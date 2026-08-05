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2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings (August Updates)

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Jordyn Tyson - College Football DFS Picks, NCAA CFB Rankings

RotoBaller staff's top 100 fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. These August updates include the top running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks for 2026 rookies.

In This Article hide
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time for an updated look at the 2026 class of fantasy football rookies! First-year players are set to debut next month, and we'll see many of the players on this list in action during preseason games. August is a great time to take part in a rookie draft, so we're here to help!

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The ranks are frequently updated up until the start of the 2026 NFL regular season as we react to injuries, practice notes, role changes, and more. Below, look for where KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Fernando Mendoza, Jonah Coleman, Cyrus Allen, and more stand, among all others, in the top 100.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
3 8 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 9 Fernando Mendoza QB
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 Antonio Williams WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Eli Stowers TE
5 14 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
5 15 Germie Bernard WR
5 16 Chris Bell WR
5 17 Emmett Johnson RB
5 18 Ted Hurst WR
5 19 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 20 Ty Simpson QB
6 21 Zachariah Branch WR
6 22 Elijah Sarratt WR
6 23 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 24 Demond Claiborne RB
7 25 Kaelon Black RB
7 26 Malachi Fields WR
7 27 Skyler Bell WR
7 28 Kaytron Allen RB
7 29 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 30 Chris Brazzell II WR
7 31 Bryce Lance WR
8 32 Oscar Delp TE
8 33 Adam Randall RB
8 34 Eli Raridon TE
8 35 Eli Heidenreich WR
8 36 Max Klare TE
8 37 Brenen Thompson WR
8 38 Carson Beck QB
8 39 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 40 Cyrus Allen WR
9 41 Caleb Douglas WR
9 42 Drew Allar QB
9 43 Zavion Thomas WR
9 44 Tanner Koziol TE
9 45 Matthew Hibner TE
9 46 Seth McGowan RB
10 47 Colbie Young WR
9 48 Taylen Green QB
9 49 Deion Burks WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Josh Cameron WR
10 52 Jam Miller RB
10 53 Cole Payton QB
10 54 Cade Klubnik QB
10 55 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 56 Sam Roush TE
10 57 CJ Daniels WR
10 58 Malik Benson WR
10 59 Roman Hemby RB
10 60 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 63 Barion Brown WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Eric Rivers WR
11 67 Lewis Bond WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 70 Reggie Virgil WR
11 71 Michael Trigg TE
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jaydn Ott RB
11 75 Jalon Daniels QB
11 76 Kendrick Law WR
11 77 Noah Whittington RB
11 78 Terion Stewart RB
11 79 Joe Royer TE
11 80 Robert Henry Jr. RB
12 81 Rahsul Faison RB
12 82 CJ Donaldson RB
12 83 Tyren Montgomery WR
12 84 Dean Connors RB
12 85 Kaden Wetjen WR
12 86 Eric McAlister WR
12 87 Dane Key WR
12 88 Desmond Reid RB
12 89 Aaron Anderson WR
12 90 Haynes King QB
12 91 Dae'Quan Wright TE
12 92 Harrison Wallace III WR
13 93 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
13 94 Caullin Lacy WR
13 95 T.J. Harden RB
13 96 Dillon Bell WR
13 97 Anthony Smith WR
13 98 Josh Cuevas TE
13 99 Sawyer Robertson QB
13 100 Jamal Haynes RB

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. Unsurprisingly, not many starters, if any at all, will play for either team in their preseason opener. The 21-year-old do-it-all back from Notre Dame was the third overall pick back in April, but reports have suggested that LaFleur plans to ease Love into a crowded backfield to begin his NFL career.

Early in training camp, Love and Tyler Allgeier have been sharing most of the first-team reps, with veteran James Conner being eased in as the RB3 after a season-ending foot injury early in 2025. Even though Love isn't going to see a bell-cow role early on in Arizona, he's still the most attractive upside option in the Cardinals' backfield in fantasy, and RotoBaller has him ranked as its No. 13 RB for the upcoming season. Long-term, Love offers the entire package and has the skills to be one of the best fantasy backs for years to come.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has had a strong training camp so far in 2026. The second-round pick from the University of Washington has been among the most talked-about players in camp through five practices, showcasing his contested-catch ability and knack for winning 50/50 balls.

He has also developed solid chemistry with young quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is battling for the starting quarterback job. While he's currently in a crowded receiver room with Jerry JeudyIsaiah Bond, and rookie first-round pick KC Concepcion, Boston offers something none of those receivers have: size. Boston is currently going off the board as the WR60 and could flirt with being the team's outside receiver if he can continue to perform in camp.

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen has a clear selling point. The sixth-round rookie left Penn State as the program's career rushing leader with 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Washington drafted him to handle the kind of physical, short-yardage work that can keep drives alive. The fit is easy to understand. The role is not. Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 805 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, then caught all three of his targets during what the team called his best practice of camp.

Rachaad White broke a long outside run in the first padded session and remains the most accomplished receiver in the group. Jeremy McNicholsJerome Ford, and Robert Henry Jr. are still around as well. RotoBaller has Allen at RB55 in PPR, RB58 in half-PPR, and RB8 among rookie backs. His quickest route to fantasy value is winning the goal-line job, but Washington has not handed it to him. Allen remains a worthwhile dynasty stash because the room could open quickly. Redraft managers should wait for the preseason to show whether he has a real weekly role.

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will start Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. The third-round pick is part of an open competition with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew for Arizona's regular-season starting job, so the assignment gives him the first live-game opportunity to make his case. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 16 games during his final season at Miami, helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game.

Arizona selected him with the 65th overall pick in April. A strong performance Thursday would not settle the competition, but it could earn Beck additional preseason work and strengthen his standing with the new coaching staff. His experience and accuracy give him a chance to make the race interesting, though he remains primarily a dynasty and deeper Superflex option until the Cardinals provide more clarity under center.

Malik Benson, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Malik Benson has worked with the team's top receiver group through the first six practices of training camp, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. McFadden identified Tre TuckerJalen Nailor, and Benson as the Raiders' current top three, though the early rotation does not amount to an official depth-chart announcement. Las Vegas selected Benson in the sixth round with the 195th overall pick after he caught 43 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Oregon.

His speed and strong offseason have helped him gain ground in a crowded competition that also includes second-year receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. Tucker led the Raiders with 696 receiving yards last season, while Nailor joined the team after recording 444 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota. Benson's early placement gives him a legitimate path to offensive snaps, but he still needs to maintain that standing throughout camp and the preseason before becoming a serious redraft consideration.

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Overall Dynasty Rankings: Top 315 Players
5 NFL Rookie Fantasy Football Sleepers
Updated Rookie 2QB/Superflex Ranks
Rookie Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 80



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