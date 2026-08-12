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2026 Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football: All Positions

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Carson Beck - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated tiered rookie superflex (2QB) rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 rookie rankings are for rookie drafts, dynasty drafts, and more, and include QB, RB, WR, and TE.

In This Article hide
Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Player News
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

As August marches on, much of the attention is turned to redraft leagues. However, there are still plenty of rookie and dynasty start-up drafts taking place at this time of the year, so we're here to assist. Below, check out our updated rookie Superflex/2QB rankings for fantasy football drafts.

These 2026 rookie Superflex rankings are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The rankings enjoy consistent updates across the offseason, right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coachspeak, and more. Find out where Carson Beck, Ty Simpson, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, and more stand among all other first-year players.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
1 2 Fernando Mendoza QB
2 3 Carnell Tate WR
2 4 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 5 Makai Lemon WR
3 6 Jadarian Price RB
3 7 KC Concepcion WR
3 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
3 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 Antonio Williams WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Ty Simpson QB
4 14 Eli Stowers TE
5 15 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
5 16 Germie Bernard WR
5 17 Chris Bell WR
5 18 Emmett Johnson RB
5 19 Ted Hurst WR
5 20 Nicholas Singleton RB
5 21 Carson Beck QB
6 22 Zachariah Branch WR
6 23 Elijah Sarratt WR
6 24 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 25 Demond Claiborne RB
7 26 Kaelon Black RB
7 27 Malachi Fields WR
7 28 Skyler Bell WR
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 31 Chris Brazzell II WR
7 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Oscar Delp TE
8 34 Adam Randall RB
8 35 Eli Raridon TE
8 36 Eli Heidenreich WR
8 37 Max Klare TE
8 38 Brenen Thompson WR
9 39 Drew Allar QB
9 40 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 41 Cyrus Allen WR
9 42 Taylen Green QB
9 43 Caleb Douglas WR
9 44 Zavion Thomas WR
9 45 Tanner Koziol TE
9 46 Matthew Hibner TE
9 47 Seth McGowan RB
10 48 Colbie Young WR
10 49 Cole Payton QB
10 50 Deion Burks WR
10 51 Justin Joly TE
10 52 Josh Cameron WR
10 53 Jam Miller RB
10 54 Cade Klubnik QB
10 55 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 56 Sam Roush TE
10 57 CJ Daniels WR
10 58 Malik Benson WR
10 59 Roman Hemby RB
10 60 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 63 Barion Brown WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Eric Rivers WR
11 67 Lewis Bond WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 70 Reggie Virgil WR
11 71 Michael Trigg TE
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jaydn Ott RB
11 75 Jalon Daniels QB
11 76 Kendrick Law WR
11 77 Noah Whittington RB
11 78 Terion Stewart RB
11 79 Joe Royer TE
11 80 Robert Henry Jr. RB
12 81 Rahsul Faison RB
12 82 CJ Donaldson RB
12 83 Tyren Montgomery WR
12 84 Dean Connors RB
12 85 Kaden Wetjen WR

 

Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Player News

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is "expected to get plenty of experience in Thursday's preseason opener against the Cardinals," according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Mendoza, who was selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft after winning the NCAA football national championship at Indiana, will have a valuable opportunity to get acclimated to the NFL with meaningful preseason reps.

At this time, he's not expected to start Week 1 of the regular season. Still, preseason action will at least give fantasy managers a chance to see Mendoza play alongside Brock BowersAshton JeantyJack Bech, and Jalen Nailor. His redraft stock is a bit iffy given the fact that there's no timetable for the Raiders to turn from Kirk Cousins to Mendoza, but the 22-year-old is much more appealing in dynasty leagues where he ranks as the QB17.

Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon continues to see action with the first-team offense. The Pats are having joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, and Raridon is still playing with the first team, according to the Boston Herald. The 22-year-old was a third-round pick of the Pats this year out of Notre Dame.

He's going to remain behind Hunter Henry to begin the season, but that isn't going to last forever. Given his success early in camp, Raridon is looking like a solid stash in dynasty and keeper leagues, but is someone who can be ignored in redraft formats with Henry ahead of him right now.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (lower body) was back in pads at training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith. Price missed practice over the weekend with what was deemed a minor lower-body injury, and now he's back in the fold. Despite the 22-year-old's return to the practice field, we would not be surprised if he's held out of the team's preseason opener this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

George Holani was listed as Seattle's RB1 on their first unofficial depth chart, but Price is expected to have a big role in the Seahawks' backfield in his first year in the NFL, at least until Zach Charbonnet (knee) can return from a torn ACL that he suffered last postseason.

The Notre Dame product must also contend with Emanuel Wilson, but the rookie has plenty of explosiveness and big-play ability to quickly become the most exciting option in the team's backfield while Charbonnet is sidelined. Passing-game work probably won't be there, though, which limits Price's fantasy price to more of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman gave the coaching staff another good sign Tuesday, this time in pass protection. According to Troy Renck, Coleman had a couple of nice blitz pickups during practice. That matters for a rookie trying to earn snaps in Sean Payton's offense, especially because Payton praised that part of Coleman's game after the draft and said he could play on third down. Denver took Coleman 108th overall after he rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns at Washington last season.

He has also been getting positive reviews throughout camp, with Payton recently saying Coleman does not feel like a rookie. The Broncos still have J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in a crowded backfield, so one good practice rep is not going to settle anything. Still, Coleman showing he can recognize pressure and hold up in protection gives Denver another reason to trust him when the offense gets into passing situations.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals' starters, including rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love, will play a drive or two in the team's second preseason game on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Love did not play in last week's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, so he'll make his NFL debut this week.

The 21-year-old third overall pick from Notre Dame has an incredibly high fantasy ceiling in the short and long term in Arizona, but early on in his first NFL season, Love could share plenty of backfield touches with Tyler Allgeier and veteran James Conner.

Regardless, fantasy managers in redraft leagues will have to pay a pretty penny to secure the services of the do-it-all back as he heads into his first year in the NFL. He's not in an ideal situation in an offense run by veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but Love's talent alone makes him a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 talent right away.

Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen has been one of the early standouts at training camp this summer for the Chiefs. The 23-year-old fifth-rounder from the University of Cincinnati missed some time with a shin injury last week, but he's back on the field again and had the first two completions from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday during the early team blitz period, per The Kansas City Star's Pete Sweeney. Allen has built clear chemistry with Mahomes in practice.

However, if all of Rashee RiceXavier Worthy, and Tyquan Thornton are healthy during the regular season, Allen is going to be fighting an uphill battle for consistent snaps on offense. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder never had more than 778 receiving yards in his four collegiate seasons at Cincinnati, Texas A&M, and Louisiana Tech, but he did manage to score 13 touchdowns on 51 receptions with the Bearcats in 2025. It's hard to envision major fantasy upside for Allen in 2026, but he's an interesting stash candidate in dynasty/keeper leagues.

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Overall Superflex Rookie Rankings
Dynasty Trade Targets: Rebuilding Teams
Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?
Dynasty Trade Targets for Contenders



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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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