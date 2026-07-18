Sam Darnold Lacks the Upside to Make Him a Target in Single-QB Drafts
Sam Darnold has finished in low-end QB1 territory in each of the past two seasons, first as QB9 in a 2024 season with the Vikings that saw him revive his career, then as QB14 in 2025. While the Seahawks have been praised for their remarkable roster continuity, returning 20 of 22 starters from a Super Bowl-winning team, their biggest change heading into 2026 is one likely to have a direct impact on Darnold. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has taken the top job in Las Vegas, and stepping into his place is former 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury. With 2026 marking Fleury's first time calling plays, it stands to reason that Darnold will less frequently be presented with the easy answers of Kubiak's under-center, play-action-heavy offense or that of Kevin O'Connell from the previous season. Darnold has proven himself more than capable of running high-level offenses, but when paired with one of the league's truly elite defenses, his fantasy ceiling will ultimately be lowered by the lack of a need to consistently keep pace in high-scoring shootouts. At RotoBaller's QB22, Darnold can provide a steadying presence as the second quarterback in superflex leagues, but in single-quarterback formats, there are higher-upside options still available in his area of drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller