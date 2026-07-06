👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

5 Workhorse Running Back Draft Targets For Fantasy Football (2026)

Link copied to clipboard!
Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Matt Donnelly analyzes five fantasy football workhorse running backs to target. His top bell-cow and high-volume RBs include Bijan Robinson, James Cook III, and more.

In This Article hide
Bijan Robinson: The Logical Choice
Jahmyr Gibbs: Finally Being Unleashed
Ashton Jeanty: Second-Year Breakout
James Cook III: Cooking With Fire in Buffalo's Backfield
Jonathan Taylor: Horsepowered Attack in Indianapolis
Other Top-Tier Fantasy Football RB Candidates with Workhorse Potential (excluding Christian McCaffrey)
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

What was once a dying breed in fantasy football is having a rebirth after 10 different running backs finished the 2025 season with 300 or more touches, with Christian McCaffrey leading the way with 413 touches in the regular season, the most since 2014 when DeMarco Murray had 449 touches with the Dallas Cowboys.

The running back position is all about opportunity. In the past, we have seen running backs with subpar yards-per-carry metrics lead fantasy rosters to championship glory by winning the war of attrition and handling heavy workloads.

It’s no secret that in the seasons following heavy workloads, McCaffrey has followed that with a shortened season and a dip in production. In 2019, McCaffrey was called upon 403 times, yet played in only 16 combined contests between 2020 and 2022. Then, in 2023, McCaffrey would go on to record 339 touches, only to follow that up with 13 games missed the following season due to injury. So, let's look at five workhorse running backs to target for 2026. 

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Bijan Robinson: The Logical Choice

Last season, Bijan Robinson was third in touches (366) and fifth in rushing attempts (287) while on the way to totaling 2,298 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns, finishing as the RB2 in fantasy behind McCaffrey.

Since joining the Falcons in 2023, Robinson has seen his touches increase each season, from 272 in his rookie season to 365 in 2024 to 366 last season. With some consistency at the quarterback position, Robinson could have had more receptions than the 79 he recorded, considering he saw 103 targets.

What’s new to the fantasy equation is the insertion of a Kevin Stefanski offensive scheme, one that relies heavily on 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) as well as outside-zone run blocking. Look at Stefanski's track record in Cleveland, with Nick Chubb consistently producing 1,000 yards on the ground and Kareem Hunt’s contributions in the receiving game.

Digging deeper into Stefanski's tenure as the offensive play-caller (2020-24) in Cleveland and in the three seasons in which Chubb suited up in 12 or more contests, only Derrick Henry (4,502) and Dalvin Cook (3,889) had more rushing yards than Chubb’s 3,851. No running back over that period also averaged more yards per carry than Chubb’s 5.3.

In the offseason, Atlanta moved on from Tyler Allgeier, who was once considered the 1B to Robinson’s 1A. Replacing him behind Robinson in the Falcons backfield is Brian Robinson Jr., who had just 100 touches backing up McCaffrey in San Francisco last season. Barring a significant injury, the superstar running back is poised for a 375-plus-touch season in 2026.

 

Jahmyr Gibbs: Finally Being Unleashed

Despite sharing the backfield with David Montgomery a season ago, Jahmyr Gibbs finished seventh in total touches (320), thanks to 243 rushing attempts and hauling in 77 of 94 targets that came his way. Gibbs was the only back in the 300 club to really be on any committee in 2025.

In fantasy, Gibbs was the RB4 while his backfield partner was the RB26 with 160.4 fantasy points on 182 touches. Montgomery is now off to Houston, with his role being replaced by Isiah Pacheco, who is coming off a season in which he had 137 touches in 13 games and averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

While Pacheco's style will align with Dan Campbell’s philosophy, Detroit's offense centers on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs. Campbell is many things, but a liar isn’t one of them.

Earlier in the offseason, Campbell was quoted as saying that Gibbs is "going to be our bell-cow now. We’re going to hang our hat on him quite a bit. We’re going to do a lot of things we feel like he does well."

Looking over the last three seasons, Gibbs ranks inside the top three in missed tackles forced per touch (0.28) and explosive play rank (15.0%). Gibbs is also one of four backs, along with Robinson, De'Von Achane, and Chase Brown, to post more than 2,000 yards rushing along with 750 receiving yards over the last two seasons.

More impressive than that is the fact that Gibbs scored 13 touchdowns last season despite receiving just 45% of the Lions' rushing attempts inside the 10-yard line. With the change in Detroit's backfield and from what we are hearing from the coaches, Gibbs’ opportunities in 2026 could rival those of McCaffrey in 2025.

Ashton Jeanty: Second-Year Breakout

Ashton Jeanty’s 321 touches during his rookie season were the 22nd-most all-time among rookie running backs. Of the five running backs ahead of him in touches last season, none had more touches in their rookie seasons than Jeanty.

The production may not have been what fantasy managers had hoped for, but the volume was. Not only were Jeanty's 55 receptions the sixth most among running backs last year, but they also rank as the sixth most in NFL history for a rookie running back as well.

Considering the Raiders' lack of pass-catchers, Jeanty should once again be heavily involved in the passing game in 2026. The path to fantasy production isn’t about averaging 6.5 yards per carry; it’s about volume. Jeanty is in a nice spot where he can easily see 22-25 rushing attempts per game, along with four to five targets, which puts his opportunities around 30 touches.

With the only significant addition coming in the form of Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round of this past April's draft, the competition for those opportunities is minimal. Geno Smith was second to Jeanty in rushing attempts with 41 last season. 

Historically, we often see breakout seasons during a running back's sophomore campaign as they gain a better grasp of NFL blocking schemes and pass protection and adjust to the overall game speed. Las Vegas’ offense should be improved with Klint Kubiak coming to town, along with a fresh quarterback under center in either Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza.

Any improvement in the offense will lend itself to more positive game scripts, leading to more red-zone trips. That should result in more touchdown opportunities inside the 10-yard line, where Jeanty already accounted for 94.1% of the team's backfield carries.

 

James Cook III: Cooking With Fire in Buffalo's Backfield

You don’t accidentally finish a season leading the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards. That only happens when a team trusts you to carry the ball time and time again, which the Bills did as James Cook III finished third in rushing attempts with 309 and fourth in total touches with 342 in 2025.

Cook enters the 2026 season as the unquestioned top option in Buffalo's backfield, with Ty Johnson, Ray Davis, and Frank Gore Jr. rounding out the depth chart. The only real threat comes from his All-Pro quarterback, Josh Allen, who had 14 rushing touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts. Allen’s 579 rushing yards were the second most on the Bills.

The biggest knock on Cook’s potential is that, unlike most backs on the list, he was somewhat uninvolved in the passing game. You have to be careful when looking at this aspect of Cook’s game.

Despite only a 37.1% involvement in passing plays, Cook’s 33 receptions were the 19th most among running backs last season. However, that 8.2% target share put him ahead of backs such as Javonte Williams and Kenneth Walker III.

People often talk about touchdown regression, and while that is possible for Cook, whose 28 rushing touchdowns are the fourth most since 2024, there is room for improvement. If Buffalo can get Cook more involved in the passing game, those touches could climb. Back in 2023, Cook recorded 44 receptions on 54 targets for a career-best 445 receiving yards.

 

Jonathan Taylor: Horsepowered Attack in Indianapolis

Jonathan Taylor’s finish to the 2025 season was somewhat disappointing, considering he produced 1,139 of his 1,585 rushing yards through the first 10 weeks of the NFL season. Finishing third in rushing is nothing to be ashamed of, but after that historic run, many were left wanting more.

Heading into 2026, Taylor sits 1,629 rushing yards shy of Edgerrin James’ all-time rushing mark for the Colts. Taylor's 46 receptions were the seventh most, but his real value came as a runner, as no other back had more rushing attempts than Taylor's 323.

Like Cook, the only real competition for carries came from the team’s quarterback, as Daniel Jones finished second in carries (45) and rushing yards (164).

Look for Jones to be the only real threat to Taylor for rushing opportunities once again. But Jones is coming off an Achilles injury, which should stifle that line of thinking among the coaching staff. After Jones, the Colts are looking at DJ Giddens and rookie Seth McGowan.

Don’t expect either back to be a threat to Taylor. He saw 92.9% of the team's backfield carries from inside the 10-yard line last season. 

Last season, not only did Taylor account for a snap share greater than 80%, but he also set career highs in the passing game with 46 receptions and 378 receiving yards. Taylor would end up finishing sixth among his running back peers in receiving yards. Taylor also ended up inside the top five at the position in route participation and routes run.

 

Other Top-Tier Fantasy Football RB Candidates with Workhorse Potential (excluding Christian McCaffrey)

Javonte Williams: Finished 2025 with 252 rushing attempts, ranking 10th at the running back position. After Williams, the Cowboys' depth chart at the position is rather bleak with Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah.

De'Von Achane: With no other options in either the pass or run game, the entire Dolphins offense runs through Achane, whose 305 touches were the ninth most last season. Expect Achane to be even more involved this season out of necessity.

Derrick Henry: Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Henry has surpassed 280 carries in each of his last four seasons and has eclipsed 300 carries in five of the previous seven seasons, including 307 rushing attempts last season, along with 15 receptions.

Chase Brown: One of the newest members of the 300 club. After finishing 2024 with 229 carries and 54 receptions, Brown followed that up in 2025 with 232 rushing attempts and 1,019 yards on the ground. Brown also had 69 receptions, pushing his total touches to 301.

Saquon Barkley: Saquon Barkley has had 280 or more touches in each of the past four seasons, including 317 touches last season. He totaled 280 rushing attempts and produced his third 1,000-yard rushing season over the past four years. More impressive yet was the fact that his heavy workload came a season after he ran the ball 436 times, including the playoffs.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor, James Cook III, Ashton Jeanty:

Bijan Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bijan Robinson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bijan Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bijan Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bijan Robinson
vs
James Cook III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Drake London
Bijan Robinson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chase Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bijan Robinson
vs
Brock Bowers
Bijan Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Bijan Robinson
vs
Derrick Henry
Bijan Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Bijan Robinson
vs
De'Von Achane
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bijan Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Bijan Robinson
vs
Trey McBride
Bijan Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Bijan Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kyren Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bijan Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Josh Allen
Bijan Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Bijan Robinson
vs
Javonte Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Breece Hall
Bijan Robinson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bijan Robinson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bijan Robinson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bijan Robinson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jadarian Price
Bijan Robinson
vs
David Montgomery
Bijan Robinson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bijan Robinson
vs
Bucky Irving
Bijan Robinson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bijan Robinson
vs
Tony Pollard
Bijan Robinson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bijan Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Puka Nacua
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
James Cook III
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Drake London
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chase Brown
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Brock Bowers
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
George Pickens
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Derrick Henry
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Nico Collins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chris Olave
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
De'Von Achane
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Devonta Smith
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Trey McBride
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tee Higgins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
A.J. Brown
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Kyren Williams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Josh Allen
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Davante Adams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Zay Flowers
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Javonte Williams
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Breece Hall
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jadarian Price
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Bucky Irving
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Tony Pollard
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jahmyr Gibbs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Drake London
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
George Pickens
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Nico Collins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Olave
Jonathan Taylor
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Josh Allen
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Davante Adams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathan Taylor
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathan Taylor
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathan Taylor
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
James Cook III
vs
Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
vs
Drake London
James Cook III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Saquon Barkley
James Cook III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Cook III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
James Cook III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
James Cook III
vs
Chase Brown
James Cook III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
vs
Omarion Hampton
James Cook III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
vs
Brock Bowers
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
vs
George Pickens
James Cook III
vs
Puka Nacua
James Cook III
vs
Derrick Henry
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
Nico Collins
James Cook III
vs
Chris Olave
James Cook III
vs
De'Von Achane
James Cook III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
James Cook III
vs
Devonta Smith
James Cook III
vs
Trey McBride
James Cook III
vs
Tee Higgins
James Cook III
vs
A.J. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Garrett Wilson
James Cook III
vs
Josh Allen
James Cook III
vs
Davante Adams
James Cook III
vs
Zay Flowers
James Cook III
vs
Javonte Williams
James Cook III
vs
Breece Hall
James Cook III
vs
Josh Jacobs
James Cook III
vs
Cam Skattebo
James Cook III
vs
D'Andre Swift
James Cook III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
James Cook III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
James Cook III
vs
Jadarian Price
James Cook III
vs
David Montgomery
James Cook III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
James Cook III
vs
Bucky Irving
James Cook III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Warren
James Cook III
vs
Tony Pollard
James Cook III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
James Cook III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

12 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates
Rookie Zero RB Targets (2026)
QB Power Rankings: All Starting QBs (2026)
Fantasy Football TE1 Sleepers (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Cameron Carr

Impresses with 26-Point Outing
Ryan Conwell

Notches 16 Points in Loss
Matthew Golden

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Matthew Golden?
Jonas Valančiūnas

Lakers Could Target Jonas Valanciunas
Ace Bailey

Dealing with Back Spasms
Jalen Coker

Carries Sleeper Appeal for Redraft Leagues Entering 2026
Peyton Watson

Nuggets Plan to Match Offer Sheet on Peyton Watson
Jaylen Waddle

Has Jaylen Waddle's Redraft Stock Outpaced His True Value?
Daniel Jones

Dynasty Managers May Have a Buy-Low Window on Daniel Jones
Quinshon Judkins

Is Quinshon Judkins Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Cam Skattebo

Drawing High Praise From New Head Coach
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Bucky Irving

Can Bucky Irving Return to his Rookie-Season Form?
Jake Ferguson

on the Fringe of Fantasy Relevance in 2026
Mike Gesicki

2026 Value Again Tied to the Health of Those Around Him
Jay Huff

Blocks Four Shots in USA's Qualifier Win
Kirk Cousins

Unlikely to Factor into the Majority of 2026 Drafts
Jonathan Mogbo

Blocks Five Shots in Kings Summer League Win
Cody Williams

Posts 17 Points in Jazz Summer League Victory
Malachi Fields

Part of a Crowded Giants Depth Chart
Egor Demin

Scores 23 Points in California Classic Loss
Jaden Bradley

Lands Two-Way Deal With Raptors
Bennett Stirtz

Posts Balanced Line in First Thunder Summer League Game
Aday Mara

Fills Box Score in Thunder Summer-League Debut
Kingston Flemings

Nearly has Double-Double in Hawks Summer-League Debut
Darius Acuff Jr.

Leads Kings With 25 Points in California Classic Win
Cameron Boozer

Scores 15 Points in Grizzlies Summer League Debut
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Darryn Peterson

Drops 28 Points in Summer League Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Washington Wizards

Patrick Ewing Joins the Wizards as an Assistant Coach
Dallas Mavericks

Garrett Temple Retires to Join Dusty May's Mavericks Staff
Kam Jones

Lands Two-Way Deal With Bucks
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
Aaron Rodgers

Is Aaron Rodgers a Superflex Sleeper in 2026?
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Dazzles as Warriors Rout Lakers in California Classic
Anthony Richardson Sr.

a Frustrating Dynasty Hold
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
DJ Giddens

Well-Positioned to Hold Dynasty Value
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Andrew Nembhard

Backs Up SGA With 23 Points for Canada
Kyle Williams

Faces an Uphill Climb to Fantasy Relevance
Eli Stowers

What Can Fantasy Managers Expect from Eli Stowers in 2026?
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Rashod Bateman

at a Career Crossroads in 2026
Braelon Allen

Motivated to Step Up in Year 3
Alvin Kamara

Will the Saints Part Ways With Alvin Kamara?
Colston Loveland

Showing Signs of Growth Going into Sophomore Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Alec Pierce

One of the Highest Upside Picks in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 7/6
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Mon, 7/6
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 15