RotoBaller staff's top 100 fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. These August updates include the top running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks for 2026 rookies.
It's time for an updated look at the 2026 class of fantasy football rookies! First-year players are set to debut next month, and we'll see many of the players on this list in action during preseason games. August is a great time to take part in a rookie draft, so we're here to help!
These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, look for where KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Fernando Mendoza, Jonah Coleman, Cyrus Allen, and more stand, among all others, in the top 100.
On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
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Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Unsurprisingly, not many starters, if any at all, will play for either team in their preseason opener. The 21-year-old do-it-all back from Notre Dame was the third overall pick back in April, but reports have suggested that LaFleur plans to ease Love into a crowded backfield to begin his NFL career.
Early in training camp, Love and Tyler Allgeier have been sharing most of the first-team reps, with veteran James Conner being eased in as the RB3 after a season-ending foot injury early in 2025. Even though Love isn't going to see a bell-cow role early on in Arizona, he's still the most attractive upside option in the Cardinals' backfield in fantasy, and RotoBaller has him ranked as its No. 13 RB for the upcoming season. Long-term, Love offers the entire package and has the skills to be one of the best fantasy backs for years to come.
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has had a strong training camp so far in 2026. The second-round pick from the University of Washington has been among the most talked-about players in camp through five practices, showcasing his contested-catch ability and knack for winning 50/50 balls.
He has also developed solid chemistry with young quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is battling for the starting quarterback job. While he's currently in a crowded receiver room with Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, and rookie first-round pick KC Concepcion, Boston offers something none of those receivers have: size. Boston is currently going off the board as the WR60 and could flirt with being the team's outside receiver if he can continue to perform in camp.
Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen has a clear selling point. The sixth-round rookie left Penn State as the program's career rushing leader with 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Washington drafted him to handle the kind of physical, short-yardage work that can keep drives alive. The fit is easy to understand. The role is not. Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 805 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, then caught all three of his targets during what the team called his best practice of camp.
Rachaad White broke a long outside run in the first padded session and remains the most accomplished receiver in the group. Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, and Robert Henry Jr. are still around as well. RotoBaller has Allen at RB55 in PPR, RB58 in half-PPR, and RB8 among rookie backs. His quickest route to fantasy value is winning the goal-line job, but Washington has not handed it to him. Allen remains a worthwhile dynasty stash because the room could open quickly. Redraft managers should wait for the preseason to show whether he has a real weekly role.
Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. The third-round pick is part of an open competition with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew for Arizona's regular-season starting job, so the assignment gives him the first live-game opportunity to make his case. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 16 games during his final season at Miami, helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game.
Arizona selected him with the 65th overall pick in April. A strong performance Thursday would not settle the competition, but it could earn Beck additional preseason work and strengthen his standing with the new coaching staff. His experience and accuracy give him a chance to make the race interesting, though he remains primarily a dynasty and deeper Superflex option until the Cardinals provide more clarity under center.
Malik Benson, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Malik Benson has worked with the team's top receiver group through the first six practices of training camp, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. McFadden identified Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Benson as the Raiders' current top three, though the early rotation does not amount to an official depth-chart announcement. Las Vegas selected Benson in the sixth round with the 195th overall pick after he caught 43 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Oregon.
His speed and strong offseason have helped him gain ground in a crowded competition that also includes second-year receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. Tucker led the Raiders with 696 receiving yards last season, while Nailor joined the team after recording 444 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota. Benson's early placement gives him a legitimate path to offensive snaps, but he still needs to maintain that standing throughout camp and the preseason before becoming a serious redraft consideration.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.