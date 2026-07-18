Michael Wilson Profiles as a Sell-High Candidate for Dynasty Managers
Michael Wilson was a breakout success story in 2025, recording 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 targets across 17 games. From the time Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett took over as the team's starter in Week 6, Wilson ranked as the WR11 in per-game scoring. While Brissett is back as the QB1 in Arizona for 2026, Wilson could have a very different situation around him with the Cardinals in the upcoming season. For one, Arizona should get more production out of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who missed five games last season due to myriad injury issues. Additionally, Brissett is unlikely to throw the ball as frequently this season as he did a year ago, when he averaged over 40 pass attempts per game. Arizona has a new play-caller in place for 2026 in head coach Mike LaFleur and also used the third overall pick in the 2026 draft on running back Jeremiyah Love. In dynasty formats, managers may want to explore selling high on Wilson.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller