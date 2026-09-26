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Week 3 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Harrison Butker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Kickers

RotoBaller's updated Week 3 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 3 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more fantasy football rankings for Week 3. Today, we discuss everyone's favorite position: kickers. If your fantasy league utilizes kickers, we've got you covered with our updated Week 3 kicker rankings for 2026. In this article, you will find out where key kickers such as Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, and Ryan Fitzgerald rank.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Tyler Loop K
1 3 Eddy Pineiro K
1 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 5 Harrison Butker K
2 6 Jason Myers K
3 7 Evan McPherson K
3 8 Cam Little K
3 9 Trey Smack K
3 10 Tyler Bass K
4 11 Jake Bates K
4 12 Spencer Shrader K
4 13 Jason Sanders K
4 14 Ryan Fitzgerald K
4 15 Will Reichard K
5 16 Jake Elliott K
5 17 Cameron Dicker K
5 18 Harrison Mevis K
5 19 Andy Borregales K
5 20 Matt Gay K
5 21 Daniel Carlson K
5 22 Chase McLaughlin K
6 23 Chris Boswell K
6 24 Wil Lutz K
6 25 Cairo Santos K
6 26 Joey Slye K
6 27 Nick Folk K
7 28 Dominic Zvada K
7 29 Chad Ryland K
7 30 Andre Szmyt K
7 31 Drew Stevens K
7 32 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 3 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Butker connected on all three of his extra-point attempts and four of his five field goal attempts. Butker's season-long field goal percentage now sits at 83.3% with his one miss on the year. Butker has been responsible for 22 of the Chiefs' 64 points this season.

The high-scoring Kansas City offense should continue to keep Butker busy against the Dolphins, who have allowed an average of 31 points to opposing offenses this season. Butker is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Butker on Sunday.

 

Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald should be locked into lineups in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzgerald is kicking for one of the hottest offenses in the NFL, and that should not change in Week 3. The Browns' defense is not the juggernaut it once was, and Carolina should have no issues getting into scoring position all afternoon.

Fitzgerald is coming off a 10-fantasy-point outing last week. He has made eight of his nine extra point attempts, and he has not missed a field goal this season. As long as the offense continues to hum along and Fitzgerald remains accurate, he will be a weekly starting option. Stick with Fitzgerald in Week 3 with the potential for a double-digit kicking outing once again.

 

Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been perfect to open 2026, making both of his field goal attempts and converting all eight of his extra-point tries through two games. In Week 3, Bates and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been stingy early in the year, allowing just 15 points per game across their first two contests. While the Lions have put up points on offense so far this year, their efficiency in the red zone has actually hurt Bates in that he hasn't had many chances to kick field goals yet.

Still, the strong Jets defense could slow Detroit down and keep them out of the end zone. Bates also has the advantage of kicking indoors at Ford Field, taking any potential weather concerns out of play. In Week 3, Bates profiles as a low-end starting kicker option for fantasy managers.

 

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field goal attempts in last week's loss and will hope to see more opportunities in a Week 3 divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals. Through two games this season, Cincinnati's defense has looked much improved and is surrendering the eighth-fewest points per contest.

With Sunday's matchup projected to be a relatively low-scoring affair, Boswell's ceiling could be capped, and his floor remains low with Pittsburgh's offense struggling to find its footing. It's possible Boswell produces for fantasy at some point in 2026, but as the No. 23 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, there are plenty of safer options for fantasy managers to choose from this week.

 

Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos

Through two games, Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has converted all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries. So, the fact that he is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked kicker in Week 3 isn't for lack of success, but rather lack of opportunity. Lutz is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams this week.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro converted two of three field goal attempts against the Rams in Week 1, while Los Angeles held the New York Giants to field goals twice, with kicker Dominic Zvada making both attempts, including one from 52 yards out.

 

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be in the starting lineup once again in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Myers has enjoyed a solid floor in 2026, with exactly seven fantasy points in each game this season. Most importantly, Myers has not missed a kick this season despite his struggles in the preseason. Myers has yet to have a massive game after consistently scoring in double digits down the stretch of the 2025 season, but you can rely on the Seahawks' offense to put him in positions to provide you with consistent fantasy points.

The Commanders' defense is nothing to fear. They have allowed a whopping 61 points to begin this season. As a result, the Commanders have allowed a total of 22 points to opposing kickers in fantasy. Start Myers with upside for a big day in Week 3.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, Chris Boswell, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, and Ryan Fitzgerald. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Butker, Cam Little, Jake Bates, Spencer Shrader, Chris Boswell, Jason Myers, Wil Lutz, and Ryan Fitzgerald:

Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Loop
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Myers
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Evan McPherson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cam Little
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Trey Smack
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Bass
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Bates
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Spencer Shrader
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Sanders
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Will Reichard
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Elliott
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cameron Dicker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Mevis
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andy Borregales
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Matt Gay
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Daniel Carlson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chris Boswell
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Wil Lutz
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cairo Santos
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Joey Slye
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Nick Folk
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Dominic Zvada
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chad Ryland
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andre Szmyt
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Drew Stevens
Harrison Butker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Myers
Harrison Butker
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Harrison Butker
vs
Evan McPherson
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Loop
Harrison Butker
vs
Cam Little
Harrison Butker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Harrison Butker
vs
Trey Smack
Harrison Butker
vs
Tyler Bass
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Bates
Harrison Butker
vs
Spencer Shrader
Harrison Butker
vs
Jason Sanders
Harrison Butker
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Harrison Butker
vs
Will Reichard
Harrison Butker
vs
Jake Elliott
Harrison Butker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Harrison Butker
vs
Harrison Mevis
Harrison Butker
vs
Andy Borregales
Harrison Butker
vs
Matt Gay
Harrison Butker
vs
Daniel Carlson
Harrison Butker
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Harrison Butker
vs
Chris Boswell
Harrison Butker
vs
Wil Lutz
Harrison Butker
vs
Cairo Santos
Harrison Butker
vs
Joey Slye
Harrison Butker
vs
Nick Folk
Harrison Butker
vs
Dominic Zvada
Harrison Butker
vs
Chad Ryland
Harrison Butker
vs
Andre Szmyt
Harrison Butker
vs
Drew Stevens
Cam Little
vs
Evan McPherson
Cam Little
vs
Trey Smack
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Bass
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Spencer Shrader
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Jason Sanders
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Jake Elliott
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Andy Borregales
Cam Little
vs
Matt Gay
Cam Little
vs
Daniel Carlson
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Wil Lutz
Cam Little
vs
Cairo Santos
Cam Little
vs
Joey Slye
Cam Little
vs
Nick Folk
Cam Little
vs
Dominic Zvada
Cam Little
vs
Chad Ryland
Cam Little
vs
Andre Szmyt
Cam Little
vs
Drew Stevens
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Bass
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Cam Little
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Elliott
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Drew Stevens
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Bates
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Sanders
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Bass
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Spencer Shrader
vs
Trey Smack
Spencer Shrader
vs
Will Reichard
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cam Little
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jake Elliott
Spencer Shrader
vs
Evan McPherson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cameron Dicker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Jason Myers
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Mevis
Spencer Shrader
vs
Harrison Butker
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andy Borregales
Spencer Shrader
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Spencer Shrader
vs
Matt Gay
Spencer Shrader
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Spencer Shrader
vs
Daniel Carlson
Spencer Shrader
vs
Tyler Loop
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Spencer Shrader
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chris Boswell
Spencer Shrader
vs
Wil Lutz
Spencer Shrader
vs
Cairo Santos
Spencer Shrader
vs
Joey Slye
Spencer Shrader
vs
Nick Folk
Spencer Shrader
vs
Dominic Zvada
Spencer Shrader
vs
Chad Ryland
Spencer Shrader
vs
Andre Szmyt
Spencer Shrader
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Wil Lutz
Chris Boswell
vs
Daniel Carlson
Chris Boswell
vs
Cairo Santos
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Nick Folk
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Chad Ryland
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Elliott
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Bass
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Myers
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Drew Stevens
Wil Lutz
vs
Chris Boswell
Wil Lutz
vs
Cairo Santos
Wil Lutz
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Wil Lutz
vs
Joey Slye
Wil Lutz
vs
Daniel Carlson
Wil Lutz
vs
Nick Folk
Wil Lutz
vs
Matt Gay
Wil Lutz
vs
Dominic Zvada
Wil Lutz
vs
Andy Borregales
Wil Lutz
vs
Chad Ryland
Wil Lutz
vs
Harrison Mevis
Wil Lutz
vs
Andre Szmyt
Wil Lutz
vs
Cameron Dicker
Wil Lutz
vs
Drew Stevens
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Elliott
Wil Lutz
vs
Will Reichard
Wil Lutz
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Wil Lutz
vs
Jason Sanders
Wil Lutz
vs
Spencer Shrader
Wil Lutz
vs
Jake Bates
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Bass
Wil Lutz
vs
Trey Smack
Wil Lutz
vs
Cam Little
Wil Lutz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wil Lutz
vs
Tyler Loop
Wil Lutz
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Wil Lutz
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Sanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Will Reichard
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Elliott
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Bates
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Bass
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Mevis
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cam Little
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Daniel Carlson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Wil Lutz
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cairo Santos
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Loop
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Nick Folk
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chad Ryland
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Drew Stevens

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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Week 3 Quarterback Rankings
John Johnson's Bold Predictions for Week 3
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Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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