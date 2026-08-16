Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Welcome to Week 21 of the 2026 MLB season. MLB rosters will be expanding soon, as we are only a few weeks away from the start of September. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 (August 17 - August 23) of the 2026 MLB season.
On Saturday, the Cardinals promoted top outfield prospect Joshua Baez from Triple-A Memphis. Baez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in his MLB debut. The 23-year-old made MLB history by homering in his first three big league at-bats. We also saw the Blue Jays recall left-hand pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann from Triple-A Buffalo. For injuries to monitor, Phillies infielder Trea Turner exits Saturday's game vs. the Twins after fouling a pitch off his knee. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb was pulled from Saturday's game against the Rockies after just 80 pitches due to back/shoulder tightness.
As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Joshua Baez, Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Kaelen Culpepper, Cole Young, Jake Mangum, Clay Holmes, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|28
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Max Clark
|OF
|36
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Peter Lambert
|SP
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Carson Benge
|OF
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|37
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|Zac Veen
|OF
|15
|Add in All Leagues
|15
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|7
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Ty France
|1B
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Christian Scott
|SP
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Cole Young
|2B
|16
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Jared Jones
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Griffin Conine
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Cam Smith
|OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Willy Adames
|SS
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Abimelec Ortiz
|1B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Carter Jensen
|C
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Jake Burger
|1B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|77
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|78
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|79
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|80
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|81
|Gage Jump
|SP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|82
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Will Warren
|SP
|48
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|27
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Josh Bell
|1B
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|20
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Andres Gimenez
|2B/SS
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top names include Joshua Baez, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, . We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:
Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez made history during his big league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Baez did something no other MLB player has done before, which is to homer in his first three plate appearances. He took the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer deep to center field for a solo homer off Matthew Boyd.
He continued his success off Boyd with another long ball in the fourth inning. Baez came up for his third plate appearance in the sixth inning and blasted a ball over the right field wall. Overall, Baez went 3-for-4 with three homers and five RBI in his debut. The power and speed potential make Baez worth snagging in all fantasy formats right now after his incredible MLB debut.
Jordan Romano, Rockies
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club.
The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings.
Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.
Hogan Harris, Athletics
Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer. There are rough edges.
Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.
Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon will have to wait longer for his MLB debut after the Rockies chose to promote his Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Zac Veen. But Condon is no less worthy of a promotion after a dominant season at Albuquerque with 22 homers and 73 RBI with 85 runs scored while hitting .276.
Condon is ranked No. 3 overall in the Rockies system and is graded out with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. The 23-year-old is a former No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Georgia and looks very much ready to take on major-league pitching. Condon could soon join Veen on the Rockies' big-league roster. He is still a must-stash and could be a difference-maker down the stretch for fantasy managers in redraft leagues
Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has a lights-out resume this season at Double-A Arkansas, and it turns out that with Bryce Miller struggling in Seattle, he now has a clearer path to a spot in the big-league rotation. Anderson is 10-1 at Arkansas with a 1.13 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 128 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
The video-game-like numbers are impressive, and at age 22, Anderson has done everything in his power to prove he is major-league ready. The only question mark is the fact that he has yet to pitch at Triple-A and prove himself at the last stop before the MLB.
However, the Mariners' top prospect looks more and more ready each time he pitches, and in his last outing he gave up three hits and no walks in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts on the way to a win. Now is the time to stash Anderson in redraft leagues, as his time looks like it's coming soon.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Abimelec Ortiz
|1B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Young
|2B
|16
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Andres Gimenez
|2B/SS
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andruw Monasterio
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|28
|Add in All Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|36
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|37
|Add in All Leagues
|Zac Veen
|OF
|15
|Add in All Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|26
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Smith
|OF
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Abimelec Ortiz
|1B/OF
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Carter Jensen
|C
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|20
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Peter Lambert
|SP
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Christian Scott
|SP
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Gage Jump
|SP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Will Warren
|SP
|48
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Jobe
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Luke Weaver
|RP
|27
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|26
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Week 21 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:
- Andy Smith's waiver wire pickups (Premium)
- The Cut List: Time to let go? Who to consider dropping
- Hitter Streamer- Fantasy Baseball Hitter Pickups
- RotoBaller Staff Roundtable Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 21
- Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 21
- FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 21
- Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 21
- 7 Must-Add waiver wire pickups for Week 21
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Kaelen Cukpepper, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Zach Thornton, Mickey Moniak, Zac Veen, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Zack Gelof, Cole Carrigg, Cole Young, Grant Thornton, and Quinn Mathews. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like :
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
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