5 Fantasy Football Rookie WR Sleepers: Potential League-Winners (2026)

Matt Donnelly's fantasy football wide receiver (WR) sleepers for 2026 fantasy football. His top draft values and targets, including Denzel Boston and De'Zhaun Stribling.
You have to know when to hold them and know when to fold them. Some rookie receivers hit right away, and some fantasy managers must learn how to be patient as new opportunities become available as the league calendar flips from one month to another.
It’s easy to go on a limb and say Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson will be potential league-winners, but taking a chance on a first-round receiver is kind of boring. For this column, it would be taking the easy way out.
With that said, here are five rookie receivers who fall into the category of potential league-winners and fantasy sleepers. Now, let’s get after it.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
ADP 172, WR64
Cleveland's depth chart is up for interpretation across the board. For starters, the quarterback competition has been less than inspiring with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel leaving little to be desired.
After that, the wide receiver position will be looking for someone to become the lead target. While Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion have what it takes to be target hogs, Denzel Boston has what it takes to feed families in these fantasy streets.
#Browns Shedeur Sanders deep to Denzel Boston in 11 on 11s pic.twitter.com/Y3lq96y5cL
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2026
None of the potential quarterbacks have prioritized accuracy through camp. Even looking back at last season, Sanders completed just 56.6% of his passing attempts. At 6'4", 215 pounds, Boston is a hard target to miss, especially down in the red zone.
HC Todd Monken envisions Boston as a Mike Evans type of receiver thanks in part to his impressive catch radius. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah compared Boston's skill set to that of Courtland Sutton when he came out of SMU.
Every time you see a clip on social media that involves Boston making one of those three quarterbacks look good, that’s not an easy thing to do. Boston has flat-out dominated training camp and very well could challenge Tyson, Lemon, and even Tate as the top rookie receiver from the 2026 class.
De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers
ADP 195, WR70
It feels as though the 49ers have left the team in the hands of Dr. Nick Rivera this offseason, as we have seen player after player go down due to an injury of some sort.
We’ve seen Ricky Pearsall lost for the season as well as injuries to Christian Kirk (calf), Evans (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring), Jordan James (ribs), and Kaelon Black (adductor). Whoever makes it out of camp in the best shape could end up being the 49ers' top passing option.
With the injuries mounting, San Francisco reached out to a familiar face in Deebo Samuel Sr., who should add a nice balance to Kyle Shanahan’s offense once the sum of all parts is ready to hit the field.
Stribling, if he can get healthy and remain healthy, is on a path to becoming, at worst, the third option in the 49ers' passing attack behind Christian McCaffrey and potentially George Kittle, who is also working his way back from injury.
Strib City 🌉 pic.twitter.com/l0NDRz25Cp
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 5, 2026
The 49ers added plenty to the receiver room this offseason, but they have lost some firepower as well. First, the injury to Pearsall, who was projected to take the next step in his pass-catching evolution after turning 36 receptions in nine contests into 528 yards.
Kendrick Bourne and Jauan Jennings are both no longer with the team and leave behind a combined 92 receptions, 143 targets, and 1,194 receiving yards.
San Francisco ranked third in adjusted net yards per attempt last season and second in CPOE and passing yards per game on short-area targets. Stribling posted metrics of 9.36 yards per route run on short-area targets and a quarterback rating of 144.8 when targeted.
Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons
ADP 226, WR75
Again, it’s about the path of least resistance. In Atlanta, the offense runs through Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr. However, there is no other viable passing threat opposite London in the Falcons receiver room outside of Zachariah Branch.
Let’s call it the way it is. Branch essentially replaces Darnell Mooney, David Sills V, and Ray-Ray McCloud III. Sure, you could point at Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson, who are technically ahead of Branch on the depth chart, but that is more of a cosmetic thing if you have followed along with the training-camp reviews.
Branch was named First Team All-American during his time at USC thanks to his playmaking ability as both a receiver and a return man. In 2025 while at Georgia, Branch caught 81 passes for 811 receiving yards as the Bulldogs leaned on him heavily to make plays after the catch.
It’s that 4.36 40 and quick-twitch ability that will be a difference-maker as teams are forced to defend Robinson and London, which makes the intermediate area of the field Branch’s playground.
Throughout camp, Branch has been terrorizing his teammates on the defensive side of the ball as his route running has been creating the separation needed for Tua Tagovailoa to place the ball in the perfect position for Branch to succeed once the ball is in his hands. What we are seeing from Branch from early camp reports is reminiscent of Zay Flowers early on in his career.
Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP TBD
CJ Daniels, Los Angeles Rams
ADP TBD
I only had five spots, and I wanted to hit a deep track with the final spot here. Sure, it would have been easier to tout Omar Cooper Jr., Brenen Thompson, or even Chris Bell (return unknown), but like a moth drawn to a flame, CJ Daniels is one player I can stop taking a chance on with the last pick in all my drafts.
First, we already know that the Los Angeles Rams will have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league led by league MVP Matthew Stafford and a pair of All-Pro receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Not only did the Rams lead the league in passing yards per game (268.1), but they were the only team to average more than 30 points per game last season (30.5).
While Jordan Whittington has the inside track to being named the third receiver, it’s not a guarantee. In two seasons, Whittington has caught 40 passes for 464 yards while Daniels caught 50 passes for 557 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Miami. The sixth-round selection out of Miami has impressed throughout camp and is noted for his ability to make contested catches.
If you are looking for a prospect who hits on many analytics, look no further. In Daniels' best season, he finished with a 0.155 first down per route run, a 3.94 yards per route run, and his quarterbacks had a 120.6 career QB rating when targeting him.
CJ DANIELS IS A CHEAT CODE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/G7PxHl0KWw
— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) September 14, 2025
Whittington may currently hold the WR3 spot, but as camp progresses, Daniels' sheer performance will ultimately give him the edge as early as Week 1.
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