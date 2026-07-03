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Dynasty RB1 Candidates: 5 Running Backs Who Could Dethrone Bijan Robinson in Fantasy Football (2026)

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie RB Draft Sleepers

Matt Donnelly's top five fantasy football running backs who could dethrone Bijan Robinson as the dynasty RB1 in 2026. Jahmyr Gibbs, De'Von Achane, more.

With the NFL calendar turning its page from the 2025 season onto the 2026 season and with the NFL Draft and free agency now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to focus on the most recent fluctuations in the dynasty market, particularly that of the running back position.

While many fantasy assets, especially those of the running back variety, depreciate with age, the consensus RB1 is only 24 years of age and several years away from hitting the running back age cliff. In fact, Bijan Robinson is coming off a season in which he finished second to Christian McCaffrey in fantasy production and amassed 2,298 yards of total offense.

However, here are five running backs who could dethrone Bijan Robinson for the dynasty RB1 title. For a deeper dive into dynasty strategy, rankings, and trade tactics, check out our complete Dynasty Fantasy Football Guide.

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Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

At the top of the list of contenders to dethrone Robinson is Jahmyr Gibbs. With the departure of David Montgomery in the offseason, there is nothing to hold Gibbs back, unless you consider Isiah Pacheco a legitimate threat coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign.

In six career contests in which Montgomery failed to suit up for the Lions, Gibbs averaged 5.6 yards per carry, churning out 665 yards on the ground. In those six contests, Gibbs would also play a factor in the passing game, hauling in 28 passes for an additional 219 yards, pushing his total yards from scrimmage up to 884 to go along with eight touchdowns.

If you do the math, that is 147.3 total yards of offense per game while also averaging a touchdown in each contest. Over a 17-game season, that works out to 2,504.6 total yards and 17 touchdowns. For fantasy, we are looking at upward of 430.2 fantasy points. That’s 13.6 more fantasy points than Christian McCaffrey accumulated as the RB1 last season.

Any running back with a legit shot of catching Robinson is going to need to have two things going for them. First, they have to remain healthy. At 24 years of age, Gibbs enters his fourth NFL season having missed only two games, both during his rookie season.

Second, the volume has to be there. For Gibbs, despite sharing the backfield with Montgomery, the volume is there as his 320 touches a season ago were the seventh most amongst his peers. With Montgomery now in Houston, there is an expectation that Gibbs could have an even larger impact on the Lions offense moving forward.

 

Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

Ahead of Gibbs in terms of volume last season was Ashton Jeanty with 321 touches, finishing sixth among running backs as a rookie. What makes Jeanty special is that he was productive on one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL. The Raiders ranked 28th in passing yards per game (169.5) and 32nd in both rushing yards per game (77.5) and total yards per game (247.0) in 2025.

Yet, despite the futility of the Raiders offense, Jeanty would go on to average 14.4 fantasy points per game and finish as the RB11 in fantasy, producing 245.1 fantasy points over the duration of that rookie campaign. With that in mind, any progression for this Raiders offense in 2026 will go a long way in drastically improving Jeanty’s standing in the eyes of dynasty managers.

During the offseason, the Raiders addressed some of those deficiencies on offense, adding Tyler Linderbaum at center to anchor the Raiders' interior offensive line. As bad as the offensive line was, Geno Smith under center was a complete train wreck; not only was he sacked 55 times, but he threw 17 interceptions in 15 games. When you give the ball up that often, it’s hard for anyone to reach their potential fully.

The additions of Fernando Mendoza (first overall draft selection) and Kirk Cousins (free agency) will certainly be an improvement under center; how that quarterback battle shakes out ahead of Week 1 is yet to be seen, but under the guidance of Klint Kubiak, Jeanty is in a much better position today than he was in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Rumor has it that Vegas is also still in the market for a WR1 to play opposite Brock Bowers. If the Raiders are successful in adding some talent to their pass-catchers, then Jeanty will, in all likelihood, see fewer stacked boxes. Last season, of Jeanty’s 975 rushing yards, 815 of them came after contact.

 

De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

Another member of the 300-touch club in 2025 was Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who would go on to produce 1,350 yards on 238 rushing attempts and haul in 67 passes for 488 receiving yards. Since 2023, Achane's 12 runs of more than 40 yards lead all running backs.

For running backs, especially in PPR formats, the ability to play a significant factor in the passing game gives you a fighting chance at finishing as the RB1 in fantasy.

Back in 2022, Austin Ekeler was a legitimate threat to the dynasty RB1 crown despite never running for more than 925 yards thanks to a 107-reception season. Last season, only five running backs topped 60 receptions: McCaffrey, Robinson, Gibbs, Chase Brown, and Achane.

Of those five backs, only McCaffrey caught more than 100 passes, which gave him the edge to finish as the RB1 in season-long formats last season. That said, with this Dolphins offense, Achane has an opportunity to repeat what McCaffrey accomplished.

This past offseason, Miami cut ties with Tyreek Hill, Darren Waller, and traded Jaylen Waddle. Those three subtractions accounted for 163 targets while the additions of Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert combined for 49 targets a season ago.

Achane is the Dolphins offense for the 2026 season and the foreseeable future. Miami made no significant additions to the backfield, so once again it will be Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II in relief of Achane, as the pair combined for 140 rushing attempts. That is one area Achane could find some additional touches, as well as the Miami back was 14th in rushing attempts.

 

Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals

At 21 years of age, Jeremiyah Love enters the NFL with an impressive collegiate resume and plenty of tread still on the tires. In three seasons at Notre Dame, Love finished with 2,882 rushing yards on 433 attempts, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Love also averaged 27.5 receptions and 258.5 receiving yards over his final two seasons in South Bend, proving that he has the chops to be a factor in the Cardinals' passing attack.

This may not be the breakout season for Love, as the Cardinals backfield is a bit of a mess with James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson already in tow. But, eventually, the cream always rises to the top. When you are the third overall selection and one of the highest-paid running backs in the league, your employer is going to want to see what it invested in sooner rather than later.

There are already some who are projecting 254 fantasy points from Love before he even steps on the field; that’s Ashton Jeanty-type hype. If that were to be the case, Love would end up finishing as the RB10 overall based on last season's fantasy numbers.

If you like numbers, running backs selected inside the top five at the NFL Draft have an 85% chance of at least one RB1 season and a 60% chance of finishing top five, dating back to 2000.

Looking at current dynasty startups, the running back who averaged 20 touchdowns per season over the last two years is coming off the board early in Round 2 as the RB4, just behind Robinson, Gibbs, and Jeanty.

 

Omarion Hampton- Los Angeles Chargers

After Love in dynasty startups, we see Omarion Hampton drafted as the fifth running back in the middle of the second round, in the same area as CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, and Achane. That’s pretty solid company considering Hampton played in just nine contests last season.

So, why the hype around Hampton as a potential threat to Robinson’s crown? In just nine games, Hampton recorded 124 carries, produced 545 rushing yards, and averaged 4.4 yards per attempt. In the passing game, Hampton was also a factor, catching 32 of 35 intended targets for 192 yards. If you project Hampton's rookie numbers over a 17-game season, he would have finished with 1,564 yards of total offense.

In games in which Hampton recorded a snap share greater than 65%, the rookie would go on to average 20.1 fantasy points per game. We have seen time and time again that running backs break out in that sophomore season, which is what Robinson did.

What Robinson didn’t have during his breakout season was Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator. McDaniel has produced a top-5 fantasy running back in each of the last three seasons.

We know the Chargers offense is going to be good; Justin Herbert is one of the best at reading the field and distributing the ball. Herbert also has a history of not being afraid to check the ball down to his backs in the open field and trusting them to pick up chunks of yardage after the catch.

In the Chargers running back room, we have Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. While Vidal filled in admirably at times, neither is a real threat to Hampton's touches.

What sets Hampton apart from other running backs who could challenge for this spot is the Chargers offensive line, which should be considered one of the best in the NFL next season with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater fully healthy anchoring the tackle positions.

Los Angeles also signed both Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange during free agency, providing much-needed insurance for Hampton along the interior of that offensive line.

 

Honorable Mentions

Jonathan Taylor: It’s bad that 27 is now considered old by NFL standards, but here we are. If Taylor were 24 years old, he would be a real threat to Robinson's title, considering he is coming off a 1,585-yard season on the ground.

James Cook III: Again, it’s an age thing. Despite leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,621) and coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons, Cook’s age plays a factor in his exclusion from the list.

Breece Hall: How the mighty have fallen. Up until last season, Breece Hall was considered a legitimate contender for the dynasty RB1. That is wild considering the 1,065 rushing yards Hall posted last season were a career high. Still, for Hall to reclaim his spot amongst the elite, New York's offense must take several steps forward.

Chase Brown: If you are looking for a dark horse to challenge for the crown, you could do worse than going with Chase Brown. He is not only coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, but was one of just 10 backs to surpass 300 touches and finished fourth in receptions with 69.

Kenneth Walker III: A change of scenario for the reigning Super Bowl MVP could be just what is needed for his fantasy value. Despite being vultured time and time again by Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker III was the RB22 last season, averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game. In Kansas City, Walker no longer needs to look over his shoulder when his team gets inside the 10-yard line.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, De'Von Achane, Omarion Hampton, Jeremiyah Love. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, De'Von Achane, Omarion Hampton, Jeremiyah Love:

Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
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Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
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De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
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Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
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Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
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Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
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Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
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Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
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Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
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Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
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Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
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Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
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Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
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Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
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Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
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Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
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D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
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DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
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Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
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Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
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David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
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Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
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Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
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Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
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Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
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Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
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Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
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J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
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Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
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RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
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Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
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Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
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Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
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Emanuel Wilson
De'Von Achane
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Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
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Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
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Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
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Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
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Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
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George Pickens
De'Von Achane
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Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
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Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
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Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
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Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
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Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
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Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
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Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
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Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
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Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
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Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
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Drake London
De'Von Achane
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Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
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James Cook III
De'Von Achane
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Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
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Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
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Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Malik Nabers
De'Von Achane
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Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
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Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
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CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
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Tetairoa McMillan
De'Von Achane
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
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Luther Burden III
De'Von Achane
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Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
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Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
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Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
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Terry Mclaurin
De'Von Achane
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Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
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Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
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Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
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Colston Loveland
De'Von Achane
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Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
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Emeka Egbuka
De'Von Achane
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Jameson Williams
De'Von Achane
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Mike Evans
De'Von Achane
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Cam Skattebo
De'Von Achane
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Jaylen Waddle
De'Von Achane
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Lamar Jackson
De'Von Achane
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D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
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DJ Moore
De'Von Achane
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TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
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Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
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Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
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David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
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Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
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Jayden Daniels
De'Von Achane
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Carnell Tate
De'Von Achane
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Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
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Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
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Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
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Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
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Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
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J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
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Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
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Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
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Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
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RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
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Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
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Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
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Keaton Mitchell
De'Von Achane
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Rachaad White
De'Von Achane
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Jonathon Brooks
De'Von Achane
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Von Achane
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Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Von Achane
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Isiah Pacheco
De'Von Achane
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Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Von Achane
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Tyler Allgeier
De'Von Achane
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Tyjae Spears
De'Von Achane
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Emanuel Wilson
Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
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George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
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Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
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Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
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Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
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Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
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Drake London
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
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James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
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De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
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Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
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Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
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CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
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Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
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A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
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Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
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Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
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Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
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Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
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Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
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Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
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Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
vs
Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
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Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
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Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
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Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
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Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
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Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
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Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
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Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
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Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
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Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
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Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
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D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
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DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
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TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
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Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
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Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
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David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
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Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
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Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
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Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
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Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
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Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
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Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
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J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
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Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
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Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
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RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
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Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
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Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
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Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
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Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathon Brooks
Omarion Hampton
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Isiah Pacheco
Omarion Hampton
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
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Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
vs
Emanuel Wilson

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Oklahoma City Thunder

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WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Neemias Queta

Signs Four-Year Extension to Stay in Boston
Jameson Williams

a Strong Bet to Outperform ADP
Chase Brown

a Locked-in RB1 for 2026
NBA

Rui Hachimura Draws Pitches From Timberwolves and Warriors
Ugonna Onyenso

Signs Two-Way Deal With Pistons
Enrique Freeman

Timberwolves Bring Back Enrique Freeman on a Two-Way Deal
Yves Missi

Knicks Fail to Pry Yves Missi From Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Preparing a Significant Offer for Tarik Biberovic
Alex Karaban

Leaves Kings Practice After Rolling Ankle
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Explore Jonathan Kuminga as Free-Agent Wing Target
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Tari Eason

Re-Signs With Rockets on Five-Year Deal
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
Treylon Burks

Ready to Start Fulfilling First-Round Potential?
Adonai Mitchell

to Remain a Big Part of Jets Offense in 2026?
Ricky Pearsall

Set Up for Breakout Season if he Stays Healthy
Cam Ward

Ready to Bloom in Year 2 in New Offense?
Kyler Murray

Set to Rebuild his Reputation in 2026 in Minnesota?
Josh Allen

Still Atop the QB Rankings in 2026
Hunter Henry

Still Undervalued Coming Off a Career Year
NFL

Can a Healthy John Mateer Lead Oklahoma to Title Contention?
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Eetu Luostarinen

Signs Eight-Year, $40 Million Extension With Panthers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
TOR

Nicholas Paul Shipped to Toronto
DET

Viktor Arvidsson Moves to Detroit
NYI

Islanders Pick Up Matias Maccelli on One-Year Contract
EDM

Oilers Snap Up Frederik Andersen
VEG

Rasmus Andersson Stays in Vegas on Seven-Year Deal
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
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