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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 21 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 21 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome to Week 21 of the 2026 MLB season. MLB rosters will be expanding soon, as we are only a few weeks away from the start of September. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 (August 17 - August 23) of the 2026 MLB season. 

On Saturday, the Cardinals promoted top outfield prospect Joshua Baez from Triple-A Memphis. Baez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in his MLB debut. The 23-year-old made MLB history by homering in his first three big league at-bats. We also saw the Blue Jays recall left-hand pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann from Triple-A Buffalo. For injuries to monitor, Phillies infielder Trea Turner exits Saturday's game vs. the Twins after fouling a pitch off his knee. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb was pulled from Saturday's game against the Rockies after just 80 pitches due to back/shoulder tightness.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Joshua Baez, Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Zac Veen, Kaelen Culpepper, Cole Young, Jake Mangum, Clay Holmes, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Joshua Baez OF 28 Add in All Leagues
2 Max Clark OF 36 Add in All Leagues
3 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in All Leagues
4 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
5 Chandler Simpson OF 68 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
7 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 54 Add in All Leagues
8 Jacob Wilson SS 52 Add in All Leagues
9 Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
10 Peter Lambert SP 62 Add in All Leagues
11 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
12 Carson Benge OF 59 Add in All Leagues
13 Mickey Moniak OF 37 Add in All Leagues
14 Zac Veen OF 15 Add in All Leagues
15 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 T.J. Rumfield 1B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Walbert Urena SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Kaelen Culpepper SS 7 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Ty France 1B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Jake Bennett SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Cole Young 2B 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jared Jones SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Eugenio Suarez 3B 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Yainer Diaz C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Zach Thornton SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Noah Cameron SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Trent Grisham OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Clay Holmes SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Jacob Webb RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Griffin Conine OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Cam Smith OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Dylan Crews OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Heliot Ramos OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Willy Adames SS 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Brandon Marsh OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Francisco Alvarez C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Travis Bazzana 2B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Luis Robert Jr. OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 JJ Bleday OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Keider Montero SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Tyler Mahle SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Carter Jensen C 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Bailey Ober SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Nolan Arenado 3B 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Gage Jump SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Garrett Mitchell OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Will Warren SP 48 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Brandyn Garcia RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Hogan Harris RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Jordan Romano RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Clayton Beeter RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Robert Gasser SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Luke Weaver RP 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Shane Drohan SP/RP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 J.T. Realmuto C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Joshua Baez, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, . We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez made history during his big league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Baez did something no other MLB player has done before, which is to homer in his first three plate appearances. He took the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer deep to center field for a solo homer off Matthew Boyd.

He continued his success off Boyd with another long ball in the fourth inning. Baez came up for his third plate appearance in the sixth inning and blasted a ball over the right field wall. Overall, Baez went 3-for-4 with three homers and five RBI in his debut. The power and speed potential make Baez worth snagging in all fantasy formats right now after his incredible MLB debut.

Jordan Romano, Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano has 12 saves this season, including eight since the Rockies selected his contract on July 4. He converted his latest chance Wednesday against Arizona, working around a two-out walk in a scoreless ninth to finish a 6-4 win. Romano has gone eight-for-nine in save opportunities with Colorado and owns a 3.09 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings for the club.

The walks are still something fantasy managers have to live with. Romano has issued seven of them during his Rockies stint, contributing to a 1.54 WHIP, but Colorado keeps handing him the ninth. RotoBaller currently lists the bullpen as solid with Romano on top, and he sits 25th in its Week 21 closer rankings.

Even so, Yahoo has him rostered in just 12% of leagues. Romano fits best as an add in 15-team formats, especially for managers who need another steady path to saves.

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics relief pitcher Hogan Harris worked a scoreless ninth Friday, August 14, to finish an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers. It wasn't a save situation, but the usage keeps him at the front of a bullpen that has bounced around much of the season. Harris has 11 saves, including back-to-back conversions in Boston on August 8 and 9, and RotoBaller currently lists him as the Athletics' closer. There are rough edges.

Harris has walked 34 batters in 53 innings and carries a 1.55 WHIP, but he's also struck out 70 with a 3.57 ERA. That's enough swing-and-miss to keep him useful while he gets the bulk of the ninth-inning work. Harris is rostered in only 13% of Yahoo leagues, even though RotoBaller ranks him 23rd among closers for Week 21. He's best suited for 15-team leagues, but anyone digging for saves should know the job is leaning his way.

 

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon will have to wait longer for his MLB debut after the Rockies chose to promote his Triple-A Albuquerque teammate Zac Veen. But Condon is no less worthy of a promotion after a dominant season at Albuquerque with 22 homers and 73 RBI with 85 runs scored while hitting .276.

Condon is ranked No. 3 overall in the Rockies system and is graded out with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. The 23-year-old is a former No. 3 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Georgia and looks very much ready to take on major-league pitching. Condon could soon join Veen on the Rockies' big-league roster. He is still a must-stash and could be a difference-maker down the stretch for fantasy managers in redraft leagues

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has a lights-out resume this season at Double-A Arkansas, and it turns out that with Bryce Miller struggling in Seattle, he now has a clearer path to a spot in the big-league rotation. Anderson is 10-1 at Arkansas with a 1.13 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 128 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The video-game-like numbers are impressive, and at age 22, Anderson has done everything in his power to prove he is major-league ready. The only question mark is the fact that he has yet to pitch at Triple-A and prove himself at the last stop before the MLB.

However, the Mariners' top prospect looks more and more ready each time he pitches, and in his last outing he gave up three hits and no walks in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts on the way to a win. Now is the time to stash Anderson in redraft leagues, as his time looks like it's coming soon.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 54 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andres Gimenez 2B/SS 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 54 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Joshua Baez OF 28 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 36 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Chandler Simpson OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 59 Add in All Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 37 Add in All Leagues
Zac Veen OF 15 Add in All Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
J.T. Realmuto C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 62 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 48 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 21 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Max Clark, George Lombard Jr., Kaelen Cukpepper, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Angel Genao, Zach Thornton, Mickey Moniak, Zac Veen, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Zack Gelof, Cole Carrigg, Cole Young, Grant Thornton, and Quinn Mathews. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like :

Joshua Baez
vs
Max Clark
Joshua Baez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Chandler Simpson
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Latz
Joshua Baez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Wilson
Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
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vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Angel Genao
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
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vs
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vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Griffin Conine
Joshua Baez
vs
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Max Clark
vs
Joshua Baez
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Chandler Simpson
Max Clark
vs
Jacob Latz
Max Clark
vs
Caleb Durbin
Max Clark
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Jacob Wilson
Max Clark
vs
Ian Seymour
Max Clark
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Peter Lambert
Max Clark
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Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
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Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
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Max Clark
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Max Clark
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T.J. Rumfield
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Walbert Urena
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Jung Hoo Lee
Max Clark
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
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Willi Castro
Max Clark
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Trent Grisham
Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Jacob Latz
George Lombard Jr.
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Robert Gasser
Hogan Harris
vs
Gage Jump
Hogan Harris
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Luke Weaver
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
vs
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Hogan Harris
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Josh Bell
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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J.T. Realmuto
Hogan Harris
vs
Kade Anderson
Hogan Harris
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Hogan Harris
vs
Braden Montgomery
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Latz
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Hogan Harris
vs
Joey Cantillo
Hogan Harris
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Hogan Harris
vs
Grant Taylor
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Webb
Hogan Harris
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
vs
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
vs
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Jordan Romano
vs
Shane Drohan
Jordan Romano
vs
Will Warren
Jordan Romano
vs
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Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jordan Romano
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Luis Rengifo
Jordan Romano
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jordan Romano
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jordan Romano
vs
Andres Gimenez
Jordan Romano
vs
Bailey Ober
Jordan Romano
vs
Jacob Latz
Jordan Romano
vs
Ian Seymour
Jordan Romano
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jordan Romano
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jordan Romano
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jordan Romano
vs
Grant Taylor
Jordan Romano
vs
Jacob Webb
Jordan Romano
vs
David Peterson
Kade Anderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
vs
Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Rengifo
Kade Anderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Kade Anderson
vs
Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kade Anderson
vs
Will Warren
Kade Anderson
vs
Keider Montero
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kade Anderson
vs
Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
vs
JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Peter Lambert
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Charlie Condon
vs
Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
vs
Quinn Mathews
Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
vs
Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
vs
Will Warren
Charlie Condon
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
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Steven Kwan
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Charlie Condon
vs
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Charlie Condon
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Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
vs
Cole Carrigg
Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
vs
Jackson Jobe
Angel Genao
vs
Royce Lewis
Angel Genao
vs
Kyle Leahy
Angel Genao
vs
Peter Lambert
Angel Genao
vs
Caleb Durbin
Angel Genao
vs
Jacob Wilson
Angel Genao
vs
Isaac Paredes
Angel Genao
vs
Chase Meidroth
Angel Genao
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Angel Genao
vs
Gleyber Torres
Angel Genao
vs
Ernie Clement
Angel Genao
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Zac Veen
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Mickey Moniak
vs
Peter Lambert
Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ian Seymour
Mickey Moniak
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Wilson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Walbert Urena
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jacob Latz
Mickey Moniak
vs
Angel Genao
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chandler Simpson
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Mickey Moniak
vs
Steven Kwan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ty France
Mickey Moniak
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Willi Castro
Mickey Moniak
vs
Trent Grisham
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tommy Edman
Mickey Moniak
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Conine
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Zac Veen
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Zac Veen
vs
Carson Benge
Zac Veen
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Zac Veen
vs
Royce Lewis
Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
Ian Seymour
Zac Veen
vs
Walbert Urena
Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
Angel Genao
Zac Veen
vs
Caleb Durbin
Zac Veen
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
Ty France
Zac Veen
vs
Chandler Simpson
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Bennett
Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Zac Veen
vs
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Zac Veen
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Trent Grisham
Zac Veen
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Zac Veen
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Zac Veen
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
vs
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
vs
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Kyle Leahy
vs
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Kyle Leahy
vs
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Kyle Leahy
vs
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
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Kyle Leahy
vs
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Kyle Leahy
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Grant Taylor
Kyle Leahy
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
A.J. Ewing
Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
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Dominic Canzone
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Griffin Conine
Dominic Canzone
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
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Dominic Canzone
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Dominic Canzone
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Dominic Canzone
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake Mangum
vs
Griffin Conine
Jake Mangum
vs
Ernie Clement
Jake Mangum
vs
Cam Smith
Jake Mangum
vs
Zac Thornton
Jake Mangum
vs
Dylan Crews
Jake Mangum
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Yainer Diaz
Jake Mangum
vs
Steven Kwan
Jake Mangum
vs
Chandler Simpson
Jake Mangum
vs
Carson Benge
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
vs
Brandon Marsh
Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
vs
Ty France
Zack Gelof
vs
Christian Scott
Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
vs
Jackson Jobe
Zack Gelof
vs
Walbert Urena
Zack Gelof
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Kyle Leahy
Zack Gelof
vs
Nick Gonzales
Zack Gelof
vs
Isaac Paredes
Zack Gelof
vs
Luke Keaschall
Zack Gelof
vs
Cole Young
Zack Gelof
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
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Jared Jones
Zack Gelof
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Zac Veen
Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
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Caleb Durbin
Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Jared Jones
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Eugenio Suarez
Cole Carrigg
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Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
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Gleyber Torres
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Trent Grisham
Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Young
vs
Isaac Paredes
Cole Young
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cole Young
vs
Kyle Leahy
Cole Young
vs
Jared Jones
Cole Young
vs
Jackson Jobe
Cole Young
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Young
vs
Cole Carrigg
Cole Young
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Cole Young
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Young
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cole Young
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Young
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cole Young
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Zack Gelof
Cole Young
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Yainer Diaz
Cole Young
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Jake Bennett
Cole Young
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Zac Thornton
Cole Young
vs
Ty France
Cole Young
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Ernie Clement
Cole Young
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Kaelen Culpepper
Cole Young
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Caleb Durbin
Cole Young
vs
Royce Lewis
Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
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Cole Young
vs
A.J. Ewing
Quinn Mathews
vs
Charlie Condon
Quinn Mathews
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Walker Jenkins
Quinn Mathews
vs
Andres Gimenez
Quinn Mathews
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Heriberto Hernandez
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J.T. Realmuto
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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Merrill Kelly
Quinn Mathews
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Quinn Mathews
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vs
Christian Scott

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Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
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