Kyle Karros Breaking Out, Emerging as Waiver Wire Target
Kyle Karros has impressed in his first full MLB season, slashing .259/.353/.430 with a .783 OPS across 95 games. His 48 runs scored rank second on the Rockies, highlighting his ability to provide value throughout the lineup. The 23-year-old has taken a major step forward thanks to improved contact quality, with a 43.7 Hard-Hit% that ranks above league average. He has also shown advanced plate discipline with a 12.2 BB%, giving him a strong foundation for continued success. With consistent playing time available, Karros has become an intriguing waiver wire option for fantasy managers looking for an emerging contributor.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com