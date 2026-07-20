Phillies Promoting No. 17 Prospect Alex McFarlane to Big Leagues
Alex McFarlane from Double-A Reading on Monday, according to Milb Central. McFarlane, who is considered the team's No. 17 prospect at MLB Pipeline, will get his second call to the majors after posting a 2.06 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 12 saves, 47 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 35 innings pitched out of the bullpen. McFarlane was up briefly with the Phillies back in April, but he never appeared in a game. The 25-year-old stands at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and should operate in more of a low-leverage role when he makes his MLB debut after making the full-time transition to a relief role in 2026. McFarlane can reach the upper-90s with his fastball, and he's a fastball-slider pitcher with ground-ball tendencies. He also has toyed with a split-change, but now that McFarlane is a full-time reliever, he'll most likely stick to his fastball-slider combo with plenty of swing and miss. For now, fantasy managers in single-year leagues can avoid the young reliever.
Source: Milb Central
Source: Milb Central