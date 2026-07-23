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Dynasty TE1 Candidates: 5 Tight Ends Who Could Dethrone Brock Bowers in Fantasy Football (2026)

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Wyatt's top five fantasy football tight ends who could dethrone Brock Bowers as the dynasty TE1 in 2026. Trey McBride, Colston Loveland, more.

Is there any other player in football who has more of a monopoly on their position group than Brock Bowers in dynasty fantasy football?

Bowers was viewed as one of the best, and by some analysts, the absolute best tight end prospects to enter the NFL. The young phenom set NFL records for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie tight end and most catches by a rookie at any position. Additionally, Bowers is projected to be a fantasy cheat code for years to come, considering he is only 23 years old.

However, today we will dive into five Davids at the tight end position who could take down the TE1 Goliath. For a deeper dive into dynasty strategy, rankings, and trade tactics, check out our complete Dynasty Fantasy Football Guide.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals

At the top of the list of contenders to dethrone Bowers is Trey McBride, aka the TE1 in scoring from 2025. During his historic All-Pro season, McBride broke the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 126 catches. 

He also caught at least five passes in 16 consecutive games dating back to the 2024 season, breaking Travis Kelce's previous NFL tight end record of 15. If that all wasn't impressive enough, McBride became the first tight end ever to record back-to-back 100-catch seasons.

McBride averaged 18.6 points per game in PPR leagues, which is tied with Kelce for the third most by a tight end since 2013. Only Jimmy Graham in 2013 (19.0) and Kelce in 2020 (20.9) had scored more points per game.

When combining the last two seasons, McBride has outscored Bowers by over 120 fantasy points. Yes, Bowers did miss five games in 2026, but he has only averaged 15.2 points per game compared to McBride's 17.1 points per game.

If this were a battle of pure talent, McBride might be able to take down Bowers as the No.1 dynasty tight end. Unfortunately, that isn't the only factor analysts take into account when making their rankings.

There are two weaknesses in the McBrides' quest to dethrone Bowers, and one of them has nothing to do with the player himself.

The first being McBride's likely touchdown regression. In 2025, he had 11 touchdowns and was tied for second in the league among all pass-catchers. Whereas in his first three years in the league, he scored six times total. Is it more likely he repeats his 2025 season, or was it a fluke year?

Second, there are plenty of questions surrounding the Cardinals' offensive ecosystem. For starters, we do know who the quarterback is for this season, let alone for 2027. The expectation is that Jacoby Brissett will be the starter, but he has been holding out in hopes of getting a bigger contract.

Even then, if the Cardinals decide to throw in the towel, they will likely want to see what they have in third-round rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

McBride may be quarterback-proof in fantasy football, but the Cardinals offense will definitely test out that theory.

 

Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland is currently the tight end of the people going into 2026. Every fantasy analyst has him as one of their top breakout candidates this season, and he is flying off draft boards faster and faster as the summer rolls on.

Loveland broke out near the end of the 2025 season, and he became Caleb Williams' security blanket in the postseason. Over the final three weeks of the regular season, Loveland was the TE1 overall by almost 10 points.

From Week 17 through their playoff run, he saw 10 or more targets in every game and over 90 receiving yards in three of the four games.

The strong end earned Loveland the seventh spot on ESPN's Top-10 tight ends list, which is voted on by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. Jeremy Fowler noted in his article that one NFL member had Loveland ranked as high as third on their list.

"He gained 378 yards on 28 receptions (two for touchdowns) over his final four games, including the playoffs," Fowler said. "His target share during that span was 29%. Loveland showed as a rookie exactly why several teams tried to trade up for the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft."

In addition to his talent and age, Loveland's strongest case to dethrone Bowers is his offensive ecosystem. He plays with the best quarterback of the tight ends on this list, along with the best offensive play-caller.

Williams reminded everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick in a loaded draft class in spells last season. He was able to make plays in and out of structure while setting a new franchise record for passing yards and orchestrated six fourth-quarter comebacks.

More importantly, Ben Johnson will continue to push Williams to develop while designing plays for Loveland. The Bears could have the best offense in football for the next two to three seasons, and Loveland could be the lead target earner for it.

 

Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts

The next challenger almost feels like the forgotten member of that elite tier of tight ends. Based on his talent and situation, Tyler Warren has a real case to dethrone Bowers himself.

Warren was the second tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft behind Loveland. At the time, there was a real discussion that Warren should have been drafted ahead of Loveland, with many draft analysts having Warren as the most talented tight end in the class.

Warren took the league by storm after getting off to a hot start. As a rookie, he led the team in targets (112) and was second in receiving yards (817).

For the first 10 weeks of the season, Warren was the TE2 in overall scoring and only trailed the previously mentioned McBride. Ultimately, Warren finished the year as the TE4 after his performance slipped due to battling nagging injuries and Daniel Jones suffering an Achilles injury in early December.

Heading into Year 2, all roads in Indianapolis point to a heavier workload for Warren. First, the team traded away Michael Pittman Jr., who was second on the team in targets with 111 total.

Next, No. 1 receiver Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery that could hold him out of football until the start of the regular season. In addition, Jones will likely be eager to get the ball out quickly until he is back to full health.

Warren is the last part of the passing game still standing outside of Josh Downs. Collectively, this means Warren will be the focal point of the passing attack, with more targets available in the offense, and Jones wanting to get the ball out quickly, which will allow Warren to get yards after the catch.

Lastly, Warren's unique athleticism and quarterback background give him an advantage over all the tight ends in the league. In college, Penn State weaponized Warren's multi-positional versatility across wildcat packages, short-yardage situations, aka its version of the "tush push," and trick plays.

If head coach Shane Steichen decides to deploy Warren's versatility, it could break fantasy football at the tight end position. How many touchdowns could Warren accumulate in a season if Steichen, who made the "tush push" famous in Philly, decided to implement it in Indianapolis?

 

Kyle Pitts Sr. - Atlanta Falcons

If we could travel back in time to 2021, many fantasy football fans, myself included, would have thought this article would be centered on Kyle Pitts Sr.

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, most draft analysts described him as a unicorn because he possessed a combination of elite physical size, receiver-level speed, and rare athletic metrics. As a result, he was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history by the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth overall pick.

Until last season, Pitts' fantasy production had not lived up to lofty expectations. Despite being one of three tight ends to start their careers off with a 1,000-yard season, Mike Ditka and Bowers are the other two.

In 2025, Pitts finished as the TE2 in PPR leagues in overall scoring, with a whopping 45.6-point performance in Week 15. His fantasy outlook received an extra boost when the Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as their head coach.

Stefanski has heavily favored tight ends in his offense while making them a staple of his scheme. His offense has produced a TE1 in four of his six years as the Browns' head coach, with two of those seasons producing the TE6 overall.

If we follow the money, the team gave Pitts a historic three-year, $54 million contract extension. A front office won't dish out that kind of money to a tight end unless it believes he will be a foundational piece in the offense.

With Stefanski's scheme actively targeting tight ends, paired with Pitts' generational skill set, fantasy managers finally have the opportunity to see Pitts hit his ceiling that they have been dreaming about for years.

 

Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns

We have finally arrived at our final contestant, Harold Fannin Jr. The Bowling Green standout is also the third tight end on this list who is going into their sophomore year.

The 22-year-old finished as the TE6 as a rookie in PPR leagues as he hauled in 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, Fannin will enter 2026 without Stefanski as his head coach.

He will also face stiffer competition for targets this season after the team drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston within the first 40 picks in the NFL Draft. In addition, Fannin still has a less-than-ideal quarterback room conducting his offense.

Nonetheless, Fannin remains the most proven pass-catcher on the roster and will likely be the No. 1 target in the Browns offense. Fannin has been a heavy-volume consumer dating back to his time at Bowling Green.

In 2024, he led the entire NCAA FBS in receptions for all positions, hauling in 117 catches. If that wasn't impressive enough, Fannin became the seventh tight end in NFL history to earn over 100 targets in their rookie season.

Similar to McBride, if the Browns land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 draft, the conversation will dramatically shift for Fannin. His elite target share would finally get an efficiency boost that could take his game to another level.

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Trey McBride, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Trey McBride, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Kyle Pitts Sr., Harold Fannin Jr:

Trey McBride
vs
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
vs
Colston Loveland
Trey McBride
vs
Tyler Warren
Trey McBride
vs
Tucker Kraft
Trey McBride
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Trey McBride
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Mark Andrews
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Trey McBride
vs
George Kittle
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Kelce
Trey McBride
vs
Jake Ferguson
Trey McBride
vs
Dallas Goedert
Trey McBride
vs
Devonta Smith
Trey McBride
vs
Kyren Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Trey McBride
vs
Josh Allen
Trey McBride
vs
A.J. Brown
Trey McBride
vs
Tee Higgins
Trey McBride
vs
Chris Olave
Trey McBride
vs
Javonte Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Trey McBride
vs
Isaiah Likely
Trey McBride
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Trey McBride
vs
Hunter Henry
Trey McBride
vs
Brenton Strange
Trey McBride
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Trey McBride
vs
Juwan Johnson
Trey McBride
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Trey McBride
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Jacobs
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki

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Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
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