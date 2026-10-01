👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Showdown

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, October 1, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

So Case Keenum is insane now? I don't think I could've seen that coming whatsoever. The last time he made a start was in 2019, and the last time he played pro football was back in 2023! Looks like Ben Johnson knows what he's doing getting his guys ready each week. The Eagles looked deflated, and a costly turnover from Andy Dalton really set the tone for them.

We have an AFC North matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on Deshaun Watson and the Browns. I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 4, Steelers vs. Browns on October 1, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Deshaun Watson - QB, $14.1K (DK), $17.7K (FD)

I feel gross even going with this, but the last two weeks, Watson has been quite serviceable for the Browns. And I really don't trust Quinshon Judkins and the Browns' running game to put them in the MVP spot. Watson also hasn't been afraid to use his legs either; he has run the ball at least six times in all three contests, and had 11 in last week's win over Carolina.

The Browns have a solid receiving core; Harold Fannin Jr.Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion Jr. have all made some great plays. If the Browns' front line can hold off Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt to give Watson time, then the Browns could give the Steelers a run for their money, but when it comes to the MVP spot, I've gotta go with the guy passing the rock.

Jaylen Warren - RB, $14.4K (DK), $17.1K (FD)

Jaylen Warren went ballistic last week; he played in 90% of snaps, and with Dowdle out once again, this is another solid spot for him. The Browns have been solid against the rushing game; they are allowing 106 rushing yards a game this season, which is the eighth most in the league.

Warren ran for 127 yards on just 17 attempts. He also caught three of his four targets for 49 yards. It was a solid outcome even though he didn't finish with a touchdown. Warren should continue seeing his fair share of usage in the receiving game as Rodgers will need to play quick against this Browns defense.

Other Captains/MVPs: Aaron Rodgers, Harold Fannin Jr.

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!

 

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Denzel Boston - WR, $8K (DK), $8.2K (FD)

I really went back and forth between Boston and Fannin. Both guys have been killing it this season, and Boston continues to lead all receivers in snap share. In the first three games, he is also dominating targets in the red zone. He leads the team with a 37.5% target share in the red zone, while reeling in two touchdowns.

Boston gets an extremely favorable matchup; he should see a ton of Asante Samuel, who has given up .42 fantasy points per route run this season. Only two other CBs are giving up more fantasy points than him, including his teammate Jalen Ramsay, who you will hear about soon enough. I give the slight edge to the receivers in this matchup over the TEs, but getting a mix of them is critical.

Michael Pittman Jr., $7K (DK), $7.6K (FD)

I'm not sure I understand the price on Michael Pittman Jr. here. He is clearly the WR2, and even a week after missing a game, he was still second on the team in snaps at 73%. Roman Wilson, who is more expensive, might have caught a long one for a TD, but he still played in only 39% of snaps. As far as DK goes, though, I don't mind pivoting to Wilson, as he is significantly cheaper over there.

Rodgers will likely throw the ball more with Rico Dowdle still down. As I mentioned, Warren will see a ton of snaps, but this offense prefers to throw the ball. In the first game of the season, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. He was targeted five times in last week's game against the Bengals.

I'll gladly take a discount on the guy who is playing more snaps. He should also be lined up against Mekhi Blackmon, which is a much better matchup than DK Metcalf gets against Denzel Ward.

Other Flex Options: DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

KC Concepcion Jr., $6.4K (DK), $5.8K (FD)

As I mentioned with Boston, the receivers have a slight edge in this game. Concepcion should see a ton of Ramsay in the slot where he plays 71%. Ramsay is giving up .43 fantasy points per route run this season, which is pretty concerning even though it is fairly early in the season.

Concepcion has been second on the team in snap share among receivers, but leads them in targets. He was targeted nine times in their last contest against the Panthers; unfortunately, he was only able to haul in two of them. Watson has shown a ton of trust in KC, and with a matchup like the one he has, he should have no issue taking advantage of it.

Darnell Washington, $3.6K (DK), $5.4K (FD)

I considered rolling with a kicker here, but Darnell Washington has shown enough value to mention. He had his best game of the season last week, bringing in three of his four targets for 67 yards. He has still yet to grab one in the end zone this season, but it's only a matter of time that the 6'7", 260-pound TE gets his chance.

Washington will play in a lot of two-TE sets and is used as a blocker because of his size, but he has solid hands as well. He played in 76% of snaps last week, leading the TE room. A lot of people will roll with Pat Freiermuth, but I don't mind taking a shot on the TE2 here to get some solid value.

Other Value Options: Andre Szmyt, Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST, Ben Skowronek(Punt)

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Juicy Running Back Matchups to Target
NFL Week 3 Same Game Parlays (2026)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with a Broken Rib?
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 4 Matchup Ratings