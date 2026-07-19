Jayden Reed a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Jayden Reed have never been in question, but a defined role that has rarely seen him outside the slot has limited his fantasy impact through his first three years in the league. Heading into 2026, the departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks leave Green Bay with what appears to be a true three-man rotation of Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden. While the latter two both spent more time on the outside than Reed in two-receiver sets in 2025, neither is without their flaws. Watson has never played a full 17-game slate, missing at least seven games in two of his last three seasons, while Golden was held without a touchdown for the entirety of his first regular season. With tight end Tucker Kraft recovering well from the ACL tear that ended his breakout 2025 campaign, the Packers are again expected to heavily deploy multi-tight end sets, which could force the coaching staff's hand regarding Reed's utilization. If he continues in the same role he's held throughout the start of his career, then he will prove to be priced accurately as RotoBaller's WR44, but if he finds his way onto the field in more two-receiver sets, Reed could become one of the biggest bargains in 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller