Chris Godwin Jr. a Strong Bounce-Back Candidate in 2026
Chris Godwin Jr. has built a case as one of fantasy's most reliable players, finishing as a WR3 or better in six straight seasons and pacing as the overall WR2 through the first seven weeks of 2024 before a catastrophic leg injury ended his season. How he will look almost two years removed from the injury remains to be seen after battling through lingering issues and failing to find consistency throughout most of last season, but with six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans departing in free agency, the path is wide open for a meaningful bounce-back. After the Buccaneers deployed 11 personnel at one of the league's highest rates in 2025, Godwin's rising slot usage in recent years could cause an understandable tinge of concern as the team transitions to new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's tight end-heavy system. Still, along with 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, he clearly projects as one of Tampa's top two receivers, and as a player who began his career almost primarily on the outside, he should have little trouble staying on the field. Godwin has fallen to RotoBaller's WR46 and could prove to be a late-round steal if the Buccaneers offense as a whole can stay healthier than what we last saw in 2025.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller