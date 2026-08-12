Andy's eight dynasty fantasy football buys for rebuilders. Rebuilding managers should look to acquire these upside players ahead of the 2026 season.
Knowing when it's time to rebuild in dynasty fantasy football is one of the most crucial moments for the longevity of your roster. After attempting to compete with an aging team that has hit its plateau, managers must quickly realize that it is time to look toward the future to ensure they can return to the postseason as quickly as possible.
In this piece, we will provide you with trade targets for rebuilding rosters at each position ahead of the "official" start of the 2026 preseason. For the contenders out there, be sure to check out my eight "win-now" trade targets as well!
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Quarterback Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Contenders
Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams
The NFL world turned upside down when the Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick over players that could play major roles in their current "win-now" dynasty, such as Makai Lemon or Kenyon Sadiq. However, as the Green Bay Packers did with Jordan Love, they will look to have Simpson learn under one of the all-time greats for several seasons before he takes over the franchise.
Simpson is a developmental prospect as he only served as Alabama's QB1 for one season. Over his first three NCAA campaigns, the quarterback would attempt just 50 total passes but was effective in his limited sample, posting a dominant 122.0 passer rating.
In the 2025 season, Simpson led the SEC in completions (305) and totaled 3,567 yards with a 28:5 TD:INT. He'd punch in another two touchdowns with his legs and finish his lone starting season with an impressive 145.2 rating.
However, as he enters his professional career, his value as a "short-term" asset has dropped considerably, unless Stafford were to miss time. With Stafford now under contract for the next two seasons, Simpson may not see the field until the 2028 campaign. While this may make him a risky asset to acquire, those in rebuild should look to strike while his value is low.
As noted earlier, it is important to review the historical data around Love, as he is the most comparable player in recent history. Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for two full seasons but did not see his dynasty value (on KeepTradeCut) drop noticeably, despite still playing behind an MVP candidate.
As shown below, Love's trade value held steady and only dropped the following season slightly. Despite this, his value quickly rebounded as soon as he stepped on the field for the first time and continued to rise as he found his footing in the NFL.
In fact, the argument can be made that Simpson's path to playing time is much clearer than Love's. While Stafford was the league MVP in 2025, he has a long history of back injuries, and a Super Bowl victory in 2026 may prompt an early retirement. Simpson will be put into one of the best positions as soon as he takes the field.
Those in SuperFlex formats should buy Simpson and keep their future QB1 stashed with confidence.
KeepTradeCut Value (Rookie Picks in Superflex and Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
The other quarterback to buy is currently in a starting job. Ward is one of the few former first-overall picks that has yet to see his trade value truly climb to the likes of previous top selections. While Ward was selected first overall in a relatively weak "QB class," he is still very undervalued as the current QB16 on KeepTradeCut.
As a rookie, Ward was not put in a great position to succeed as he threw just 15 passing scores and punched in another two with his legs. He threw for 3,169 yards and turned the ball over seven times. After some growing pains in the first half (his first nine games), Ward began to take massive steps forward.
Before his Week 10 bye, Ward posted a modest 12.5 PPR points per game, compared to the 16.7 PPR points per game he averaged over his last eight games. During this stretch, he scored 12 of his 17 touchdowns and threw just one interception.
If that wasn't enough to convince you, Ward's fantasy situation received a massive boost as he heads into Year 2. Ward will now have to compete with WRs at the top of the depth chart, including third overall pick Carnell Tate and slot option Wan'Dale Robinson. The Titans also brought in Brian Daboll to lead the offense, who has had experience developing QBs including Josh Allen and, more recently, Jaxson Dart.
While it is way too early to call Ward Daboll's next star QB, he has been put in a much better situation than when he had as a rookie. Seeing him progress on the stretch with a lack of options and now having two legit WRs with an emerging TE in Gunnar Helm, Ward could find himself within the top 10 at the position by the end of the 2026 season.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Running Back Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Contenders
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
Running backs are typically the position rebuilders should "avoid" as they carry the most long-term risk. The running back position is one to target once the foundation of your team is set, and the missing pieces are a few high-end veteran options like Derrick Henry and David Montgomery
However, for the sake of this piece, let's look at two sneaky options that could see their value increase by the end of the 2026 season.
Lloyd was once viewed as a premier handcuff but has battled serious injuries throughout his short career. Since joining the Packers in 2024, Lloyd has taken just six attempts (in 2024) and totaled a mere 15 yards. He missed all of the 2025 season due to several ailments.
However, with Emanuel Wilson off the roster and now in Seattle, Lloyd has a clear path to reclaiming the No. 2 job behind the veteran Josh Jacobs. During Green Bay camp, the former USC standout has been an impressive riser. Per several reports, the Packers are "impressed" with what they are seeing from the young running back, despite his limited sample of NFL action
His HC, Matt LaFleur, has even noted that he's a guy who can make "explosive plays" and has "flashed the ability."
While it's yet to be seen on an NFL field, Lloyd is a great "throw-in" option in larger trades for rebuilders as he could be the next man-up in a Green Bay offense that typically leans on their rushing attack.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
Entering the 2025 NCAA season, Singleton was viewed as a top prospect. However, in his final season at Penn State, the former five-star recruit took a massive step back, which caused him to fall to the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
In 2024, Singleton was the backbone of Penn State, running for 1,099 yards (his second 1,000-yard season) and posting a 6.4 YPC. During this campaign, Singleton punched in 12 touchdowns and added another 375 yards on five scores through the air. However, in 2025, Singleton saw his efficiency drop to a much lower 4.5 YPC as he ran for a career-low 549 yards (on 123 attempts).
While his fantasy stock has dropped considerably, this is a great time to buy low on the potential RB1 of this backfield.
The team's current RB1, Tony Pollard, is entering the final year of his three-year contract, which could open up a clear path for Singleton in 2027. While Pollard has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Tennessee, if Singleton can flash enough talent, the coaching staff could look to shed some cap and give Singleton a role in his sophomore campaign.
Tyjae Spears is also under contract, but the former third-round pick has yet to show much upside in the NFL, averaging a modest 4.2 YPC over three seasons.
Additionally, as noted earlier with Ward, this offense could take a massive step forward in 2026, setting up not only Ward, but Singleton for a breakout season in 2027. Investing in running backs in the long term is risky, but with a cheaper rookie that has a clear long-term path to playing time, this is worth a closer look.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Wide Receiver Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Contenders
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Potentially the most decisive asset in dynasty fantasy football. Thomas burst onto the scene as a rookie, totaling 1,282 yards with 10 touchdowns en route to a top-13 finish at the position. However, his sophomore year was not as illustrious, as he caught only 48 passes for 707 yards and a mere two touchdowns.
What made matters worse was that he fell to the backseat following the in-season trade for Jakobi Meyers and later-season breakout Parker Washington, which put his long-term outlook into question. While it may not be as enticing to invest in the former LSU standout currently, this is the perfect opportunity to acquire a potential WR1 at his lowest cost.
In his debut season, was elite, catching 18 passes for greater than 20 yards and another seven for 40+ yards. After his Week 12 bye, Thomas averaged an elite 22.9 PPR points per game while catching passes primarily from Mac Jones.
Even though he has yet to do this with Trevor Lawrence, managers should not be overly worried. During the 2025 season, Thomas battled many lingering injuries, including a wrist injury which clearly affected his production.
Since the start of camp, the coaching staff has provided great reviews around his progression and firmly believes he will enjoy a massive bounce-back season.
While Washington's emergence may limit his long-term ceiling as a true dynasty franchise cornerstone, Thomas can still be a reliable top-15 option at the position if he can regain his rookie form. While Thomas is still a top buy for rebuilders and re-toolers, do not be surprised if he finishes within the top-12 of his position this season.
Brian Thomas Jr. “Makes a Statement” in Sunday’s Practicehttps://t.co/5p6Dsm9IET
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 9, 2026
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
This other "buy" is more traditional long-term play. While Thomas has a path to being an option for even contending rosters, KC Concepcion is a prime target for those several seasons away from their contending window.
Concepcion joined the Browns with the 24th overall pick in the year's draft out of Texas A&M. Entering the spring, the Browns had potentially the largest need at the WR position across the league as Jerry Jeudy took a massive step back in 2025 while Cedric Tillman failed to stay on the field.
Concepcion began his college career at North Carolina State, where he would score 18 total TDs over just 25 games while averaging 10.5 YPC. However, in his junior year, Concepcion moved to the SEC, where he led the conference in receiving scores (nine) and finished with a career-high 919 receiving yards.
He was named consensus All-American and averaged an elite 14.0 YPT from scrimmage.
According to his pre-Combine profile (on NFL.com), the wideout excels in running every route over the first two levels while possessing elite acceleration, especially when creating separation on a route.
However, his short-term outlook is not overly enticing, which makes him a prime "buy-low." The Browns figure to have one of the worst offensive units in 2026 (third-lowest implied point total) due to their subpar QB room of Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.
Even though Concepcion has already surpassed Jeudy on the team's best-heart according to many beat reports, his rookie season may not be overly impressive on the box score if the offense cannot move down the field consistently. However, his outlook is expected to look much better in 2027 if the Browns find their franchise QB in a potentially deep class.
Having Dante Moore or Arch Manning throw him passes for the prime of his career (if the Browns have a top pick), or even CJ Carr or Darian Mensah (if they fall toward the back end of the top 10), would prove a much stronger outlook for Concepcion. Now is the time to buy a potential staple of your WR room.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Tight End Trade Targets for Dynasty Fantasy Football Contenders
Eli Stowers, Philadelphia Eagles
Despite being taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, rookie tight end Eli Stowers has seen his fantasy value fall in training camp. Reports out of Philadelphia suggest Stowers has had a slow start to his professional career. Even with A.J. Brown now in New England and a large portion of the targets up for grabs, the rookie seems far from earning a starting role.
While this is concerning for the contenders who currently roster him and selected him with a late 2026 first-round pick, rebuilders should look to target Stowers as a potential foundation piece of their roster while his price tag remains low.
After showing some upside at New Mexico State in 2023, Stowers transferred to Vanderbilt to play his final two collegiate seasons. After totaling a solid 638 yards in 2024, the tight end continued his best effort in 2025, being named consensus All-American with a career-high 769 yards.
While it appears all but certain Dallas Goedert will lead the TE room once again and potentially flirt with a top-12 finish, he isn't under contract following the 2026 season, which could open the door for a Year 2 breakout from the second-rounder.
Currently priced as the TE12 on KeepTradeCut (and falling), rebuilders can acquire a potential top-8 option at the position at a much lower price tag.
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
Let's round this out with a deeper name. Terrance Ferguson joined the Rams with the 46th overall pick in last year's draft. Seeing McVay and company reach for a tight end is likely to raise eyebrows. While he showed promising production in his debut campaign, much of his production came through his YAC ability, which makes him a worthy buy target.
On just 11 receptions, he totaled 231 yards with three touchdowns. Seven of his receptions went for more than 20 yards, and he averaged an elite 21.0 YPR. While this average is unsustainable over a larger sample size, seeing him quickly show downfield ability in his rookie season is quite promising.
However, what puts him on this "buy" list are the recent reports out of Rams camp. Per the coaching staff, the Rams have expressed they could see the young tight end taking massive steps forward in his second season. Remember, this is a player that McVay openly said he would have selected higher in the 2025 draft if they were unable to move down just a year ago.
While Colby Parkinson is slated to remain the "TE1," Ferguson could very well emerge as a legit "1B" at this position. The Oregon product is poised to become a major contributor in this passing attack for years to come.
Even though his value has risen (TE15), he is still greatly underpriced in relation to his long-term upside in this offense.
Perfect ball placement from Stafford on this pass to Terrance Ferguson 🎯
SFvsLAR on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MhcMdBgH3U
— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2025
KeepTradeCut Value (Similar-Priced Veterans to Flip)
- Mark Andrews
- Dallas Goedert
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Ty Simpson, Cam Ward, MarShawn Lloyd, Nicholas Singleton, KC Concepcion, Brian Thomas Jr., Terrance Ferguson, Eli Stowers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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