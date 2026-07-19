With the Hype Quieting, Blake Corum is Again a Player to Target in 2026 Drafts
Blake Corum was one of the league's most efficient runners to close the 2025 season, averaging over 6.4 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns over his final six games while pacing as the RB17. While early offseason chatter had some projecting closer to a 50/50 split between him and Kyren Williams in 2026, those talks have since cooled, and the two Rams backs now find themselves separated by nearly six rounds in current ADP. While the backfield will remain primarily Williams' as long as he stays healthy, there is still something to be said for the Rams wanting to keep him fresh throughout the year, and with their chips pushed squarely in for another Super Bowl run, the late-season availability of their Pro Bowl running back should be seen as a top priority. A slam dunk pick in best ball drafts, Corum will still have his worth in managed formats, and as RotoBaller's RB33, he could easily play to his value in a standalone role while possessing league-winning potential as Williams' direct handcuff.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller