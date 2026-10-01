Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, October 1, 2026.
So Case Keenum is insane now? I don't think I could've seen that coming whatsoever. The last time he made a start was in 2019, and the last time he played pro football was back in 2023! Looks like Ben Johnson knows what he's doing getting his guys ready each week. The Eagles looked deflated, and a costly turnover from Andy Dalton really set the tone for them.
We have an AFC North matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on Deshaun Watson and the Browns. I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 4, Steelers vs. Browns on October 1, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Deshaun Watson - QB, $14.1K (DK), $17.7K (FD)
I feel gross even going with this, but the last two weeks, Watson has been quite serviceable for the Browns. And I really don't trust Quinshon Judkins and the Browns' running game to put them in the MVP spot. Watson also hasn't been afraid to use his legs either; he has run the ball at least six times in all three contests, and had 11 in last week's win over Carolina.
The Browns have a solid receiving core; Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion Jr. have all made some great plays. If the Browns' front line can hold off Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt to give Watson time, then the Browns could give the Steelers a run for their money, but when it comes to the MVP spot, I've gotta go with the guy passing the rock.
Jaylen Warren - RB, $14.4K (DK), $17.1K (FD)
Jaylen Warren went ballistic last week; he played in 90% of snaps, and with Dowdle out once again, this is another solid spot for him. The Browns have been solid against the rushing game; they are allowing 106 rushing yards a game this season, which is the eighth most in the league.
JAY TRAIN 🚂 @Nunless2
📲 Stream on NFL+: https://t.co/vqIDzYZB2x pic.twitter.com/rJdZDEbKdh
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 27, 2026
Warren ran for 127 yards on just 17 attempts. He also caught three of his four targets for 49 yards. It was a solid outcome even though he didn't finish with a touchdown. Warren should continue seeing his fair share of usage in the receiving game as Rodgers will need to play quick against this Browns defense.
Other Captains/MVPs: Aaron Rodgers, Harold Fannin Jr.
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Denzel Boston - WR, $8K (DK), $8.2K (FD)
I really went back and forth between Boston and Fannin. Both guys have been killing it this season, and Boston continues to lead all receivers in snap share. In the first three games, he is also dominating targets in the red zone. He leads the team with a 37.5% target share in the red zone, while reeling in two touchdowns.
Boston gets an extremely favorable matchup; he should see a ton of Asante Samuel, who has given up .42 fantasy points per route run this season. Only two other CBs are giving up more fantasy points than him, including his teammate Jalen Ramsay, who you will hear about soon enough. I give the slight edge to the receivers in this matchup over the TEs, but getting a mix of them is critical.
55 yards for Denzel's second TD of the year 🙌#CLEvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/YQo9axvz0f
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 20, 2026
Michael Pittman Jr., $7K (DK), $7.6K (FD)
I'm not sure I understand the price on Michael Pittman Jr. here. He is clearly the WR2, and even a week after missing a game, he was still second on the team in snaps at 73%. Roman Wilson, who is more expensive, might have caught a long one for a TD, but he still played in only 39% of snaps. As far as DK goes, though, I don't mind pivoting to Wilson, as he is significantly cheaper over there.
Rodgers will likely throw the ball more with Rico Dowdle still down. As I mentioned, Warren will see a ton of snaps, but this offense prefers to throw the ball. In the first game of the season, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. He was targeted five times in last week's game against the Bengals.
I'll gladly take a discount on the guy who is playing more snaps. He should also be lined up against Mekhi Blackmon, which is a much better matchup than DK Metcalf gets against Denzel Ward.
Other Flex Options: DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
KC Concepcion Jr., $6.4K (DK), $5.8K (FD)
As I mentioned with Boston, the receivers have a slight edge in this game. Concepcion should see a ton of Ramsay in the slot where he plays 71%. Ramsay is giving up .43 fantasy points per route run this season, which is pretty concerning even though it is fairly early in the season.
Concepcion has been second on the team in snap share among receivers, but leads them in targets. He was targeted nine times in their last contest against the Panthers; unfortunately, he was only able to haul in two of them. Watson has shown a ton of trust in KC, and with a matchup like the one he has, he should have no issue taking advantage of it.
Darnell Washington, $3.6K (DK), $5.4K (FD)
I considered rolling with a kicker here, but Darnell Washington has shown enough value to mention. He had his best game of the season last week, bringing in three of his four targets for 67 yards. He has still yet to grab one in the end zone this season, but it's only a matter of time that the 6'7", 260-pound TE gets his chance.
Washington will play in a lot of two-TE sets and is used as a blocker because of his size, but he has solid hands as well. He played in 76% of snaps last week, leading the TE room. A lot of people will roll with Pat Freiermuth, but I don't mind taking a shot on the TE2 here to get some solid value.
Other Value Options: Andre Szmyt, Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST, Ben Skowronek(Punt)
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!