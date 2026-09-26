RotoBaller's updated Week 3 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Selecting the right FLEX (RB/WR/TE) can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. It's even more crucial if your league settings require fantasy managers to start two. At RotoBaller HQ, we have ranked the top 200 FLEXES and have updated Week 3 FLEX rankings to help managers make that important lineup decision. Find out where key FLEX options such as Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Carnell Tate, J.K. Dobbins, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, and RJ Harvey rank.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 3 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker found his groove last Sunday, but will it continue in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints? Tucker was a silent participant in Week 1, then hauled in five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's unclear if Tucker will get the opportunity to build consistency in Week 3 since quarterback Kirk Cousins has spread his targets throughout the receiving corps over his first two games with Vegas.
Plus, Tucker's target share would drop if tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable, makes his season debut on Sunday. The wideout's boom-or-bust status makes him a streaming option in deeper leagues and a high-risk WR4 in standard formats, especially with Bowers status looming over the offense.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate continues to see opportunities early in his rookie season, catching three of five targets for 27 yards against Philadelphia after posting four receptions for 38 yards in Week 1. The fourth overall pick has a modest seven catches for 65 yards through his first two NFL games, but his 11 targets lead Tennessee's pass catchers. Tate has not yet delivered the splash plays fantasy managers are looking for, but Sunday's matchup provides a promising opportunity.
The Giants were just shredded by Matthew Stafford for 327 yards and four touchdowns last week, with wide receiver Davante Adams finishing with eight catches for 195 yards and two scores. New York is also extremely thin in the secondary at the moment - cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Tyler Nubin are questionable for Sunday's matchup, along with three other defensive backs on injured reserve. Tate's volume and production have not reached automatic-start territory, but his talent and favorable matchup provide an exciting opportunity for him to pop as a WR3/FLEX in Week 3, finally.
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is off the injury report and good to go for this week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was limited on Wednesday with a hip injury before returning to full practice on both Thursday and Friday. He has been the Broncos' leading ball carrier through two games, totaling 72 yards rushing while averaging four yards per carry.
The 27-year-old has been a non-factor in the passing game, as he has yet to be targeted in 2026. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 32nd-ranked running back and is projected to score just eight fantasy points in Week 3. The Rams limited the New York Giants to just 52 yards rushing during a 28-6 win this past week.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black could be a sneaky fantasy asset in Week 3 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The rookie back is still looking for his first regular-season touchdown but has made the most of his opportunities thus far, logging 21 carries for 90 yards through his first two games. The 49ers are favored in Sunday's matchup, and the Cardinals' defense is spotty, allowing 243 rushing yards over two games.
An early advantage, especially on the ground, could lead San Francisco to ease off star RB Christian McCaffrey and give Black more opportunities. The Indiana product still doesn't play enough to be viable in redraft fantasy leagues, but has become a valuable stash in deeper formats.
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is a player to watch in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Shaheed earned six targets after garnering just three in the opener. As this offense finds its footing, Shaheed should be able to settle in around six targets per game. With his big-play ability, six targets would be enough to put Shaheed on the flex radar each week. The Commanders are No. 24 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy.
While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will dominate targets, Shaheed may be able to shake loose for a big play this week. We will have to see how the offense will function with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning, but it should remain the same or even improve despite quarterback Drew Lock's excellent play through two weeks. While you cannot yet trust Shaheed in your lineup, keep him on your bench and watch for a breakout this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Carnell Tate, J.K. Dobbins, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, and RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Carnell Tate, J.K. Dobbins, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, and RJ Harvey:
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