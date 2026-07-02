👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football: Single-QB (2026)

Link copied to clipboard!
KC Concepcion - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

RotoBaller's updated staff fantasy football dynasty rankings for July, 2026. Their top 80 single-QB rankings are updated after the NFL Draft and include QB, RB, WR, TE.

In This Article hide
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football season is nearing, which means it's almost time for a fresh batch of rookies to make their impact. The choices at the top of this year's rookie drafts are simple, but after the first round, it can be tough to know who to select. That's where we come in with our updated single-QB fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026.

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, look for where Kenyon Sadiq, Jonah Coleman, Chris Bell, Ty Simpson, Chris Brazzell II, Skyler Bell, and more stand, among all others, in the top 80.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Fernando Mendoza QB
3 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 Eli Stowers TE
4 12 Antonio Williams WR
4 13 Germie Bernard WR
5 14 Chris Bell WR
5 15 Jonah Coleman RB
5 16 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
5 17 Ty Simpson QB
5 18 Chris Brazzell II WR
5 19 Kaelon Black RB
6 20 Zachariah Branch WR
6 21 Ted Hurst WR
6 22 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 23 Emmett Johnson RB
6 24 Malachi Fields WR
7 25 Mike Washington Jr. RB
7 26 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 27 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 28 Brenen Thompson WR
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Demond Claiborne RB
7 31 Skyler Bell WR
8 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Adam Randall RB
8 34 Max Klare TE
8 35 Carson Beck QB
8 36 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
8 37 Drew Allar QB
8 38 Caleb Douglas WR
8 39 Oscar Delp TE
9 40 Zavion Thomas WR
9 41 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 42 Eli Raridon TE
9 43 Taylen Green QB
9 44 Seth McGowan RB
9 45 Colbie Young WR
9 46 Cole Payton QB
9 47 Josh Cameron WR
9 48 Deion Burks WR
9 49 Cyrus Allen WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Jam Miller RB
10 52 Cade Klubnik QB
10 53 Tanner Koziol TE
10 54 Roman Hemby RB
10 55 CJ Daniels WR
10 56 Matthew Hibner TE
10 57 Marlin Klein TE
10 58 Barion Brown WR
10 59 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 60 Kendrick Law WR
10 61 Sam Roush TE
10 62 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 63 Nate Boerkircher TE
10 64 Malik Benson WR
11 65 Reggie Virgil WR
11 66 Jeff Caldwell WR
11 67 Lewis Bond WR
11 68 Eric Rivers WR
11 69 Jack Endries TE
11 70 Chase Roberts WR
11 71 Michael Trigg TE
10 72 Noah Whittington RB
11 73 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
11 74 CJ Williams WR
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Kaden Wetjen WR
11 77 Desmond Reid RB
11 78 Dae'Quan Wright TE
11 79 Terion Stewart RB
12 80 Rahsul Faison RB

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks didn't draft rookie running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the first round in April with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. It was not a surprise that Price worked with Seattle's No. 1 offense behind George Holani during offseason workouts, and he will share time with Holani and newcomer Emanuel Wilson as the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (Achilles) to return.

It remains to be seen how much Price will be able to contribute in the passing game after he finished his three-year collegiate career at Notre Dame with only 15 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games played. Price looked capable as a pass-catcher during the spring, but his ability to carve out a role on passing downs could be the difference between him having RB2 upside in fantasy and just being a hard-to-trust RB3/flex option in 2026 in his rookie campaign.

Price's long-term upside is clearly higher than both Holani and Wilson, but Charbonnet's impending return could make things messy for Price in terms of guaranteed volume in his first year with Seattle.

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion showed off his elusiveness and his ability to make tough catches at times while making several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns got Concepcion the football in a variety of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays. Drops continued to be somewhat of an issue for the 24th overall pick this spring, but the Browns aren't too concerned. "KC came in with the right mindset.

He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the 21-year-old could play all over the formation in 2026 in his rookie year, which corroborates Oyefusi's story, potentially making him one of the most dangerous wideouts the Browns have in new head coach Todd Monken's scheme.

The problem is that Jerry Jeudy is still around, and fellow rookie Denzel Boston could also command a strong share of targets from either quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Concepcion's upside is very high in the short and long-term, but Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation could hold him back. Target him as a WR4/flex with upside in single-year fantasy drafts.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate impressed from the start of offseason workouts with "his swift route-running and consistent catching ability," according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Tate was especially a standout during organized team activities, where he found the end zone three times in practices open to the media. "He's polished," cornerback Alontae Taylor said of Tate. "For a rookie to come in, doing some of the things that he's doing is really, really exciting.

Come Sundays, he's going to be very exciting to watch." It explains why the Titans took a chance on the Ohio State product with the fourth overall pick in April as they look to give second-year quarterback Cameron Ward more weapons in the passing game.

Even though the Titans also added receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency in March, Tate could quickly become Tennessee's No. 1 wideout in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Tate caught 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games played. With high-end upside, both short and long-term, Tate will immediately be a WR3/flex target for fantasy managers this fall.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) missed organized team activities and minicamp after having hernia surgery that stemmed from an injury in college, but the Jets said they were aware of it during the pre-draft process earlier this year. Sadiq is expected to be ready for training camp this summer, although he'll be a bit behind, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich envisions the University of Oregon product as a mismatch because of his speed and explosiveness, so he should have a role in his first year in the NFL alongside second-year TE Mason Taylor.

The 16th overall pick in this year's NFL draft is an athletic freak at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds and will be a popular selection in rookie-only dynasty/keeper leagues, but fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to temper expectations a bit in an offense with veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading the charge. At RotoBaller, Sadiq is ranked as the No. 17 fantasy TE. There's obvious pass-catching upside due to his athleticism, but there are plenty of questions as to how involved he'll be every week.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated 1QB-League Rookie Rankings
4 Wide Receivers to Buy in Dynasty (2026)
Top 275 Dynasty Rankings (July Updates)
12 Deep Dynasty Trade Targets



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Tari Eason

Re-Signs With Rockets on Five-Year Deal
Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry to Retire as a Raptor on One-Day Contract
Toronto Raptors

Raptors Extend Head Coach Darko Rajakovic on Multi-Year Deal
San Antonio Spurs

Spurs Add Veteran Coach Billy Donovan to Mitch Johnson's Staff
Daeqwon Plowden

Earns Standard Deal With Sacramento
Phoenix Suns

Pat Spencer Signs Two-Way Deal With the Suns
Denver Nuggets

Tyus Jones Returns to Nuggets on One-Year Deal
Oklahoma City Thunder

Kenrich Williams Re-Signs With Thunder for One More Season
Toronto Raptors

Kyle Anderson Agrees to One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal With Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers

Anfernee Simons Joins 76ers on Two-Year, $12.3 Million Deal
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
Treylon Burks

Ready to Start Fulfilling First-Round Potential?
Adonai Mitchell

to Remain a Big Part of Jets Offense in 2026?
Ricky Pearsall

Set Up for Breakout Season if he Stays Healthy
Cam Ward

Ready to Bloom in Year 2 in New Offense?
Kyler Murray

Set to Rebuild his Reputation in 2026 in Minnesota?
Josh Allen

Still Atop the QB Rankings in 2026
Hunter Henry

Still Undervalued Coming Off a Career Year
NFL

Can a Healthy John Mateer Lead Oklahoma to Title Contention?
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
George Holani

Unlikely to Factor into 2026 Drafts
Jadarian Price

Is Jadarian Price at Risk of Being Overdrafted in 2026?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Charbonnet

a Late-Round Target in 2026 Drafts
Meleek Thomas

Signs Four-Year, $9.3 Million Deal With Cavaliers
Thomas Sorber

Undergoes Minor Right-Knee Procedure
Chicago Bulls

Anfernee Simons Draws Mavericks Interest in Free Agency
Dallas Mavericks

Willie Green Expected to Join Dusty May's Mavericks Staff
Jalen Hurts

Still Boasts League-Winning Upside in 2026
Kayshon Boutte

Remains a Dynasty Hold in What Could Be a Challenging Year
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Gets Free-Agent Call From Nuggets
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Draws Surprise Interest From the 76ers
Saquon Barkley

Can Saquon Barkley Bounce Back to His League-Winning Form?
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
Marvin Bagley III

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Nuggets
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
David Montgomery

a Running Back to Target in Zero-RB Builds
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
Malik Willis

Could See His Dynasty Value Rise
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Brock Bowers

Primed for a Monster Bounce-Back Season
Sam LaPorta

Will the Lions Consider Trading Sam LaPorta?
Jonathan Taylor

a Trade Candidate?
Myles Garrett

Set for Another 20-Sack Season?
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Dak Prescott

a Threat to Throw for 5,000 Yards in 2026?
Eetu Luostarinen

Signs Eight-Year, $40 Million Extension With Panthers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
TOR

Nicholas Paul Shipped to Toronto
DET

Viktor Arvidsson Moves to Detroit
NYI

Islanders Pick Up Matias Maccelli on One-Year Contract
EDM

Oilers Snap Up Frederik Andersen
VEG

Rasmus Andersson Stays in Vegas on Seven-Year Deal
Washington Wizards

Leaky Black Waived by Washington
AJ Johnson

Traded to Grizzlies
PIT

Andrei Kuzmenko Joins Penguins on One-Year Contract
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
LA

Mats Zuccarello Agrees to One-Year Deal With Kings
Santi Aldama

Moves to Dallas
TOR

Jack Roslovic Signs With Maple Leafs for Two Years
Tyson Foerster

Flyers Sign Tyson Foerster to Eight-Year Extension
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
SJ

Mason Marchment Takes his Talents to San Jose
SJ

Jacob Trouba Inks Four-Year, $33 Million Deal With Sharks
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
WAS

Boone Jenner Moves to Washington
Paul George

Lands in Boston
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Leaves Early on Monday With Apparent Head Injury
Tyler Soderstrom

Lands on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers Reinstate Teoscar Hernandez From the Injured List
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Starting Pitcher Breakouts or Fake Outs?
Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold