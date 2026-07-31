RotoBaller's updates superflex rookie fantasy football rankings for 2026. Top 85 2QB rankings for rookie and dynasty drafts with tiers and outlooks.
With just over a month to go until the 2026 regular season begins, there is limited time for rookie drafts to take place, and those of you who have waited this late into the offseason to draft have more information to work with. We're here to help you make the right pick every time with our updated Superflex fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026.
These 2026 rookie Superflex rankings are compiled by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. The rankings enjoy consistent updates across the offseason, right up until the 2026 NFL regular season begins, based on news from training camp, injury updates, relevant coachspeak, and more. Below, check out where Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Jadarian Price, Omar Cooper Jr., and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Be sure to bookmark that page and use it to dominate every 2026 fantasy football dynasty league draft that you enter.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Rookie Superflex Rankings for Fantasy Football
Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:
Rookie Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings Outlooks
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price was operating as the top back during the team's first full scrimmage on Thursday. The expectation is that Price is going to split the first-team reps with George Holani during training camp. Price has more upside and carries higher expectations after being taken 32nd overall by the Seahawks during this year's draft.
Zach Charbonnet (knee) is still working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in January. With a solid performance in camp, Price could be the RB1 heading into Week 1. Rotoballer currently has Price ranked as the RB26 in redraft formats. His status could rise here shortly if he continues getting RB1 reps.
Ted Hurst, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield said that rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst is "one of those guys where you can throw the ball up to him and he's probably going to come down with it," according to Pewter Report. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia State has a big opportunity to serve as the team's true X receiver under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson now that future Hall of Famer Mike Evans is out of town. He has the size (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) and the speed (4.42-second 40-yard dash) to be a legitimate downfield weapon for quarterback Baker Mayfield in Tampa sooner rather than later.
With that said, the Bucs could ease Hurst into the fold behind Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan in 2026. Fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues should be stoked if Hurst is on your roster after drawing some comparisons to Texans WR1 Nico Collins. RotoBaller has Hurst ranked just inside the top 100 at the WR position in 2026, but he has the skills and opportunity to rise quickly if an injury strikes Tampa's receiving corps early on.
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard got a series with the first-team offense on Friday at training camp, and he was flexed into the backfield and then back out into the slot on one rep, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. It suggests that the 22-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Alabama could be moved around as somewhat of a gadget player in his first year in the NFL in head coach Mike McCarthy's offense in 2026.
Bernard will primarily be battling veteran Roman Wilson for the WR3 role in Pittsburgh in his first year in the league, but Wilson could have the advantage due to his experience and strong chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
He never put up elite receiving numbers in college, which could make him a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect for fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues. Bernard has sneaky explosiveness. Pittsburgh's offense should be a bit more fantasy-friendly under McCarthy, but Bernard will most likely struggle for regular snaps in his first year in the NFL as long as all of DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and Wilson stay healthy.
Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch received praise from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during training camp on Friday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. "You see him, he's usually open," Tagovailoa said. The 22-year-old third-rounder out of the University of Georgia was also a standout during organized team activities in the spring, with Tagovailoa saying back then that the young pass-catcher reminded him of former Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle.
That's pretty high praise. Branch could also have a path to immediate fantasy relevance in 2026 in his first year in the NFL, as none of Atlanta's WR spots are locked up besides Drake London as the unquestioned WR1. Branch will primarily be competing with former first-rounder Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus for the WR2 role this summer.
The small slot receiver could face durability concerns in the NFL, but his speed could make up for it. Branch will most likely go undrafted in most single-year fantasy formats, but he has the skills and opportunity to quickly emerge as a waiver-wire priority in Atlanta. RotoBaller has Branch ranked as the WR80 going into 2026.
Eli Raridon, New England Patriots
New England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon has been flashing early on during training camp and made another catch in team drills on Friday from quarterback Tommy DeVito on a corner/stop route, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Raridon once again found the soft spot between defenders and finished strong at the catch point.
The 22-year-old third-rounder from Notre Dame said that things are slowing down for him already this summer compared to back in the spring, and he's doing all the right things so far to become a contributor in the Pats' ascending offense in his first year in the NFL. Hunter Henry is still New England's unquestioned No. 1 pass-catching tight end who has strong chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, though, which will undoubtedly limit Raridon's fantasy football upside in Year 1.
But there's no denying that Raridon has the size (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) and physicality to be a strong downfield, pass-catching presence for fantasy managers in the future. Raridon's draft stock in both single-year and dynasty/keeper leagues is on the rise this summer.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.