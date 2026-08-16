August 16, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Welcome to Week 21 of the 2026 MLB season. MLB rosters will be expanding soon, as we are only a few weeks away from the start of September. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 (August 17 - August 23) of the 2026 MLB season.

On Saturday, the Cardinals promoted top outfield prospect Joshua Baez from Triple-A Memphis. Baez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in his MLB debut. The 23-year-old made MLB history by homering in his first three big league at-bats. We also saw the Blue Jays recall left-hand pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann from Triple-A Buffalo. For injuries to monitor, Phillies infielder Trea Turner exits Saturday's game vs. the Twins after fouling a pitch off his knee. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb was pulled from Saturday's game against the Rockies after just 80 pitches due to back/shoulder tightness.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Joshua Baez, Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Kaelen Culpepper, Cole Young, Jake Mangum, Clay Holmes, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Joshua Baez, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, . We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez made history during his big league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Baez did something no other MLB player has done before, which is to homer in his first three plate appearances. He took the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer deep to center field for a solo homer off Matthew Boyd.

He continued his success off Boyd with another long ball in the fourth inning. Baez came up for his third plate appearance in the sixth inning and blasted a ball over the right field wall. Overall, Baez went 3-for-4 with three homers and five RBI in his debut. The power and speed potential make Baez worth snagging in all fantasy formats right now after his incredible MLB debut.

Jordan Romano, Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club.

The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings.

Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer. There are rough edges.

Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon will have to wait longer for his MLB debut after the Rockies chose to promote his Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Zac Veen. But Condon is no less worthy of a promotion after a dominant season at Albuquerque with 22 homers and 73 RBI with 85 runs scored while hitting .276.

Condon is ranked No. 3 overall in the Rockies system and is graded out with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. The 23-year-old is a former No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Georgia and looks very much ready to take on major-league pitching. Condon could soon join Veen on the Rockies' big-league roster. He is still a must-stash and could be a difference-maker down the stretch for fantasy managers in redraft leagues

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has a lights-out resume this season at Double-A Arkansas, and it turns out that with Bryce Miller struggling in Seattle, he now has a clearer path to a spot in the big-league rotation. Anderson is 10-1 at Arkansas with a 1.13 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 128 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The video-game-like numbers are impressive, and at age 22, Anderson has done everything in his power to prove he is major-league ready. The only question mark is the fact that he has yet to pitch at Triple-A and prove himself at the last stop before the MLB.

However, the Mariners' top prospect looks more and more ready each time he pitches, and in his last outing he gave up three hits and no walks in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts on the way to a win. Now is the time to stash Anderson in redraft leagues, as his time looks like it's coming soon.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 54 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andres Gimenez 2B/SS 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 54 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Joshua Baez OF 28 Add in All Leagues Max Clark OF 36 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues Chandler Simpson OF 68 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 59 Add in All Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 37 Add in All Leagues Zac Veen OF 15 Add in All Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Trent Grisham OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Carter Jensen C 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues J.T. Realmuto C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues Peter Lambert SP 62 Add in All Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noah Cameron SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Will Warren SP 48 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 21 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Kyle Leahy Quinn Mathews vs Jacob Webb Brandyn Garcia vs Heriberto Hernandez Charlie Condon vs Jared Jones Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Leahy Shane Drohan vs Gleyber Torres Jackson Holliday vs Peter Lambert Christian Scott vs Zac Veen Heliot Ramos vs Zack Gelof Isaac Paredes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Gleyber Torres Jackson Holliday vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Zack Gelof Isaac Paredes vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kyle Leahy Quinn Mathews vs Jared Jones Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Leahy Shane Drohan vs Peter Lambert Christian Scott vs Brandon Pfaadt Jared Jones vs Noah Cameron David Peterson vs Walbert Urena Merrill Kelly vs vs vs Jacob Webb Brandyn Garcia vs Yoendrys Gomez Jacob Webb vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Kaelen Cukpepper, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Zach Thornton, Mickey Moniak, Zac Veen, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Zack Gelof, Cole Carrigg, Cole Young, Grant Thornton, and Quinn Mathews. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like :

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Rookies To Stash: Top Prospect Performances Two-Start Pitchers: Streamers and Starts Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/17-8/23) Andy Smith's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)