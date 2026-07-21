RotoBaller's top 300 PPR fantasy football rankings for all positions. These updated tiered rankings are for 2026 drafts and include RB, WR, TE, QB, DEF, and K.
We're approaching August, which means training camps are kicking off soon, and preseason NFL action will be here before you know it. Most importantly, fantasy football season is inching closer, and we're here to help you crush your early drafts with our updated PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026.
These 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings set, check out where key players like Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, and Tyler Warren stand, among all others at RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, and kicker.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Top 300 PPR Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Newly acquired New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the focal point of one of the largest trades of the offseason. After being linked to the Patriots for several months, the Eagles finally opted to send their WR1 to New England to join MVP runner-up Drake Maye. Even though Brown expressed frustration with the Eagles' offense throughout the 2025 season, the wideout still turned in a productive campaign, catching 78 of his 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.
This stat line made him the overall WR11 in PPR scoring and marked the second time over his past three seasons in which Brown finished as a top-12 option at the position. Brown has been a stable force in the red zone, scoring seven touchdowns in three straight seasons and drawing at least 120 targets in two of his last three, despite playing in a run-heavy offense. Brown should see his fantasy ceiling rise significantly, joining Maye, who finished as the QB2 as a sophomore despite lacking a true WR1 in his offense.
Brown will now slide in as the top option for Maye, sharing the field with Romeo Doubs and Kayshon Boutte. Even though the Patriots leaned on their rushing attack in 2025 (sixth-most rushing attempts in the sport), bringing in a true WR1 to this offense will help them drive the ball downfield. Playing with one of the game's premier passers should keep Brown firmly in the WR1 tier, making him a great selection going off the board as the WR12 (28.0 ADP) on PPR Sleeper drafts for those who opt to target the running back position early in their drafts.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty produced mixed results week over week in 2025, but he ultimately finished his rookie campaign as the overall RB11 in PPR leagues with 975 rushing yards, 55 catches, 346 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. That was on par with his draft capital in redraft leagues, and we'd expect him to make a significant jump in 2026, especially after the Raiders' offseason focused on improving the offense. Most notably, the Raiders brought in quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.
At the very least, Cousins offers a veteran presence to limit turnovers, deliver passes, and hand the ball off a ton. That bodes well for Jeanty, who is running behind an improved offensive line that now features Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford. Meanwhile, Jeanty should also benefit from playing with Mendoza once he ends up taking over for Cousins. Mendoza is a high-upside quarterback with impressive passing skills and the ability to run a dynamic offense.
Jeanty stands to benefit both as a ball-carrier and a receiver, giving him upside in all fantasy formats. As long as he stays healthy in Year 2, we would expect Jeanty to finish even higher than last year's rank as RB11. At the moment, he has an ADP of 11.2, which makes him the fifth running back off the board in redraft leagues.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign.
While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
There's quite a bit of optimism in upstate New York: Josh Allen is the best quarterback DJ Moore has ever played with. Conversely, Moore is the best receiver that Allen has had to throw to since Stefon Diggs left the Bills. Facing less target competition and with a better offense, fantasy managers hope he can rebound as a WR2, a status that evaded him last season. Moore had one of his best seasons under Buffalo head coach Joe Brady when the pair teamed up in Carolina in 2020, but he's now 29 years old, and advanced metrics may point to a receiver losing a half-step (74th in yards per route run in 2025).
The Bills are, as currently constructed, also a run-first football team. Moore may not be dominant enough to command targets as Diggs did, but he will be the preferred option in the Buffalo offensive machine, and that alone warrants a fourth or fifth round pick.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, Tyler Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Alec Pierce. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kenneth Walker III, Chase Brown, Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Cam Skattebo, David Montgomery, Tyler Warren, Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Alec Pierce:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.