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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3: Fantasy Football Pickups for Emmett Johnson, Terrance Ferguson, Adonai Mitchell, Braelon Allen, Rashod Bateman, Ryan Flournoy, more

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Emmett Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Emmett Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Terrance Ferguson, and Adonai Mitchell.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 3?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

While most fantasy leagues have already run their waiver wires, fantasy managers should be scouting the waiver wire for any potential pickups to help out in Week 3 or to add a high-upside bench stash. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our waiver wire rankings to account for the latest injuries and news. In this article, you will find the top 85 waiver wire rankings to help you prioritize who to pick up in Week 3.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages increase as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, and you can find those below.

These Week 3 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 3!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Emmett Johnson RB 33 Add in All Leagues
2 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 65 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
3 Devaughn Vele WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
4 Romeo Doubs WR 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Tre Tucker WR 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Terrance Ferguson TE 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Dontayvion Wicks WR 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Kaelon Black RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
9 Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
10 Tyjae Spears RB 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Rashod Bateman WR 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Tyler Allgeier RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
13 Khalil Shakir WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Braelon Allen RB 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Brenton Strange TE 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Oronde Gadsden TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Emanuel Wilson RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Tank Bigsby RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Keenan Allen WR 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
21 Darren Waller TE 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Keaton Mitchell RB 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Keon Coleman WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Kayshon Boutte WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Malik Washington WR 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Rashid Shaheed WR 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Kalif Raymond WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Xavier Hutchinson WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Makai Lemon WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Kenyon Sadiq TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 T.J. Hockenson TE 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Isaiah Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Zach Ertz TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Pat Freiermuth TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Alvin Kamara RB 39 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Kaleb Johnson RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Eli Heidenreich RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Nicholas Singleton RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Joshua Palmer WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Devin Singletary RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
59 Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
63 Kyler Murray QB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Bryce Young QB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 53 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Kirk Cousins QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Malik Willis QB 32 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Sam Darnold QB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Jacoby Brissett QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Cam Ward QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Case Keenum QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 San Francisco 49ers DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Pittsburgh Steelers DST 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Carolina Panthers DST 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Buffalo Bills DST 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Tennessee Titans DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie running back Emmett Johnson will continue to be more involved in the team's offense as the season progresses, per Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB. Johnson has been extremely efficient on a limited workload through the first two games of his NFL career, recording 103 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. The Chiefs have leaned heavily on RB1 Kenneth Walker so far, and Walker has recorded 369 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 56 touches.

As long as Walker remains healthy, it may be difficult for Johnson to provide consistent production for fantasy managers. Still, the Chiefs appear happy with Johnson's progress and could find ways to get him more involved going forward. Heading into Week 3, Johnson profiles as a high-upside handcuff running back option with some season-long standalone upside.


Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy saw the team's third-highest target share in Sunday's win over the Commanders. Although he's not a plug-and-play starter, he is worthy of waiver consideration as a long-term stash. Through two weeks, the third-year player has turned 11 targets into 45 receiving yards, but should either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens miss time, Flournoy could step into an important role in an offense that looks to have gotten back on track after a disappointing season-opener.

Flournoy topped 100 yards twice in 2025, once in an early-season game missed by Lamb, and again in Week 14 when Lamb was limited to a 46% snap share. As an injury fill-in, Flournoy boasts a potential week-winning ceiling and is worth a low-priority claim in deeper leagues.

 

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday due to a finger injury, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, which could indicate he suffered the finger injury during practice. The 23-year-old has been productive through New York's first two games of 2026, recording nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets.

Mitchell has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but it appears that the third-year wideout's status for Sunday could be in question. The Jets will already be without rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 1 with an ankle injury. If Mitchell is sidelined against Detroit, star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be in line for sizable target shares in Week 3.

 

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman finally got something going Sunday, catching seven of nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. Zay Flowers (hamstring) being out obviously helped, but Bateman did more than fall into a few extra looks. He played 54 of Baltimore's 58 offensive snaps and led the team in both targets and receiving yards after being held without a catch in Week 1. Flowers is expected back against Dallas, so fantasy managers should not count on another nine-target game right away.

That is what keeps Bateman out of the priority-add group this week. Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is still on injured reserve, though, and Bateman should continue to have a regular role in the offense. He is worth picking up in 12-team leagues if receiver depth is needed, but for now he makes more sense as a bench stash than someone who needs to go directly into the lineup.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

After being limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Not only does Ferguson look ready to play on Sunday night in Week 3 on the road against the Denver Broncos, but fellow TE Colby Parkins (knee) could be out after missing the first two practices of the week. Additionally, star receiver Puka Nacua (groin) has not practiced this week and will miss his second straight game with a groin injury he suffered in practice last week.

The 23-year-old Ferguson, a second-rounder last year out of Oregon, saw much more involvement in the Rams' offense in Monday night's victory over the New York Giants with Nacua out, catching six of nine targets for 54 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Despite a tough matchup this weekend against the Broncos, Ferguson will be in play again as a tight end streamer by fantasy managers if Nacua misses another contest.

 

Running Backs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Emmett Johnson RB 33 Add in All Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 31 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeeJay Dallas RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Alvin Kamara RB 39 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Heidenreich RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Nicholas Singleton RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
KC Concepcion Jr. WR 65 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 59 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 21 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Isaiah Williams WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Joshua Palmer WR 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Terrance Ferguson TE 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Oronde Gadsden TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Zach Ertz TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyler Murray QB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Young QB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 53 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Marcus Mariota QB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 32 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Case Keenum QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
San Francisco 49ers DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pittsburgh Steelers DST 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 3 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emmett Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell, Rashod Bateman, Terrance Ferguson, Braelon Allen, Tank Bigsby, Malik Washington, Kalif Raymond, Zach Ertz, DeeJay Dallas, Demond Claiborne, and Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Mack Hollins, Antonio Williams, Braelon Allen, Demond Claiborne, Rashid Shaheed, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Kendre Miller, Tre' Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emmett Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, Adonai Mitchell, Rashod Bateman, Terrance Ferguson, Braelon Allen, Tank Bigsby, Malik Washington, Kalif Raymond, Zach Ertz, DeeJay Dallas, Demond Claiborne, and Alvin Kamara:

Emmett Johnson
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
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Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
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Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
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Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
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Eli Heidenreich
Ryan Flournoy
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T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
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Chris Bell
Ryan Flournoy
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Kenyon Sadiq
Ryan Flournoy
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Isaiah Williams
Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zach Ertz
Ryan Flournoy
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Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
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DeeJay Dallas
Ryan Flournoy
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Mack Hollins
Ryan Flournoy
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Demond Claiborne
Ryan Flournoy
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Xavier Hutchinson
Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
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Brian Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
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Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
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Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
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Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ryan Flournoy
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Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
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Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
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Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
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Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
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Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
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Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
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Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
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Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
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Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
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Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
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Braelon Allen
Adonai Mitchell
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Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
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Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
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Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
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Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
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Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
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Xavier Hutchinson
Rashod Bateman
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Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
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Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
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Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
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Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
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Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
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Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
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Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
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Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
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Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Rashod Bateman
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Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
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Jordyn Tyson
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
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Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
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Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
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Romeo Doubs
Terrance Ferguson
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Kaelon Black
Terrance Ferguson
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Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
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Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
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Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
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Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
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Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
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Braelon Allen
Terrance Ferguson
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Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
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Oronde Gadsden
Terrance Ferguson
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Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
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T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
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Pat Freiermuth
Braelon Allen
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Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
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Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
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Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
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Oronde Gadsden
Braelon Allen
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Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
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Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
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Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
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Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
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Adonai Mitchell
Braelon Allen
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Jordyn Tyson
Braelon Allen
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Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
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Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
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Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
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Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
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Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
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Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
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Eli Heidenreich
Braelon Allen
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Tank Bigsby
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Emanuel Wilson
Tank Bigsby
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Jordyn Tyson
Tank Bigsby
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Oronde Gadsden
Tank Bigsby
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Keenan Allen
Tank Bigsby
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Brenton Strange
Tank Bigsby
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Darren Waller
Tank Bigsby
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Braelon Allen
Tank Bigsby
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Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
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Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
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Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Bigsby
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Rashod Bateman
Tank Bigsby
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Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
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Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
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Brian Robinson
Tank Bigsby
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Kaleb Johnson
Tank Bigsby
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Eli Heidenreich
Tank Bigsby
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Nicholas Singleton
Malik Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malik Washington
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Rashid Shaheed
Malik Washington
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Keon Coleman
Malik Washington
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Kalif Raymond
Malik Washington
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Malik Washington
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Brian Robinson
Malik Washington
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Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Washington
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Xavier Hutchinson
Malik Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Malik Washington
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Mack Hollins
Malik Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Malik Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Washington
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Malik Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malik Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Washington
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Dontayvion Wicks
Malik Washington
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Khalil Shakir
Kalif Raymond
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Robinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mack Hollins
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keon Coleman
Kalif Raymond
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Makai Lemon
Kalif Raymond
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
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Pat Bryant
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kalif Raymond
vs
Darren Waller
Kalif Raymond
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kalif Raymond
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tre Tucker
Kalif Raymond
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zach Ertz
vs
Isaiah Williams
Zach Ertz
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Zach Ertz
vs
Chris Bell
Zach Ertz
vs
Demond Claiborne
Zach Ertz
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zach Ertz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Ertz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Zach Ertz
vs
Alvin Kamara
Zach Ertz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Zach Ertz
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Zach Ertz
vs
Pat Bryant
Zach Ertz
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Zach Ertz
vs
Makai Lemon
Zach Ertz
vs
Brenton Strange
Zach Ertz
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Zach Ertz
vs
Darren Waller
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Zach Ertz
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Demond Claiborne
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Isaiah Williams
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Chris Bell
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Alvin Kamara
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
DeeJay Dallas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Eli Heidenreich
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Malachi Fields
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Pat Bryant
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Kaelon Black
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Tyjae Spears
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
DeeJay Dallas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demond Claiborne
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Demond Claiborne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demond Claiborne
vs
Zach Ertz
Demond Claiborne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demond Claiborne
vs
Isaiah Williams
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Chris Bell
Demond Claiborne
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Demond Claiborne
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demond Claiborne
vs
Malachi Fields
Demond Claiborne
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Antonio Williams
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Demond Claiborne
vs
Kaelon Black
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demond Claiborne
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demond Claiborne
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Demond Claiborne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demond Claiborne
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Eli Heidenreich
Alvin Kamara
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Ertz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Antonio Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Bell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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