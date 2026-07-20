Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Return Not Imminent
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) played right field during a minor-league rehab game for the first time on Sunday at Triple-A Gwinnett, but manager Walt Weiss said there's no guarantee he'll come off the 10-day injured list before the team's homestand concludes this Thursday, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. "He's still got some days ahead of him," Weiss said. "We just want to make sure he doesn't have to try to figure it out or struggle up here. We've seen that with guys, right? It's tough to have patience because these guys move the needle. A guy like Acuña is an aircraft carrier. He moves the needle for our team. But we have to use good judgment there." The 2023 National League MVP went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk on Sunday and went 1-for-7 with a home run in three games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League last week. He's gone 1-for-5 in two games so far with Gwinnett. The Braves continue to show caution with Acuna, who has strained his left hamstring twice in 2026. Weiss primarily plans to use Acuna in right field when he returns, although there could be days when he's used at DH. The 28-year-old Venezuelan has hit .251 (49-for-195) with seven homers, 22 RBI, 31 runs, and 15 steals so far this year. It's been a major disappointment for fantasy managers, but Acuna still can be a difference-maker once he returns as a five-category contributor.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman