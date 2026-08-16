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7 Later-Round Draft Gems - Fantasy Football Value Picks and Lotto Tickets

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Dave's top seven late-round fliers and lottery tickets for 2026 fantasy football leagues. His cheap value picks with upside, including Malik Willis and more.

Each year, many fantasy gamers make the mistake of largely ignoring the later rounds of their drafts. They wrongfully assume these picks are meaningless and don't put much effort into making them. What these managers fail to realize is that there are still a plethora of players in the latter stages of drafts who could help their fantasy teams.

Sure, the odds of them hitting are lower. But every year we see no-name players emerge off waivers and morph into valuable fantasy assets. So, why not use your last few picks to get ahead of the crowd and try to nab that diamond in the rough yourself? That's what we're aiming to do today as we’ll be analyzing ESPN ADP (average draft position) data to identify several players who carry more upside than some gamers realize. All of the players listed below are currently being selected outside of the top 150 picks in ESPN fantasy football drafts.

Make sure you’re following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. Here are seven late-round fliers to select in your 2026 fantasy football draft.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Jordan Mason - RB, Minnesota Vikings

ESPN ADP: 156.5 Overall

Mason was a popular sleeper last year. Even though fellow running back Aaron Jones Sr. missed five games and proved relatively ineffective, Mason could only muster 758 rushing yards on 159 carries. Some of that can be blamed on the surprisingly poor performance of Minnesota's offense, which was largely due to J.J. McCarthy's completely underwhelming play.

However, despite less subpar circumstances, Mason still averaged 4.8 yards per carry and fared well in several advanced metrics. Among backs with 90+ rush attempts, Mason ranked:

  • Sixth in rush yards over expected per attempt per Next Gen Stats
  • Ninth in PFF rushing grade
  • 11th in total rush yards over expected per Next Gen Stats
  • 15th in PFF elusive rating

Head coach Kevin O'Connell has stated that he'd like to get the team's ground game back on track this year. With Jones now 31 years old and coming off an injury-plagued, poor season (Jones posted a career-worst 4.2 yards per carry and finished worse than Mason in all of the above metrics), we could see Mason earn more work this year.

That makes him a pretty appealing pick at this ADP. If Kyler Murray's presence can elevate this offense back to its previous heights under O'Connell, then Mason could be a very sneaky league winner.

 

Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers

ESPN ADP: 159.3 Overall

Love did not have the monster season that some analysts (pointing the finger squarely at myself here) thought he would in 2025. He threw for a career-worst 3,381 passing yards and only threw 23 passing touchdowns.

Lost in all the raw stats, though, was that Love still played very well. Among 45 quarterbacks with 100+ dropbacks last year, Love ranked:

  • First in EPA per attempt in a clean pocket per Sharp Football
  • Second in EPA per attempt when blitzed per Sharp Football
  • 13th in adjusted completion percentage per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • 16th in catchable throw percentage per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • 38th in turnover-worthy throw rate (lower is better) per Fantasy Points Data Suite

Unfortunately, all of this did not translate to much fantasy production. Injuries to Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed didn't help matters either. However, the above data does show that Love is one of the better passers in the league, and he might just be the NFL's most underrated signal-caller.

Another positive is that Love did post a third straight season with an above-average touchdown rate (5.2%) in 2025. This continues to show that he is capable of delivering a monster outlier touchdown season.

It just hasn’t materialized yet because head coach and play caller Matt LaFleur insists on running the offense through the ground game instead of through its star quarterback.

Things might finally change this year, though. The Packers reportedly are hoping to pick up their pace of play in 2026. That would be a welcome change for a team that ranked 22nd in offensive plays per game last year.

Green Bay’s defense could also take a step back after stellar defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left the team to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins. That would force the Packers to play from behind more often and would lead to an increase in passing production for Love.

If you’re a late-round quarterback advocate, or if you’re in a superflex league and are looking for a cheap QB2, Love is a great target. He has a higher ceiling than many people think. If he hits, he'll give your team a nice edge at the quarterback position for a significantly lower cost.

 

Stefon Diggs - WR, Washington Commanders

ESPN ADP: 162.5 Overall

Diggs recently signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Commanders. He should immediately slide into the team's WR2 role behind Terry McLaurin.

Diggs is now 32 years old and turns 33 in November. This is an age where we have seen many wide receivers fall off a cliff. However, despite coming off a significant knee injury, Diggs was highly effective for the New England Patriots last year. He posted an 85-1013-4 line on a team-high 102 targets and led New England in both receptions and receiving yards.

Washington was in desperate need of additional pass-catchers before they signed Diggs. Pairing him with another young, talented quarterback in Jayden Daniels is also good news for his fantasy prospects.

Diggs should be in line for a large role in Washington's offense and should be a very useful weapon in the short/intermediate passing game. As long as his game doesn't fall off a cliff, Diggs should be a viable flex play in PPR leagues with weekly top-24 upside.

 

Terrance Ferguson TE, Los Angeles Rams

ESPN ADP: 167th Overall

Ferguson didn’t produce much in the way of fantasy results during his rookie year. However, he flashed plenty of big-play upside when he did contribute.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has done nothing but praise Ferguson since the 2025 season ended. It has been reported this summer that Ferguson is expected to make a significant leap in Year 2, and that he could have a more prominent role in the Rams' offense.

While McVay’s offenses have not traditionally utilized tight ends at a high rate, the Rams did significantly increase the amount of two- and three-tight-end sets they ran last year. That means it’s very possible Ferguson can emerge as a more consistent fantasy producer.

When you throw in the fact that Davante Adams is now 33 years old and struggled with a soft tissue injury last year, there is a world where Ferguson emerges as the Rams’ de facto WR2.

That’s enough to make Ferguson a good dart throw for managers who punt on tight end in their fantasy draft.

 

Malik Willis - QB, Miami Dolphins

ESPN ADP: 167.1 Overall

Willis takes over as the Dolphins' new QB1 this year. He’s shown flashes of upside over the last two seasons while making a few spot starts for Love.

Willis offers gamers a safe floor thanks to his rushing ability. That will be a real asset to gamers, especially those who play in four-point passing touchdown leagues. The real issue with Willis will be his passing output.

Willis struggled as a passer during his days with the Tennessee Titans. While he looked like an improved player with the Green Bay Packers, it was in an extremely small sample size. It remains to be seen if those gains were real or just a flash in the pan.

The Dolphins also have by far the worst group of pass-catchers in the NFL. That also dings Willis’ outlook. However, rushing quarterbacks have long been fantasy cheat codes.

Willis’ legs should be useful enough to keep him in the backend QB1 conversation each week. If his supposed improvements as a passer prove legitimate, then he could wind up being the best value at the position.

Selecting Willis is not without risk, as there’s a real chance the Dolphins lose a ton of games. If that happens and Willis proves ineffective leading the offense, then the coaching staff could bench him in favor of other options to spark the offense.

Luckily, the risk of Willis losing his starting job is baked into his ADP. Just make sure you pair him with a safer option like Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff to offset the risk in case he gets benched or doesn’t pan out.

 

De’Zhaun Stribling - WR, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN ADP: 169th Overall

Stribling was selected by San Francisco with the 33rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His selection was a bit of a head-scratcher, as most analysts/pundits were perplexed why San Francisco selected him so highly.

This has resulted in Stribling being largely overlooked in dynasty rookie drafts and completely ignored in traditional redraft leagues. However, that could be a mistake, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that several teams had Stribling ranked very high on their draft boards.

Initially, it looked like Stribling would have a tough path to relevancy as a rookie. He would be stuck competing for targets with Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, George Kittle, and Christian Kirk. However, Pearsall recently had surgery for a lingering knee injury while Evans, Kittle, and Kirk are aging players who’ve had their own injury struggles and could miss time once the 2026 season begins.

With Pearsall being out for the year, it now opens up a realistic path for Stribling to play a significant role on offense sooner than expected. We’ll likely see an increase in Stribling’s ADP as we inch closer to the season. However, it likely still won’t put him on the map in most home/casual leagues.

It’s also important to remember that the 49ers took Stribling at the top of Round 2 in the NFL Draft. They have conviction in the player, clearly have a specific role/plan ready for him, and will be motivated to show that he was indeed a good pick.

Stribling has also drawn rave reviews so far in camp, so it’s possible the fantasy community could be primed to take a massive L on him.

 

Jameis Winston - QB, New York Giants

ESPN ADP: 169.9 Overall

This one pertains exclusively to managers in superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Winston is currently backing up Jaxson Dart. That’s significant because Dart was in and out of the lineup last year due to concussion concerns. Dart is talented, but his play style is reckless and could lead to injuries that force him to miss time.

That would put Winston in line for QB1 duties. While he has his flaws, we all know Winston carries a ton of fantasy football upside whenever he’s on the field.

Given Dart’s style of play, Winston is one of the better bench stashes in super flex and two-quarterback formats.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jordan Mason, Stefon Diggs, Terrance Ferguson, De'Zhaun Stribling:

Jordan Mason
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Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Makai Lemon
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Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
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KC Concepcion
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Bo Nix
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Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
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Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
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Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
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Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
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Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
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RJ Harvey
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Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
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Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Mason
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Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
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Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
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Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
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Matthew Stafford
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Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
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Romeo Doubs
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Jordan Mason
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Jayden Higgins
Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
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Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Courtland Sutton
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Tyler Shough
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
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Bo Nix
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Jared Goff
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Kyle Monangai
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
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Matthew Stafford
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Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Jordan Love
Stefon Diggs
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Matthew Golden
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Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Patrick Mahomes II
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George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
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Brock Purdy
Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
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KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
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Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
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Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
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DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Stefon Diggs
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Jayden Reed
Stefon Diggs
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Malik Willis
Stefon Diggs
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Dak Prescott
Stefon Diggs
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Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
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Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
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Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
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Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Trevor Lawrence
Stefon Diggs
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Jake Ferguson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Rome Odunze
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Stefon Diggs
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Tony Pollard
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Isaiah Likely
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Garrett Wilson
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Davante Adams
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Stefon Diggs
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Mike Evans
Stefon Diggs
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DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
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Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
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Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
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Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
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Cam Little
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
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Denver Broncos
Terrance Ferguson
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T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
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Jaydon Blue
Terrance Ferguson
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Los Angeles Rams
Terrance Ferguson
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Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
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Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
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Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
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Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
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Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
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Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
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Isaac TeSlaa
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
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Jason Myers
Terrance Ferguson
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Alvin Kamara
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Devaughn Vele
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Caleb Douglas
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Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Terrance Ferguson
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Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
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Cyrus Allen
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
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Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
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Sam Darnold
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
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Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Germie Bernard
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyler Shough
Terrance Ferguson
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Jacoby Brissett
Terrance Ferguson
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Terrance Ferguson
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Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Samaje Perine
Terrance Ferguson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Minnesota Vikings
Terrance Ferguson
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Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
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Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
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Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
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Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
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Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
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Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
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Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
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AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
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Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
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David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
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Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
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Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
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Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
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Dawson Knox
Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Noah Gray
Terrance Ferguson
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Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
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Theo Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
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Daniel Bellinger
Terrance Ferguson
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Jake Tonges
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jayden Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
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C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jauan Jennings
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Omar Cooper Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Malik Willis
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