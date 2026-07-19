Ryan Nembhard Moves to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The deal also involved the Oklahoma City Thunder, who sent guard/forward Luguentz Dort to Atlanta. The Thunder received three second-round draft picks in the trade, while the Hawks shipped forward Zaccharie Risacher to the Mavericks. Nembhard is coming off a solid but unspectacular rookie campaign. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists in 19.5 minutes per game, starting 27 of his 60 outings. Nembhard will start life in Atlanta as CJ McCollum's backup and must also compete with Kingston Flemings and Devin Carter for playing time, making it a tough situation for him from a fantasy perspective.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania