Andrew Ball's risky fantasy football wide receiver draft picks to target or avoid. Fantasy football wide receiver (WR) sleepers and busts analysis for 2026.
Even the players atop the consensus fantasy football rankings carry concerns, from durability issues to weak supporting casts.
That's especially true once the draft reaches the middle rounds. The lower-risk stars have already been selected. It's then time to weigh upside against imperfections.
In this series of articles, we'll weigh the pros and cons of some middle-to-late-round players at each position and determine which are worth the risk on draft day. Below are four wide receivers who may or may not be worth the draft cost this summer.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
An old face in a new place! Mike Evans brings his Hall of Fame-level resume to the Bay Area and steps in as the top wide receiver for Brock Purdy.
Pros: At least 7 percent of Purdy's pass attempts have resulted in a touchdown in three of his four seasons. Dragged down by his 4.4% in 2024, his career average still sits at 6.2%. He's not qualified yet, but that would rank eighth all time.
Evans has scored a touchdown on 7.2% of his career targets. He led the league in touchdowns in his age-30 season and has recorded double-digit scores in half of his seasons. His speed to get open on deep balls may be waning, but the high school basketball star still has the height and knack to secure jump balls in the end zone.
San Francisco vacated 145 wide receiver targets, largely thanks to the departure of Jauan Jennings. Add 53 more from Ricky Pearsall's (knee) injury-induced absence. Evans and the newly signed Deebo Samuel Sr. will see a significant portion of those targets.
Cons: Evans, who will be 33 years old when the 49ers kick off from Sydney, isn't the player he once was. He's missed a game or two consistently throughout his career, but missed three in 2024, barely extending his 1,000-yard-season record. He suited up for eight games last year. Unsurprisingly, he tallied career-low marks in receptions (30), yards (368), and touchdowns (three). He had never averaged fewer than 62 yards per game until he mustered just 46 in his final season as a Buccaneer.
It's a trend that Evans must buck. Most receivers who have passed the wide receiver age cliff and change teams don't have fantasy football success.
Verdict: In this era of the NFL, when teams are starting their most possessions closer to the end zone, touchdowns become even more important. There are fewer yards up for grabs.
Health may be the only thing standing in the way of another double-digit-touchdown campaign, which would almost certainly place Evans in the WR2 range. Right now, he's being drafted as a WR3. At least you have an electrical substation you can blame if he misses time.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
Once upon a time, the third season for wide receivers was often the breakout campaign. It's more balanced now, with many receivers now breaking out in years two, three, or four. There's still hope for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Pros: Harrison was once widely regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects of the decade, and he's now the cheapest he's been in fantasy drafts.
The former fourth overall pick can be found in the sixth round this year. If you like what you've seen on tape and truly believe a breakout is imminent, it won't cost much. A true high-reward receiver.
Defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon is gone. Enter the offensive-minded Mike LaFleur.
LaFleur served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams since 2023. Upon his arrival, he suggested that Michael Wilson would play the Puka Nacua role, with Harrison manning the Davante Adams role. Adams led the league in touchdowns last season, so that could only be good for Harrison, right?
Cons: Seattle Seahawks, reigning Super Bowl champions with an elite defense. Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl betting favorites that added the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. San Francisco 49ers, routinely in the playoff picture and have top-10 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
That's a brutal division for Arizona to be in. The Cardinals have the toughest strength of schedule, based on projected wins, by a wide margin and therefore have a 3.5-win total line from oddsmakers.
Consistently playing from behind could behoove Harrison and the passing game, but having a consistent four-quarter producer is much safer than depending on a flurry of fantasy points in garbage time.
Sorry, I buried the lead. Harrison has yet to live up to ADP expectations. He was an early second-round pick (!!!) in 2024, and he finished at WR30. He slipped into the fourth round for his sophomore season and wound up at WR49. None of his advanced metrics point to optimism. He was outside of the top 100 in targets per route run and 90th in yards per route run.
His second-year finish can be partially blamed on injuries. Between a concussion, appendicitis, and a foot issue, Harrison played just one game with over 61% of the snaps in the back half of the season.
That coincided with Wilson's third-year breakout. Now, there are serious debates over which guy is the top wide receiver in Arizona. Of course, either will be the second option behind tight end Trey McBride.
Jacoby Brissett is set to start for the Cardinals this season after averaging more than 34 pass attempts for the team that averaged the most attempts per game. Even with the harsh schedule, it is foolish to project him for that high of a number again.
Arizona reinforced its running back room with Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier. When Brissett was throwing and throwing and throwing last season, the starting running back was Zonovan Knight.
The 33-year-old isn't Arizona's long-term plans. When the losses inevitably pile up, a quarterback change is bound to happen. Can Carson Beck support one receiving option, let alone two?
Verdict: If his name was Marvin Williams, would he even be considered in the sixth round?
If the length of the cons section didn't immediately give it away, there's still a mountain of evidence and narratives going against Harrison, and that doesn't include the lowlight reel of drops in training camp.
Incomplete ball to Marv. Got open nicely but didn’t catch it. pic.twitter.com/fVJA0UDGuG
— Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 29, 2026
Give me Brian Thomas Jr. and Courtland Sutton, who are right behind Harrison in ADP, instead, and Wilson at a cheaper cost.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Talk about an opportune time for a pay bump. Alec Pierce was rewarded with a four-year, $114 million contract this offseason that once placed him inside the top 10 before Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record contract bumped him down.
Pros: The money!
Teams don't pay secondary wide receivers over $100 million (unless, of course, you are the Bengals, but Tee Higgins earned that money). Pierce's freshly inked contract tells us that the Colts are screaming "That's our guy!" One day later, Indianapolis traded former No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh.
The 26-year-old is the reigning back-to-back league leader in yards per reception (22.3 in 2024 and 21.3 in 2025), which can be both a good and bad sign. He’s certainly a splash week waiting to happen. Even with Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard under center, Pierce posted 4-86-2 and 4-132-2 stat lines. But…
Cons: In that same window, Pierce also gave us one catch for 16 yards and a goose egg. That’s the downside of a receiver who churns out most of his yardage from downfield throws. The targets are rarer (17.4% target share, 55th among pass-catchers) and one missed connection can sink a week.
Indianapolis did loosen the leash a bit in 2025, allowing Pierce to run more dig and curl routes. The underneath stuff, however, still wasn’t in his wheelhouse, and that’s a concern for a receiver who’s being paid like an alpha.
Speaking of, there isn’t much room for Pierce underneath with Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren eating in that area of the field. There’s a real possibility that Pierce finishes third on his team in targets.
Daniel Jones (Achilles) is trending toward a Week 1 start. No longer will a lack of arm strength from a 44-year-old Rivers or then-rookie Leonard hinder Pierce’s elite speed. Instead, it’s Jones, who was already meh in the deep ball department and tore his Achilles in his plant leg.
There are also some lingering injury concerns. Pierce underwent ankle surgery in March to fix a longstanding issue. He opened camp on the PUP list. If his absence lasts until mid-August, the red flags will be hoisted atop Lucas Oil Stadium.
Verdict: There are roster builds that make sense for Pierce. If he’s a third receiver linked with two consistent, early-round wideouts, I’m ok with the boom-bust gamble. Otherwise, I’m more out than in. Downs is significantly cheaper.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson is such a talented wide receiver that it downplays Jordan Addison's gifts.
Pros: Minnesota's offensive playbook is the most quarterback-friendly system in the league. Kevin O'Connell has successfully revived the careers of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. He turned Carson Wentz and Nick Mullens into fantasy-friendly assets during their starting opportunities. Now, it's Kyler Murray's turn (or J.J. McCarthy again...?).
Vikings beat writer Will Ragatz indicated on July 28 that both QBs will take reps with the first-team and second-team offense.
Kyler Murray's first play in Vikings training camp is a 60 Yard TOUCHDOWN to Jordan Addison 👀 pic.twitter.com/2yGcL8OSgS
— Cam (@42Cyc) July 29, 2026
In turn, the wide receivers have benefited. Jefferson's raw numbers tell his own story. Addison's is more unclear. He averaged 66.5 receptions, 893 yards, and 9.5 touchdowns in his first two seasons. With inaccuracy issues at the quarterback position last year and a three-game suspension, Addison scored just three times and dropped down to a WR45 finish following two WR2 seasons.
It's fair to say that that was Addison's floor. It was never more evident than when McCarthy was out with an injury. The wide receivers weren't diving for off-target passes. McCarthy's 59% clean-pocket completion rate was sidelined. Addison either racked up 100+ yards or scored with Wentz under center.
Either McCarthy has made tremendous improvements, or Murray is an upgrade. And Addison's current ADP (WR46) is below his floor. T.J. Hockenson is disappearing as he gets older, and Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason aren't ripping off chunk gains. Addison is the clear second option in Minnesota.
Cons: Murray may be an upgrade, but how much of an upgrade is he?
Murray's average depth of target (6.3 yards) was only a smidge better than 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers (6.2), who turned a running back into Pittsburgh's top receiver. Murray attempted a deep pass on 8.1% of his attempts, 40th among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. Not ideal for a receiver who registered more unrealized air yards than air yards and a 42.3% deep target share.
He also rarely supports two consistent fantasy wide receivers. He's failed to reach a touchdown rate of 4 percent (an already low number) in his last four seasons.
It was a bear market for free agent Jauan Jennings. He reportedly circled the wagons before landing with the Vikings on a one-year deal below his initial asking price, even with the numerous incentives built in. He earned 17.8% of San Francisco's targets, trailing only George Kittle. Addison is the two, but Jennings will take more of the pie than last year's No. 3 receiver, Jalen Nailor, did.
Verdict: The ADP is so deep into drafts, it's a screaming value. He's around guys who face heavy target competition or aren't as talented: Quentin Johnston, Jayden Reed, and Xavier Worthy. I'm signing up for a rebound season from Addison, who also happens to be in a contract year.
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