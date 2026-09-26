RotoBaller's updated Week 3 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more fantasy football rankings for Week 3. Today, we discuss everyone's favorite position: kickers. If your fantasy league utilizes kickers, we've got you covered with our updated Week 3 kicker rankings for 2026. In this article, you will find out where key kickers such as Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, and Ryan Fitzgerald rank.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 3 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|2
|Tyler Loop
|K
|1
|3
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|1
|4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|5
|Harrison Butker
|K
|2
|6
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|7
|Evan McPherson
|K
|3
|8
|Cam Little
|K
|3
|9
|Trey Smack
|K
|3
|10
|Tyler Bass
|K
|4
|11
|Jake Bates
|K
|4
|12
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|4
|13
|Jason Sanders
|K
|4
|14
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|4
|15
|Will Reichard
|K
|5
|16
|Jake Elliott
|K
|5
|17
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|5
|18
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|5
|19
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|20
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|21
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|5
|22
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|6
|23
|Chris Boswell
|K
|6
|24
|Wil Lutz
|K
|6
|25
|Cairo Santos
|K
|6
|26
|Joey Slye
|K
|6
|27
|Nick Folk
|K
|7
|28
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|7
|29
|Chad Ryland
|K
|7
|30
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|7
|31
|Drew Stevens
|K
|7
|32
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 3 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Butker connected on all three of his extra-point attempts and four of his five field goal attempts. Butker's season-long field goal percentage now sits at 83.3% with his one miss on the year. Butker has been responsible for 22 of the Chiefs' 64 points this season.
The high-scoring Kansas City offense should continue to keep Butker busy against the Dolphins, who have allowed an average of 31 points to opposing offenses this season. Butker is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Butker on Sunday.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald should be locked into lineups in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzgerald is kicking for one of the hottest offenses in the NFL, and that should not change in Week 3. The Browns' defense is not the juggernaut it once was, and Carolina should have no issues getting into scoring position all afternoon.
Fitzgerald is coming off a 10-fantasy-point outing last week. He has made eight of his nine extra point attempts, and he has not missed a field goal this season. As long as the offense continues to hum along and Fitzgerald remains accurate, he will be a weekly starting option. Stick with Fitzgerald in Week 3 with the potential for a double-digit kicking outing once again.
Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been perfect to open 2026, making both of his field goal attempts and converting all eight of his extra-point tries through two games. In Week 3, Bates and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been stingy early in the year, allowing just 15 points per game across their first two contests. While the Lions have put up points on offense so far this year, their efficiency in the red zone has actually hurt Bates in that he hasn't had many chances to kick field goals yet.
Still, the strong Jets defense could slow Detroit down and keep them out of the end zone. Bates also has the advantage of kicking indoors at Ford Field, taking any potential weather concerns out of play. In Week 3, Bates profiles as a low-end starting kicker option for fantasy managers.
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field goal attempts in last week's loss and will hope to see more opportunities in a Week 3 divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals. Through two games this season, Cincinnati's defense has looked much improved and is surrendering the eighth-fewest points per contest.
With Sunday's matchup projected to be a relatively low-scoring affair, Boswell's ceiling could be capped, and his floor remains low with Pittsburgh's offense struggling to find its footing. It's possible Boswell produces for fantasy at some point in 2026, but as the No. 23 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, there are plenty of safer options for fantasy managers to choose from this week.
Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos
Through two games, Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has converted all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries. So, the fact that he is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked kicker in Week 3 isn't for lack of success, but rather lack of opportunity. Lutz is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams this week.
San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro converted two of three field goal attempts against the Rams in Week 1, while Los Angeles held the New York Giants to field goals twice, with kicker Dominic Zvada making both attempts, including one from 52 yards out.
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be in the starting lineup once again in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Myers has enjoyed a solid floor in 2026, with exactly seven fantasy points in each game this season. Most importantly, Myers has not missed a kick this season despite his struggles in the preseason. Myers has yet to have a massive game after consistently scoring in double digits down the stretch of the 2025 season, but you can rely on the Seahawks' offense to put him in positions to provide you with consistent fantasy points.
The Commanders' defense is nothing to fear. They have allowed a whopping 61 points to begin this season. As a result, the Commanders have allowed a total of 22 points to opposing kickers in fantasy. Start Myers with upside for a big day in Week 3.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, Chris Boswell, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, and Ryan Fitzgerald. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, Chris Boswell, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, and Ryan Fitzgerald:
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