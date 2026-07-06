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Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Superflex Rankings for 2026: July Updates

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Carson Beck - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

Superflex rookie rankings for dynasty fantasy football leagues. These overall top 90 superflex/2QB staff rankings are from after the NFL Draft and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings Outlooks
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season is inching closer, and if you're set to take part in a rookie draft soon, you have come to the right place. Nail all of your rookie picks with our freshly updated 2026 dynasty fantasy football rookie rankings below. The 2026 class isn't the flashiest on paper, but there are sure to be several surprises out of this year's bunch, and a rookie draft is the easiest and cheapest way to acquire bench sleepers.

These are updated 2026 rookie rankings that are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The rankings enjoy consistent updates across the offseason, right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coachspeak, and more. Below, check out where Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jonah Coleman, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
1 2 Fernando Mendoza QB
2 3 Carnell Tate WR
2 4 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 5 Makai Lemon WR
3 6 Jadarian Price RB
3 7 KC Concepcion WR
3 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 Eli Stowers TE
4 12 Ty Simpson QB
4 13 Antonio Williams WR
4 14 Germie Bernard WR
5 15 Jonah Coleman RB
5 16 Chris Bell WR
5 17 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
5 18 Chris Brazzell II WR
5 19 Carson Beck QB
5 20 Emmett Johnson RB
6 21 Ted Hurst WR
6 22 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 23 Zachariah Branch WR
6 24 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 25 Kaelon Black RB
7 26 Malachi Fields WR
7 27 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 28 Brenen Thompson WR
7 29 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 30 Demond Claiborne RB
7 31 Kaytron Allen RB
7 32 Skyler Bell WR
8 33 Adam Randall RB
8 34 Bryce Lance WR
8 35 Max Klare TE
8 36 Oscar Delp TE
8 37 Drew Allar QB
8 38 Eli Heidenreich WR
8 39 Taylen Green QB
8 40 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
8 41 Eli Raridon TE
9 42 Caleb Douglas WR
9 43 Zavion Thomas WR
9 44 Seth McGowan RB
9 45 Cyrus Allen WR
9 46 Cole Payton QB
9 47 Colbie Young WR
9 48 Josh Cameron WR
9 49 Deion Burks WR
9 50 Cade Klubnik QB
9 51 Tanner Koziol TE
10 52 Jam Miller RB
10 53 Justin Joly TE
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 Roman Hemby RB
10 56 CJ Daniels WR
10 57 Marlin Klein TE
10 58 Sam Roush TE
10 59 Malik Benson WR
10 60 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 61 Barion Brown WR
10 62 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Lewis Bond WR
11 66 Reggie Virgil WR
11 67 Jack Endries TE
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Eric Rivers WR
11 70 Kendrick Law WR
11 71 Noah Whittington RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
11 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jaydn Ott RB
11 75 Kaden Wetjen WR
11 76 Terion Stewart RB
11 77 Dallen Bentley TE
11 78 Desmond Reid RB
11 79 Michael Trigg TE
11 80 Rahsul Faison RB
12 81 CJ Donaldson RB
12 82 Joe Royer TE
12 83 Jamal Haynes RB
12 84 Jalon Daniels QB
12 85 Robert Henry Jr. RB
12 86 Eric McAlister WR
12 87 Aaron Anderson WR
12 88 Luke Altmyer QB
12 89 Tyren Montgomery WR
12 90 Haynes King QB

 

Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings Outlooks

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

After three years of sharing a backfield with one of the nation's best players, 2026 first-round pick Jadarian Price could find himself again splitting work for the Seattle Seahawks. The obvious difference is that, while he was the clear second option behind Doak Walker Award winner and third overall pick Jeremiyah Love, the torn ACL sustained by incumbent Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet during the team's Super Bowl run has left the door open for Price to claim lead back responsibilities to begin his rookie season, and perhaps caused too steep a rise in his ADP.

While sharing time with eventual Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in 2025, Charbonnet finished sixth in the league with 12 rushing touchdowns and was one of the NFL's most active backs near the goal line. With reports indicating that he is progressing well in his recovery, he could be back earlier than expected to reclaim the bulk of the team's most high-value touches and harm Price's chances of living up to his lofty expectations.

With Charbonnet in the final year of his rookie deal, there is plenty to be excited about in Price's dynasty future, but with the veteran's uncertain status to begin the year creating what could prove to be too wide a gap in their ADPs, Price is at risk of being overdrafted in 2026. One year after Walker finished as the RB22 with Klint Kubiak running the offense, Price heads into his rookie season as RotoBaller's RB24.

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion showed off his elusiveness and his ability to make tough catches at times while making several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns got Concepcion the football in a variety of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays. Drops continued to be somewhat of an issue for the 24th overall pick this spring, but the Browns aren't too concerned.

"KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the 21-year-old could play all over the formation in 2026 in his rookie year, which corroborates Oyefusi's story, potentially making him one of the most dangerous wideouts the Browns have in new head coach Todd Monken's scheme.

The problem is that Jerry Jeudy is still around, and fellow rookie Denzel Boston could also command a strong share of targets from either quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Concepcion's upside is very high in the short and long-term, but Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation could hold him back. Target him as a WR4/flex with upside in single-year fantasy drafts.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate impressed from the start of offseason workouts with "his swift route-running and consistent catching ability," according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tate was especially a standout during organized team activities, where he found the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting.

Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." It explains why the Titans took a chance on the Ohio State product with the fourth overall pick in April as they look to give second-year quarterback Cameron Ward more weapons in the passing game.

Even though the Titans also added receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency in March, Tate could quickly become Tennessee's No. 1 wideout in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games played. With high-end upside, both short and long-term, Tate will immediately be a WR3/flex target for fantasy managers this fall.

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

ESPN's Rich Cimini writes that New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was the team's most impressive rookie during spring workouts, "all but solidifying a spot in the three-receiver package." Cooper has proven to be a smooth route-runner who has adjusted nicely to an NFL-style offense. Cimini thinks that the first-rounder (30th overall) will be even better when the pads come on during training camp due to his physical style and run-after-the-catch abilities.

In his final season with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025, Cooper caught 69 passes for 937 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 16 games, and he led the Big Ten with 21.2 yards per reception in his junior year in 2024. Because of his ability to line up anywhere on the football field, Cooper has the potential to become New York's WR2 sooner rather than later in his first year in the NFL behind Garrett Wilson, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2025.

The upside is clear with Cooper, but in an offense being led by quarterback Geno Smith, who led the NFL in interceptions with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, consistency could be a glaring issue. RotoBaller currently has Cooper ranked as the No. 57 fantasy WR as he heads into his first year in the NFL.

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings
Dynasty Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Dynasty Rookie Running Back Rankings
5 Dynasty RB1 Candidates (2026)



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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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