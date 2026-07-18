Chris Brazzell II Emerging as a Late-Round Redraft Sleeper
Chris Brazzell II was one of the most productive pass-catchers in the country in his final collegiate season at the University of Tennessee, hauling in 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games. Carolina selected Brazzell II in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he could have a chance to see significant playing time right away. Heading into 2026, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are firmly established as the top two wide receivers on the Panthers' depth chart. Going into training camp, Brazzell II will likely be behind 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette on the team's wide receiver depth chart as well. However, Legette has provided underwhelming production to this point in his career, failing to record either 50 catches or 500 receiving yards in either of his first two NFL seasons. With a strong showing this summer, Brazzell II could leapfrog Legette. As the WR94 by current redraft ADP, Brazzell II could be worth taking a shot on late in drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller