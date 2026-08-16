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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 21 (August 17 - August 23)

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Shane Baz - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Pitcher Sleepers

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 21 of 2026 (August 17 - August 23). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 21 of 2026, from August 17 - August 23.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

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Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Cristopher Sanchez, Nolan McLean, Drew Rasmussen, Shota Imanaga, Jose Soriano, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Foster Griffin, Nick Martinez, Luis Castillo, Michael Wacha, Andrew Abbott, Bryce Miller, Shane Baz, Will Warren, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Brandon Young, Martin Perez, Tyler Mahle, Mitch Bratt, Walker Buehler, Tomoyuki Sugano, Cristian Javier. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Cristopher Sanchez, Nolan McLean, Drew Rasmussen, Shota Imanaga, Jose Soriano, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Foster Griffin, Nick Martinez, Luis Castillo, Michael Wacha, Andrew Abbott, Bryce Miller, Shane Baz, Will Warren, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Brandon Young, Martin Perez, Tyler Mahle, Mitch Bratt, Walker Buehler, Tomoyuki Sugano, Cristian Javier:

Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jose Ramirez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Chris Sale
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Joe Ryan
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Dylan Cease
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Chase Burns
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Max Fried
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Eury Perez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Payton Tolle
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Bryan Woo
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob Latz
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Webb
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nolan McLean
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Shota Imanaga
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Parker Messick
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Trevor Rogers
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Ranger Suarez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Paul Skenes
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Ben Rice
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Ketel Marte
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Corbin Carroll
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jackson Chourio
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
James Wood
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Junior Caminero
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Mason Miller
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Cade Smith
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Bryce Harper
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Juan Soto
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Robbie Ray
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
George Kirby
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Sonny Gray
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kevin Gausman
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Hunter Brown
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Michael King
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Gavin Williams
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Henderson
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kyle Harrison
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Christian Scott
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kyle Bradish
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Blake Snell
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Michael Soroka
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Shane McClanahan
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Max Meyer
Nolan McLean
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Nolan McLean
vs
Shota Imanaga
Nolan McLean
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Nolan McLean
vs
Parker Messick
Nolan McLean
vs
Logan Webb
Nolan McLean
vs
Jacob Latz
Nolan McLean
vs
Trevor Rogers
Nolan McLean
vs
Bryan Woo
Nolan McLean
vs
Ranger Suarez
Nolan McLean
vs
Robbie Ray
Nolan McLean
vs
George Kirby
Nolan McLean
vs
Payton Tolle
Nolan McLean
vs
Sonny Gray
Nolan McLean
vs
Kevin Gausman
Nolan McLean
vs
Hunter Brown
Nolan McLean
vs
Eury Perez
Nolan McLean
vs
Michael King
Nolan McLean
vs
Gerrit Cole
Nolan McLean
vs
Gavin Williams
Nolan McLean
vs
Logan Henderson
Nolan McLean
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Nolan McLean
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Nolan McLean
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Nolan McLean
vs
Cade Cavalli
Nolan McLean
vs
Logan Gilbert
Nolan McLean
vs
Kyle Harrison
Nolan McLean
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Nolan McLean
vs
Christian Scott
Nolan McLean
vs
Max Fried
Nolan McLean
vs
Bryce Miller
Nolan McLean
vs
Foster Griffin
Nolan McLean
vs
Kyle Bradish
Nolan McLean
vs
Jacob deGrom
Nolan McLean
vs
Blake Snell
Nolan McLean
vs
Chase Burns
Nolan McLean
vs
Michael Soroka
Nolan McLean
vs
Dylan Cease
Nolan McLean
vs
Joe Ryan
Nolan McLean
vs
Shane McClanahan
Nolan McLean
vs
Tarik Skubal
Nolan McLean
vs
Max Meyer
Nolan McLean
vs
Nick Lodolo
Nolan McLean
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Nolan McLean
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Nolan McLean
vs
Cam Schlittler
Nolan McLean
vs
Chris Sale
Nolan McLean
vs
Zack Wheeler
Nolan McLean
vs
Jose Ramirez
Nolan McLean
vs
Troy Melton
Nolan McLean
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Nolan McLean
vs
Casey Mize
Nolan McLean
vs
Gage Jump
Nolan McLean
vs
Grant Taylor
Nolan McLean
vs
Kodai Senga
Nolan McLean
vs
Reid Detmers
Nolan McLean
vs
Ryan Weathers
Nolan McLean
vs
Griffin Jax
Nolan McLean
vs
Zac Thornton
Nolan McLean
vs
Jared Jones
Nolan McLean
vs
Sean Burke
Nolan McLean
vs
Ian Seymour
Nolan McLean
vs
Joey Cantillo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Logan Gilbert
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Max Fried
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Eury Perez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jacob deGrom
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Chase Burns
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Payton Tolle
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Dylan Cease
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Joe Ryan
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Bryan Woo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Tarik Skubal
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jacob Latz
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jose Ramirez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Logan Webb
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Zack Wheeler
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Chris Sale
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Cam Schlittler
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Nolan McLean
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Shota Imanaga
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Parker Messick
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Trevor Rogers
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Ranger Suarez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Robbie Ray
Drew Rasmussen
vs
George Kirby
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Sonny Gray
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kevin Gausman
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Hunter Brown
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Michael King
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Gerrit Cole
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Gavin Williams
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Logan Henderson
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Cade Cavalli
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kyle Harrison
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Oneil Cruz
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jac Caglianone
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Drake Baldwin
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Travis Bazzana
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Christian Scott
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kyle Bradish
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Blake Snell
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Michael Soroka
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Shane McClanahan
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Max Meyer
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Nick Lodolo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Troy Melton
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Casey Mize
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Gage Jump
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Grant Taylor
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kodai Senga
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Reid Detmers
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Ryan Weathers
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Griffin Jax
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Zac Thornton
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jared Jones
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Sean Burke
Shota Imanaga
vs
Parker Messick
Shota Imanaga
vs
Nolan McLean
Shota Imanaga
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Shota Imanaga
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Shota Imanaga
vs
Logan Webb
Shota Imanaga
vs
Jacob Latz
Shota Imanaga
vs
Trevor Rogers
Shota Imanaga
vs
Ranger Suarez
Shota Imanaga
vs
Bryan Woo
Shota Imanaga
vs
Robbie Ray
Shota Imanaga
vs
George Kirby
Shota Imanaga
vs
Sonny Gray
Shota Imanaga
vs
Kevin Gausman
Shota Imanaga
vs
Hunter Brown
Shota Imanaga
vs
Payton Tolle
Shota Imanaga
vs
Michael King
Shota Imanaga
vs
Gerrit Cole
Shota Imanaga
vs
Gavin Williams
Shota Imanaga
vs
Eury Perez
Shota Imanaga
vs
Logan Henderson
Shota Imanaga
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Shota Imanaga
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Shota Imanaga
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shota Imanaga
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Shota Imanaga
vs
Kyle Harrison
Shota Imanaga
vs
Logan Gilbert
Shota Imanaga
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Shota Imanaga
vs
Christian Scott
Shota Imanaga
vs
Bryce Miller
Shota Imanaga
vs
Foster Griffin
Shota Imanaga
vs
Max Fried
Shota Imanaga
vs
Kyle Bradish
Shota Imanaga
vs
Blake Snell
Shota Imanaga
vs
Michael Soroka
Shota Imanaga
vs
Jacob deGrom
Shota Imanaga
vs
Chase Burns
Shota Imanaga
vs
Dylan Cease
Shota Imanaga
vs
Joe Ryan
Shota Imanaga
vs
Shane McClanahan
Shota Imanaga
vs
Max Meyer
Shota Imanaga
vs
Nick Lodolo
Shota Imanaga
vs
Tarik Skubal
Shota Imanaga
vs
Troy Melton
Shota Imanaga
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Shota Imanaga
vs
Cam Schlittler
Shota Imanaga
vs
Chris Sale
Shota Imanaga
vs
Zack Wheeler
Shota Imanaga
vs
Jose Ramirez
Shota Imanaga
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Shota Imanaga
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Shota Imanaga
vs
Casey Mize
Shota Imanaga
vs
Gage Jump
Shota Imanaga
vs
Grant Taylor
Shota Imanaga
vs
Kodai Senga
Shota Imanaga
vs
Reid Detmers
Shota Imanaga
vs
Ryan Weathers
Shota Imanaga
vs
Griffin Jax
Shota Imanaga
vs
Zac Thornton
Shota Imanaga
vs
Jared Jones
Shota Imanaga
vs
Sean Burke
Shota Imanaga
vs
Ian Seymour
Shota Imanaga
vs
Joey Cantillo
Framber Valdez
vs
Trey Yesavage
Framber Valdez
vs
Garrett Crochet
Framber Valdez
vs
Emerson Hancock
Framber Valdez
vs
Connelly Early
Framber Valdez
vs
Tyler Wells
Framber Valdez
vs
Kade Anderson
Framber Valdez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Framber Valdez
vs
Freddy Peralta
Framber Valdez
vs
Walbert Urena
Framber Valdez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Framber Valdez
vs
Taj Bradley
Framber Valdez
vs
Shane Drohan
Framber Valdez
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Framber Valdez
vs
Dustin May
Framber Valdez
vs
Landen Roupp
Framber Valdez
vs
Jake Bennett
Framber Valdez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Framber Valdez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Framber Valdez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Framber Valdez
vs
Ian Seymour
Framber Valdez
vs
Sean Burke
Framber Valdez
vs
Jared Jones
Framber Valdez
vs
Zac Thornton
Framber Valdez
vs
Griffin Jax
Framber Valdez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Framber Valdez
vs
Carlos Rodon
Framber Valdez
vs
Reid Detmers
Framber Valdez
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Framber Valdez
vs
Kodai Senga
Framber Valdez
vs
Grant Taylor
Framber Valdez
vs
Gage Jump
Framber Valdez
vs
Casey Mize
Framber Valdez
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Framber Valdez
vs
Troy Melton
Framber Valdez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Framber Valdez
vs
Max Meyer
Framber Valdez
vs
Shane McClanahan
Framber Valdez
vs
Michael Soroka
Framber Valdez
vs
Blake Snell
Framber Valdez
vs
Kyle Bradish
Framber Valdez
vs
Foster Griffin
Framber Valdez
vs
Bryce Miller
Framber Valdez
vs
Christian Scott
Framber Valdez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Framber Valdez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Framber Valdez
vs
Chris Sale
Framber Valdez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Framber Valdez
vs
Jose Ramirez
Framber Valdez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Framber Valdez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Framber Valdez
vs
Joe Ryan
Framber Valdez
vs
Dylan Cease
Framber Valdez
vs
Chase Burns
Framber Valdez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Framber Valdez
vs
Max Fried
Framber Valdez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Framber Valdez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Framber Valdez
vs
Eury Perez
Framber Valdez
vs
Payton Tolle
Framber Valdez
vs
Bryan Woo
Framber Valdez
vs
Jacob Latz
Framber Valdez
vs
Logan Webb
Ranger Suarez
vs
Trevor Rogers
Ranger Suarez
vs
Robbie Ray
Ranger Suarez
vs
George Kirby
Ranger Suarez
vs
Parker Messick
Ranger Suarez
vs
Sonny Gray
Ranger Suarez
vs
Shota Imanaga
Ranger Suarez
vs
Kevin Gausman
Ranger Suarez
vs
Hunter Brown
Ranger Suarez
vs
Nolan McLean
Ranger Suarez
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Ranger Suarez
vs
Michael King
Ranger Suarez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Ranger Suarez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Ranger Suarez
vs
Logan Webb
Ranger Suarez
vs
Gavin Williams
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jacob Latz
Ranger Suarez
vs
Logan Henderson
Ranger Suarez
vs
Bryan Woo
Ranger Suarez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Ranger Suarez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ranger Suarez
vs
Kyle Harrison
Ranger Suarez
vs
Payton Tolle
Ranger Suarez
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Ranger Suarez
vs
Christian Scott
Ranger Suarez
vs
Eury Perez
Ranger Suarez
vs
Bryce Miller
Ranger Suarez
vs
Foster Griffin
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Ranger Suarez
vs
Kyle Bradish
Ranger Suarez
vs
Blake Snell
Ranger Suarez
vs
Michael Soroka
Ranger Suarez
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Ranger Suarez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Ranger Suarez
vs
Shane McClanahan
Ranger Suarez
vs
Max Meyer
Ranger Suarez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Ranger Suarez
vs
Max Fried
Ranger Suarez
vs
Troy Melton
Ranger Suarez
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Ranger Suarez
vs
Casey Mize
Ranger Suarez
vs
Gage Jump
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Ranger Suarez
vs
Grant Taylor
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Ranger Suarez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Ranger Suarez
vs
Chris Sale
Ranger Suarez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jose Ramirez
Ranger Suarez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Ranger Suarez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Ranger Suarez
vs
Joe Ryan
Ranger Suarez
vs
Dylan Cease
Ranger Suarez
vs
Chase Burns
Ranger Suarez
vs
Kodai Senga
Ranger Suarez
vs
Reid Detmers
Ranger Suarez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Ranger Suarez
vs
Griffin Jax
Ranger Suarez
vs
Zac Thornton
Ranger Suarez
vs
Jared Jones
Ranger Suarez
vs
Sean Burke
Ranger Suarez
vs
Ian Seymour
Ranger Suarez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Foster Griffin
vs
Bryce Miller
Foster Griffin
vs
Christian Scott
Foster Griffin
vs
Kyle Bradish
Foster Griffin
vs
Blake Snell
Foster Griffin
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Foster Griffin
vs
Kyle Harrison
Foster Griffin
vs
Michael Soroka
Foster Griffin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Foster Griffin
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Foster Griffin
vs
Shane McClanahan
Foster Griffin
vs
Max Meyer
Foster Griffin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Henderson
Foster Griffin
vs
Troy Melton
Foster Griffin
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Foster Griffin
vs
Gavin Williams
Foster Griffin
vs
Gerrit Cole
Foster Griffin
vs
Casey Mize
Foster Griffin
vs
Michael King
Foster Griffin
vs
Gage Jump
Foster Griffin
vs
Hunter Brown
Foster Griffin
vs
Kevin Gausman
Foster Griffin
vs
Grant Taylor
Foster Griffin
vs
Sonny Gray
Foster Griffin
vs
Kodai Senga
Foster Griffin
vs
George Kirby
Foster Griffin
vs
Reid Detmers
Foster Griffin
vs
Ryan Weathers
Foster Griffin
vs
Griffin Jax
Foster Griffin
vs
Robbie Ray
Foster Griffin
vs
Zac Thornton
Foster Griffin
vs
Jared Jones
Foster Griffin
vs
Ranger Suarez
Foster Griffin
vs
Sean Burke
Foster Griffin
vs
Ian Seymour
Foster Griffin
vs
Trevor Rogers
Foster Griffin
vs
Joey Cantillo
Foster Griffin
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Foster Griffin
vs
Jake Bennett
Foster Griffin
vs
Landen Roupp
Foster Griffin
vs
Parker Messick
Foster Griffin
vs
Shota Imanaga
Foster Griffin
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Foster Griffin
vs
Cam Schlittler
Foster Griffin
vs
Chris Sale
Foster Griffin
vs
Zack Wheeler
Foster Griffin
vs
Jose Ramirez
Foster Griffin
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Foster Griffin
vs
Tarik Skubal
Foster Griffin
vs
Joe Ryan
Foster Griffin
vs
Dylan Cease
Foster Griffin
vs
Chase Burns
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob deGrom
Foster Griffin
vs
Max Fried
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Gilbert
Foster Griffin
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Foster Griffin
vs
Eury Perez
Foster Griffin
vs
Payton Tolle
Foster Griffin
vs
Bryan Woo
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob Latz
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Webb
Bryce Miller
vs
Christian Scott
Bryce Miller
vs
Foster Griffin
Bryce Miller
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Bryce Miller
vs
Kyle Harrison
Bryce Miller
vs
Kyle Bradish
Bryce Miller
vs
Blake Snell
Bryce Miller
vs
Cade Cavalli
Bryce Miller
vs
Michael Soroka
Bryce Miller
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Bryce Miller
vs
Logan Henderson
Bryce Miller
vs
Shane McClanahan
Bryce Miller
vs
Max Meyer
Bryce Miller
vs
Nick Lodolo
Bryce Miller
vs
Gavin Williams
Bryce Miller
vs
Gerrit Cole
Bryce Miller
vs
Michael King
Bryce Miller
vs
Troy Melton
Bryce Miller
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Bryce Miller
vs
Hunter Brown
Bryce Miller
vs
Casey Mize
Bryce Miller
vs
Kevin Gausman
Bryce Miller
vs
Gage Jump
Bryce Miller
vs
Sonny Gray
Bryce Miller
vs
Grant Taylor
Bryce Miller
vs
George Kirby
Bryce Miller
vs
Kodai Senga
Bryce Miller
vs
Robbie Ray
Bryce Miller
vs
Reid Detmers
Bryce Miller
vs
Ryan Weathers
Bryce Miller
vs
Ranger Suarez
Bryce Miller
vs
Griffin Jax
Bryce Miller
vs
Zac Thornton
Bryce Miller
vs
Trevor Rogers
Bryce Miller
vs
Jared Jones
Bryce Miller
vs
Sean Burke
Bryce Miller
vs
Ian Seymour
Bryce Miller
vs
Joey Cantillo
Bryce Miller
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Bryce Miller
vs
Jake Bennett
Bryce Miller
vs
Parker Messick
Bryce Miller
vs
Shota Imanaga
Bryce Miller
vs
Landen Roupp
Bryce Miller
vs
Nolan McLean
Bryce Miller
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Bryce Miller
vs
Cam Schlittler
Bryce Miller
vs
Chris Sale
Bryce Miller
vs
Zack Wheeler
Bryce Miller
vs
Jose Ramirez
Bryce Miller
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Bryce Miller
vs
Tarik Skubal
Bryce Miller
vs
Joe Ryan
Bryce Miller
vs
Dylan Cease
Bryce Miller
vs
Chase Burns
Bryce Miller
vs
Jacob deGrom
Bryce Miller
vs
Max Fried
Bryce Miller
vs
Logan Gilbert
Bryce Miller
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Bryce Miller
vs
Eury Perez
Bryce Miller
vs
Payton Tolle
Bryce Miller
vs
Bryan Woo
Bryce Miller
vs
Jacob Latz
Bryce Miller
vs
Logan Webb

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