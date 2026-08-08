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2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver ADP Duel: Should I Draft Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, or Tetairoa McMillan?

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Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, or Tetairoa McMillan -- who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Brandon's ADP Duel and pick recommendations for which WR to draft in third or fourth round.

In years past, wide receiver was the lifeblood of building your fantasy football roster in the early rounds of drafts. All managers followed suit as offenses around the NFL were centered on the passing game, making it vitally important to have the right pieces in your starting lineups. Now, the shift in the league is returning to the median, with coaching staffs placing more emphasis on heavier packages and fewer three-wide receiver sets. This means that finding a receiver at the right price can quietly transform an entire roster from solid to championship-caliber. For the 2026 season, a tight cluster of talented pass-catchers -- Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, and Tetairoa McMillan -- are landing in remarkably similar average draft positions, forcing managers into some of the most consequential decisions of the middle rounds. One well-timed selection here can deliver consistent weekly production and free up capital for other positions, while a miss can leave you scrambling for targets the rest of the year.

What makes this particular group so compelling is how close their projected values sit on draft boards. Each brings a different mix of proven production, scheme fit, and upside, yet their ADPs often overlap enough that drafting one means passing on the others just a few picks later. Digging into the statistical metrics -- target share, yards per route run, red-zone efficiency, and big-play rates -- alongside each player’s projected 2026 schedule helps separate the safer-floor options from the higher-ceiling swings. The margin for error is slim, and the right call can create the kind of roster balance that wins leagues.

Ultimately, choosing correctly among these four isn’t just about grabbing the highest name on a cheat sheet. It’s about understanding how their roles, efficiency numbers, and upcoming matchups will shape the rest of your draft strategy. Get it right, and you build a flexible, high-upside roster with room to attack other positions. Get it wrong, and you may spend the season chasing production that was available for the same cost. In the analysis ahead, I’ll break down the numbers, the schemes, and the schedules that separate these closely ranked receivers so you can draft with real confidence. At the end of it all, I will provide you with who I believe should win this ADP Duel!

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Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position Rank: WR16

ADP: 35.7 (Via RotoBaller consensus ADP tool)

Egbuka’s rookie season in 2025 was a study in both promise and inconsistency. He finished with 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns on 127 targets, averaging a solid 14.9 yards per reception and showing real ability to create after the catch.

The early stretch was especially impressive -- he ranked among the top fantasy receivers through the first five weeks, scoring five of his touchdowns in that span while earning a heavy target share. Those flashes highlighted his size, route-running polish from Ohio State, and the kind of downfield threat who can stress defenses.

On the downside, the production tapered off sharply after a hamstring issue and broader offensive struggles in Tampa Bay. His catch rate hovered around 50 percent, he had six drops, and the second half of the year saw fewer big plays as the Buccaneers’ attack lost rhythm.

That late fade raised questions about his consistency and ability to sustain elite efficiency against tighter coverage.

Looking ahead to 2026, the picture brightens considerably. With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, Egbuka steps into the clear WR1 role in an offense that should funnel him more volume under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Consensus projections have him around 73 receptions, 1,100 yards, and 7-8 touchdowns, numbers that would easily support WR2 production with WR1 upside. Tampa Bay’s projected strength of schedule ranks among the easier ones for wide receivers, giving him a favorable slate of matchups to build on that early career efficiency.

At a current ADP that generally falls in the mid-to-late third or early fourth round (around overall picks 34-42), the cost feels reasonable for a 23-year-old with proven target-earning ability and a clearer path to weekly volume.

The combination of scheme opportunity, an improved role, and a manageable schedule makes Egbuka one of the more appealing young receivers to target in that range for managers seeking upside without reaching too early.

 

Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets

Position Rank: WR17

ADP: 37.3

Wilson has spent his entire NFL career proving he can produce even when the supporting cast around him falls short. In his first three seasons, he posted three straight 1,000-yard campaigns, routinely commanding 25-30 percent target shares and ranking among the league leaders in routes run and separation metrics.

His ability to create after the catch and win contested throws has made him one of the most reliable volume receivers in the game, and early in 2025 he looked every bit the part again -- averaging roughly six catches and 66 yards per game with four touchdowns before a knee injury shut him down.

That consistency through mediocre quarterback play is the biggest positive on his résumé. The main negatives are the injury that cost him most of last season and the perpetual uncertainty at quarterback in New York, which has repeatedly capped his touchdown upside and overall efficiency.

Heading into 2026, Wilson is fully healthy and still the clear WR1 for the Jets under a new look that includes Geno Smith at quarterback. Projections sit around 90-plus receptions, 1,090 yards, and six or seven scores, numbers that would return him to solid WR2 territory with legitimate WR1 upside in PPR formats.

The Jets’ projected strength of schedule ranks among the easier ones for wide receivers, and Wilson’s proven ability to earn targets should keep his floor high even if the offense remains average.

At a current ADP that typically falls in the late third to early fourth round (around overall picks 36-44), the cost feels fair for a proven target earner who has already shown he can deliver weekly production when healthy.

Managers looking for a high-floor receiver with room to exceed expectations will find Wilson one of the more dependable options in that range.

 

Tee Higgins - WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Position Rank: WR18

ADP: 37.4

Higgins has built a reputation as one of the more reliable big-play and touchdown threats in the league, even while sharing the field with Ja'Marr Chase. Over the past few seasons, he has routinely posted strong yards-per-reception numbers and an elite scoring rate, finishing 2025 with 59 catches for 846 yards and a near-league-leading 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

When healthy and working with Joe Burrow, he consistently delivers WR2 or better production and has a knack for the kind of spike weeks that can carry a fantasy team. The biggest positives are his size, contested-catch ability, and red-zone reliability in a high-powered offense.

The main drawbacks have been occasional missed games due to injuries and the natural ceiling that comes from playing opposite one of the best receivers in football, which keeps his overall target volume more modest than pure WR1s.

For 2026, the outlook remains favorable. Consensus projections land around 70 receptions, 960-plus yards, and nine touchdowns, numbers that should again support solid WR2 value with weekly WR1 upside.

Cincinnati’s scheme continues to create plenty of opportunities in the intermediate and deep areas of the field, and Higgins remains the clear second option in a pass-heavy attack.

The Bengals’ projected strength of schedule ranks reasonably friendly for wide receivers, giving him a workable slate of matchups. At a current ADP that typically falls in the late third to early fourth round (around overall picks 37-46), the price feels right for a proven producer in one of the league’s best offenses.

Managers who value high-floor scoring potential and the chance for big weekly performances will find Higgins one of the smarter selections in that range.

 

Tetairoa McMillan - WR, Carolina Panthers

Position Rank: WR19

ADP: 38.6

McMillan wasted little time showing why the Panthers drafted him eighth overall in 2025. As a rookie, he hauled in 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, posting a solid 14.5 yards per reception while commanding a roughly 23 percent target share and a massive share of the team’s air yards.

His size (6-foot-5), ability to win downfield, and willingness to work through contact stood out immediately, and he became the clear focal point of Carolina’s passing attack even in a run-leaning offense. Those traits and the early production form the strongest positives on his short résumé.

The main drawbacks are the still-developing nature of the Panthers offense around Bryce Young and the fact that some of his efficiency metrics, particularly in tighter windows, left room for improvement.

He also had stretches where the scoring dried up, reminding managers that the supporting cast and quarterback play can still limit his ceiling.

Looking ahead to 2026, McMillan enters the year as the undisputed WR1 with plans for increased slot usage that should create more favorable matchups against linebackers and safeties.

Consensus projections sit around 78 receptions, 1,100-plus yards, and six or seven touchdowns -- numbers that would comfortably support mid-to-high WR2 production with room to climb higher if the offense takes a step forward.

Carolina’s projected strength of schedule is roughly average to slightly challenging for wide receivers, but McMillan’s proven ability to earn targets and his expanded role should keep the volume consistent.

At a current ADP that generally falls in the early to mid fourth round (around overall picks 38-46), the price feels attractive for a young, high-upside receiver who already delivered a 1,000-yard season.

Managers seeking a reliable WR2 with legitimate breakout potential will find McMillan one of the more appealing options in that range.

 

Fantasy Football Verdict

In what is one of the tightest groupings of receivers in ADP, especially in the early stages of the draft, making the right call among these four players could prove imperative.

They all present their own bright spots that could be beneficial to the roster construction of your draft. But as is always the case, when splitting hairs, you can typically find the blemishes that make you pause before selecting them while on the clock.

Looking at Higgins, you see the high-powered offense and the touchdown upside that he presents. But once you drill down, you come to find spike weeks that put him over the top, but the inconsistencies that he has provided in production throughout his career can be maddening while in your lineup.

So, then you may tell yourself that you’re looking to pivot to a player who comes with a little more consistency in a PPR format, and you land on Wilson. But the red flags on him come from the offense that he finds himself in with the Jets, a large question mark with his new QB in Geno Smith, and finally the influx of offensive talent brought in through the draft (Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr.) that could decrease his target share.

Looking to gamble on a step forward for McMillan in his sophomore season? I wouldn’t blame you there, as he should again command the majority of the target share. But I see it as a big risk to ultimately rely on Bryce Young to be a capable NFL quarterback who can prop up his fantasy profile. Not to mention the potential emergence of Jalen Coker in this offense to wrestle away scoring opportunities.

Which brings us to Egbuka, as he looks to take the mantle of WR1 on the Buccaneers offense with Evans now a 49er. Sure, you could knock him for the extremely disappointing back half of 2025, but in hindsight, that also coincided with his QB being held together by duct tape and chicken wire.

You could also knock him for his lack of separation last season (fourth best on the Buccaneers, 0.044 separation score via FantasyPoints).

Taking all that into account, and adding in a defense that could put the offense in more negative game scripts in 2026, has me seeing a player who's on the verge of easily exceeding the value of his current ADP.

With a healthy Baker Mayfield playing with a chip on his shoulder, and a new offensive coordinator creating more ways to get the ball into his hands, Egbuka is the type of player you want to be in on ahead of the breakout and not wishing you had pulled the trigger in the draft.

With that reasoning, I am declaring Egbuka the winner of this ADP Duel!

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan:

Emeka Egbuka
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Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
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Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
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Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
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Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
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Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
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Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
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Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
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Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
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Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
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Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
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Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
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Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
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Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
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Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
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Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
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Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
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Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
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D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
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Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
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Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
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Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
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Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
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Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
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Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
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Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
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DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
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Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
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Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
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A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
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Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
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Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
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David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
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Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
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Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
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George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
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Jordyn Tyson
Emeka Egbuka
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Brock Bowers
Emeka Egbuka
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Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
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Omarion Hampton
Emeka Egbuka
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Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
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Derrick Henry
Emeka Egbuka
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Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
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Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
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CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
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Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
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Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
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Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
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Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
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DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
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Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
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Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
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Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
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Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
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Alec Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
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Michael Wilson
Garrett Wilson
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Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
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Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
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Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Jacobs
Garrett Wilson
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Cam Skattebo
Garrett Wilson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
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Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
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Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
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Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
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Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
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Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
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Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
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Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
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Mike Evans
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Allen
Garrett Wilson
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D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
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Lamar Jackson
Garrett Wilson
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Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Daniels
Garrett Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Garrett Wilson
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A.J. Brown
Garrett Wilson
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DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
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Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
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Jadarian Price
Garrett Wilson
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Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
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Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
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George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
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David Montgomery
Garrett Wilson
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Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
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Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
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Omarion Hampton
Garrett Wilson
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Jordyn Tyson
Garrett Wilson
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Derrick Henry
Garrett Wilson
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Quinshon Judkins
Garrett Wilson
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Chase Brown
Garrett Wilson
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Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
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CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
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Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
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Drake London
Garrett Wilson
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Christian Watson
Garrett Wilson
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Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
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DK Metcalf
Garrett Wilson
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Jayden Reed
Garrett Wilson
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Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
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Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
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Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
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Alec Pierce
Garrett Wilson
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Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
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Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
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Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
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Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
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Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
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Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
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Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
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Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
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Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
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Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
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Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
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Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
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Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
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Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
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A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
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Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
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Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
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Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
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Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
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Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
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George Pickens
Tee Higgins
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Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
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Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
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Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
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Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
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Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
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Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
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Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
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Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
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Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
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Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
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Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
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De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
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Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
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Drake London
Tee Higgins
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D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
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Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
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Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
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Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
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Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
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James Cook III
Tee Higgins
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
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Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
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Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
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Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
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CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
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DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
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Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
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Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
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Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
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Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
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Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
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DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
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Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
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Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
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Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
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Josh Downs
Tee Higgins
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Alec Pierce
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
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Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
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D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
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Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
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Lamar Jackson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
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Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
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DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
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Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
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Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
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Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
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Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
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David Montgomery
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
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Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jordyn Tyson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Jacobs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Drake Maye
Tetairoa McMillan
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Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Joe Burrow
Tetairoa McMillan
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Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
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Devonta Smith
Tetairoa McMillan
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Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
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Carnell Tate
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
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Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
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CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
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Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
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George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
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Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
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A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
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Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
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Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Downs

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Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Cam Skattebo

Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Bucky Irving

Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
CFB

Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
Mac McClung

Signs in Spain
Brandon Miller

Hornets See Brandon Miller as Core Piece
Ausar Thompson

Pistons Weigh Ausar Thompson Extension
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Dereck Lively II

Talks Extension with Mavericks
Brandin Podziemski

Eyes Long-Term Deal with Warriors
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Stephen Curry

Nears Extension Eligibility
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Peyton Watson

Could Take Qualifying Offer
Anthony Davis

Sets Extension Timeline
Zeke Nnaji

Remains on Trade Block
Tyrese Haliburton

Hopes to Play in 2028 Olympics
Utah Jazz

Terrell Brown Jr. Agrees to Deal With Jazz
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Jaylen Waddle

Should be Back in "4-5 Days"
Christian Gonzalez

A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Separated at Patriots Practice
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Stefon Diggs

Reportedly Drew Interest From Several Teams
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Expected to Finalize a Deal Soon
Josh Jacobs

Dealing With Groin Injury
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Daniel Jones

Looks "Completely Fine Physically"
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Nic Anderson Missing Start of Fall Camp
LeBron James

Set for More On-Ball Work
Daniel Gafford

Mavericks Seek First-Rounder for Daniel Gafford
NBA

Keaton Wallace Reportedly Joins Maccabi Tel Aviv
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Waive Two-Way Guard Sean Pedulla
CFB

Stephen Belichick Away from North Carolina Program on Medical Leave
Jonathan Taylor

Signs Two-Year Extension with Colts
Lonnie Walker IV

Returns to NBA with Nuggets
Derrick Henry

Wants to Finish his Career With Ravens
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Rico Dowdle

to be "Unquestioned RB1" to Begin the Season
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Kyler Murray

the Favorite for Vikings Starting QB Job
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Jaylen Warren

Listed as RB1 on First Preseason Depth Chart
Aaron Donald

Rams Have Aaron Donald in for a Workout on Wednesday
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
CFB

Freshman DeShawn Spencer Seeing First-Team Reps for Auburn
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Dealing with Minor Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Muscle Tightness, Expected to be Fine
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
CFB

Cutter Boley Competing with Mikey Keene for Arizona State QB Job
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
CFB

Jerome Bettis Jr. Healthy Entering Camp
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
CFB

Florida to be Cautious with Dallas Wilson in Practice
CFB

Nate Frazier Good to Go for Camp After Minor Spring Injury
CFB

Jordon Davison Says He's Fully Healthy After Broken Collarbone
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Garrett Crochet

Resumes Throwing
Mickey Moniak

Rockies Agree to Two-Year Extension With Mickey Moniak
CFB

Stephen Daley Returning to Indiana for Fifth Year
CFB

Quincy Porter Limited to Open Fall Camp
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
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