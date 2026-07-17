Hunter Henry Still the Patriots TE1
Hunter Henry is still the team's unquestioned TE1 entering the 2026 season, even though the team added rookie Eli Raridon in April's draft, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Henry was below-average as a run-blocker last year, but he ranked seventh among TEs in receiving yards with a career-high 768 and had the second-most total EPA by a tight end at plus-72.4. The 31-year-old will once again be a trusted target for young quarterback Drake Maye as the two continue to develop strong chemistry. Raridon could be a possible successor to Henry and could have a big Year 1 role with New England, but as long as Henry is healthy, he'll be the Pats' top pass-catching TE. However, with the additions of receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Henry is looking at a lower volume ceiling and floor in his sixth year in New England. Henry has had at least 419 receiving yards in all 10 of his NFL campaigns and is a solid red-zone target for Maye, but fantasy managers should target him as a midrange TE2 this year instead of a surefire TE1.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar