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5 Fantasy Football Predictions for Wide Receivers: Booms or Busts? (2026)

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Christian Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Andrew Ball fantasy football predictions for wide receivers in 2026. Will Tetairoa McMillan, Jaylen Waddle, Christian Watson, Davante Adams, and Garrett Wilson boom or bust this season?

Looking for a high-upside wide receiver in the third or fourth rounds? From DeVonta Smith to Tetairoa McMillan, there are a handful of pass-catchers who could fit the bill.

What about the fifth and sixth rounds? Same problem. DJ Moore, the Bears wideouts, Mike Evans, and more.

How do you choose? Let's sort through some of the receivers and determine whether they're due for a boom or bust season in 2026. For more wide receiver draft advice, check out my pros and cons series where I highlight four other receivers in the middle-round range.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

There's plenty of enthusiasm about Tetairoa McMillan, now entering his second professional season after securing 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in his debut campaign. How much higher is his ceiling in 2026?

The fantasy nerds (myself included) love McMillan's advanced metrics: 89.4% route participation rate (ninth), 1.94 yards per route run (23rd), 28.5% first-read rate (15th), and 23.1% of Carolina's targets (14th), per Fantasy Points Data. But as we know through years of watching the likes of Terry McLaurin and Allen Robinson II, the wide receiver's ability is only half the battle.

Bryce Young had a career-best season in the same way Saquon Barkley had a down year. It's all relative. His averages? 188.2 yards per game (31st), 6.3 yards per attempt (39th among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts), and a 63.6% completion rate (31st, same qualifier) may be above average for him, but the ranks among the rest of the league tell the story. Pick a random Carolina box score. The odds are overwhelmingly in your favor that the former first overall pick threw for fewer than 200 yards.

The Panthers are a run-first team, and despite all of Young's shortcomings, it was enough to make the postseason. Rico Dowdle has moved to Pittsburgh, but the team is reportedly very excited about third-year runner Jonathon Brooks, who was the first running back drafted in 2024. Now healthy after a re-tear of an ACL, he's seemingly ready to be the 1B to Chuba Hubbard.

WR2 Jalen Coker missed the start of the 2025 season with an injury. A quick scan of McMillan's weekly targets shows a shift once Coker started consistently getting 70%+ of the snaps. From Week 12 through Carolina's postseason loss, Coker earned 40 targets. McMillan's number was identical.

Coker, one of my favorite sleepers, is essentially free in drafts, coming off the board, on average, in the 12th round. McMillan, on the other hand, is a mid-third-round pick. It's not to say another 1,000+ yard season isn't in the cards for McMillan. But he was only the WR24 in PPR points per game last year. Another similar stat line, or even slightly improved, and he's a mid-to-low-end WR2.

Verdict: BUST

 

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson is currently the president of the aforementioned "talented wide receiver, but no quarterback" club. If he is on any but two or three NFL rosters (you know which ones I'm talking about), he'd be considered a second-round pick in fantasy football at worst.

But, alas, he's partnered with Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who utilizes motion at one of the worst rates in football. Fantasy Points Data analysis shows that skill-position players posted a 43% fantasy points per route run increase on during-snap motion plays.

While Smith projects to be far from the worst quarterback Wilson has been saddled with (the Jets averaged 140 passing yards per game last season), he's still a 35-year-old signal-caller who led the league in interceptions (17) and sacks taken (55) in 15 games for Las Vegas. That's a lot of drive-stalling or drive-ending plays.

Smith boasts a high completion percentage (a hair over 68% since becoming a full-time starter), but it's a result of his tendency to throw close to the line of scrimmage. He averaged 6.2 air yards per attempt, 36th among qualified quarterbacks.

That's baked into Wilson's ADP cost this summer. The upside case is purely volume-based. He's never been outside of WR2 range in target share. Last season, he commanded 34.3% of New York's attempts in seven games during his injury-plagued season.

Volume can get you far in PPR formats. In non-PPR, in this era of shortened fields and touchdown magnitude, there are dozens of reasons to believe that the Jets are a bottom-5 scoring offense once again.

The fantasy football community is buzzing about the target share potential for Zay Flowers in the new-look Baltimore offense. I'd listen to the ADP there and take the receiver on the better offense, just as I would with Tee Higgins, Ladd McConkey, and the next name on this list in non- or half-PPR leagues.

Verdict: NON-PPR BUST

 

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

What's more valuable in fantasy football? A high-pedigree wide receiver entering his prime or the top target earner on a pass-happy offense? ¿Por qué no los dos?

Jaylen Waddle arrives in Denver for his age-27 season, averaging over 1,000 yards per season in his career. The yardage totals have slipped a bit in recent seasons as Waddle took a backseat to Tyreek Hill, the once-lethal Miami offense slowed (31st in plays per game in 2025), and Tua Tagovailoa got happy feet in the pocket (6.8 air yards per attempt).

None of those issues will arise in Denver. Bo Nix led the league in pass attempts last season while ranking third in total deep ball attempts (over four per game). The Broncos were seventh in seconds per play.

Waddle posted a top-10 separation score on go routes, according to Fantasy Points Data. The problem was putting the football in a spot where Waddle could secure the attempt.

I'm aware that Nix's yards per attempt (6.4 yards) isn't markedly better than Tagovailoa's. It's due to a heavy dose of screen utilization in the Denver offense.

Let's rewind to Waddle's rookie season, before Hill became the screen merchant of the Miami offense. The former first-round pick was frequently used underneath and on quick throws, resulting in a 6.3-yard aDoT. That was part of his allure when he entered the NFL.

The recurring joke is that you could schedule an X post about Waddle entering the medical tent. It's not as bad as it seems. He's played in 78 of 85 games. As long as this training-camp issue is minor, I'm comfortable taking Waddle toward the beginning of the fourth round.

Verdict: BOOM

 

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2025, yet showed clear signs of age-related decline.

Let's imagine Adams scored 10 touchdowns (which, in my opinion, is still on the higher side) -- just a smidge over his career average -- last season. He would have slid from WR9 to WR22. Right now, he's being drafted as the WR24. Fantasy managers who select Adams are essentially hoping for another outlandish touchdown-efficient season.

And it's not just the 33-year-old who has to repeat an unlikely campaign. 38-year-old Matthew Stafford tossed 46 scores in 2025, two more than he had in 2023 and 2024 combined. His 7.7% touchdown rate dwarfs his 4.8% career average.

The Rams went all-in for another Super Bowl ring by acquiring reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. For the same reasons we knock Cleveland running back Quinshon Judkins, we should knock a secondary piece of the Los Angeles passing game. The defense can win games on its own.

Adams posted his lowest yardage total (789 yards) since his sophomore season, lowest snap share (72.1%) since his rookie year, and caught just 60 of his 114 targets. The higher-upside receivers after Adams in ADP -- Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, and the next name on this list -- are preferred draft targets.

Verdict: BUST

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Steady, but unspectacular, Romeo Doubs? Christian Watson, coming off a major injury? First-round rookie Matthew Golden? Efficient slot receiver Jayden Reed? None of the above, aka Tucker Kraft?

Determining who the Green Bay receiver to draft last summer was like finding a grain of rice in a bowl of spaghetti. The picture is a little clearer this season.

Doubs is now a Patriot after earning a nice little payday in free agency. Dontayvion Wicks is in Philadelphia. The crowded wide receiver room has been narrowed down to Watson, Reed, and Golden.

Watson is the most expensive in drafts this year, but for good reason. Similar to McMillan, he has outstanding advanced and basic stats. Here's where he ranks among every pass-catcher with at least 50 targets from Week 8 (when Watson made his season debut) through Week 17.

Christian Watson Stat (Rank)
Yards Per Route Run 2.67 (5th)
Targets Per Route Run 0.24 (22nd)
Fantasy Points Per Route Run 0.58 (4th)
Deep Targets 19 (2nd)
Yards Per Target 11.11 (3rd)
Yards Per Reception 17.46 (3rd)
Touchdowns 6 (5th)

Most of that, albeit, was without Kraft, which is a concern. Green Bay's tight end averaged 5.5 targets per game. Even though the Packers have vacated 167 targets, Kraft is expected to play a big part in eating those targets. However, the same could be said for Watson.

Josh Jacobs struggled down the stretch last season. Much of that can be blamed on injury, but Green Bay’s offensive line isn’t what it once was. Tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (formerly Zach Tom) is the only projected starter with a PFF run-block grade above 66. An inefficient run game again could lead to more dropbacks for Jordan Love.

With increased target volume almost a certainty, a bet on Watson is essentially a bet on health. He's yet to play a full season through four years. But I'm willing to make that bet in the sixth round.

Verdict: BOOM

 

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian Watson, Tetairoa McMillan, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams:

Christian Watson
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Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
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Parker Washington
Christian Watson
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Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
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Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
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DJ Moore
Christian Watson
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Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
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David Montgomery
Christian Watson
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Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
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Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
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Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
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Mike Evans
Christian Watson
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Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
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Drake Maye
Christian Watson
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Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
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Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
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Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
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Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
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Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
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Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
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Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
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Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
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Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
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Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
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D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
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Davante Adams
Christian Watson
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Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
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Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
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Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
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Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
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Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
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Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
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Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
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Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
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Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
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Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
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Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
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Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
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Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
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Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
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Breece Hall
Christian Watson
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Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
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Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
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DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
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Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
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Josh Downs
Christian Watson
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Josh Allen
Christian Watson
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J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
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Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
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Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
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Trey McBride
Christian Watson
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Patrick Mahomes II
Christian Watson
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Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
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Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
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Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
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Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
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Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
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A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
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Blake Corum
Christian Watson
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Chris Olave
Christian Watson
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Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
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Nico Collins
Christian Watson
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Jaxson Dart
Christian Watson
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Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
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CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
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Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
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Drake London
Christian Watson
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George Pickens
Christian Watson
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Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
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Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
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Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
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Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
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Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
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Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
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Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
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Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
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KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
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Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
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Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
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Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
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Jayden Higgins
Christian Watson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
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Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
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Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
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Jauan Jennings
Christian Watson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Watson
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Denzel Boston
Tetairoa McMillan
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Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
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Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Lamar Jackson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tetairoa McMillan
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David Montgomery
Tetairoa McMillan
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Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
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DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
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D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
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Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
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Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
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Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
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Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
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Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
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Joe Burrow
Tetairoa McMillan
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Jacobs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
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Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
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Drake Maye
Tetairoa McMillan
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Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Devonta Smith
Tetairoa McMillan
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Carnell Tate
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tony Pollard
Tetairoa McMillan
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Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tucker Kraft
Tetairoa McMillan
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Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Justin Herbert
Tetairoa McMillan
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A.J. Brown
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Rico Dowdle
Tetairoa McMillan
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Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaylen Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
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Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Caleb Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Brock Bowers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Trevor Lawrence
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
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Sam Laporta
Tetairoa McMillan
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George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
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Omarion Hampton
Tetairoa McMillan
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Dak Prescott
Tetairoa McMillan
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Derrick Henry
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
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Chase Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
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DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
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De'Von Achane
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Downs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
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J.K. Dobbins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
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CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
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Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
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Michael Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jordyn Tyson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Xavier Worthy
Tetairoa McMillan
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Alec Pierce
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jakobi Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
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Makai Lemon
Tetairoa McMillan
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KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen Coker
Tetairoa McMillan
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Khalil Shakir
Tetairoa McMillan
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Romeo Doubs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jauan Jennings
Tetairoa McMillan
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
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D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
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Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
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Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
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Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
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Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
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Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
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Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
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Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
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Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
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Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
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Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
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Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
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Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
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Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
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Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
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David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
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Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
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DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
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Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
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Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
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Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
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Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
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Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
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Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
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Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
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Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
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Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
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Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
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Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
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Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
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Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
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A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
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Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
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Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
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Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Waddle
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Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
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Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
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Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
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George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
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Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
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Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Waddle
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Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Waddle
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Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Waddle
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Justin Herbert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
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James Cook III
Jaylen Waddle
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Caleb Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jauan Jennings
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Lamar Jackson
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vs
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vs
A.J. Brown
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vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
George Pickens
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vs
Jayden Daniels
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vs
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Quinshon Judkins
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Alec Pierce
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Jakobi Meyers
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Matthew Golden
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vs
Makai Lemon
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vs
KC Concepcion
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Jalen Coker
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Khalil Shakir
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Romeo Doubs
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Jayden Higgins
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vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jalen McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
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