture, too.

Chicago Cubs 

They continue to play musical chairs with their bullpen through a slew of injury woes. Jacob Webb and Caleb Thielbar appear to be the top options now, with a slight nod to Webb as the favorite based on his handedness. This is certainly not what Chicago had planned here.

Colorado Rockies 

They have many arms here, but only one can close, and the question is, who is that guy right now? Three guys have saves over the last week: Brennan Bernardino, Gabriel Hughes, and Jordan Romano. The veteran Romano got the last one after his call-up on Friday.

The best bet here is that a committee approach results in multiple people getting chances.

Pittsburgh Pirates 

Pittsburgh appears to be a full-blown committee, with Gregory Soto and Dennis Santana slotted to get the most chances, with a mix of Mason Montgomery thrown in as well. This will be one to watch; what will Pittsburgh do at the trade deadline while hovering around.500?

We will always try to help you find usable players on your waiver wire or that you might target via trade. If you have questions or want to discuss any of these things, my DMs are always open on Twitter/X @mdrc0508. Happy hunting this week! Always remember to have fun with your fantasy baseball teams.

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