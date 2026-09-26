Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 3 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Week 3 in the NFL brings another glorious 13-game main DFS fantasy football slate for Sunday afternoon. With bye weeks and more standalone matchups coming soon, let's enjoy the full spread of options once again in what should be a wild and crazy Week 3. I'm excited to dive into these wide receiver matchups and pick out a few plus plays. Getting the right receiver at the right salary can be a huge key to fantasy football success since receivers have some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the plays in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 3.
For Week 3, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- Matchup: Amik Roberston/Rasual Douglas/Mike Sainristil (Washington Commanders)
- Pricing: $8.6K DK, $9.2K FD
The Seahawks will get Sam Darnold back at quarterback this week, giving their entire offense more potential upside as they visit the Commanders. The team went 2-0 without their starting QB, defeating the Patriots after he left and rolling over the Cardinals last week.
Even without Darnold, Smith-Njigba has looked the part as the best receiver in football, going off for eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against New England and nine catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals. It was the first three-touchdown game of his career, and he started it with his longest touchdown of the season.
82-YARD TOUCHDOWN BY JSN 🗣️ What a way to start the game.
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/BaEWTfOWWj
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 20, 2026
Darnold will likely turn his way on Sunday in his return, and the matchup couldn't be much better for him to attack. The Commanders have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to the position this season, and their team ranks 31st of the 32 teams in the NFL in pass protection on PFF.
JSN is the highest-ranked receiver by PFF with a 92.9 overall grade, and he will have an advantage even against Amik Robertson (86.2 coverage grade), who has been solid this season. JSN is also projected to play plenty of snaps against Rasul Douglas (49.5) and Mike Sainristil (29.5), and he should feast on those matchups. Sainristil has the lowest grade of all corners with a PFF grade so far this season, making this literally the best receiver in the NFL against the worst regular starting CB in the NFL, according to PFF.
Even though JSN will be chalky and the game could turn lopsided, the matchup is hard to pass up if you have the salary to spend on a top receiver. Smith-Njigba leads all receivers in the NFL with a 44% target share so far this season, after posting a league-high 35.8% target share last season while working with Darnold.
Darnold's return should keep JSN's volume high, and since the Commanders have the fourth-worst DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) against the passing game this season, it should be another smash spot for Smith-Njigba in Week 3.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Matchup: Marcus Jones (New England Patriots)
- Pricing: $6K DK, $7.1K FD
Washington has emerged as the Jaguars' clear No. 1 receiver. He finished last year strong as Trevor Lawrence's go-to receiver and has built on that momentum early in 2026. He is the fourth-highest-graded receiver by PFF this season, and he has the second-highest target share, behind only Smith-Njigba.
Although he's producing like a true No. 1 receiver, his salary is still much lower than other elite options, especially on DraftKings, where he's still only $6K. He is an excellent value play as the Jaguars host the Patriots in what could be a high-scoring game on Sunday.
In Week 1, Washington hauled in 5-of-6 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown, and last week against a tough Broncos' secondary, he caught 8-of-12 targets for 98 yards. Washington’s 12 targets in Week 2 show how high his ceiling can be when the Jags have to go with a pass-heavy attack. Dating back to last season, he has had 80+ receiving yards in five straight games, tying the franchise record for the longest streak with that kind of production.
Straight DOT 🎯@paramountplus | @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/37HkxAvLCE
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2026
The Patriots’ secondary gave up a big week to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 1 but bounced back at home against the Steelers. DK Metcalf did have some space but didn't make the plays. Washington is expected to spend most of his time matched up against Marcus Jones, who has a 65.6 coverage grade. It's also possible that the Patriots set up Christian Gonzalez (68.9 coverage grade) against Washington more often, putting Washington in a slightly tougher matchup.
If the Jaguars can get him on Jones and Carlton Davis III (unranked), he will have the advantage, though, and his value makes him stand out as one of the best mid-range options in the player pool. He has lived up to his fantasy draft hype so far this year, and he'll be in a good spot to keep rolling in Week 3.
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber recently won half a MILLION dollars! Join in on the winning with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
- Matchup: Dee Alford (Buffalo Bills)
- Pricing: $5.9K DK, $6.3K FD
The Chargers are a surprisingly o-2 to start the year, but McConkey is still a top-10 receiver according to his PFF grade. The matchup between the Chargers and Bills has the second-highest point total of all the contests on the slate, and in that high-scoring environment, McConkey could help the Chargers offense get back on track.
In Week 1, McConkey caught 5-of-7 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. He also sustained a fractured rib, though, when he took a big hit on an incompletion. He played through the injury last week after limited practice and caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. He had a lighter workload, possibly due to the injury, but he was back to full practices this week in preparation for his matchup in Buffalo.
McConkey's routes have been crisp and clean, as usual, and he is finding ways to create separation for QB Justin Herbert to find him. Herbert has struggled in the first two weeks of the year, and leaning more heavily on McConkey could help him turn things around on Sunday.
Ladd McConkey with the route and catch 🔥
LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ED412hU5gE
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Lining up across from McConkey for most plays is expected to be Dee Alford, who ranks 84th of the 95 CBs graded by PFF. He has a 44.9 coverage grade, and his struggles and the game script have resulted in receivers lighting up the Bills in both of their games so far this season. Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown each had big games against Buffalo, with those two stars totaling three touchdowns and 217 yards in those two matchups.
McConkey and the Chargers will be desperate to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole, so look for them to be aggressive against the Bills' beatable secondary, setting up McConkey for a nice bounce-back week now that he's more healed from his rib injury.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
- Matchup: Myles Harden (Cleveland Browns)
- Pricing: $5.5K DK, $6.2K FD
While the Chargers have struggled to 0-2, the Panthers' offense has come out of the gate flying. While they couldn't quite keep up with the Bears, they bounced back and dominated in Week 2 against the Falcons. Coker has locked himself in as the team's clear second receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan, but PFF gives him the sixth-highest grade of all wide receivers, while McMillan is much lower as the 40th-best receiver.
Coker finished last year strong after a delayed start to the season, but this year, he started fast with a massive eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. In Week 2, he followed that huge game up with eight more catches, but this time he only had 66 yards and no touchdowns. He still had a very solid performance and drew nine targets for the second straight week, showing his big game wasn't just an outlier.
Jalen Coker with an insane sideline catch 🙌
CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ny53jZo5oR
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Coker is officially questionable for Week 3's matchup with the Browns, but head coach Dave Canales told reporters that he expects Coker to play. Despite playing through the issue since the first quarter of Week 1, he has still looked like one of the biggest breakouts of the season, so don't let the injury scare you off unless he's surprisingly ruled out.
In the matchup, he's likely to face Myles Harden most of the day. Harden and CB Denzel Ward both have graded out well on PFF, but Coker is also projected to get some coverage from Tyson Campbell, who has a 55.7 coverage grade and provides a matchup for Coker to potentially exploit.
The Browns' secondary did a good job last week against the Bucs and their former teammate Baker Mayfield, but they did give up Parker Washington's big Week 1 performance and three receiver touchdowns in that matchup. The Browns are tied for the league lead with four WR touchdowns allowed, and they rank among the bottom 10 teams in the league in DVOA against the pass.
Coker should have a chance to continue to shine, especially if Bryce Young continues to feed him such heavy volume. The matchup against Campbell is very exploitable, so watch to see if the Panthers are able to set Coker up in that spot, avoiding Harden and Denzel Ward when possible.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
- Matchup: Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Pricing: $4.8K DK, $5.9K FD
The Bills could be without DJ Moore (shoulder) and Keon Coleman (ankle), opening the door for Shakir to possibly step into a much larger role this week in a favorable matchup against the Chargers. Both Moore and Coleman are considered game-time decisions, so be sure to check their status when inactives come out on Sunday.
Depending on their availability, Shakir's individual matchup could shift slightly. He is the 20th-highest-graded receiver on PFF this season, though, and has an advantage against any of the Chargers' CBs. He's projected to face safety Derwin James Jr. for most of the snaps, since he normally works out of the slot, where James is the Chargers' primary coverage option. In the first two games of the season, James has a 49.7 coverage rating, ranking him 59th of 83 graded safeties.
Shakir has gotten six targets in each of the first two games of the season for the Bills, catching four passes for 50 yards in Week 1 and three catches for 38 yards in Week 2. His 21.43% target share leads the Bills' wide receivers this season, and he also leads the team's WRs with 44 YAC.
This is a perfect example of how #Bills Khalil Shakir makes his money.
He gets behind the linebackers following the play fake in the backfield, identifies its zone coverage and sits down in the green grass.
Makes a quarterbacks job so much easier!#BillsMafia @BuffTrenchTalk pic.twitter.com/SMaI8ZYKfs
— Carson Hayek (@CarsonHayek) September 18, 2026
While his aDOT isn't extremely high in his current role out of the slot, he has the potential to make big plays after the catch, and an increase in targets could make him an outstanding value play this week if Moore, Coleman, or both are out or limited. He's already in his position on the field for most plays, so his snap share may not move as much as some other receivers, but he could get more attention from Josh Allen, especially in a favorable matchup against James.
Watch for news on the Bills receivers, and be ready to roll with Shakir as a value option if it looks like he's in for a busy afternoon.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!