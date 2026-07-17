Garrett Wilson Carries Dynasty Buy-Low Appeal After Injury-Marred 2025
Garrett Wilson had his 2025 season ruined by a season-ending knee injury that limited him to just seven games played. However, the 25-year-old is healthy heading into 2026 and remained a productive player when on the field last season, finishing the year with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns on 59 targets. The Jets added some talent to their pass-catching corps in the 2026 NFL Draft, using first-round picks on tight end Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. Still, Wilson is by far the most established option in New York's passing game and has a chance to average over nine targets per game for the third time in the last four seasons in 2026. The offensive ecosystem around Wilson with the Jets is definitely a concern, but New York should at least have more competent quarterback play after adding Geno Smith in free agency. In dynasty formats, managers may want to explore buying low on Wilson ahead of the 2026 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller