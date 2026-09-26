👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football Starts and Sits: Week 3 Sleepers, Busts

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Rashod Bateman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including David Montgomery and Denzel Boston.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Starts
Week 3 Fantasy Football Sits
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to Week 3! Maybe you got off to a hot start and are sitting at 2-0, or maybe things haven't gone your way and you're 0-2. Either way, the time to lock in is now, and it starts with start/sit decisions.

Last week, we did really well on our starts and sits. Stefon Diggs, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jaylen Waddle all hit, while Aaron Jones Sr. had a massive workload but didn't score a whole bunch of fantasy points (we'll call him a miss). Meanwhile, all of the suggested sits (headlined by Travis Etienne Jr. and Chris Godwin) finished with single-digit fantasy points, so we'll consider that a clean sweep. Overall, that's seven hits and one miss (87.5% success rate).

Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 3, with some bonus names provided.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Starts

Adonai Mitchell - WR, New York Jets

No team has given up more receiving yards to opposing wide receivers through two games than the Detroit Lions.

You're obviously starting Garrett Wilson in this game, but Mitchell has gone toe-for-toe with him in the team's first two games.

Through two games, it's Mitchell with more targets (15 vs. 14), as well as a higher targets per route run rate (0.26 vs. 0.24), and air yards share (59.4% vs. 37.5%).

Per Fantasy Points Data, Mitchell ranks fifth among wideouts in catchable air yards (188). He and Geno Smith should continue to cook in a climate-controlled environment Sunday in Detroit.

Note: Mitchell suffered a hand injury during practice on Thursday and was seen wearing a wrap on Friday. If he's cleared to play, the start recommendation holds true, but if limited in any way, we'd go a different direction. Isaiah Williams would be a dart throw, while Kenyon Sadiq is in play with Mason Taylor ruled out.

David Montgomery - RB, Houston Texans

After a rough outing vs. the Bengals surprisingly stout run defense in Week 2, "Mandatory Montgomery," as Brad Evans would shout into the ether, is back on the menu for Week 3.

In some capacity, yes, Montgomery is splitting work with second year back Woody Marks, however, it's Montgomery that owns the goal line work. In fact, he's seen 100% of the team's carries inside the five this season.

In games the Texans are trailing, sure, Marks will be used in the passing game and to spell Montgomery between the 20's. However, the Week 3 matchup vs. the Colts presents an opportunity for the Texans to control the clock. Vegas agrees, as the Texans are 2.5-point road favorites in this one.

Not to mention, through two games, Indy has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (31.7).

Jeremiyah Love - RB, Arizona Cardinals

So far, the Cardinals have slow played the start of Love's NFL career. Through two games, he's averaging 12.5 touches per game to Tyler Allgeier's 13.

Despite the miniscule difference in touches, Allgeier has been on the field for about 60% of the snaps, while Love has only been out there for about 40% of the snaps.

Love dealt with a high ankle sprain throughout training camp, which could possibly be the reason for the lesser role to open up the season.

He's no longer on the injury report, and we've seen Mike LaFleur ramp up a rookie running back in the past with Breece Hall in 2022.

On paper, the 49ers defense looks really good, but in reality, they played a Rams team that admitted their overseas travel schedule was bad, and a Dolphins team that is bad.

Week 3 is the game Love will finally flip Allgeier in snap share and dominate him in touches.

Rashod Bateman - WR, Baltimore Ravens

With Zay Flowers out last week, Bateman caught seven balls for 88 yards and a touchdown on a 31% target share.

Per Fantasy Points Data, he ranked ninth among receivers in first read target share (38.1%) and 15th in expected fantasy points (16.0). He had an elite role in Week 2.

And it looks like Flowers is set to miss a second consecutive game this weekend, which means more of the same for Bateman against a leaky Cowboys secondary.

Per Razzball, Dallas has also allowed the third-most fantasy points to outside wide receivers this season, and Bateman does most of his work outside the hash marks. Wheels up in a game that features a 52.5-point over/under.

Bonus starts: Quinshon Judkins vs. CAR, Malik Washington vs. KC, Terrance Ferguson @ DEN, Khalil Shakir vs. LAC

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Sits

Denzel Boston - WR, Cleveland Browns

How do you beat the Carolina Panthers? The answer is "on the ground." Through two games, the Panthers are allowing by far the most rushing yards per game (224).

Through two games, Deshaun Watson is averaging just 26 pass attempts per game. It's clear the Browns want to try to establish the run with Judkins, and what better opportunity to do so against a porous Panthers front seven?

That means likely fewer pass attempts from Watson. Boston's averaging just 5.5 targets per game, but his fantasy production is inflated by a 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown in Week 2.

Per Fantasy Points Data, he ranks 53rd in expected fantasy points per game (despite ranking 14th in actual fantasy points per game).

Per Razzball, the Panthers have allowed the sixth fewest fantasy points to wide receivers lined up out wide. Boston has lined up out wide on 92.6% of his routes run this season. Sit 'em.

Emeka Egbuka - WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's still early and we don't want to overreact on a rookie who did what he did last season, but it hasn't been pretty for Egbuka through two games.

He's tied with Cade Otton and Bucky Irving with 11 targets. Egbuka is trailing both Otton and rookie Ted Hurst III in targets per route run. Per Fantasy Points Data, he's also trailing Hurst in expected fantasy points per game (11.0 vs. 11.4).

Egbuka is also working more down field than he was last season, as evidenced by his 15.0 average depth of target (aDoT) vs. 12.9 last season. That's had a negative effect on his target share early on.

That could be a problem in Week 3 vs. Minnesota, as the Vikings have the second highest QB pressure rate this season. Baker Mayfield will need to get the ball out quick, which favors guys like Irving, Otton, and Chris Godwin Jr. working underneath.

Terry McLaurin - WR, Washington Commanders

The Seahawks have stifled opposing wide receivers this season. They've given up by far the fewest receiving yards to opposing wideouts through two games (126 yards). The next closest team, the Steelers, have surrendered 184 yards.

So far this season, McLaurin has just four catches on 13 targets. He's dropped a couple balls, but things haven't gone his way in the early going.

He's been out targeted by teammate Stefon Diggs and is earning targets at a lower rate than both Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams.

McLaurin has historically produced better with Marcus Mariota than with Jayden Daniels, but increased competition for targets this season makes him a hard fade in Week 3 vs. one of the best defenses in the NFL.

TreVeyon Henderson - RB, New England Patriots

Henderson had a 39-yard breakaway touchdown in Week 2. That's great, but outside of that one run, he averaged just 2.47 yards per carry.

Per Fantasy Points Data, Henderson averaged just 1.19 yards after contact per attempt last week with a 31.3% rushing success rate.

Henderson's 7.3 expected fantasy points was by far the lowest of 16 running backs with at least 15 carries last week. At 15 was Aaron Jones, who had 10.2 expected fantasy points.

Henderson's "big game" not only came on just one carry, but it also came after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball.

With how inconsistent Henderson is as a runner, it's unlikely Vrable goes away from Stevenson, how has proven himself in every facet of the game.

It's also a bad matchup for Henderson this week, as the Jaguars have given up the third-fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs this season. That spells trouble for TreVeyon, who's value comes from breaking long runs.

Bonus sits: J.K. Dobbins vs. LAR, Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. SEA, Oronde Gadsden II @ BUF, Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. ARI

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 3 FLEX Rankings
Week 3 D/ST Rankings
Week 3 Kicker Rankings
NFL Week 3 Same Game Parlays (2026)



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Nico Collins

"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Week 3 FLEX Rankings
Week 3 D/ST Rankings
Week 3 Kicker Rankings
NFL Week 3 Same Game Parlays (2026)