👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

High-Upside Fantasy Football RB Value Picks - Draft Targets for Late Rounds (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Joey's high-upside fantasy football running back sleepers to target in the later rounds of 2026. His RB draft values include Rachaad White, Jordan Mason, and more.

One of the best feelings in fantasy is drafting an unexpected star in the later rounds. There were plenty of running backs who were going in the later rounds and wound up being a top option at the position. Running backs like Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle, and Travis Etienne Jr. were all going outside the top 85 in most fantasy drafts last season. All three of those running backs then went on to finish top-18 at the position.

For this article, we will look at which running backs could go from late-round selection to potential fantasy star in the span of a few months. These five running backs are all going outside the top 100 in most drafts, but have some sneaky upside in the later rounds. All five running backs are solid targets toward the latter part of drafts.

Which running backs should fantasy managers select in the double-digit rounds? Let's examine the five high-upside fantasy football running backs fantasy managers should be targeting in drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

Rachaad White has had a couple of disappointing fantasy seasons in a row. After finishing as the overall RB4 in PPR formats in 2023, White finished as the RB22 in PPR formats in 2024 and as the RB32 in PPR formats in 2025. Even though Bucky Irving missed more than half of the season last year, the former Arizona State Sun Devil wasn't a reliable fantasy option in his absence.

But the potential is there for White to be a solid RB2 fantasy option again. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders this offseason and has every chance to see a consistent role in this Washington offense. His ability to contribute in both the running and passing game makes him a sneaky solid draft target in the later rounds.

Despite how inconsistent he was in fantasy last year, there are things to be encouraged by with White entering this season. His yards per carry have increased in each of the past two years; he has caught at least 50 passes in three of his four seasons, and Jayden Daniels targeted his running backs frequently during his rookie season in 2024. Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. combined for 55 catches for 525 yards that season.

White is the most experienced back in this backfield. While Jacory Croskey-Merritt will get his fair share of opportunities, the Commanders could lean on the running back who takes care of the ball better. White's pass-catching skills alone make him a nice target at his late-round sleeper. He should be heavily involved in this backfield with the potential to post solid RB2 numbers.

 

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

A lot of fantasy managers were in on Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason last year. He was expected to have a consistent role in Minnesota's backfield, and many believed that Mason was eventually going to overtake Aaron Jones Sr. for the starting job. That unfortunately never happened, as the 27-year-old ran for 758 yards and six touchdowns en route to an RB36 PPR fantasy finish.

However, fantasy managers were one year too early on drafting Mason. There is a prime opportunity in front of the former Georgia Tech running back this year to see more chances in this Minnesota offense. Jones is now 31 years old, and there are some concerns about whether he can survive a whole season. Jones has missed at least five games in two of the past three years.

In the games that Jones missed last season, Mason was a high-end RB2 option. His PPR fantasy points per game rose to 14.5, his rush share jumped to 63.3%, his target share was up 1.7%, his opportunity share more than doubled to 67.4%, his red zone carries were up, and he averaged 15 carries per game. If Jones misses any amount of time this upcoming season, Mason immediately becomes a top fantasy running back.

That's the type of upside that fantasy managers should be shooting for in the later rounds. Mason was highly efficient on the ground last season, ranking as the RB13 in true yards per carry, RB13 in juke rate, and RB11 in explosive rating. With Jones getting up there in age, the changing of the guard could happen in this backfield this season.

 

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

There is obviously some risk in drafting Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks in fantasy this year. Brooks has only had nine career carries since being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered the league recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in his final college season at Texas. He then returned later in the year before tearing his ACL again just three games into his NFL career.

After missing the entire 2025 season, Brooks is now fully healthy entering the 2026 season. He has reportedly looked good in training camp and has shown a ton of burst out of the backfield. Don't forget this is the same running back who ran for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns back at Texas in 2023. With his knee injuries in the past, expect him to return to dominance on the field.

It could take some time for Brooks to really get going following a few knee injuries, but there is a strong chance that he eventually overtakes Chuba Hubbard as the RB1 in this backfield. Hubbard is coming off a poor year in which he ran for 511 yards and one touchdown across 15 contests in 2025. He ranked as the RB50 in true yards per carry, RB48 in explosive rating, and RB51 in fantasy points per opportunity. He's also now dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.

Brooks has the makings to be that late-upside draft day steal. Most fantasy managers might be overlooking him in drafts because of his recent ACL injuries, but there is a real chance he makes a strong impact in his first full season in the NFL. Hubbard's decline, combined with Brooks' potential, makes him a smash pick at his 138 ADP on Sleeper.

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is an interesting selection in the latter part of fantasy drafts. He joins a Jaguars offense that has some question marks at the running back position entering the season. Travis Etienne Jr. signed with the Saints in free agency, meaning that the RB1 role in Jacksonville is technically up for grabs.

Even though Bhayshul Tuten has the inside edge at that RB1 job, Rodriguez should still be involved a decent amount in this offense. He has reportedly been rotating drives with Tuten in training camp, and that could be enough for him to be a fantasy-relevant option in 2026. If Rodriguez can see double-digit touches each week, he could be a reliable flex play each week.

The 25-year-old really came on strongly toward the end of the 2025 season. He saw double-digit carries in his final five games with the Commanders. In those five contests, Rodriguez totaled 300 yards on the ground with three touchdowns and averaged 10.8 PPR fantasy points per game. That was all while playing just 44.4% of the team's offensive snaps during that stretch.

Rodriguez could emerge as the Jaguars' goal-line back this season. He's a bigger back than Tuten and is your prototypical bruiser back. That potential touchdown upside makes him a nice late-round running back target in fantasy drafts. The new Jaguars running back is worth grabbing at his 145.2 ADP in current NFFC leagues.

 

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

There are plenty of fantasy managers who are forgetting about Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet in the later rounds. Everyone has their eyes set on another Seattle running back in this offense. The Seahawks selected Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the expectation is that Price will begin the year as the team's RB1.

Charbonnet will likely not be ready for the start of the regular season as he works his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in the playoffs. However, the 25-year-old will be a part of this backfield at some point in 2026. When that happens, he should play a key role in this Seattle offense.

Last year, Charbonnet was a dependable fantasy option while splitting opportunities with Kenneth Walker III. He finished as the RB24 in PPR formats and averaged 11.3 PPR fantasy points per game. Even if he splits RB1 duties with Price once he returns, he could still be a solid RB2 play each week. His touchdown potential alone makes him worth grabbing at his 155.6 ADP in NFFC leagues.

Charbonnet has scored 20 rushing touchdowns combined over the last two seasons. He totaled eight touchdowns in 2024 and had a career-high 12 touchdowns last year. He will be Seattle's goal-line back when he returns, and that's enough to grab him in the later rounds. The Seahawks running back is a top IL stash candidate in fantasy drafts this year.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathon Brooks, Zach Charbonnet, Rachaad White, Jordan Mason, Chris Rodriguez Jr.:

Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bo Nix
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alec Pierce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyler Murray
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jonathon Brooks
vs
George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Malik Willis
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Parker Washington
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Woody Marks
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Zachariah Branch
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Colby Parkinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylin Noel
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Seth McGowan
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Gunnar Helm
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tank Dell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Germie Bernard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
AJ Barner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Greg Dulcich
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cade Otton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kaytron Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cyrus Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Troy Franklin
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ray Davis
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Malik Washington
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordan James
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mack Hollins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Hunter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Justice Hill
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keenan Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Malachi Fields
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tre Harris
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darnell Mooney
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sean Tucker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cameron Dicker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Alvin Kamara
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Geno Smith
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jason Myers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ted Hurst
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pat Bryant
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Demond Claiborne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chimere Dike
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jack Bech
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dalton Schultz
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kaelon Black
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
De'Von Achane
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chase Brown
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zach Charbonnet
vs
David Montgomery
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jadarian Price
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bucky Irving
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tony Pollard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Malik Willis
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rachaad White
vs
Makai Lemon
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
George Kittle
Rachaad White
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Mark Andrews
Rachaad White
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Love
Rachaad White
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rachaad White
vs
Kyler Murray
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Shough
Rachaad White
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rachaad White
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Darnold
Rachaad White
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Alec Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rachaad White
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rachaad White
vs
Daniel Jones
Rachaad White
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jared Goff
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
Brenton Strange
Rachaad White
vs
Bo Nix
Rachaad White
vs
Woody Marks
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rachaad White
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rachaad White
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rachaad White
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rachaad White
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rachaad White
vs
Houston Texans
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Ward
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Bryce Young
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
De'Von Achane
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
David Montgomery
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Mason
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

7 Late-Round Sleepers (2026)
5 Fantasy Football WR Predictions (2026)
6 High-Upside Stacks to Target
WR3 Draft Targets: Values With Big Upside



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Logan Webb

Removed with Back Tightness
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
Ty Simpson

Lives Up to the Hype in Preseason Debut
DeVonta Smith

Sits Out Preseason Opener
DJ Moore

Bills Not Worried About DJ Moore's Injury
Josh Downs

Exits Saturday's Practice Early After Landing Hard on his Back
Jaxson Dart

"Puzzled" Everytime he Finds Himself in the Blue Tent
Kyle Tucker

Held Out of Dodgers' Lineup Due to Frustrations
Jonathon Brooks

Runs with Starting Lineup on Saturday
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
Hunter Goodman

Scratched With Shoulder Inflammation
DJ Moore

D.J. Moore Leaves Preseason Opener With Lower-Leg Concern
Aaron Judge

Resumes Throwing, Could Return in a Month
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Non-Committal on Jeremiyah Love Playing in Week 1
Juan Soto

Vows to Return This Year
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Placed on the Concussion Injured List
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Jeremiyah Love

Out at Least a Week With Sore Ankle
Devon Witherspoon

Agrees to Record-Setting Extension with Seahawks
CFB

Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
Max Strus

Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
NBA

Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
NBA

Max Shulga Heads to Real Madrid
Kyrie Irving

Recovery Shapes Mavericks' Outlook
Max Christie

Eyes Bigger Role with Dallas
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early After Collision, In Concussion Protocol
Chicago Bulls

Jordan Brink Joins Bulls' Development Staff
Braden Smith

Nears Two-Way Deal with Pacers
Tre Mann

Heads to Cavaliers
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Lands in Charlotte
Ketel Marte

Pulled With Knee Soreness on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Throws Bullpen Session on Friday
Emeka Egbuka

has Sprained Toe, Bucs Optimistic he'll be Ready for Week 1
Geno Smith

Won't Play in Preseason Opener Due to Foot Soreness
CJ Abrams

to Make the Transition to Second Base
Tua Tagovailoa

has "Inside Track" on Starting QB Job
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
CFB

Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
CFB

Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
CFB

Virginia Running Back Room Rounding Out
CFB

Tony Elliott Not Against Two-Quarterback System
CFB

Duke's Quarterback Competition Continues
Joshua Báez

Cardinals Promote Top Outfield Prospect Joshua Baez to Major Leagues
CFB

Penn State Running Back James Peoples Standing Out at Practice
CFB

Edrees Farooq Suffers Leg Injury, Taken to Hospital
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
CFB

AK Dear Suffers Ankle Injury, Set to Miss Time
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Josh Jacobs

Could Return to Practice Late Next Week
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
Jordyn Tyson

Hamstring Injury Could Linger Into Regular Season
CFB

Jordan Lyle Arrested on Reckless Driving, Aggravated Fleeing Charges
Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagan Dealing With Hand Soreness
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
Yuki Kawamura

Joins Japan's Qualifier Squad
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Rui Hachimura

Leads Japan's Qualifier Roster
Klay Thompson

Eyes Role on Title Contender
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Anthony Edwards

Returns to Off-Guard Role
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Sacramento Kings

Victor Oladipo Confirms Kings Interest
Jacob deGrom

Pulled Early on Thursday With Triceps Fatigue
Kirk Cousins

Klint Kubiak Says Raiders' Starting QB Job is Kirk Cousins' to Lose
Jeremiyah Love

Suffers Ankle Injury, Could Have Returned
NBA

Seth Trimble Commits to Louisville
Jalen Brunson

Stays Hungry After Knicks Title
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He's Season-Ready
Bradley Beal

Agrees to Return to Clippers
Brice Turang

Sitting Out on Thursday Due to Knee Pain
Micah Parsons

Hopes to Return in Week 6 Against Dallas
Tucker Kraft

Tracking to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

AK Dear Injured During Alabama's Fall Scrimmage
CFB

EJ Crowell Misses Thursday's Scrimmage with Injury
Malik Nabers

"Everything Points" to Malik Nabers Being Ready for Start of the Season
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez Could Losing Playing Time Amid Offensive Struggles
Puka Nacua

Expected Back at Practice Next Week
Byron Buxton

Twins Reinstate Byron Buxton From Injured List
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Ahead of Schedule" in his Return from Injury
CFB

Desmond Reid Not Expected to Return to College Football
CFB

Jayden Daniels' Camp Wants LSU to Return Copy of Heisman Trophy
Hunter Greene

Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Expected to Miss All of 2027
CFB

Eugene Hilton Jr. Slated for Starting Role at Wisconsin
CFB

Cincinnati Inducting Jason Kelce into School's Hall of Fame
CFB

Jeff Monken Agrees to Five-Year Contract Extension with Army
New Orleans Pelicans

Hyunjung Lee Works Out for Pelicans
Indiana Pacers

Ethan Thompson Nears EuroLeague Switch
Jalen Pickett

Officially Signs Two-Way Deal with Clippers
CFB

Zahir Mathis to Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Jayden Daniels Feels "Disrespected" by LSU
Alex Bregman

has Monster Game on Wednesday in Win Over Nats
Riley Greene

Tigers Place Riley Greene on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Byron Buxton

Could Return to Twins Soon
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler

Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis
Jackson Koivun

Sneaks His Way Into FedEx Cup Playoffs
Russell Henley

Looks to Continue Incredible Consistency in Memphis
Tommy Fleetwood

a Tremendous Course Horse at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Brennan

Win Gets Him Into This Week in Memphis
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

The Cut List: Time To Drop These Players?
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Rookies To Stash: Top Prospect Performances
Two-Start Pitchers: Streamers and Starts