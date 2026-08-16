August 16, 2026

The fantasy baseball Cut List for Week 21 of 2026. Jamie analyzes potential fantasy baseball busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Welcome back to The Cut List as we head into Week 21 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. For those who are not familiar, this is our weekly article looking at players who fantasy managers might be considering cutting from their teams and struggling players who need a closer look.

We'll look at players who are worth monitoring for replacement and someone on the hot seat who should be held onto ... for now. Experienced Cut List readers will know I'm a strong advocate for not making knee-jerk reactions. A bad week or two shouldn't be a reason to push the panic button and dump someone.

If there's ever someone you want me to take a look at, drop their name in the Reddit comments, the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms, or reach out to me on X (@Baseball_Jimbo). Maybe you'll see them included next week. All stats and rostered rates (taken from Yahoo!) reflect when this piece was written.

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Pitchers

Edwin Diaz - RP, Los Angeles Dodgers - 83% rostered

It's been something of a disastrous first year in Los Angeles for Diaz. Back-to-back bad outings in April preceded elbow surgery, which sidelined the closer for more than three months. And it's been a roller coaster for Diaz since coming back in late September.

Diaz has pitched eight times (6 2/3 innings) since returning from the IL (injured list). While Friday saw him record a third save in that time, even that was a struggle. Diaz loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter before ultimately getting through the ninth inning without allowing a run.

It would've been a different story if Tommy Edman didn't make a fantastic play with two runners on and only one out.

Given how long Diaz was out for and the fact it was his pitching elbow that he needed surgery on, these struggles shouldn't come as much of a surprise. But as we enter the final few weeks of the season, Diaz doesn't have much time to get back on track.

Before Friday, Diaz had three blown saves in the space of seven days (four appearances). That certainly raised the alarm bells for his fantasy managers. Thankfully for those rostering Diaz, the Dodgers look like they're keeping faith with him in the ninth inning.

Verdict:

The priority for closers in fantasy is saves. And as long as Diaz is the Dodgers' closer, he warrants being rostered. Even if Diaz does continue to struggle, at this late stage your ratios won't be badly damaged. The Dodgers will also win more games than most. Only if his role changes does Diaz become a drop.

Devin Williams - RP, New York Mets - 78% rostered

If Diaz's first season in LA was going badly, his replacement in New York hasn't exactly fared much better. Williams landed on the IL with a shoulder strain on Monday. It remains to be seen when (or if) he will return to the mound. Williams has stated that he wants to return this year.

A player wanting to return doesn't necessarily mean he will. The Mets aren't in the playoff race and won't feel the need to rush Williams back. Especially as they'll want to ensure he's not heading into the offseason with any lingering issues given there are two more years left on a $51M three-year contract.

Williams has hardly been a reliable closer while healthy. After struggling in the Bronx last year, his cross-city move has yielded similar results. Williams has a 3-2 W-L record, 4.66 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, and 16 saves (38 2/3 innings). He also has three blown saves.

Verdict:

We can expect Williams to act as the Mets' closer, should he return this year. But nothing is certain right now, which makes Williams a difficult hold. If you aren't struggling for saves and have alternative options filling your IL spots, Williams can be dropped.

Bryce Miller - SP, Seattle Mariners - 59% rostered

An oblique strain meant Miller started the season on the IL. He didn't make his first start of 2026 until May 13. But when he returned, Miller was outstanding. He made his eighth start (ninth appearance) of the campaign on July 2. Following that seven-shutout-inning performance against the Angels, Miller had a 1.71 ERA (52 2/3 innings).

At that time, Miller also had a 2.62 xFIP and 2.41 SIERA. So, while some regression was inevitable, there was no denying that Miller looked like his 2024 breakout version once more. Unfortunately, regression has hit harder than expected, and not just in Miller's results.

As we can see from Miller's cumulative ERA and xFIP this year, the gap has closed. And Miller's xFIP has continued to rise in recent starts. Since that July 2 outing, Miller has made six starts (32 1/3 innings). In that time, he has a 6.12 ERA, 5.27 xFIP, and 5.04 SIERA.

Miller hasn't picked up a win or had a quality start since July 2. He hasn't been helped by the Mariners offense or bullpen. Since July 1, only the Angels (116) have scored fewer runs than the Mariners (130), and Seattle's bullpen has a 4.84 ERA, which ranks 25th.

Verdict:

Seattle hasn't assisted Miller's fantasy value in recent weeks. But he's also not helped himself. Regression was due, but not as badly as we've been seeing. Things won't get easier for Miller as he's lined up to face the Brewers and Cubs in his next two starts. All combined, Miller is only a deep league option at this stage.

Hitters

Chisholm Jr. is in danger of entering free agency on the back of a career-bad run of form. While his season numbers aren't awful by any means, he's offered next to nothing in recent weeks. This year, Chisholm Jr. is hitting .214/.293/.387 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 56 runs, and 31 stolen bases (114 games).

Obviously, the slash line is a problem, while the RBI and runs totals could be better. Since June 1, Chisholm Jr. is hitting .189/.271/.388. But he does have 11 homers and 17 steals in those 57 games. That's a 162-game pace of 31 home runs and 48 stolen bases.

If we narrow things down further, over the last 25 games, Chisholm Jr. is hitting .189/.255/.356 with four homers and five steals. That's a 162-game pace of 26 home runs and 32 stolen bases. Still good, but not enough to offset such a low batting average, especially without more RBI and runs.

Chisholm Jr. is also striking out at an alarming rate. His 31.1% K% this year ranks in the eighth percentile. It's been getting worse, as Chisholm Jr. has a 38.8% K% over the last 25 games. Even if Chisholm Jr. wasn't in a massive slump, it's not like the Yankees would be helping his fantasy value.

Since July 1, the Yankees' 132 runs scored are the third fewest in the Majors. They've scored two or fewer runs in eight of their 13 August games. The Yankees' offense should improve with returning hitters and some strugglers improving. It remains to be seen if Chisholm Jr. is one of those.

Verdict:

Because of his power and speed, Chisholm Jr. ranks 15th among second basemen on Yahoo! (standard 5x5 rotisserie scoring). The problem is that Chisholm Jr. doesn't even look like someone who can get a hit right now. It's been so bad, I fully understand people dropping Chisholm Jr., even in shallow leagues.

It's been a season of 'what might have been' for Kurtz and his fantasy managers. After last year's outstanding debut campaign, he continued to display his power in 2026. Kurtz homered 21 times in 99 games before landing on the IL with a thumb injury as the calendar turned over to August.

Earlier this week, we received news that Kurtz's treatment means he won't be able to do anything with his injured thumb until the start of September. Given that he'll then need to undergo additional testing and then ramp up for a return to the Majors, it's not looking likely that we see Kurtz again in 2026.

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The Athletics aren't competing for a postseason berth, so they have no reason to rush back their young star. Caution will likely be the way forward for Kurtz, which may well see his season ended at 99 games and 21 home runs.

Verdict:

If you put Kurtz on your IL and don't need the spot for anyone else, then stash him. He may return for a week and hit a handful of homers. Otherwise, you need to plan for not having Kurtz in your lineup again this year. Using a bench spot for an additional first baseman to play matchups with seems like the best course of action.

Sam Antonacci - 2B/3B/OF, Chicago White Sox - 32% rostered

Antonacci's inclusion is as much to do with him individually as it does with a broader outlook. All will be revealed. Firstly, Antonacci has had a solid rookie season, hitting .278/.367/.409 with eight homers, 35 RBI, 63 runs, and 15 steals (102 games).

Runs and steals are where Antonacci's fantasy value lies. But he's also hit for a good average and has an impressive slash line. Antonacci has cooled off a bit in recent weeks. Over his last 25 games, Antonacci has hit .256/.337/.366 with one home run, six RBI, 13 runs, and two stolen bases.

That alone is why Antonacci is finding his way onto more and more waiver wires. The second, and broader point, is that players such as Antonacci, Brooks Lee, and Kody Clemens who have multiple position eligibility are far less valuable late in the season. Especially in shallower leagues.

Back in May, being able to plug in a solid contributor at various spots in the lineup for a couple of weeks was great. With only a few weeks remaining, and playoffs looming for some, targeting specific stats and schedules is more prudent than just keeping someone you can plug into a multitude of spots.

Verdict:

You can apply this to others, but Antonacci's value was greater in deeper leagues with his positional versatility. As the season enters the final stretch, that added value dwindles. If the flexible players like Antonacci aren't providing significant fantasy value with their numbers, they should be replaced.

On the Hot Seat

William Contreras - C, Milwaukee Brewers - 97% rostered

Contreras failed to live up to his ADP (average draft position) in 2025. He had a solid season, but played through a fractured finger for the entire year. He underwent surgery in the offseason, and hopes were high that Contreras could return to his best. That has not been the case.

After 115 games, Contreras has 12 homers, 61 RBI, 59 runs, and one steal with a .257/.329/.383 slash line. That's still good enough to rank ninth among catchers on Yahoo!. But recent struggles left many fantasy managers wondering if it's time to make a change.

Contreras entered yesterday's game on the back of a six-game hitless streak and a .109/.255/.196 August slash line (13 games). He broke out of that skid with a 2-for-4 performance, hitting a home run, driving in two runs, and scoring two runs himself.

That wasn't his first really bad stretch of 2026. Contreras went 6-for-47 over 12 games at the end of June and start of July. And since July 1, Contreras is hitting just .169/.255/.287 (36 games). In that time, Contreras has a 162-game pace of 14 homers, 50 RBI, and 54 runs, with no steals.

If we look at Contreras' rolling wOBA (weighted on-base average), we can see how much he's fallen away offensively since the start of July.

Contreras does have better expected numbers than his actual slash line since July 1. But his .201 xBA (expected batting average) is still far from good. The same can be said about Contreras' .284 wOBA in that time, considerably down from his .352 xwOBA at the end of June.

In previous years, it'd be a much easier decision to hold Contreras, given the dearth of alternative options. However, the catcher position is deeper than it has been for some time. Over the last 30 days, 19 catchers have equalled or bettered Contreras' three homers, and 20 have more RBI.

Because of his lowly batting average, Contreras ranks 31st among catcher-eligible players over the last 30 days (according to Yahoo!). Of those 30 catchers ranking better than Contreras, 21 of them are available in at least 50% of leagues. And 14 are available in more than 90% of leagues. Solid options are available.

Contreras has also seen his position in the lineup slide. After spending most of the year as the Brewers cleanup hitter, he has hit fifth, sixth, and seventh this week. Contreras will still have plenty of volume given how frequently the Brewers utilize him as their DH (designated hitter). But the plate appearances are dwindling.

Verdict:

Contreras has been one of the most reliable and productive catchers in fantasy of recent times. As we enter the final weeks of the season, his production has dropped dramatically. And for a longer period than we can consider as just being "small sample noise."

In two-catcher leagues, I'm not looking at moving on from Contreras. In one-catcher leagues, if he isn't able to turn things around over the next week or two, I'd be scouring the waiver wire for a replacement. Hopefully, last night ignites something, and Contreras can have a strong finish to 2026.

Reader Requests

As always, we're keen to hear who you want us to analyze. If there is anyone you want to include on next week's Cut List, drop their names on the Reddit thread or in the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms. Alternatively, you can reach out to me on X, and we'll endeavor to cover some requests each week.

Zach Neto - SS, Los Angeles Angels - 96% rostered

Neto entered 2026 as one of the best shortstop options following back-to-back 20 home run and 20 stolen base seasons. Last year, he had 26 homers and 26 steals in just 128 games. While Neto is just four stolen bases away from a third straight 20/20 season, this year has been a struggle.

Neto is hitting .223/.310/.411 and worryingly has a .198 xBA (second percentile). he also has a .386 xSLG (expected slugging percentage) so has actually been a bit lucky this year. That luck appears to have run out as Neto's numbers have been regressing in recent weeks.

Over the last 30 days, Neto ranks 47th among shortstops. He still ranks eighth at the position on the year. The big concern is the recent drop-off in power. After hitting 18 homers in his first 84 games of the season at the end of June, Neto has homered just twice in his last 36 games.

Verdict:

Neto has recently been moved from leadoff to the cleanup spot. He's driven in five runs in the seven games hitting fourth. Neto is another hitter who will hurt your batting average but can tally enough counting stats to provide some value. In many points leagues, his strikeouts are an even bigger issue, which makes him droppable.

Mike Trout - OF, Los Angeles Angels - 95% rostered

Believe it or not, Trout is having a good year. His best since 2022. Despite missing three weeks with a hamstring strain earlier this season, Trout ranks 32nd among outfielders. He's hitting .244/.385/.446 with 20 homers, 45 RBI, 69 runs, and 10 steals.

Over the last 30 days, Trout ranks 67th at the position. That's despite hitting .265/.371/.367 since the All-Star Break. Trout's numbers are a little misleading because of his start to the campaign. He hit 10 of his 20 home runs with 21 RBI and 29 runs in the first month of the season.

Since May 1, Trout has a 162-game pace of 22 home runs, 53 RBI, 88 runs, and 11 steals while hitting .243/.365/.397. Trout ended April with a .248/.431/.569 slash line and a 162-game pace of 52 homers, 110 RBI, 152 runs, and 26 stolen bases. No one expected that pace to continue. But it was nice to dream.

The counting stats have dried up in large part due to the Angels' faltering offense. As mentioned, since July 1, the Angels are last in runs scored (116). Trout's waning power hasn't helped with that, but he should have some more RBI and runs than he has in recent weeks.

Verdict:

Unlike others featured this week, Trout has still maintained a solid batting average. It's the counting stats that have been lacking. The Angels probably won't be much better than they have been, but Trout is still likely better than what's available on waivers. And he's likely not your weakest outfielder.

Mookie Betts - SS, Los Angeles Dodgers - 94% rostered

It's been an odd season for Betts. He landed on the IL after eight games with an oblique strain, ultimately missing just over one month. Betts returned and struggled, as he did in the opening few games of the season. Then came June, Betts' best month of the campaign, and things finally looked up.

That was followed by a really bad July and concerns among fantasy managers that he was washed. However, Betts has been hitting better in August and looks like he can remain a productive hitter for the rest of the season.

Month Games PA HR AVG xBA SLG xSLG wRC+ April 8 32 2 .179 .249 .429 .400 96 May 17 76 4 .200 .269 .400 .459 75 June 26 115 5 .290 .300 .477 .452 123 July 22 90 2 .205 .242 .313 .384 58 August 14 50 2 .255 .321 .426 .487 99

It's also noticeable that Betts has had a better xBA than his actual batting average in every month so far. His .278 xBA on the year ranks in the 87th percentile. Betts' .437 xSLG ranks in the 70th percentile. Not as unlucky when it comes to power, but there's still a strong case to say Betts should have better numbers than he has.

Verdict:

It's difficult to put much stock into Betts' April and May numbers, given his injury. While July was bad, it shouldn't have been as bad. All in all, Betts certainly isn't the star he has been and won't return value on his ADP. But Betts has hit well enough to warrant holding, even if he wasn't part of one of the best offenses.

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