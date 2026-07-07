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Are You For Real? Surprising Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Starts From Troy Melton, Trevor Mcdonald, Peter Lambert

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Troy Melton - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Closer Depth Chart, Relief Pitcher

Joey looks at pitchers with surprising starts recently. These SPs could emerge as fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 15 in 2026, or just mirages.

Welcome back to the "Are You For Real?" series as we dive into Week 15 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. For those unfamiliar with this weekly series, we examine starting pitchers who have had surprisingly strong starts over the past week and put them under the microscope to determine whether they're legitimate or just mirages.

This week, we'll dive into three starting pitchers currently trending up. This list will feature a starting pitcher in the midst of a breakout season, one coming off the best start of his career, and another who has cemented his spot in their team's rotation. All stats are through games played on Monday, July 6.

So, let's determine whether these three pitchers are for real or not.

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Troy Melton, Detroit Tigers – 50% Rostered

2026 Stats (prior to his last start): 37.2 IP, 2.39 ERA, 5.07 FIP, 17.2% K%

7/1 @ NYY: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton continues to show his potential on the mound. He has thrown the ball really well this season and is coming off three great starts in a row. Melton threw six innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts against the White Sox on June 20, six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts against the Astros on June 25, and 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Yankees last week.

That recent start against the Yankees was arguably his best start of the season. He struck out a season-high seven batters, gave up zero runs in a start for the first time this year, and allowed just three baserunners to reach all game. Melton now carries a 2.05 ERA and a 0.795 WHIP across his first seven starts in 2026.

The Tigers right-hander is really in a groove on the mound right now. He has allowed just two runs over his last 18 1/3 innings pitched (0.98 ERA), and his strikeout numbers are slowly starting to tick up. After having a 13.7% strikeout rate in his first four outings, Melton has a much better 27.7% strikeout rate over his last three outings. He has struck five batters, six batters, and seven batters during this stretch.

What's really working for Melton right now is his fastball-type pitches, especially his cutter. He only threw his cutter 7.1% of the time across his two starts in May, but that number rose to 23.2% across four starts in June and 23.8% in his one start in July.

Melton is able to lead with his four-seam fastball and cutter and then mix in his dangerous slider. Although he didn't really use it in his most recent start against the Yankees (8.3%), this is his go-to pitch later in counts. This pitch had a 28% putaway rate in June and a 60% putaway rate so far in his one start in July.

Verdict: Although Melton is due for a little bit of negative regression with a 4.54 FIP, it's hard to ignore just how impressive the 25-year-old has been on the mound this season. He continues to get batters out at a high level, doesn't let many hitters reach base, and his strikeout numbers have gradually improved recently.

Melton looks to be for real with a .216 expected batting average against, 6% walk rate, 5.7% barrel rate, and a 35% hard-hit rate. He also ranks in the 90th percentile in Fastball Run Value and in the 70th percentile in Breaking Run Value. If the young right-hander can continue to keep up his strikeout rate, he has the potential to be an elite fantasy pitcher.

He's for real and should be added in all formats.

 

Trevor McDonald, San Francisco Giants – 6% Rostered

2026 Stats (prior to his last start): 51 IP, 4.94 ERA, 4.01 FIP, 19.6% K%

7/1 at ARI: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Trevor McDonald was always due for some positive regression in July. He had a 4.01 FIP, but a 4.94 ERA entering his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 1. McDonald then put together one of the best starts of his young career last week by delivering six shutout innings with one hit and five strikeouts against the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old was in complete control in that outing last week. He induced 10 swings and misses, totaled 14 called strikes, and struck out his most batters in a start (five) since June 7. McDonald also didn't walk a batter in a start for the second time this season, and the first time since all the way back on May 4.

McDonald hasn't gone through a big change in terms of his repertoire over the last few weeks. He continues to lean on his three pitches (sinker, slider, changeup), with his sinker leading the way at around 58%. But his slider and changeup are where the Giants right-hander does most of his damage on the mound.

Both his changeup and slider had over a 25% whiff rate and a 20% putaway rate in the month of June. In last week's start against the Diamondbacks,  those two offspeed pitches really helped McDonald cruise to his best start in a while. He generated four whiffs on his slider (50%) and six whiffs on his changeup (60%). When those two pitches are that level, McDonald is a really dangerous pitcher on the mound.

The problem, though, is that his changeup has been hit hard this year. Opposing hitters batted .300 with a .900 slugging percentage against that pitch in May and batted .357 with a .643 slugging percentage in June. This pitch just has to be more consistent for McDonald on the mound, like it was in last week's start.

Verdict: While McDonald is coming off a dominant start, he's not that must-add pitcher yet. He really only throws two pitches against righties (sinker and slider), making him extremely predictable, and his lack of swing-and-miss stuff is noticeable. The 25-year-old has a 18.3% strikeout rate since the beginning of June to go with a below-average 22.7% whiff rate and a 29% chase rate on the season.

It's nice to see McDonald throw the ball well in his most recent start. However, the consistency might not be there for the Giants right-hander. He has a .241 expected batting average against, an 89.2 mph average exit velocity, a 9.6% swinging strike rate, a 20.2% strikeout rate, and a 39.6% hard-hit rate across 57 innings pitched this season.

McDonald might be worth a look in some deeper leagues, as his groundball rate (56.2%) and barrel rate (4.2%) both rank in the top 10% of the league. But in most 12-team leagues, it's best to leave him on waivers. He doesn't have the stuff to eventually blossom into a top starting pitcher, especially with only a three-pitch mix.

 

Peter Lambert, Houston Astros – 34% Rostered

2026 Stats (prior to his last start): 74.1 IP, 3.51 ERA, 4.48 FIP, 21.9% K%

7/5 vs. TBR: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

It might have taken Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert a few years, but he is finally reaching his full potential on the mound. After posting a combined 6.38 ERA in his first four Major League seasons, Lambert has taken his game to another level in his first year with a new team. He entered July with a 3.51 ERA and a 21.9% strikeout rate.

The 29-year-old then put together his most complete outing of the season over the weekend. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings with three hits allowed, one walk, and six strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays. Lambert was really in control in this start, as he generated 18 whiffs, totaled nine called strikes, and had a 38% chase rate.

The thing that has allowed Lambert to take that next step is his eight-pitch mix. He's throwing his cutter way more than he did in 2024, and his top two offspeed pitches (slider and changeup) look much different. Those three pitches, mixed with his four-seam fastball, sinker, slurve, sweeper, and curveball, have helped him keep hitters off balance all season.

When looking closer at both his changeup and slider, it's clear that these two pitchers are fueling his strong numbers on the mound. Opposing hitters have an expected .167 batting average with a 38.5% whiff rate on Lambert's changeup this season, and a .197 expected batting average with a 26.3% whiff rate on his slider. In his most recent start, the Astros right-hander totaled eight whiffs on those two pitches alone.

Verdict: Lambert has shown enough on the mound this season to determine that he is for real. Both his Fastball Run Value and Breaking Run Value rank in the upper half of the league, and his .209 expected batting average and 3.53 expected ERA rank in the top 35% of the league. Having four different pitches with at least a 24% whiff rate and five different pitches with at least a 20% putaway rate should carry him throughout the season.

Lambert has done a tremendous job mixing up his pitchers this season, and his strikeout numbers have been better over his last few starts. He has struck out at least six batters in three of his last five starts while carrying a 23.1% strikeout rate during this stretch. His whiff rate (25.6%) also ranks around league average.

The Astros starter should continue to be a solid fantasy pitcher moving forward, making him a nice add in most 12+ team leagues.

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