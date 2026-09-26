👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 3 - Derrick Henry, Kenneth Walker III, Ashton Jeanty, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for Week 3 of 2026 - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.

It's the weekend - you made it! Now you're ready to start building DFS lineups, placing prop bets, and adjusting your season-long lineups for Sunday afternoon.

Week 3 brings us another crop of interesting matchups and perhaps our best collection of backs on the main Sunday slate, with Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Kenneth Walker III all playing on the same DFS slate for the first time this season. Jahmyr Gibbs is getting so many touches that he's probably going to be chalk every week at this point, and his matchup doesn't crack the top half of my ratings.

So let's dig a little deeper, shall we? I have a good mix of high-priced studs in smash spots and some potentially less heavily-rostered pivots. Let's get to it! Here are my top four matchups for Week 3.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Running Back Matchups

Back for Week 3, these are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate data from both Pro Football Focus and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.

Remember, we are not evaluating the backs' elusiveness, explosiveness, or ability to break tackles. We are looking at the quality of their blockers, their offensive schemes, projected role and usage, and then finally taking an educated guess on the projected game script for each back this week.

This data is fresh from the first two weeks of this season only, so we have to also take it with a grain of salt. Ideally, in these first few weeks, we should look at both last year's data and this season's small sample size to see who pops when we blend the two.

 

Derrick Henry ($7,700 DK, $9,000 FD)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Henry is the runaway leader in my ratings this week. Baltimore has the top rating in three of the four metrics that I use to calculate my ratings, with only the Rams having a higher PFF run-blocking grade through the first two weeks of this season.

I highlighted Henry last week against the Saints, and he had a solid game running for 68 yards and a touchdown. But it certainly wasn't the type of "Derrick Henry" game that we have become accustomed to since he came to Baltimore.

He went 11-51-1 in the first half, but credit New Orleans for loading up to stop him in the third quarter and forcing the Ravens to throw the football in the second half. When the Ravens go away from Henry, it can be frustrating to watch because he usually does some of his best work in the late stages of games as opponents wear down. But the game script was flipped in that game, and Henry's final stat line reflected that at the end of the day.

The most important takeaway for me is that Baltimore lost the game. I don't think offensive coordinator Declan Doyle (who drew criticism about Henry's lack of second-half touches) makes that same mistake this week, and I am not sure that Dallas can slow down Henry, even if they try.

The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-most adjusted line yards in the league, while Baltimore is creating the third-most. Remember, the ALY stat attempts to measure how many yards per attempt are created (or allowed for defenses) by the blockers and blocking scheme without accounting for the running back's ability to break tackles, make defenders miss, and create yardage on their own.

While other metrics do factor in the talent of the running back, my O-line matchups basically find the spots where we can say "any decent NFL running back should have success running behind this group of blockers against their projected opponent in a neutral game script."

The Cowboys struggled to stop Cam Skattebo in Week 1, and allowed 4.5 YPC to Washington's trio of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Kaytron Allen. They also gave up 7-69 to Jayden Daniels before his injury, which bodes well for Lamar Jackson. But in general, they have failed to stop the run and were pretty fortunate that Daniels got hurt last week and forced the Commanders into a pass-heavy game script with their backup quarterback.

The Ravens are implied for 28 points in this game, and could be without Zay Flowers again this week. I look for them to ride Henry and the run game against Dallas, which is a matchup that they should win. He's a threat for multiple touchdowns every week as he's unstoppable at the goal line, giving Henry a legitimate shot to be the top-scoring back on Sunday.

 

Kenneth Walker III ($7,400 DK, $8,300 FD)

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

K9 has 26 and 30 touches in his first two games as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. I mean, how do we fade that type of volume in the second-best-rated matchup on the board?

Short answer - WE DON'T.

The Chiefs offense has looked much improved with a healthy Patrick Mahomes under center, and they clearly weren't fibbing when they said this offseason they were going to feed Walker in both the run game and as a pass-catcher.

We saw Walker rip off big gains as a runner in Seattle, but his ability as a receiver was on full display last week as he caught six of 10 targets for 61 yards. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made a concerted effort to scheme Walker some easy catches to get him in space where he's so dangerous.

The aspect of this matchup that could go overlooked is how badly Miami has fared against backs as receivers this year. They rank 31st in DVOA against RBs in the passing game. They held Christian McCaffrey to just 23 yards on 10 carries last week, but CMC still did damage as a receiver with 4-43 through the air, while fullback Kyle Juszczyk added 2-27-1 as well.

In Week 1, they allowed the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty to catch six balls for 45 yards, too. While Emmett Johnson is set to see his role increase this week (and I love his receiving prop), Walker is still going to get his touches first, and I won't be surprised if he still sees 18-20 carries in this one and another 4-5 targets as a receiver.

Kansas City's offensive line has graded out quite well so far. Their ability to open holes for Walker in the opener against a good Denver defense definitely got my attention. They should be able to dominate in the trenches this week, but even if they don't, Walker's touchdown equity, favorable game script (11.5-point favorites), and sizeable role in the passing game give him a massive floor this week.

 

Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber recently won half a MILLION dollars! Join in on the winning with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

GAIN ACCESS NOW!

 

Ashton Jeanty ($7,100 DK, $7,700 FD) 

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

I think this week sets up pretty nicely for Jeanty to have a bounce-back performance after he struggled to get it going in Week 2 against the Chargers. The Raiders are expecting Brock Bowers to return from injury (we think...stay tuned), which is only going to mean good things for everyone else on this offense, as Bowers is their most talented pass-catcher and a guy who can force defenses to respect the pass and not just load up against the run.

The Raiders check in with the fifth-best rating this week, but the one blemish on the chart is their run-blocking grade.  If we drill down a bit on those and look at the individual players from their O-line, we can see that rookie Kolton Miller is excelling as a pass-blocker, but has been only average as a run-blocker. But it's really been the center, free-agent acquisition Tyler Linderbaum, and both guards, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Spencer Buford, whose grades are lagging behind their usual marks.

Maybe we can chalk it up to the lack of experience playing together and having to adjust to a new blocking scheme under first-year Klint Kubiak, but they'll simply have to be better if Jeanty is going to have a big year in Las Vegas.

The good news is that Jeanty is (news flash) really good at evading tackles and getting yards after contact. So his talent has masked some of the O-line's deficiencies thus far. And his ability as a receiver has made him the focal part of this offense, as he's handled 29 and 25 touches in the Raiders' first two games this season.

This matchup appears to be pretty good on paper, but we should note that the Saints have had to face Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs in their first two games, too. They did slow down Derrick Henry in the second half last week, but as I noted earlier, I think they got bailed out a bit by Baltimore going away from him too early in that game, too.

One thing is certain, and it's that the Raiders will be feeding Jeanty the football as both a runner and receiver. They're 3-point road dogs in this game, which I think has some sneaky shootout appeal. I'm not sure he belongs in your cash game lineups, but Jeanty has a sizeable ceiling with his game-script-proof workload, talent, and improved offensive environment.

 

Chuba Hubbard ($6,100 DK, $6,700 FD)

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

This might be my favorite sneaky play on the slate...I am not sure why I am sharing it with all of you!

The reality is that this slate is loaded with good options at running back. Both Aaron Jones Sr. and Jaylen Warren are cheaper than Hubbard on both sites and have their respective backfields to themselves as well. I expect both of those backs to garner more rostership than Hubbard, who has the perceived tougher matchup against Cleveland on the road.

But that's why we have analytics! This actually is a better matchup in 2026 than it was in 2025...well, at least so far.

The Browns were a strong run defense last year, but have allowed over five yards per carry to both Bucky Irving and Bhayshul Tuten to start this season. Enter Hubbard, who has rushed the ball 22 times for 102 yards (4.6 YPC) through two games. He's also secured all five of his targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

His workload was a bit lighter in those games because Jonathan Brooks was working in for 9 carries and three targets. But Brooks is on IR, and Hubbard is in line for more work this week. Trevor Etienne is out, too, leaving veteran plodder A.J. Dillon as Hubbard's only real competition for touches.

Dillon is a zero in the passing game, so Hubbard should see most, if not all, of the passing game work. I don't think Dillon is a threat to his touches around the goal line either, giving Hubbard a real chance at garnering all the high-value touches for this Carolina offense that has been surprisingly efficient through two weeks.

The price is nice, and the rostership should be low. It's a beautiful combo for tournaments!

Don't forget the cardinal rule for GPPs: "Be greedy when others are fearful!" Good luck and thanks for reading.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Running Back Matchups To Target in Week 3
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
NFL Week 3 Same Game Parlays (2026)
Week 3 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3
Adam Koffler's Week 3 Start/Sits
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 3 FLEX Rankings