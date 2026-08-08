Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, or Tetairoa McMillan -- who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Brandon's ADP Duel and pick recommendations for which WR to draft in third or fourth round.
In years past, wide receiver was the lifeblood of building your fantasy football roster in the early rounds of drafts. All managers followed suit as offenses around the NFL were centered on the passing game, making it vitally important to have the right pieces in your starting lineups. Now, the shift in the league is returning to the median, with coaching staffs placing more emphasis on heavier packages and fewer three-wide receiver sets. This means that finding a receiver at the right price can quietly transform an entire roster from solid to championship-caliber. For the 2026 season, a tight cluster of talented pass-catchers -- Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, and Tetairoa McMillan -- are landing in remarkably similar average draft positions, forcing managers into some of the most consequential decisions of the middle rounds. One well-timed selection here can deliver consistent weekly production and free up capital for other positions, while a miss can leave you scrambling for targets the rest of the year.
What makes this particular group so compelling is how close their projected values sit on draft boards. Each brings a different mix of proven production, scheme fit, and upside, yet their ADPs often overlap enough that drafting one means passing on the others just a few picks later. Digging into the statistical metrics -- target share, yards per route run, red-zone efficiency, and big-play rates -- alongside each player’s projected 2026 schedule helps separate the safer-floor options from the higher-ceiling swings. The margin for error is slim, and the right call can create the kind of roster balance that wins leagues.
Ultimately, choosing correctly among these four isn’t just about grabbing the highest name on a cheat sheet. It’s about understanding how their roles, efficiency numbers, and upcoming matchups will shape the rest of your draft strategy. Get it right, and you build a flexible, high-upside roster with room to attack other positions. Get it wrong, and you may spend the season chasing production that was available for the same cost. In the analysis ahead, I’ll break down the numbers, the schemes, and the schedules that separate these closely ranked receivers so you can draft with real confidence. At the end of it all, I will provide you with who I believe should win this ADP Duel!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position Rank: WR16
ADP: 35.7 (Via RotoBaller consensus ADP tool)
Egbuka’s rookie season in 2025 was a study in both promise and inconsistency. He finished with 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns on 127 targets, averaging a solid 14.9 yards per reception and showing real ability to create after the catch.
The early stretch was especially impressive -- he ranked among the top fantasy receivers through the first five weeks, scoring five of his touchdowns in that span while earning a heavy target share. Those flashes highlighted his size, route-running polish from Ohio State, and the kind of downfield threat who can stress defenses.
On the downside, the production tapered off sharply after a hamstring issue and broader offensive struggles in Tampa Bay. His catch rate hovered around 50 percent, he had six drops, and the second half of the year saw fewer big plays as the Buccaneers’ attack lost rhythm.
That late fade raised questions about his consistency and ability to sustain elite efficiency against tighter coverage.
Looking ahead to 2026, the picture brightens considerably. With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, Egbuka steps into the clear WR1 role in an offense that should funnel him more volume under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Consensus projections have him around 73 receptions, 1,100 yards, and 7-8 touchdowns, numbers that would easily support WR2 production with WR1 upside. Tampa Bay’s projected strength of schedule ranks among the easier ones for wide receivers, giving him a favorable slate of matchups to build on that early career efficiency.
At a current ADP that generally falls in the mid-to-late third or early fourth round (around overall picks 34-42), the cost feels reasonable for a 23-year-old with proven target-earning ability and a clearer path to weekly volume.
The combination of scheme opportunity, an improved role, and a manageable schedule makes Egbuka one of the more appealing young receivers to target in that range for managers seeking upside without reaching too early.
Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets
Position Rank: WR17
ADP: 37.3
Wilson has spent his entire NFL career proving he can produce even when the supporting cast around him falls short. In his first three seasons, he posted three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, routinely commanding 25-30 percent target shares and ranking among the league leaders in routes run and separation metrics.
His ability to create after the catch and win contested throws has made him one of the most reliable volume receivers in the game, and early in 2025 he looked every bit the part again -- averaging roughly six catches and 66 yards per game with four touchdowns before a knee injury shut him down.
That consistency through mediocre quarterback play is the biggest positive on his résumé. The main negatives are the injury that cost him most of last season and the perpetual uncertainty at quarterback in New York, which has repeatedly capped his touchdown upside and overall efficiency.
Heading into 2026, Wilson is fully healthy and still the clear WR1 for the Jets under a new look that includes Geno Smith at quarterback. Projections sit around 90-plus receptions, 1,090 yards, and six or seven scores, numbers that would return him to solid WR2 territory with legitimate WR1 upside in PPR formats.
The Jets’ projected strength of schedule ranks among the easier ones for wide receivers, and Wilson’s proven ability to earn targets should keep his floor high even if the offense remains average.
At a current ADP that typically falls in the late third to early fourth round (around overall picks 36-44), the cost feels fair for a proven target earner who has already shown he can deliver weekly production when healthy.
Managers looking for a high-floor receiver with room to exceed expectations will find Wilson one of the more dependable options in that range.
Tee Higgins - WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Position Rank: WR18
ADP: 37.4
Higgins has built a reputation as one of the more reliable big-play and touchdown threats in the league, even while sharing the field with Ja'Marr Chase. Over the past few seasons, he has routinely posted strong yards-per-reception numbers and an elite scoring rate, finishing 2025 with 59 catches for 846 yards and a near-league-leading 11 touchdowns in 15 games.
When healthy and working with Joe Burrow, he consistently delivers WR2 or better production and has a knack for the kind of spike weeks that can carry a fantasy team. The biggest positives are his size, contested-catch ability, and red-zone reliability in a high-powered offense.
The main drawbacks have been occasional missed games due to injuries and the natural ceiling that comes from playing opposite one of the best receivers in football, which keeps his overall target volume more modest than pure WR1s.
For 2026, the outlook remains favorable. Consensus projections land around 70 receptions, 960-plus yards, and nine touchdowns, numbers that should again support solid WR2 value with weekly WR1 upside.
Cincinnati’s scheme continues to create plenty of opportunities in the intermediate and deep areas of the field, and Higgins remains the clear second option in a pass-heavy attack.
The Bengals’ projected strength of schedule ranks reasonably friendly for wide receivers, giving him a workable slate of matchups. At a current ADP that typically falls in the late third to early fourth round (around overall picks 37-46), the price feels right for a proven producer in one of the league’s best offenses.
Managers who value high-floor scoring potential and the chance for big weekly performances will find Higgins one of the smarter selections in that range.
Tetairoa McMillan - WR, Carolina Panthers
Position Rank: WR19
ADP: 38.6
McMillan wasted little time showing why the Panthers drafted him eighth overall in 2025. As a rookie, he hauled in 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, posting a solid 14.5 yards per reception while commanding a roughly 23 percent target share and a massive share of the team’s air yards.
His size (6-foot-5), ability to win downfield, and willingness to work through contact stood out immediately, and he became the clear focal point of Carolina’s passing attack even in a run-leaning offense. Those traits and the early production form the strongest positives on his short résumé.
The main drawbacks are the still-developing nature of the Panthers offense around Bryce Young and the fact that some of his efficiency metrics, particularly in tighter windows, left room for improvement.
He also had stretches where the scoring dried up, reminding managers that the supporting cast and quarterback play can still limit his ceiling.
Looking ahead to 2026, McMillan enters the year as the undisputed WR1 with plans for increased slot usage that should create more favorable matchups against linebackers and safeties.
Consensus projections sit around 78 receptions, 1,100-plus yards, and six or seven touchdowns -- numbers that would comfortably support mid-to-high WR2 production with room to climb higher if the offense takes a step forward.
Carolina’s projected strength of schedule is roughly average to slightly challenging for wide receivers, but McMillan’s proven ability to earn targets and his expanded role should keep the volume consistent.
At a current ADP that generally falls in the early to mid fourth round (around overall picks 38-46), the price feels attractive for a young, high-upside receiver who already delivered a 1,000-yard season.
Managers seeking a reliable WR2 with legitimate breakout potential will find McMillan one of the more appealing options in that range.
Fantasy Football Verdict
In what is one of the tightest groupings of receivers in ADP, especially in the early stages of the draft, making the right call among these four players could prove imperative.
They all present their own bright spots that could be beneficial to the roster construction of your draft. But as is always the case, when splitting hairs, you can typically find the blemishes that make you pause before selecting them while on the clock.
Looking at Higgins, you see the high-powered offense and the touchdown upside that he presents. But once you drill down, you come to find spike weeks that put him over the top, but the inconsistencies that he has provided in production throughout his career can be maddening while in your lineup.
So, then you may tell yourself that you’re looking to pivot to a player who comes with a little more consistency in a PPR format, and you land on Wilson. But the red flags on him come from the offense that he finds himself in with the Jets, a large question mark with his new QB in Geno Smith, and finally the influx of offensive talent brought in through the draft (Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr.) that could decrease his target share.
Looking to gamble on a step forward for McMillan in his sophomore season? I wouldn’t blame you there, as he should again command the majority of the target share. But I see it as a big risk to ultimately rely on Bryce Young to be a capable NFL quarterback who can prop up his fantasy profile. Not to mention the potential emergence of Jalen Coker in this offense to wrestle away scoring opportunities.
Which brings us to Egbuka, as he looks to take the mantle of WR1 on the Buccaneers offense with Evans now a 49er. Sure, you could knock him for the extremely disappointing back half of 2025, but in hindsight, that also coincided with his QB being held together by duct tape and chicken wire.
You could also knock him for his lack of separation last season (fourth best on the Buccaneers, 0.044 separation score via FantasyPoints).
Taking all that into account, and adding in a defense that could put the offense in more negative game scripts in 2026, has me seeing a player who's on the verge of easily exceeding the value of his current ADP.
With a healthy Baker Mayfield playing with a chip on his shoulder, and a new offensive coordinator creating more ways to get the ball into his hands, Egbuka is the type of player you want to be in on ahead of the breakout and not wishing you had pulled the trigger in the draft.
With that reasoning, I am declaring Egbuka the winner of this ADP Duel!
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