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2026 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Half-PPR (July Updates)

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George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's half-PPR draft rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 top 300 tiered fantasy football rankings include all positions for redraft leagues.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Half-PPR Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Buckle up for fantasy football season, because it's coming soon, and it's time to start your draft preparation. We'll have you covered all preseason long with rankings, articles, and tools for all formats. Let's kick things off with these updated top 300 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026.

These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Derrick Henry, Drake London, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan, Breece Hall, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Fantasy Football Half-PPR Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Drake London WR
2 16 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Chris Olave WR
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR
4 27 Kyren Williams RB
4 28 Javonte Williams RB
4 29 Josh Allen QB
4 30 Trey McBride TE
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Tee Higgins WR
4 33 Josh Jacobs RB
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Davante Adams WR
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Colston Loveland TE
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 D'Andre Swift RB
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Lamar Jackson QB
5 48 Malik Nabers WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Mike Evans WR
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 David Montgomery RB
5 53 DJ Moore WR
6 54 Jayden Daniels QB
6 55 Christian Watson WR
6 56 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 57 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 59 Bucky Irving RB
6 60 Drake Maye QB
6 61 Jadarian Price RB
6 62 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 63 Tony Pollard RB
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Carnell Tate WR
7 66 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 67 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 68 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 69 Parker Washington WR
7 70 Jalen Hurts QB
7 71 Tyler Warren TE
7 72 Rico Dowdle RB
7 73 Rome Odunze WR
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 76 DK Metcalf WR
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 Justin Herbert QB
7 80 Jordan Addison WR
7 81 Courtland Sutton WR
7 82 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 83 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 84 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 85 Dak Prescott QB
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 Brock Purdy QB
8 88 Alec Pierce WR
8 89 Jaxson Dart QB
8 90 RJ Harvey RB
8 91 Michael Wilson WR
8 92 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 95 Sam LaPorta TE
8 96 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 97 Josh Downs WR
8 98 Xavier Worthy WR
8 99 Matthew Stafford QB
8 100 Jayden Reed WR
8 101 Kyle Monangai RB
8 102 Bo Nix QB
9 103 Mark Andrews TE
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 106 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 107 Jordan Love QB
9 108 George Kittle TE
9 109 Kyler Murray QB
9 110 Jordan Mason RB
9 111 Quentin Johnston WR
9 112 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 113 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 114 KC Concepcion WR
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 117 Tyler Shough QB
9 118 Jared Goff QB
9 119 Baker Mayfield QB
9 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 124 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Rachaad White RB
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE
10 129 Dallas Goedert TE
10 130 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 131 Romeo Doubs WR
10 132 Khalil Shakir WR
10 133 Sam Darnold QB
10 134 C.J. Stroud QB
10 135 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 136 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 137 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 138 Jayden Higgins WR
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR
10 140 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 141 Daniel Jones QB
10 142 Hunter Henry TE
11 143 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 144 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Jauan Jennings WR
11 147 Brenton Strange TE
11 148 Brandon Aubrey K
11 149 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 150 Woody Marks RB
11 151 Denzel Boston WR
11 152 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Houston Texans DST
11 155 Calvin Ridley WR
11 156 Cam Ward QB
11 157 Juwan Johnson TE
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 159 Jalen Nailor WR
11 160 Bryce Young QB
11 161 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 162 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 163 Tre Tucker WR
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Tank Bigsby RB
11 167 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 168 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 169 Cam Little K
12 170 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 171 Tyjae Spears RB
12 172 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 175 Dalton Schultz TE
12 176 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 177 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 178 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 179 Jason Myers K
12 180 Cameron Dicker K
12 181 Sean Tucker RB
12 182 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 183 Alvin Kamara RB
12 184 Dylan Sampson RB
12 185 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 186 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 187 Jonah Coleman RB
12 188 Kaytron Allen RB
12 189 Cooper Kupp WR
12 190 Gunnar Helm TE
12 191 Travis Hunter WR
12 192 Antonio Williams WR
12 193 Jordan James RB
12 194 Tre Harris WR
12 195 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 196 Braelon Allen RB
12 197 Ray Davis RB
12 198 Greg Dulcich TE
12 199 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 200 Samaje Perine RB
13 201 DJ Giddens RB
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 Cade Otton TE
13 205 Tank Dell WR
13 206 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 207 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 208 Jaydon Blue RB
13 209 Pat Bryant WR
13 210 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 211 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 212 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 213 Jaylin Noel WR
13 214 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 Justice Hill RB
13 217 Zachariah Branch WR
13 218 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 219 Malik Washington WR
13 220 Devaughn Vele WR
13 221 Keenan Allen WR
13 222 Troy Franklin WR
13 223 AJ Barner TE
13 224 Christian Kirk WR
13 225 Emmett Johnson RB
13 226 Mike Gesicki TE
13 227 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 228 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 229 Rashod Bateman WR
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Najee Harris RB
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 233 Malachi Fields WR
14 234 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 235 Mack Hollins WR
14 236 Darnell Mooney WR
14 237 Geno Smith QB
14 238 Colby Parkinson TE
14 239 Chimere Dike WR
14 240 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 241 David Njoku TE
14 242 Demond Claiborne RB
14 243 Jack Bech WR
14 244 Kaelon Black RB
14 245 Ty Johnson RB
14 246 Ted Hurst WR
14 247 Tyreek Hill WR
14 248 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 249 Chris Bell WR
14 250 Deshaun Watson QB
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Eddy Pineiro K
14 253 Jahan Dotson WR
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Tory Horton WR
14 256 Darnell Washington TE
14 257 Evan Engram TE
14 258 Michael Mayer TE
15 259 Darius Slayton WR
15 260 Tyler Loop K
15 261 Dawson Knox TE
15 262 Joshua Palmer WR
15 263 Kimani Vidal RB
15 264 Marquise Brown WR
15 265 Caleb Douglas WR
15 266 Chris Boswell K
15 267 Will Reichard K
15 268 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 269 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 270 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 271 Jake Bates K
15 272 Tez Johnson WR
15 273 Skyler Bell WR
15 274 Brashard Smith RB
15 275 Keon Coleman WR
15 276 Chicago Bears DST
15 277 Jaylen Wright RB
15 278 Noah Gray TE
15 279 Cole Kmet TE
15 280 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 281 New England Patriots DST
15 282 James Conner RB
15 283 Kirk Cousins QB
15 284 Isaiah Davis RB
15 285 Tyler Higbee TE
15 286 Treylon Burks WR
15 287 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 288 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 289 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 290 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 Trevor Etienne RB
15 294 New York Giants DST
15 295 Buffalo Bills DST
15 296 Harrison Mevis K
15 297 Chase McLaughlin K
15 298 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 299 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 300 Eli Stowers TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career and entering 2026 as a low-end WR1 for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Olave emerged as the true WR1 in this offense, drawing an impressive 156 targets (the fifth-most in football) and catching 100 of them for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Given that New Orleans lacked many proven pass catchers opposite Olave for most of the season (after trading Rashid Shaheed), Olave was given a large share of the passing attack.

His production was also very impressive, as Olave appeared in just eight games the previous season due to several concussions. Seeing him quickly regain his WR1 floor and posting the best season of his career was an excellent sign. However, Olave's volume will likely decline in 2026, which makes him a somewhat risky selection at his ADP. In the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints addressed their No. 2 WR position by selecting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.

Tyson has dealt with injuries in college as well, but is more than capable of emerging as an every-down option at the professional level. While the Saints offense under Kellen Moore will often opt to push the ball downfield in 2026 (sixth-most pass attempts last season), the signing of Travis Etienne Jr. will give them a stable rushing attack, and the addition of Tyson will draw targets away from Olave. Given the upgrades to the offense roster, Olave should be viewed as a high-end WR2, but is going off the board as the WR11 (24th overall) in current PPR drafts on Sleeper.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift had a career year under first-time head coach Ben Johnson. Swift rushed for 1,087 yards on 223 rushing attempts and nine touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 299 yards and a score over 16 games last season. The 27-year-old also averaged 16.1 touches per game while averaging 2.9 yards after contact. He did split touches with backfield teammate Kyle Monangai. However, the two formed a solid duo and elevated the Bears' rushing attack, as the team averaged 144.5 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Chicago did not sign or draft a running back this offseason and will roll with the Swift/Monangai combination again in 2026. The Bears o-line should be solid again, and quarterback Caleb Williams will look to build on his excellent sophomore season. Swift is entering the final year of this three-year contract with the Bears and should continue to see plenty of usage to remain a solid fantasy RB2.

He is currently ranked as RB19 in the latest RotoBaller rankings and is projected to rack up 1,332 yards from scrimmage with 32 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2026. Despite Monangai being the Bears closer and taking some touches away, Swift is a solid mid-round pick heading into upcoming fantasy football drafts.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins was the only running back to score double-digit fantasy points in every 2025 matchup, and he joins Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs as one of only three backs to finish as the RB6 or better in each of the past two seasons. With the Dolphins parting ways with their general manager, head coach, quarterback, and two franchise wide receivers, the new regime clearly signaled that the 2026 offense would be built around Achane, a message made even stronger by a four-year, $64 million extension agreed to in mid-May.

With new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arriving from Green Bay and bringing quarterback Malik Willis with them, Miami's offense could resemble a Packers unit that ran the ball at a top-five rate in 2025, and Achane's clear edge in efficiency over Miami's other backs could earn him the heaviest workload of his career. Achane averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 2025 while Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II combined for an unimpressive 3.5 yards per attempt, and when sorting through Achane's target competition, the discrepancy between him and the rest of the team is just as glaring.

Since taking over as a full-time starter in 2024, Achane has averaged 72.5 receptions per season. By contrast, no other player currently on the roster has ever made 50 catches in a season, and the top three receivers on the depth chart combined for 70 receptions in 2025. At only 5'9" and 191 pounds, durability concerns could keep him from seeing the type of workload that necessity would dictate. However, if Achane remains healthy, he could still see league-winning volume and has a realistic chance of finishing the year as the fantasy RB1, making him a potential steal at RotoBaller's RB7.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was enjoying an impressive start to the 2025 campaign before suffering a knee injury. Over his first five games, Wilson would total more than 19.0 PPR points in all but one before suffering this injury in Week 6. While Wilson would return to action in Week 10, the former first-round pick would then face a setback and not suit up for the remainder of the campaign. During his first six games (removing his Week 10 showing), Wilson continued to operate as the clear WR1 in a weak Jets passing attack, drawing 9.3 targets per game.

Throughout most of his time in New York, Wilson has served as the undisputed WR1, which has provided him a high floor in fantasy, even though he has typically had subpar play under center. While the QB situation once again has questions in 2026 with veteran Geno Smith slated to take over after posting a rough 19:17 TD:INT with just 3,025 yards over 15 games with the Raiders last season, Wilson faces far more target competition than he did last fall.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets added two premier pass catchers in the opening round, selecting top tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wideout Omar Cooper Jr. Additionally, the team's current WR2, Adonai Mitchell, a former first-round talent, showed promise down the stretch in 2025, seeing 8.6 targets per game and tallying 52.0 yards per game over his last five contests.

While Wilson should remain the top option in this offense, Smith's underwhelming QB play and added target competition could limit his upside in 2026. Currently, the former Ohio State Buckeye is going off the board on Sleeper PPR drafts as the WR16 (37.0 ADP), which makes him a high-floor WR2 with limited upside given that the New York passing offense looks far more balanced than it has in years past.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Derrick Henry, Drake London, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan, Breece Hall, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Derrick Henry, Drake London, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan, Breece Hall, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson:

Derrick Henry
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
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Drake London
Derrick Henry
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Saquon Barkley
Derrick Henry
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Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
vs
Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
James Cook III
Derrick Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Derrick Henry
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Nico Collins
Derrick Henry
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
vs
George Pickens
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Derrick Henry
vs
De'Von Achane
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
vs
A.J. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
vs
Puka Nacua
Derrick Henry
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Derrick Henry
vs
Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Devonta Smith
Derrick Henry
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Tee Higgins
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Jacobs
Derrick Henry
vs
Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
vs
Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Davante Adams
Derrick Henry
vs
Rashee Rice
Derrick Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Derrick Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Derrick Henry
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Derrick Henry
vs
Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Derrick Henry
vs
Luther Burden III
Derrick Henry
vs
D'Andre Swift
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Derrick Henry
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Derrick Henry
vs
Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry
vs
Malik Nabers
Derrick Henry
vs
Jameson Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Mike Evans
Derrick Henry
vs
Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
vs
David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
vs
Jayden Daniels
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian Watson
Derrick Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Derrick Henry
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Derrick Henry
vs
Bucky Irving
Derrick Henry
vs
Drake Maye
Derrick Henry
vs
Jadarian Price
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Derrick Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Derrick Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Derrick Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyle Monangai
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Derrick Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Derrick Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Derrick Henry
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Derrick Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Derrick Henry
vs
Tank Bigsby
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Derrick Henry
vs
Sean Tucker
Derrick Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Derrick Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Josh Allen
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
Josh Jacobs
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
vs
Mike Evans
Drake London
vs
Cam Skattebo
Drake London
vs
David Montgomery
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Drake London
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Drake London
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Drake Maye
Drake London
vs
Jadarian Price
Drake London
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Drake London
vs
Tony Pollard
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Xavier Worthy
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
Makai Lemon
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Drake London
vs
Jalen Coker
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Khalil Shakir
Drake London
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
De'Von Achane
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tee Higgins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Derrick Henry
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
David Montgomery
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake Maye
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Jadarian Price
Tee Higgins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tee Higgins
vs
Tony Pollard
Tee Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate
Tee Higgins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Rome Odunze
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Tee Higgins
vs
Jordan Addison
Tee Higgins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tee Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tee Higgins
vs
Alec Pierce
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Downs
Tee Higgins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Reed
Tee Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tee Higgins
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Tee Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Tee Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tee Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tee Higgins
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
David Montgomery
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake Maye
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tony Pollard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Joe Burrow
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Carnell Tate
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devonta Smith
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brock Bowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
De'Von Achane
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Caleb Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chase Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Alec Pierce
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Downs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Makai Lemon
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Jacobs
Breece Hall
vs
Zay Flowers
Breece Hall
vs
Tee Higgins
Breece Hall
vs
Davante Adams
Breece Hall
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Rashee Rice
Breece Hall
vs
Trey McBride
Breece Hall
vs
Colston Loveland
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Allen
Breece Hall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Breece Hall
vs
Javonte Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Breece Hall
vs
Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Breece Hall
vs
Devonta Smith
Breece Hall
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Breece Hall
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Breece Hall
vs
Luther Burden III
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Olave
Breece Hall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Breece Hall
vs
Brock Bowers
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Breece Hall
vs
A.J. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
vs
De'Von Achane
Breece Hall
vs
Lamar Jackson
Breece Hall
vs
George Pickens
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
vs
Nico Collins
Breece Hall
vs
Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
vs
Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Evans
Breece Hall
vs
Chase Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
vs
Drake London
Breece Hall
vs
DJ Moore
Breece Hall
vs
Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
vs
Jayden Daniels
Breece Hall
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Breece Hall
vs
Christian Watson
Breece Hall
vs
Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Bucky Irving
Breece Hall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
vs
Drake Maye
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Breece Hall
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Breece Hall
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Breece Hall
vs
Joe Burrow
Breece Hall
vs
Puka Nacua
Breece Hall
vs
Carnell Tate
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Breece Hall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Breece Hall
vs
Blake Corum
Breece Hall
vs
RJ Harvey
Breece Hall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Breece Hall
vs
Jordan Mason
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Breece Hall
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Breece Hall
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Breece Hall
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Woody Marks
Breece Hall
vs
Tank Bigsby
Breece Hall
vs
Tyjae Spears
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Breece Hall
vs
Sean Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Alec Pierce
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake Maye
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Christian Watson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Parker Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DJ Moore
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
David Montgomery
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Evans
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordyn Tyson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Blake Corum
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Davante Adams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Breece Hall
Jordyn Tyson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Josh Downs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jayden Higgins

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