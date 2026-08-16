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Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Late-Round Dart Throws (2026)

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Adam's fantasy football sneaky bench stashes, sleepers, and late-round draft targets for 2026. Potential league-winners, including Terrance Ferguson and Dontayvion Wicks.

I drafted this article with the intention of highlighting 49ers rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling, but after the team's first preseason game, he might not be a "sleeper" any longer.

This article is meant to help you identify players that are being slept on by the fantasy football community at large. These guys are forgotten. I'm here to put them on your radar for the 2026 season.

All six of these players are talented, and all six will have a real opportunity to contribute in a big way this season. Draft these guys in the last rounds of your fantasy football drafts. By doing so, you'll be one step ahead of your league-mates running to the waiver wire after Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Terrance Ferguson - TE, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson led all tight ends in deep targets (15) as a rookie in a crowded tight end room in Los Angeles.

He did so while running just 196 total routes with a 35.1% route participation rate, per Fantasy Points Data.

Ferguson's 17.9-yard average depth of target is completely unsustainable, but it goes to show you how trusted he was as a vertical threat last season.

As mentioned, there are a lot of tight ends in Los Angeles. They played 13 personnel (three tight ends, one running back) at the highest rate in the league in 2025 (30%).

Their tight ends are going to be on the field quite a bit. What we need from Ferguson for a true breakout is to be on the field more.

How you get on the field more as a tight end is to excel in all facets of the game. It sounds like Ferguson is doing just that in Training Camp.

Don't forget, this is a guy who outplayed Jets first-round tight end Kenyon Saddiq back in 2024. It's no fluke that he's thriving at the next level.

Davante Adams is nearly 34 years old; Puka Nacua has a groin strain and multiple off-the-field issues hanging over his head; Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington round out the wide receiver room.

In fantasy football, we want to take chances on talented players in good offenses with a consistently positive drumbeat in camp.

That's exactly what you're doing by drafting Ferguson in the late rounds this season.

 

Adonai Mitchell - WR, New York Jets

Who!? Yup, AD Mitchell. The former second-rounder didn't get a fair shake in Indianapolis competing for snaps with Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs.

He flashed at times for the Colts but never got enough consistent playing time to make much of a difference.

But after being traded to the Jets midway through the 2025 season, Mitchell has new life.

Not only does he have new life, but he's been thriving as the clear WR2 throughout Training Camp.

Mitchell complements Jets' WR1 Garrett Wilson really well. Mitchell is the vertical threat, excelling on post and go routes, while Wilson generally operates in the short and intermediate areas.

Mitchell should also benefit from new quarterback Geno Smith, who never hesitates to chuck it deep.

This could be a match made in heaven, on a team that's likely to be playing from behind in many contests this season.

And for those worried about the "increase" in competition, don't be. Omar Cooper Jr. played deep into the team's first preseason game, while Kenyon Saddiq is still recovering from hernia surgery.

Rookie tight ends also rarely make much of a difference in the passing attack unless they're named Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland, or Tyler Warren.

After Wilson, Mitchell, and Breece Hall, the pass-catching depth chart becomes a little murky. So, why not Mitchell with your last pick in 2026?

 

Denzel Boston - WR, Cleveland Browns

He's the starting "X" receiver for the Browns, and he's going to play nearly every snap. Boston earned that through his play this offseason.

He turned heads back in OTAs and continues to do so in Training Camp.

And then what does Boston go out and do in his first-ever NFL action? That's right, a beautiful comeback route.

Uses his strong hands and turns upfield for a nice chunk of yards.

Boston is an extremely polished wide receiver. Some might even call him a technician at the position.

Per PlayerProfiler, he had an 86th percentile college target share (28.7%). He dominated in his last two seasons at Washington, totaling 1,700+ yards and 20 touchdowns.

Matt Harmon said on the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast that Boston is the closest thing he's seen to Mike Evans.

He's probably not Evans, but Boston has a real shot to lead the Browns in receiving as a rookie.

While fellow rookie KC Concepcion battles with Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. for targets on the inside, it'll be Boston routing up cornerbacks on the outside.

Despite likely lackluster quarterback play from either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, new head coach Todd Monken gives the Browns at least some semblance of competence heading into the 2026 season.

 

Dontayvion Wicks - WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Wicks' situation is similar to Mitchell's. He's the clear WR2 for a new team after being the odd man out on his former team.

But in this situation, Wicks reunites with Sean Mannion, who spent the last two seasons coaching in Green Bay after nine years playing quarterback in the NFL.

Wicks signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal ($9 million guaranteed) with the Eagles back in April. It's just a one-year deal, but that's certainly not nothing.

The 25-year-old suddenly finds himself in a contract year with arguably the best opportunity in his life. And so far, he seems hungry to prove his worth.

This kid's a baller, and Jalen Hurts knows it. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hurts called Wicks "twitchy" and a player who "attacks the ball."

He's right. Per Fantasy Points Data, Wicks recorded the eighth-highest rookie season yards per route run (2.27) over the last three years.

The top five in this category are Luther Burden III, Puka Nacua, Rashee Rice, Brian Thomas Jr., and Ladd McConkey.

Wicks can ball, but for whatever reason, he found himself dropping on the depth chart throughout his time in Green Bay.

But with DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon both nursing hamstring injuries in Training Camp, the former Packer wideout has started to build real chemistry with Hurts.

Wicks went from WR4/5 in Green Bay to, all of a sudden, being the clear WR2 in Philadelphia with a lot of money up for grabs in an offense that is guaranteed to look better than it did with Kevin Patullo in 2025.

 

Caleb Douglas - WR, Miami Dolphins

What if the Dolphins have a more competent offense than we think? What if Malik Willis is what he showed us late last season?

If that's the case, I want pieces of this offense. And at the cost of a bag of chips, you can get their WR1, Caleb Douglas.

Douglas played every snap with Willis and the first-team offense in the Dolphins' first preseason game. Like Boston, he appears to be WR1 right out of the gate.

That's exciting, especially when paired with Willis, who might just be the real deal throwing the football.

And it sounds like Miami's offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is a big fan of Douglas' game.

His competition for targets is Greg Dulcich, Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, Terrace Marshall Jr., and fellow rookie Chris Bell.

Douglas is going undrafted in most fantasy leagues right now, but that should change. He's worth taking a shot on with your last pick considering his mix of opportunity, talent, and athletic ability.

While the Dolphins could surprise some people, they'll still be playing from behind in many games this season.

That's where the opportunity piece comes into play for Douglas, who should be on the field for a majority of the snaps.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Terrance Ferguson, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Dontayvion Wicks, Denzel Boston:

Terrance Ferguson
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
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Denver Broncos
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Houston Texans
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Jalen Nailor
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Cameron Dicker
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Ryan Flournoy
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Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
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Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
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Sean Tucker
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Juwan Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
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Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
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Tre Harris
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Hunter Henry
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
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Sam Darnold
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Isaiah Likely
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Germie Bernard
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Minnesota Vikings
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Minnesota Vikings
Caleb Douglas
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MarShawn Lloyd
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Caleb Douglas
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Oronde Gadsden II
Caleb Douglas
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Zachariah Branch
Caleb Douglas
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Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Caleb Douglas
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Pat Freiermuth
Caleb Douglas
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Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
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Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
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Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
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Los Angeles Chargers
Caleb Douglas
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Jaydon Blue
Caleb Douglas
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Baltimore Ravens
Caleb Douglas
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Denver Broncos
Caleb Douglas
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Colby Parkinson
Caleb Douglas
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Cam Little
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Terrance Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
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Seth McGowan
Caleb Douglas
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Caleb Douglas
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Kenyon Sadiq
Caleb Douglas
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Tyjae Spears
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Caleb Douglas
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T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
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AJ Barner
Caleb Douglas
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Los Angeles Rams
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Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
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Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
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Fernando Mendoza
Caleb Douglas
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Seattle Seahawks
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Cooper Kupp
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Calvin Ridley
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Cam Ward
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
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Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
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Houston Texans
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Jordan James
Caleb Douglas
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Caleb Douglas
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Mack Hollins
Caleb Douglas
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Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
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Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
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CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
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Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
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Drake London
Caleb Douglas
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George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
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A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
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Caleb Douglas
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Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
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Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
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Terry Mclaurin
Caleb Douglas
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Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
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Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
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Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
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DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Los Angeles Chargers
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vs
Sean Tucker
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vs
Colby Parkinson
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Dontayvion Wicks
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vs
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Tua Tagovailoa
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
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Dontayvion Wicks
vs
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