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Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's updated Week 3 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Selecting the right FLEX (RB/WR/TE) can be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. It's even more crucial if your league settings require fantasy managers to start two. At RotoBaller HQ, we have ranked the top 200 FLEXES and have updated Week 3 FLEX rankings to help managers make that important lineup decision. Find out where key FLEX options such as Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Carnell Tate, J.K. Dobbins, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, and RJ Harvey rank.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 Bijan Robinson RB
4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
5 Christian McCaffrey RB
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
8 Justin Jefferson WR
9 Jonathan Taylor RB
10 James Cook III RB
11 Chris Olave WR
12 Derrick Henry RB
13 CeeDee Lamb WR
14 Ashton Jeanty RB
15 Saquon Barkley RB
16 Chase Brown RB
17 Javonte Williams RB
18 Breece Hall RB
19 De'Von Achane RB
20 Kyren Williams RB
21 DeVonta Smith WR
22 Trey McBride TE
23 Parker Washington WR
24 Jaylen Warren RB
25 Chuba Hubbard RB
26 Garrett Wilson WR
27 Christian Watson WR
28 George Pickens WR
29 Davante Adams WR
30 Drake London WR
31 David Montgomery RB
32 Omarion Hampton RB
33 Bucky Irving RB
34 Bhayshul Tuten RB
35 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
36 Jaylen Waddle WR
37 Mike Evans WR
38 D'Andre Swift RB
39 Tee Higgins WR
40 Malik Nabers WR
41 Cam Skattebo RB
42 DJ Moore WR
43 Tetairoa McMillan WR
44 TreVeyon Henderson RB
45 Dalton Kincaid TE
46 Matthew Golden WR
47 Jeremiyah Love RB
48 Sam LaPorta TE
49 Rashee Rice WR
50 Travis Kelce TE
51 Jalen Coker WR
52 Brock Bowers TE
53 Jameson Williams WR
54 Jadarian Price RB
55 Dalton Schultz TE
56 Quinshon Judkins RB
57 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
58 Josh Downs WR
59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
60 George Kittle TE
61 Ladd McConkey WR
62 Mark Andrews TE
63 Emeka Egbuka WR
64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
65 Tony Pollard RB
66 DK Metcalf WR
67 Rashod Bateman WR
68 Tucker Kraft TE
69 Adonai Mitchell WR
70 Michael Wilson WR
71 Romeo Doubs WR
72 Juwan Johnson TE
73 Jordan Addison WR
74 Tyler Warren TE
75 Luther Burden III WR
76 Terry McLaurin WR
77 Devaughn Vele WR
78 Dontayvion Wicks WR
79 Stefon Diggs WR
80 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
81 Blake Corum RB
82 J.K. Dobbins RB
83 Colston Loveland TE
84 Courtland Sutton WR
85 Khalil Shakir WR
86 Terrance Ferguson TE
87 Xavier Worthy WR
88 Woody Marks RB
89 Carnell Tate WR
90 Hunter Henry TE
91 Quentin Johnston WR
92 Denzel Boston WR
93 Emanuel Wilson RB
94 Tre Tucker WR
95 Malik Washington WR
96 KC Concepcion WR
97 Rome Odunze WR
98 Zay Flowers WR
99 Tyjae Spears RB
100 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
101 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
102 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
103 Jakobi Meyers WR
104 Kaleb Johnson RB
105 Kyle Monangai RB
106 Oronde Gadsden II TE
107 Kayshon Boutte WR
108 Jake Ferguson TE
109 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
110 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
111 T.J. Hockenson TE
112 Isaiah Likely TE
113 Makai Lemon WR
114 Kaelon Black RB
115 Keenan Allen WR
116 Pat Freiermuth TE
117 Mack Hollins WR
118 Rashid Shaheed WR
119 Emmett Johnson RB
120 Brenton Strange TE
121 Xavier Hutchinson WR
122 DeMario Douglas WR
123 Kalif Raymond WR
124 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
125 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
126 Keon Coleman WR
127 RJ Harvey RB
128 Kendrick Bourne WR
129 Pat Bryant WR
130 Ryan Flournoy WR
131 Darren Waller TE
132 Tre Harris WR
133 Braelon Allen RB
134 Kenneth Gainwell RB
135 Jalen Nailor WR
136 Malachi Fields WR
137 AJ Barner TE
138 Rachaad White RB
139 Zach Ertz TE
140 Gunnar Helm TE
141 Cade Otton TE
142 Evan Engram TE
143 Germie Bernard WR
144 Tank Bigsby RB
145 Mike Gesicki TE
146 Alvin Kamara RB
147 Cooper Kupp WR
148 Tyquan Thornton WR
149 Keaton Mitchell RB
150 Jack Bech WR
151 Chris Brooks RB
152 Calvin Ridley WR
153 Roman Wilson WR
154 Ted Hurst WR
155 Chris Bell WR
156 Justice Hill RB
157 Joshua Palmer WR
158 Antonio Williams WR
159 Michael Mayer TE
160 Tyler Allgeier RB
161 Kenyon Sadiq TE
162 Jerry Jeudy WR
163 Colby Parkinson TE
164 George Holani RB
165 Mike Washington Jr. RB
166 Greg Dulcich TE
167 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
168 Darnell Mooney WR
169 Jaylin Noel WR
170 MarShawn Lloyd RB
171 Isaac TeSlaa WR
172 LaJohntay Wester WR
173 Darnell Washington TE
174 Dawson Knox TE
175 Isaiah Williams WR
176 Laquon Treadwell WR
177 Elic Ayomanor WR
178 Xavier Legette WR
179 Jalen McMillan WR
180 DeeJay Dallas RB
181 Jauan Jennings WR
182 Skyy Moore WR
183 Jahan Dotson WR
184 Raheim Sanders RB
185 Devin Singletary RB
186 Konata Mumpfield WR
187 Johnny Mundt TE
188 Ty Johnson RB
189 Samaje Perine RB
190 Chris Moore WR
191 Theo Johnson TE
192 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
193 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
194 Kyle Juszczyk RB
195 Cole Kmet TE
196 Tory Horton WR
197 Foster Moreau TE
198 Troy Franklin WR
199 Kyle Williams WR
200 Jared Wayne WR

 

Week 3 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker found his groove last Sunday, but will it continue in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints? Tucker was a silent participant in Week 1, then hauled in five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's unclear if Tucker will get the opportunity to build consistency in Week 3 since quarterback Kirk Cousins has spread his targets throughout the receiving corps over his first two games with Vegas.

Plus, Tucker's target share would drop if tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable, makes his season debut on Sunday. The wideout's boom-or-bust status makes him a streaming option in deeper leagues and a high-risk WR4 in standard formats, especially with Bowers status looming over the offense.

 

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate continues to see opportunities early in his rookie season, catching three of five targets for 27 yards against Philadelphia after posting four receptions for 38 yards in Week 1. The fourth overall pick has a modest seven catches for 65 yards through his first two NFL games, but his 11 targets lead Tennessee's pass catchers. Tate has not yet delivered the splash plays fantasy managers are looking for, but Sunday's matchup provides a promising opportunity.

The Giants were just shredded by Matthew Stafford for 327 yards and four touchdowns last week, with wide receiver Davante Adams finishing with eight catches for 195 yards and two scores. New York is also extremely thin in the secondary at the moment - cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Tyler Nubin are questionable for Sunday's matchup, along with three other defensive backs on injured reserve. Tate's volume and production have not reached automatic-start territory, but his talent and favorable matchup provide an exciting opportunity for him to pop as a WR3/FLEX in Week 3, finally.

 

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is off the injury report and good to go for this week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was limited on Wednesday with a hip injury before returning to full practice on both Thursday and Friday. He has been the Broncos' leading ball carrier through two games, totaling 72 yards rushing while averaging four yards per carry.

The 27-year-old has been a non-factor in the passing game, as he has yet to be targeted in 2026. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 32nd-ranked running back and is projected to score just eight fantasy points in Week 3. The Rams limited the New York Giants to just 52 yards rushing during a 28-6 win this past week.

 

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black could be a sneaky fantasy asset in Week 3 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The rookie back is still looking for his first regular-season touchdown but has made the most of his opportunities thus far, logging 21 carries for 90 yards through his first two games. The 49ers are favored in Sunday's matchup, and the Cardinals' defense is spotty, allowing 243 rushing yards over two games.

An early advantage, especially on the ground, could lead San Francisco to ease off star RB Christian McCaffrey and give Black more opportunities. The Indiana product still doesn't play enough to be viable in redraft fantasy leagues, but has become a valuable stash in deeper formats.

 

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is a player to watch in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Shaheed earned six targets after garnering just three in the opener. As this offense finds its footing, Shaheed should be able to settle in around six targets per game. With his big-play ability, six targets would be enough to put Shaheed on the flex radar each week. The Commanders are No. 24 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will dominate targets, Shaheed may be able to shake loose for a big play this week. We will have to see how the offense will function with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning, but it should remain the same or even improve despite quarterback Drew Lock's excellent play through two weeks. While you cannot yet trust Shaheed in your lineup, keep him on your bench and watch for a breakout this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Carnell Tate, J.K. Dobbins, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, and RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Woody Marks, Kaelon Black, Carnell Tate, J.K. Dobbins, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, and RJ Harvey:

Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
KC Concepcion
Woody Marks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kaelon Black
vs
Makai Lemon
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kaelon Black
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kaelon Black
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaelon Black
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kaelon Black
vs
James Cook III
Kaelon Black
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaelon Black
vs
Saquon Barkley
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyjae Spears
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Makai Lemon
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaelon Black
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zay Flowers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rome Odunze
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mack Hollins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
KC Concepcion
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devonta Smith
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Parker Washington
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keon Coleman
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
RJ Harvey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Parker Washington
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Bryant
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Nailor
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Mack Hollins
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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