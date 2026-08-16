Joey's high-upside fantasy football running back sleepers to target in the later rounds of 2026. His RB draft values include Rachaad White, Jordan Mason, and more.
One of the best feelings in fantasy is drafting an unexpected star in the later rounds. There were plenty of running backs who were going in the later rounds and wound up being a top option at the position. Running backs like Javonte Williams, Rico Dowdle, and Travis Etienne Jr. were all going outside the top 85 in most fantasy drafts last season. All three of those running backs then went on to finish top-18 at the position.
For this article, we will look at which running backs could go from late-round selection to potential fantasy star in the span of a few months. These five running backs are all going outside the top 100 in most drafts, but have some sneaky upside in the later rounds. All five running backs are solid targets toward the latter part of drafts.
Which running backs should fantasy managers select in the double-digit rounds? Let's examine the five high-upside fantasy football running backs fantasy managers should be targeting in drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
Rachaad White has had a couple of disappointing fantasy seasons in a row. After finishing as the overall RB4 in PPR formats in 2023, White finished as the RB22 in PPR formats in 2024 and as the RB32 in PPR formats in 2025. Even though Bucky Irving missed more than half of the season last year, the former Arizona State Sun Devil wasn't a reliable fantasy option in his absence.
But the potential is there for White to be a solid RB2 fantasy option again. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders this offseason and has every chance to see a consistent role in this Washington offense. His ability to contribute in both the running and passing game makes him a sneaky solid draft target in the later rounds.
Here’s a quick look at RB Rashaad White from today’s training camp practice pic.twitter.com/eJ8HTALahL
— Skylar Nelson (@SkyMad03) August 8, 2026
Despite how inconsistent he was in fantasy last year, there are things to be encouraged by with White entering this season. His yards per carry have increased in each of the past two years; he has caught at least 50 passes in three of his four seasons, and Jayden Daniels targeted his running backs frequently during his rookie season in 2024. Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. combined for 55 catches for 525 yards that season.
White is the most experienced back in this backfield. While Jacory Croskey-Merritt will get his fair share of opportunities, the Commanders could lean on the running back who takes care of the ball better. White's pass-catching skills alone make him a nice target at his late-round sleeper. He should be heavily involved in this backfield with the potential to post solid RB2 numbers.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
A lot of fantasy managers were in on Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason last year. He was expected to have a consistent role in Minnesota's backfield, and many believed that Mason was eventually going to overtake Aaron Jones Sr. for the starting job. That unfortunately never happened, as the 27-year-old ran for 758 yards and six touchdowns en route to an RB36 PPR fantasy finish.
However, fantasy managers were one year too early on drafting Mason. There is a prime opportunity in front of the former Georgia Tech running back this year to see more chances in this Minnesota offense. Jones is now 31 years old, and there are some concerns about whether he can survive a whole season. Jones has missed at least five games in two of the past three years.
In the games that Jones missed last season, Mason was a high-end RB2 option. His PPR fantasy points per game rose to 14.5, his rush share jumped to 63.3%, his target share was up 1.7%, his opportunity share more than doubled to 67.4%, his red zone carries were up, and he averaged 15 carries per game. If Jones misses any amount of time this upcoming season, Mason immediately becomes a top fantasy running back.
That's the type of upside that fantasy managers should be shooting for in the later rounds. Mason was highly efficient on the ground last season, ranking as the RB13 in true yards per carry, RB13 in juke rate, and RB11 in explosive rating. With Jones getting up there in age, the changing of the guard could happen in this backfield this season.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
There is obviously some risk in drafting Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks in fantasy this year. Brooks has only had nine career carries since being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered the league recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in his final college season at Texas. He then returned later in the year before tearing his ACL again just three games into his NFL career.
After missing the entire 2025 season, Brooks is now fully healthy entering the 2026 season. He has reportedly looked good in training camp and has shown a ton of burst out of the backfield. Don't forget this is the same running back who ran for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns back at Texas in 2023. With his knee injuries in the past, expect him to return to dominance on the field.
Jonathon Brooks 💨
The former 2nd round pick is taking part in his first-ever padded training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/1mmLHbN1zg
— Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) July 28, 2026
It could take some time for Brooks to really get going following a few knee injuries, but there is a strong chance that he eventually overtakes Chuba Hubbard as the RB1 in this backfield. Hubbard is coming off a poor year in which he ran for 511 yards and one touchdown across 15 contests in 2025. He ranked as the RB50 in true yards per carry, RB48 in explosive rating, and RB51 in fantasy points per opportunity. He's also now dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.
Brooks has the makings to be that late-upside draft day steal. Most fantasy managers might be overlooking him in drafts because of his recent ACL injuries, but there is a real chance he makes a strong impact in his first full season in the NFL. Hubbard's decline, combined with Brooks' potential, makes him a smash pick at his 138 ADP on Sleeper.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is an interesting selection in the latter part of fantasy drafts. He joins a Jaguars offense that has some question marks at the running back position entering the season. Travis Etienne Jr. signed with the Saints in free agency, meaning that the RB1 role in Jacksonville is technically up for grabs.
Even though Bhayshul Tuten has the inside edge at that RB1 job, Rodriguez should still be involved a decent amount in this offense. He has reportedly been rotating drives with Tuten in training camp, and that could be enough for him to be a fantasy-relevant option in 2026. If Rodriguez can see double-digit touches each week, he could be a reliable flex play each week.
Chris Rodriguez on the field for day 1 of camp pic.twitter.com/lRgDznfxgN
— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 29, 2026
The 25-year-old really came on strongly toward the end of the 2025 season. He saw double-digit carries in his final five games with the Commanders. In those five contests, Rodriguez totaled 300 yards on the ground with three touchdowns and averaged 10.8 PPR fantasy points per game. That was all while playing just 44.4% of the team's offensive snaps during that stretch.
Rodriguez could emerge as the Jaguars' goal-line back this season. He's a bigger back than Tuten and is your prototypical bruiser back. That potential touchdown upside makes him a nice late-round running back target in fantasy drafts. The new Jaguars running back is worth grabbing at his 145.2 ADP in current NFFC leagues.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
There are plenty of fantasy managers who are forgetting about Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet in the later rounds. Everyone has their eyes set on another Seattle running back in this offense. The Seahawks selected Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the expectation is that Price will begin the year as the team's RB1.
Charbonnet will likely not be ready for the start of the regular season as he works his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in the playoffs. However, the 25-year-old will be a part of this backfield at some point in 2026. When that happens, he should play a key role in this Seattle offense.
Last year, Charbonnet was a dependable fantasy option while splitting opportunities with Kenneth Walker III. He finished as the RB24 in PPR formats and averaged 11.3 PPR fantasy points per game. Even if he splits RB1 duties with Price once he returns, he could still be a solid RB2 play each week. His touchdown potential alone makes him worth grabbing at his 155.6 ADP in NFFC leagues.
Charbonnet has scored 20 rushing touchdowns combined over the last two seasons. He totaled eight touchdowns in 2024 and had a career-high 12 touchdowns last year. He will be Seattle's goal-line back when he returns, and that's enough to grab him in the later rounds. The Seahawks running back is a top IL stash candidate in fantasy drafts this year.
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