RotoBaller's half-PPR draft rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 top 300 tiered fantasy football rankings include all positions for redraft leagues.
Buckle up for fantasy football season, because it's coming soon, and it's time to start your draft preparation. We'll have you covered all preseason long with rankings, articles, and tools for all formats. Let's kick things off with these updated top 300 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026.
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Derrick Henry, Drake London, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan, Breece Hall, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings
Fantasy Football Half-PPR Draft Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off the best season of his career and entering 2026 as a low-end WR1 for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Olave emerged as the true WR1 in this offense, drawing an impressive 156 targets (the fifth-most in football) and catching 100 of them for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns. Given that New Orleans lacked many proven pass catchers opposite Olave for most of the season (after trading Rashid Shaheed), Olave was given a large share of the passing attack.
His production was also very impressive, as Olave appeared in just eight games the previous season due to several concussions. Seeing him quickly regain his WR1 floor and posting the best season of his career was an excellent sign. However, Olave's volume will likely decline in 2026, which makes him a somewhat risky selection at his ADP. In the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Saints addressed their No. 2 WR position by selecting Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.
Tyson has dealt with injuries in college as well, but is more than capable of emerging as an every-down option at the professional level. While the Saints offense under Kellen Moore will often opt to push the ball downfield in 2026 (sixth-most pass attempts last season), the signing of Travis Etienne Jr. will give them a stable rushing attack, and the addition of Tyson will draw targets away from Olave. Given the upgrades to the offense roster, Olave should be viewed as a high-end WR2, but is going off the board as the WR11 (24th overall) in current PPR drafts on Sleeper.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift had a career year under first-time head coach Ben Johnson. Swift rushed for 1,087 yards on 223 rushing attempts and nine touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 299 yards and a score over 16 games last season. The 27-year-old also averaged 16.1 touches per game while averaging 2.9 yards after contact. He did split touches with backfield teammate Kyle Monangai. However, the two formed a solid duo and elevated the Bears' rushing attack, as the team averaged 144.5 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.
Chicago did not sign or draft a running back this offseason and will roll with the Swift/Monangai combination again in 2026. The Bears o-line should be solid again, and quarterback Caleb Williams will look to build on his excellent sophomore season. Swift is entering the final year of this three-year contract with the Bears and should continue to see plenty of usage to remain a solid fantasy RB2.
He is currently ranked as RB19 in the latest RotoBaller rankings and is projected to rack up 1,332 yards from scrimmage with 32 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2026. Despite Monangai being the Bears closer and taking some touches away, Swift is a solid mid-round pick heading into upcoming fantasy football drafts.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins was the only running back to score double-digit fantasy points in every 2025 matchup, and he joins Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs as one of only three backs to finish as the RB6 or better in each of the past two seasons. With the Dolphins parting ways with their general manager, head coach, quarterback, and two franchise wide receivers, the new regime clearly signaled that the 2026 offense would be built around Achane, a message made even stronger by a four-year, $64 million extension agreed to in mid-May.
With new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan arriving from Green Bay and bringing quarterback Malik Willis with them, Miami's offense could resemble a Packers unit that ran the ball at a top-five rate in 2025, and Achane's clear edge in efficiency over Miami's other backs could earn him the heaviest workload of his career. Achane averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 2025 while Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II combined for an unimpressive 3.5 yards per attempt, and when sorting through Achane's target competition, the discrepancy between him and the rest of the team is just as glaring.
Since taking over as a full-time starter in 2024, Achane has averaged 72.5 receptions per season. By contrast, no other player currently on the roster has ever made 50 catches in a season, and the top three receivers on the depth chart combined for 70 receptions in 2025. At only 5'9" and 191 pounds, durability concerns could keep him from seeing the type of workload that necessity would dictate. However, if Achane remains healthy, he could still see league-winning volume and has a realistic chance of finishing the year as the fantasy RB1, making him a potential steal at RotoBaller's RB7.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was enjoying an impressive start to the 2025 campaign before suffering a knee injury. Over his first five games, Wilson would total more than 19.0 PPR points in all but one before suffering this injury in Week 6. While Wilson would return to action in Week 10, the former first-round pick would then face a setback and not suit up for the remainder of the campaign. During his first six games (removing his Week 10 showing), Wilson continued to operate as the clear WR1 in a weak Jets passing attack, drawing 9.3 targets per game.
Throughout most of his time in New York, Wilson has served as the undisputed WR1, which has provided him a high floor in fantasy, even though he has typically had subpar play under center. While the QB situation once again has questions in 2026 with veteran Geno Smith slated to take over after posting a rough 19:17 TD:INT with just 3,025 yards over 15 games with the Raiders last season, Wilson faces far more target competition than he did last fall.
In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets added two premier pass catchers in the opening round, selecting top tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wideout Omar Cooper Jr. Additionally, the team's current WR2, Adonai Mitchell, a former first-round talent, showed promise down the stretch in 2025, seeing 8.6 targets per game and tallying 52.0 yards per game over his last five contests.
While Wilson should remain the top option in this offense, Smith's underwhelming QB play and added target competition could limit his upside in 2026. Currently, the former Ohio State Buckeye is going off the board on Sleeper PPR drafts as the WR16 (37.0 ADP), which makes him a high-floor WR2 with limited upside given that the New York passing offense looks far more balanced than it has in years past.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Derrick Henry, Drake London, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan, Breece Hall, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Derrick Henry, Drake London, Tee Higgins, Tetairoa McMillan, Breece Hall, Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Jordyn Tyson:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.