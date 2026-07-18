Demond Claiborne an Intriguing Dynasty Stash Candidate Ahead of 2026
Demond Claiborne was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft after he recorded 1,047 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns across 12 games at Wake Forest in 2025. In Minnesota, Claiborne joins a crowded running back room that also includes Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, and Zavier Scott. As a result, Claiborne may have a difficult time carving out a fantasy-relevant role in his first NFL season. However, both Jones Sr. and Mason will be free agents at the end of the 2026 season, leaving the Vikings without a clear running back of the future. Weighing in at under 200 lbs., Claiborne is a bit undersized for a true three-down role in the NFL. Still, he brings high-end speed and could be worth targeting as a dynasty stash candidate in rookie drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller