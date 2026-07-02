RotoBaller's updated staff fantasy football dynasty rankings for July, 2026. Their top 80 single-QB rankings are updated after the NFL Draft and include QB, RB, WR, TE.
The 2026 fantasy football season is nearing, which means it's almost time for a fresh batch of rookies to make their impact. The choices at the top of this year's rookie drafts are simple, but after the first round, it can be tough to know who to select. That's where we come in with our updated single-QB fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026.
These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, look for where Kenyon Sadiq, Jonah Coleman, Chris Bell, Ty Simpson, Chris Brazzell II, Skyler Bell, and more stand, among all others, in the top 80.
On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks didn't draft rookie running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the first round in April with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. It was not a surprise that Price worked with Seattle's No. 1 offense behind George Holani during offseason workouts, and he will share time with Holani and newcomer Emanuel Wilson as the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (Achilles) to return.
It remains to be seen how much Price will be able to contribute in the passing game after he finished his three-year collegiate career at Notre Dame with only 15 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games played. Price looked capable as a pass-catcher during the spring, but his ability to carve out a role on passing downs could be the difference between him having RB2 upside in fantasy and just being a hard-to-trust RB3/flex option in 2026 in his rookie campaign.
Price's long-term upside is clearly higher than both Holani and Wilson, but Charbonnet's impending return could make things messy for Price in terms of guaranteed volume in his first year with Seattle.
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion showed off his elusiveness and his ability to make tough catches at times while making several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns got Concepcion the football in a variety of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays. Drops continued to be somewhat of an issue for the 24th overall pick this spring, but the Browns aren't too concerned. "KC came in with the right mindset.
He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the 21-year-old could play all over the formation in 2026 in his rookie year, which corroborates Oyefusi's story, potentially making him one of the most dangerous wideouts the Browns have in new head coach Todd Monken's scheme.
The problem is that Jerry Jeudy is still around, and fellow rookie Denzel Boston could also command a strong share of targets from either quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Concepcion's upside is very high in the short and long-term, but Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation could hold him back. Target him as a WR4/flex with upside in single-year fantasy drafts.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate impressed from the start of offseason workouts with "his swift route-running and consistent catching ability," according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tate was especially a standout during organized team activities, where he found the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting.
Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." It explains why the Titans took a chance on the Ohio State product with the fourth overall pick in April as they look to give second-year quarterback Cameron Ward more weapons in the passing game.
Even though the Titans also added receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency in March, Tate could quickly become Tennessee's No. 1 wideout in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games played. With high-end upside, both short and long-term, Tate will immediately be a WR3/flex target for fantasy managers this fall.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) missed organized team activities and minicamp after having hernia surgery that stemmed from an injury in college, but the Jets said they were aware of it during the pre-draft process earlier this year. Sadiq is expected to be ready for training camp this summer, although he'll be a bit behind, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.
Offensive coordinator Frank Reich envisions the University of Oregon product as a mismatch because of his speed and explosiveness, so he should have a role in his first year in the NFL alongside second-year TE Mason Taylor.
The 16th overall pick in this year's NFL draft is an athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds and will be a popular selection in rookie-only dynasty/keeper leagues, but fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to temper expectations a bit in an offense with veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the charge. At RotoBaller, Sadiq is ranked as the No. 17 fantasy TE. There's obvious pass-catching upside due to his athleticism, but there are plenty of questions as to how involved he'll be every week.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.