Jacob deGrom Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Jacob deGrom (glute) has been cleared to start Monday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. A mild left glute strain caused deGrom to be skipped from his final start of the first half of the season, but he's ready to go now after throwing a bullpen session in Atlanta on Saturday. The matchup against the suddenly competitive White Sox isn't an easy one for his first start of the second half, but the 38-year-old veteran should still probably be considered a must-start for fantasy purposes for his strikeout upside and recent strong run of form. deGrom is 7-5 in 2026 with a 3.49 ERA (3.40 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 122 strikeouts and 22 walks in 100 2/3 frames across his 18 starts in his 13th year in the big leagues. The five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner is 4-1 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 52:10 K:BB in 41 innings over his last seven starts.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry