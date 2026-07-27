John's top players to cut in dynasty fantasy football leagues. Who should be dropped to waivers in dynasty fantasy football leagues ahead of the 2026 NFL season?
It can be hard to move on from players who have served dynasty fantasy managers well for a long period of time. We regularly see veterans continue to produce meaningful numbers season-long or at least have a few good games that remind us of the upside they once had. But depending on your bench size, there might not be enough room for a player who only has a good game once every blue moon.
Many players who were once mainstays of starting lineups are in the twilight of their NFL careers. It's normal for them to keep playing until they fall off hard enough that no team wants their services for any decent amount of money. You shouldn't make it normal to hang on to too many aging vets or future NFL washouts in place of taking a shot on a younger player with potential.
So, let's break down the top players you should cut from your dynasty rosters for the 2026 season. Who should you put on the chopping block?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kareem Hunt, RB, Free Agent
A goal-line role that persisted for too long has been the only thing keeping Hunt relevant for fantasy football. He was signed by the Chiefs "off the couch" after Week 2 of the 2024 season due to an injury to the team's starting RB, Isiah Pacheco. Hunt was a must-start RB while Pacheco was injured, and scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2025. The Chiefs signed RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of 2026, though.
Even though Kansas City let Pacheco go, Hunt failed to maintain his place on the team and did not get a new contract. It's unlikely the Chiefs will bring him back, as they also signed RB Emari Demercado and drafted Emmett Johnson, another tailback, this season. While dynasty managers might hope Hunt gets signed elsewhere and gets handed a goal-line role, it seems unlikely.
Opening drive TD for Kareem Hunt and the @Chiefs!
📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/YILYnN78VH
— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025
He's a decent bruising short-yardage back in a league that has plenty of them now.
Colby Parkinson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Parkinson surprised by catching eight touchdowns last season, but he had just 408 receiving yards on 43 catches and was targeted just 56 times in 15 games. Those numbers don't inspire much confidence. The Rams used relatively early draft picks to select tight ends in both the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts, resulting in Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare joining the team.
Parkinson is still the TE1 on the depth chart, but he'll now be competing with the aforementioned young players and TEs Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen for snaps. Even if the Rams lean heavily into personnel groupings with two or more tight ends, it's hard to see Parkinson commanding meaningful targets ahead of star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as well.
Max Klare joins the Rams. 👀🐏
His 7 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD vs Rutgers last season: pic.twitter.com/bEoA7uwzTC
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) April 25, 2026
Klare played well for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, and might start a bit slow in the NFL. But in 2027, Parkinson could go from mostly irrelevant to a complete afterthought in Los Angeles' offense, if he's even still on the team by then.
Marquise Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown had somewhat of a career resurgence with the Kansas City Chiefs, or so we thought. He wasn't able to beat out WRs Tyquan Thornton or Xavier Worthy for the WR1 spot even when Rashee Rice was suspended, and he faded in that offense despite catching passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brown was an overdrafted speedster who lacked good separation ability.
He was the WR1 in Baltimore for a few years, but the Ravens opted not to extend him and let him go after just three seasons. He ended up in Arizona, where he failed to log a 1,000-yard season, and was eventually signed by the Chiefs. Struggling in an offense headed by Andy Reid isn't great, even though it seems Reid's offense has failed to adapt to the modern NFL.
Mahomes HEAVES it on 4th and 7 and finds Hollywood Brown!
KCvsLAC on YouTube https://t.co/JVXS9sMZhB pic.twitter.com/CjTzI4tffq
— NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2025
A study of the film shows that Brown mostly produced when he was schemed open by Reid. Brown will have to compete with WRs DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, and tight end Dallas Goedert for meaningful production in a low-volume passing offense -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles at a high rate. There isn't a lot to be excited about here.
Brown has the speed to make splash plays here and there, but outside of being a nice backup plan in Best Ball in case one of the other top pass-catchers gets injured, it seems difficult to predict which games Brown will have a decent amount of points and in which he'll get completely blanked.
Andrei Iosivas, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
We've had enough time at this point to evaluate Iosivas as a player. We know that Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow is capable of putting up massive numbers and leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns in a fully healthy year.
We know that WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are far more talented than Iosivas and will always be higher priorities to get the ball when they're on the field.
We also know after last season that Iosivas is unlikely ever to carve out a significant role in this offense. If he can't produce with Burrow as his quarterback, his career prospects are pretty grim. Even tight end Mike Gesicki, by no means an elite player at his position, regularly outscored Iosivas when both were healthy and on the field. The latter has struggled with drops and is far from consistent.
Andrei Iosivas had 435 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns during the 2025 season. He has to clean up the drops this year. He finished 2025 with a 13.2% drop rate on the season. pic.twitter.com/34bO9hboUt
— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) July 24, 2026
Iosivas' lack of hands was pretty disgusting at times. It's likely to plague him for the rest of his career.
Typically, a team's WR3 or WR4 is a player you want to have if they're young and either have yet to be given opportunities early in their careers to get meaningful targets (such as due to injuries to the WR2 or WR1) or have proved to be productive when given such shots. The fourth-year Bengal can't even be trusted in lineups when Chase or Higgins are injured.
Cincinnati also may lean more heavily on the run this year if its defense can at least be mediocre. Last year, it was one of the league's worst. The offensive line has made progress as a run-blocking unit, too, which could lead it to stray away from the pass.
Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills
Knox has somehow stayed relevant in Buffalo, at least somewhat, over the past few seasons. Despite the Bills constantly investing draft capital in and trading for receivers, they've not managed to get a true WR1 since Stefon Diggs. Their general manager, Brandon Beane, drafts bust after bust in the early rounds at most positions, most notably WR Keon Coleman, who may not even deserve a roster spot.
They also invested draft capital into tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes. Kincaid has been an oft-injured disappointment, and Hawes was a late-round draft selection in 2025.
They also fleeced themselves by sending a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore, who has been on the decline for several seasons now and may have been cut otherwise. Buffalo has indicated through its moves that it wants to run the offense through players other than Knox.
The primary reason the @BuffaloBills went from the NFL's most 6OL sets in 2024 to among the fewest in 2025?
JACKSON FREAKING HAWES. pic.twitter.com/i9dvFKcFyT
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 4, 2026
Hawes is a fantastic blocker, and should earn even more playing time in 2026. He's an underrated pass-catcher as well. Hawes and Kincaid are likely to be the team's primary tight ends moving forward in the passing game, though Kincaid is such a poor blocker that Knox will still have a role. Still, the late-season double-digit fantasy performances from Knox in 2025 are unlikely to repeat, unless Kincaid can't get healthy.
Knox was extended by the team to block in the run game mostly, and the Bills offense tends to spread the ball around. When Kincaid is healthy, Knox is a non-factor, as evidenced by his 13 straight games with single-digit PPR fantasy points to start last season.
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